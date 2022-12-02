Kanye West talks about how much he loves & admires Adolf Hitler with Alex Jones

On Thursday, Kanye “Ye” West was kanyeing. I’m not minimizing it, but I’m also not particularly shocked by what was said and what went down. I genuinely don’t understand people acting like any of this is new behavior, never-before-seen antisemitism, bigotry and despicable sh-t from Kanye. This is who he’s been for years. Literally, years. Kanye appeared on Alex Jones’s show yesterday. The same Alex Jones who just lost in civil court when he was sued by Sandy Hook families after he lied about their dead children and encouraged violent harassment against the parents who lost kids. Kanye and Alex Jones began talking about Adolf Hitler and how much they admired him.
Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler … but nope.
Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." pic.twitter.com/QI87RNcx8A
It’s not funny, but Alex Jones trying to give Kanye an out by talking about the Hugo Boss Nazi uniforms from a design standpoint is sending me. But yeah, Kanye didn’t take the out. He’s talking about how much he loves Hitler. This is why all of his business deals were canceled – Kanye is a white supremacist, a neo-Nazi, a fascist Christian fundamentalist and one of the stupidest f–king people in the world.
After that, Kanye started ranting on Twitter about Balenciaga, Jesus and how Kim Kardashian slept with Chris Paul (???). Then he posted a swastika and suddenly it was game over. He was suspended from Twitter, per Elon Musk’s orders. I bet Kanye’s back on his account this weekend though, don’t you think?
Also: after the Alex Jones interview, Kanye’s deal to purchase Parler (the Nazi Twitter) was terminated. Apparently, that’s too much Hitler-love even for Parler.
I guess he doesn’t realize that in Hitler’s world he would have been fast-tracked to the ovens.
He’s one of those deluded people that thinks just because he thinks/believes like they do and supports them then it makes him ‘a ok’. Being a collaborator will never work out the way you want it to.
Exactly. They are not accepting him. They are just using him to further their hateful message. The media needs to stop covering all of his ridiculous antics. The Nazis will drop him when he is no longer able to garner so much attention. If he is finally canceled then we should not need to keep talking about his pathetic a$$. (And I realize that I am contradicting myself by posting this comment but I really don’t want to hear about him anymore.)
He has severe delusions of grandeur. He is black. He is mentally ill. He’d have been one of the first ones to perish.
I don’t think he really thinks this. He is doubling down to be a professional victim like Dave Chappelle and JK Rowling. He’s more unhinged though, so even more dangerous.
But of course even if he doesn’t really think this deep down, it’s just as dangerous and repulsive and of course serves to fan flames.
It’s interesting because just the day before I saw a popular TikTok of him discussing the Balanciaga issue outside church and all the comments were saying how he seemed so reasonable these days and more sane than the Kardashians. I wonder if they all retain the same viewpoint today…
Anyone who is giving Ye a forum right now is an arse.
He had made his views known and no one should be shocked to hear them. This goes back years to “slavery is a choice”.
Clearly this man is mentally ill and it’s exploitative to use him as a mouthpiece. Unless that’s the point- to faux clutch pearls when hate is spewed.
Alex Jones is one of the biggest arseholes to ever walk the earth so he is obviously the only person who will platform Kanye. And Jones’ compulsion for exploration is truly grotesque.
I can’t believe Kim Kardashian agreed to give him half custody of the kids. I would never leave the kids alone with him. He is on a downward spiral. Who knows where he will stop.
She would have to prove to a family court judge that he is detrimental to their children’s well being. I think he is hurting their children by association. Those kids will have to grow up watching a mentally unstable dad.
This might be an unpopular opinion, but she isn’t that much more suitable than he is.
I have been thinking about this a lot. I think someday in the future we will get a better insight on what manoeuvrings are going on behind the scenes, with lawyers and security, etc. I have to believe she is keeping things mum for the safety of her kids, but that she has minders with them at all times. I would be petrified of him kidnapping them to another state/country… or worse.
I said on the previous post that custody agreements are not permanent. Kanye has been obfuscating any kind of legal agreement regarding their children for too damn long, so it’s good she got *something* in writing. She also now has a legally binding piece of paper that says if Kanye won’t cooperate with her on parenting decisions, she can go ahead and make them. I am sure that authority over education and medical decisions is in that agreement too.
She can absolutely take him back to court later to press for full custody.
