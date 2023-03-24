“Beyonce & Adidas have mutually agreed to separate after five years” links

Beyonce & Adidas are separating after five years together. It feels like Bey will still do Ivy Park, just as her own sportswear collection, not attached to Adidas. [Just Jared]
She is in Vogue France april issue! Absolutely stunning. And she’s cooking something for the met gala. I can’t wait until RWT, it’s going to be insane 👽🌟
I actually like that set that Beyoncé has on in the top photo. I like a lot of the designs that Ivy Park has put out tbh.
This Jeff Thomas death is sad, I hope that his family finds peace and true answers.
Her style is always kind of trifling to me. Adidas is struggling a bit, isn’t it?
Jay Z and Bey were always friends with Kanye right? I wonder if this is related somehow
It’s not. Jay and Kanye had a Big brother/little brother relationship and mentorship but they fell out over 6 years ago. Beyonce (especially) and Jay were never cool with Kim which added to the issues at the time. They couple slowed up messing with Kanye around the time he married Kim. Jay and Kanye officially fell out and that included business entanglements a few years ago. Kanye whined very publicly about it. The issue with Ivy Park is that sales were down and it appears Beyonce wants more control of the brand and wants it to reach a higher potential.
Thank you! I had no idea!
I stopped trying to get Ivy Park stuff after the 2nd drop. It always sold out immediately and you had to have a pre-sale code. I wonder if that’s why sales didn’t meet expectations this year? People just stopped trying?
Regardless, good for her for branching out. I’m excited to see what she does!
My biggest gripe was the pricing and availability. She should have a setup similar to what Lizzo has for her shapewear line.
I can’t get past the stiletto heels with that orange outfit. Sorry, but that is ridiculous and off-putting.
+1
Her red carpet gowns are nice but her active casual wear is atrocious. Her first line dereon was tacky just like her ivy park stuff.
the beige coat with the blush pink dress Aniston is wearing…love it! Interestingly…. Angelina Jolie also sticks to neutral colors, court heels, and the same silhouettes. sack dress anyone? and long hair. I don’t think their is shame in finding a style that you love and sticking with it. OR being a fashion girl and mixing it up.
Why are you bringing up AJ she has nothing to do with JA fashion nor was she even mentioned.
Classic Friday afternoon gossip drop: Reese Witherspoon is getting divorced.
I ran over here to see if there was anything on this 😀
I’ve never been that invested in Reese Witherspoon or her marriage, but I’m surprised.
I only got invested when they got pulled over that time and he was a belligerent drunk and she was a total tw@t.
DO YOU KNOW WHOOOO I AM!!?
So im wondering whats involved in the divorce, but then I’m nosey 😀
@ Kkat
That’s the only thing I know about their marriage drunk and entitled, 😅😅
They’ve sold a lot of real estate over the last few years-so I’m not surprised.
Reese Witherspoon just announced her divorce
That five pm Friday announcement is still a thing.
Ugh on CeeLo and the horse. There is a height/weight formula on what a horse can safely carry. A person’s height as well as weight matter. I had a great chat once with someone who bred regular horses with draft horses to get riding horses for larger people. Apparently a growing niche. And, yes, the mares are the larger horse. They are having small for them foals, rather than the other way around.
That outfit will always look like the Sainsbury’s uniform, I genuinely cannot unsee it. It’s hilarious. All down to the wee orange stripes 😀 😀