“Beyonce & Adidas have mutually agreed to separate after five years” links
  • March 24, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce & Adidas are separating after five years together. It feels like Bey will still do Ivy Park, just as her own sportswear collection, not attached to Adidas. [Just Jared]
Photos which show there’s absolutely a glitch in the matrix. [Buzzfeed]
CeeLo Green fell off a horse. That poor horse. [Dlisted]
Jennifer Aniston’s style, consistent or boring? [LaineyGossip]
Peter Thiel’s “kept man” Jeff Thomas passed away, and Thomas’s death is being investigated as a suicide. This story is so tragic. [Jezebel]
Animal Control switched up their partners. [Seriously OMG]
Does anyone care about AppleTV’s Extrapolations? [Pajiba]
Givenchy’s latest collection is playing catch-up. [Go Fug Yourself]
Eddie Redmayne turned out for the Omega event. [RCFA]
SZA posed for SKIMS. [Egotastic]
A Below Deck ghosting! [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky are probably over? [Towleroad]

23 Responses to ““Beyonce & Adidas have mutually agreed to separate after five years” links”

  1. BB says:
    March 24, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    She is in Vogue France april issue! Absolutely stunning. And she’s cooking something for the met gala. I can’t wait until RWT, it’s going to be insane 👽🌟

  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 24, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I actually like that set that Beyoncé has on in the top photo. I like a lot of the designs that Ivy Park has put out tbh.

    This Jeff Thomas death is sad, I hope that his family finds peace and true answers.

  3. LooneyTunes says:
    March 24, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    Her style is always kind of trifling to me. Adidas is struggling a bit, isn’t it?

  4. JM says:
    March 24, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Jay Z and Bey were always friends with Kanye right? I wonder if this is related somehow

    • Imara219 says:
      March 24, 2023 at 2:22 pm

      It’s not. Jay and Kanye had a Big brother/little brother relationship and mentorship but they fell out over 6 years ago. Beyonce (especially) and Jay were never cool with Kim which added to the issues at the time. They couple slowed up messing with Kanye around the time he married Kim. Jay and Kanye officially fell out and that included business entanglements a few years ago. Kanye whined very publicly about it. The issue with Ivy Park is that sales were down and it appears Beyonce wants more control of the brand and wants it to reach a higher potential.

  5. Slush says:
    March 24, 2023 at 1:52 pm

    I stopped trying to get Ivy Park stuff after the 2nd drop. It always sold out immediately and you had to have a pre-sale code. I wonder if that’s why sales didn’t meet expectations this year? People just stopped trying?

    Regardless, good for her for branching out. I’m excited to see what she does!

    • Imara219 says:
      March 24, 2023 at 2:23 pm

      My biggest gripe was the pricing and availability. She should have a setup similar to what Lizzo has for her shapewear line.

  6. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    March 24, 2023 at 1:52 pm

    I can’t get past the stiletto heels with that orange outfit. Sorry, but that is ridiculous and off-putting.

  7. Fabiola says:
    March 24, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    Her red carpet gowns are nice but her active casual wear is atrocious. Her first line dereon was tacky just like her ivy park stuff.

  8. dlc says:
    March 24, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    the beige coat with the blush pink dress Aniston is wearing…love it! Interestingly…. Angelina Jolie also sticks to neutral colors, court heels, and the same silhouettes. sack dress anyone? and long hair. I don’t think their is shame in finding a style that you love and sticking with it. OR being a fashion girl and mixing it up.

  9. schmootc says:
    March 24, 2023 at 4:51 pm

    Classic Friday afternoon gossip drop: Reese Witherspoon is getting divorced.

    • Kkat says:
      March 24, 2023 at 5:26 pm

      I ran over here to see if there was anything on this 😀

    • Coco says:
      March 24, 2023 at 5:29 pm

      I’ve never been that invested in Reese Witherspoon or her marriage, but I’m surprised.

      • Kkat says:
        March 24, 2023 at 5:36 pm

        So im wondering whats involved in the divorce, but then I’m nosey 😀

        March 24, 2023 at 5:55 pm

        I only got invested when they got pulled over that time and he was a belligerent drunk and she was a total tw@t.
        DO YOU KNOW WHOOOO I AM!!?

      • Coco says:
        March 24, 2023 at 6:40 pm

        @ Kkat

        That’s the only thing I know about their marriage drunk and entitled, 😅😅

    • MaryContrary says:
      March 24, 2023 at 6:48 pm

      They’ve sold a lot of real estate over the last few years-so I’m not surprised.

  10. detritus says:
    March 24, 2023 at 5:55 pm

    Reese Witherspoon just announced her divorce

    That five pm Friday announcement is still a thing.

  11. Concern Fae says:
    March 24, 2023 at 6:40 pm

    Ugh on CeeLo and the horse. There is a height/weight formula on what a horse can safely carry. A person’s height as well as weight matter. I had a great chat once with someone who bred regular horses with draft horses to get riding horses for larger people. Apparently a growing niche. And, yes, the mares are the larger horse. They are having small for them foals, rather than the other way around.

  12. Penguin says:
    March 24, 2023 at 9:03 pm

    That outfit will always look like the Sainsbury’s uniform, I genuinely cannot unsee it. It’s hilarious. All down to the wee orange stripes 😀 😀