I think he has been radicalized and brainwashed by some hangers-on or associates (maybe ones who sought him out purposely because they saw he was vulnerable and an easy, accessible target) and she may have plans in place to try to de-program him at some point, in which case she would absolutely not tip her hand. And/or she sees this as a cry for help as he behaves more and more for shock value and she has some sort of plan in place for an intervention. Not sure what is really going on, but his behavior is not tracking as normal-even if he really was always of these beliefs, which I don’t think he was. I watched that documentary about him on Netflix and I think there is something else afoot here that is sinister. Kanye thinks he’s thinking for himself, but I think maybe a mental break, maybe drugs and maybe people using him for their agenda is/are at play. Not to excuse anything bad he’s saying or doing-but this whole thing seems off in an unusual way and he started hanging out with some very odd people around the time this started happening-including some of the people involved in his campaign.
@anonymous – If Kim had an effective plan for deprograming people who have become radicalized then she would mass market it and become a trillionaire. There is certainly a large global market for it…
In addition to all the horrible things listed on this post, Twitter suspended Ye’s account for posting more antisemitic crap late last night. He is really unhinged out of his freaking mind. I am shocked that Elon Musk had the guts to suspend his buddy Ye.
The ONLY surprising part of the story is that he went too far for Elon Musk to have his back about free speech.
I, too, was shocked to wake to the news that Musk had suspended Ye. Especially as Musk was commenting on Ye’s Jesus is King post (Musk saying how we should turn the other cheek) *after* Ye’s appearance on InfoWars. Ye left InfoWars to fly to Austin to meet up with Musk so my guess is that Ye was so unhinged when they met, Musk was afraid of what Ye would post next (or, more accurately, how it would reflect on Musk)
Kanye poster a very unflattering photo oh Elong before he got suspended..
Has he always been like this and it’s been covered up? I’m not talking about the “slavery is a choice” comments – I mean way before that, like back in 05/06 when Gold digger was a huge hit etc. Was he making these comments back then and it just never went public?
I’m disturbed that he keeps getting a platform but at the same time, there’s something kind of weird and awkward about Alex Jones realizing he’s going too far……
A few weeks ago there were articles where former employees, including at least one Jewish employee, went on record that he has been praising Hitler in private for a long time.
I see two paths for Kanye: ending up in dire financial straits as a sad has-been and being forgotten until his obituary OR his handlers win and in mid-2023 he goes on the Mel Gibson redemption media tour (TM) complete with excuses and faux-apologies.
I don’t think he’s going to have any handlers – they’ll be jumping ship for safety.
He’s alienated everyone who could go to bat for him and no longer has money to pay people to support him. He’s a massive suicide risk once this manic phase ends.
From what I’ve read, he didn’t just post a swastika, he posted a Star of David with a swastika inside it and said this would the logo for his presidential campaign.
Yes, that is the image he posted.
I literally just thought: “he can’t say any worse than he already has” and now I read your comment.
Ye say, “Hold my beer.”
It’s insane, isn’t it? Like a tragic version of “Springtime for Hitler.” Like a PR company was hired to create the most offensive campaign symbol possible.
Who can even come up with something like this? Next level bad and also bizarre
Does he…. did he think that would be funny? I mean, how did he imagine people would react ??!?
He had North wear a sweater with the Star of David on it this week.
North left Kim’s house in that sweater so there clearly the adult supervision on that side is not great either…
Before anyone starts, being mentally ill does not make someone antisemitic, anti black or a misogynist. This is who he has always been. This is not on his mother or his ex wife. He has agency. He knows what he is doing. This is what he wants out there. Let him implode.
Agreed 100%!
My real issue is that there are STILL people supporting him. Many.
This. I was watching the Daily Wire twitter feeds last night. For the past two years, they have been embracing Kanye. He posed with Candace Owens in that White Lives Matter t-shirt and Daily Wire guys were ecstatic. But Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro is Jewish Orthodox and over the last few days, they have been stepping back on the Kanye love. Last night, they were all tweeting that Kanye is in some sort of a psychotic breakdown but their minions were pushing back claiming Kanye was right, Kanye was justified from his own experiences, and that the DW was just “taking the side of Ben Shapiro.” It was disgusting.
Hitler didn’t like black people. Am I missing something?
Only that Kanye is special so of course the exception is him.
Kanye also doesn’t like Black people. Did you miss all of his previous comments?
Pink’s tweet from 2009 is perfect
“Kanye west is the biggest piece of shit on earth. Quote me.”
Look at those from the future comments.
What makes it more interesting is that I see tweets from different years and even today rrsponding to it
Its amazing what can hide in plain sight until it starts costing people/businesses money.
I reckon this is a mix of legitimate anti Blackness and antisemitism but also a psychotic break and trolling. I feel like it’s a psychotic break because of how he appeared on Alex Jones. The trolling (which is still super harmful) is the showing of porn, nude pictures of his ex wife in the workplace even while married to her (could you imagine how destroyed Kim must feel?) and he is willing to go this far with no boundaries. I reckon he means everything he says.
