“Beyonce & Adidas have mutually agreed to separate after five years” links

Beyonce & Adidas are separating after five years together. It feels like Bey will still do Ivy Park, just as her own sportswear collection, not attached to Adidas. [Just Jared]

Photos which show there’s absolutely a glitch in the matrix. [Buzzfeed]

CeeLo Green fell off a horse. That poor horse. [Dlisted]

Jennifer Aniston’s style, consistent or boring? [LaineyGossip]

Peter Thiel’s “kept man” Jeff Thomas passed away, and Thomas’s death is being investigated as a suicide. This story is so tragic. [Jezebel]

Animal Control switched up their partners. [Seriously OMG]

Does anyone care about AppleTV’s Extrapolations? [Pajiba]

Givenchy’s latest collection is playing catch-up. [Go Fug Yourself]

Eddie Redmayne turned out for the Omega event. [RCFA]

SZA posed for SKIMS. [Egotastic]

A Below Deck ghosting! [Starcasm]

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky are probably over? [Towleroad]