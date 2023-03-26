Kanye West gave up antisemitism after watching Jonah Hill in ’21 Jump Street’

Jonah Hill is a pretty chill guy these days. He lives by the beach, he surfs, he drinks juice, he spends time with his girlfriend, he goes to therapy. Meanwhile, we have no idea what Kanye West is doing these days. He had another breakdown last fall, and this one antisemitic. He was talking constantly about how much he loves Adolf Hitler and how Jewish people run Hollywood. Then he was fired from Adidas, fired from Balenciaga, fired from Vogue, fired from CAA, fired from every deal and every collaboration. Thoroughly and totally canceled. He went away, he got married (sort of) and apparently now that he’s unemployed and broke, he spends his time watching movies. Kanye just watched 21 Jump Street and Jonah Hill cured him of his antisemitism. Kanye wrote this on Instagram, alongside the movie’s poster:

Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again

No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people

No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew

Thank you Jonah Hill I love you

[From Kanye’s IG]

First of all, how did Kanye not see 21 Jump Street when it came out in 2012? That film started Jonah and Channing Tatum’s bromance, and taught us all that Channing is a really gifted comedic actor. Anyway, I know that Kanye is just saying dumb sh-t to be provocative – don’t fall for it. Today, Jonah Hill cured him of antisemitic bigotry. Tomorrow, he’ll watch Top Gun: Maverick and want to talk to Tom Cruise about Scientology.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

9 Responses to “Kanye West gave up antisemitism after watching Jonah Hill in ’21 Jump Street’”

  1. Izzy says:
    March 26, 2023 at 8:08 am

    For some reason, this Jew doesn’t believe him…

    Reply
  2. Christine says:
    March 26, 2023 at 8:27 am

    You know Jonah is doing the biggest eyeroll checking his texts this morning

    Reply
  3. Pointillist says:
    March 26, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Leave Jonah and all other Jewish people alone.

    Reply
  4. Zazzoo says:
    March 26, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Lemme get this straight. 21 Jump Street led to the epiphany that Jesus was a Jew?

    Reply
  5. Lexilla says:
    March 26, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Jonah Hill would like to be excluded from this narrative.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 26, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Okay then. (massive eye roll)

    Reply
  7. MY3CENTS says:
    March 26, 2023 at 9:05 am

    Great, what movie can he watch now to cure him of his problematic views about black people?

    Reply

