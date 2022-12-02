Kanye West talks about how much he loves & admires Adolf Hitler with Alex Jones

On Thursday, Kanye “Ye” West was kanyeing. I’m not minimizing it, but I’m also not particularly shocked by what was said and what went down. I genuinely don’t understand people acting like any of this is new behavior, never-before-seen antisemitism, bigotry and despicable sh-t from Kanye. This is who he’s been for years. Literally, years. Kanye appeared on Alex Jones’s show yesterday. The same Alex Jones who just lost in civil court when he was sued by Sandy Hook families after he lied about their dead children and encouraged violent harassment against the parents who lost kids. Kanye and Alex Jones began talking about Adolf Hitler and how much they admired him.

Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler … but nope. Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." pic.twitter.com/QI87RNcx8A — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

It’s not funny, but Alex Jones trying to give Kanye an out by talking about the Hugo Boss Nazi uniforms from a design standpoint is sending me. But yeah, Kanye didn’t take the out. He’s talking about how much he loves Hitler. This is why all of his business deals were canceled – Kanye is a white supremacist, a neo-Nazi, a fascist Christian fundamentalist and one of the stupidest f–king people in the world.

After that, Kanye started ranting on Twitter about Balenciaga, Jesus and how Kim Kardashian slept with Chris Paul (???). Then he posted a swastika and suddenly it was game over. He was suspended from Twitter, per Elon Musk’s orders. I bet Kanye’s back on his account this weekend though, don’t you think?

Also: after the Alex Jones interview, Kanye’s deal to purchase Parler (the Nazi Twitter) was terminated. Apparently, that’s too much Hitler-love even for Parler.