He is willingly destroying himself because he feels he has nothing to lose and ironically has the deepest narcissism so he thinks he is untouchable. He is letting himself be used by white supremacists and antisemites. White media outcasts are broadcasting his crap to redeem themselves – oh I’m not as extreme as him.
I think we need to ignore him but here I am commenting. I don’t think anything good comes from paying attention to West and Fuentes. I am tired of people like Louis Theroux giving white supremacists platforms.
The thing with wastes of space like this is that they want to be the biggest and the best and while no one should be abused by corporations – we make choices in life. He is responsible for signing shitty deals so blaming Jewish people for financial conspiracy theory garbage is completely unacceptable; he is responsible for marrying Kim K and reducing her to a prize as if she is not human so if he couldn’t handle that he married a woman who has made a sex tape then that’s on him. I do believe that family trades on white supremacy but he chose to marry her. He is also responsible for all of his own reactions and choices. He is choosing to mix with white supremacists.
He is responsible for thinking we made a choice to be slaves.
He disgusts me and I feel heartsick for the people he is hurting and harming.
Parler is trying to save face, Ye don’t have the money to buy Parler, so all Nazi Candy buttering up work was in vain.
She and her husband thought they could off load an unprofitable business on a Hilter acolyte.
He’s unhinged but we knew that. However, the Twitter Memes relating to Chris Paul are sending me 😂😂😂😂
Dont really believe that but then again Chris Paul does play with devin booker who was Kendall’s bf so there is a link but I still dont buy it
Psychotic breaks, dissociative disorders, psychosis, etc. don’t make you a racist – they just don’t. Especially when it’s been low-key (and then high-key) going on FOR YEARS. Check the DSM – it’s not a thing. You can have hallucinations, but again, that doesn’t make you racist. It might make you paranoid, but I don’t hear him expressing paranoia. I hear him expressing violence, bigotry, and opportunistic hate-group baiting with his vile buddy nodding enthusiastically. Maybe narcissistic personality disorder in there somewhere but hate isn’t a mental illness. For everyone who experiences extreme trauma and has a break down eventually due to all the pain, I’m NOT going to agree that this is all coming from some place he isn’t aware of and can’t control. I’m just not. If ALEX JONES sounds like the more reasonable person in the room, you have absolutely made CHOICES.
*to be clear, I think he could have another diagnosis like manic-depressive or something, but I don’t believe that diagnosis inherently makes you a racist. I think you make lots of small choices and one day you just are where you are…because of choices.
It seems to be a recurring thing that he publicly accuses his ex-wife of having slept with this person or that person. Yes we are all having a laugh about it. But it’s something abusers do and it is not funny at all to imagine your husband screaming and ranting that you are ‘sleeping around’ or having an affair. It’s f—ing scary.
Exactly this all scary abusive behaviour. Also, are we forgetting that Pete Davidson is jewish? This is his continued violence towards him and Kim as well.
I have news for you Kanye: he wouldn’t have liked you.
I highly recommend the podcast Knowledge Fight if you’re interested in figuring out what the heck is wrong with Alex Jones. It’s two comedians but the one who does the research is excellent and has spent the last 7 years studying Jones’ tricks. He was even called in to help during the Jones deposition for the Texas Sandy Hook case last December. The other host has been diagnosed with bipolar depression so I imagine his take on Kanye will be interesting. He talked a little about it on their Wednesday episode.
1) This is all very horrifying. And sorry to all the Jewish people who have had to deal with this in the media the past few days (and months). Late registration was the first cd I bought in gr 7 and while I’ve peaced out since the trump pic it’s still sad to see an artist that was a big part of your journey publicly show utter contempt for you
2) how does this end? He HAS to be bleeeing money. He’s never been a saver and a lot of his wealth was future years income that has been cancelled now. While the slavery comments should have been disqualifying this level of public anti sémitism sure is. His ego And the state he is in now won’t let him cut back on his spending. It always won’t let him apologize. He is toxic to ALL brands (sketchers! Don’t want him). So WHAT will he do? And I don’t mean for his career I mean what is he going to do to
(including his kids and Kim) to externalize all this. Like I get that for legal reasons Kim can only do so much when it comes to preventing access to the kids. And he probably sees north as an extension of himself but the other kids as a tool to hurt Kim with. Financially they will be Kardashians and fine but he has the access to do so much physical and mental harm to them and he has been escalating quickly. I just feel like Kim is probably going thru so much fear cuz I fear for her and the kids and I obviously don’t know them. I hope and pray a few weeks or months from now we don’t have a scary story. This is a man who derives a lot from being rich he will be losing money he WILL act out.