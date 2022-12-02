Dr. Biden wore Oscar de la Renta to Thursday’s state dinner: stunning?

I’ve been thankful every single day of the Biden administration because decency and diplomacy is back in the White House. But I’m always especially thankful whenever we get to see President Biden interacting with foreign leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have been in Washington on a state visit this week. Last night was the big White House state dinner, and the photos are amazing. Macron and Biden treat each other with a great deal of respect, and the Bidens are wonderful hosts. They love throwing parties and, please, Dark Brandon is one of the best glad-handers in Washington.
Dr. Biden is being praised for reviving a White House tradition: First Ladies wearing Oscar de la Renta. For decades, FLOTUSs have turned to the house of de la Renta for their couture looks, and Dr. Biden did the same last night. Brigitte chose a French label – Louis Vuitton, a customized look (and LVMH founder Bernard Arnault was also a guest at the dinner). I think both women look pretty chic, although I would have loved to see Dr. Biden wear a more offbeat American designer. Jill has been great about that in her daytime events though, and you can tell that she loves fashion and she’s influenced by her daughter and granddaughters too.
Unlike the Trump years, actual celebrities want to mingle with the Bidens, so there was a nice mix of political figures, media figures, captains of industry and celebrities at the state dinner. Jennifer Garner was there with her daughter Violet. Julia Louis Dreyfus was there with her son Charlie (who is tall and handsome).
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Backgrid.
United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden host President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France at the White House in Washington, DC for a State Dinner in their honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Featuring: Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Featuring: Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Pool/CNP/startrak/Cover Images
I do love that gown on Dr. Biden, she looks lovely. Jen Garner had me until the shoes. Why Jennifer? Why? Her beautiful Violet was just shining though. I love that like me she opts for glassed more than contacts.
Julia Louis looks fabulous and her son is gorgeous and John Jr. Kennedy-esq, which is funny considering the John Kennedy Jr. Seinfield episode 😂
Yup, I love everything about Jen Garner and her daughter minus Jen’s shoes. Violet looks fabulous and like she’s having a good time.
Yes, the shoes. I hate this kind of shoe, with anything. Even if they were sitting in my wardrobe on a box, I’d hate the look of them and kick myself for yet again not giving them to a charity shop.
Hmm. Violet Affleck is tall and pretty. Charlie Hall is tall and handsome. I know he’s older, but in a few years, they could be a nice-looking couple…
WOW! Violet is an exact replica of Jen (with her dad’s height.)
I’ve been a contact wearer for a long time, but the young people in my office are making me reconsider. They all wear really fun and colorful glasses instead of contacts, and it made me see what a fun accessory glasses can be. Seeing Violet, it made me wonder if it’s a generational trend, and not limited to where I work.
I think there are so many options now. I remember working with a woman about 5 years ago and she always wore a different pair of glasses to match her outfits. She said she collected them over the years and her eyes didn’t change. Now with online places you can get fun glasses for a fraction of what they used to be. I love it. I had to get some progressives and I love the funky options now.
As someone whose daughter also towered over me before she turned 12, I understand Jen’s choice of shoe!
And I thought Evie McGee-Colbert looked spectacular!
In 1974 I tried for contacts. Did the practice runs, no problem so ordered my prescription. I was alone putting in the first one, then yodeled…it stings, is it supposed to sting?
They said sometimes it does for a moment, put in the other one and we’ll be in in a minute. So I put the second one in. OMG now both eyes were shut tight because of stinging. The doc didn’t say he had entered the room, he just suddenly touched me and my animal instincts kicked in big time and I bit him. They had to close the office, the doc and I were both driven to the hospital. He got a tetanus shot. Took 4 people to hold me down, plus one to freeze my eyes, remove the contacts and give me a shot of valium (in my butt).
So you go, Violet!! Glasses rock and provide a modicum of safety for your eyes as well.
If I had a lot of money, I’d have 3 or 4 different styles and colours though. That’s the only drawback.
Surly Gale, thanks for that story, I’m laughing so hard.
Surly Gale, OMG, that story is hilarious!!!! I only wear glasses now because I have an an eye condition that doesn’t allow me to wear soft contact anymore. So I get a cute pair of glasses since I have to wear them all of the time
Surly Gale, OMG! I can’t imagine being held down by 4 people. Yikes! Please know I sympathize with you even though I CANNOT stop laughing.
LOL @Surly Gale, that is a hilarious story. I would choose glasses over contacts. I would choose having my temperature taken via my arse over wearing contacts. I don’t have to wear glasses-yet-maybe cheaters. Some things are not meant for some of us.
Dr. Jill Biden looks beautiful and youthful as ever.
SG, I am snorting with laughter. Thank you for sharing this epic story!!!
I have to wear only glasses (at night) now, despite LASIK surgery 13 years ago – the shape of my corneas, post-surgery, will not fit the shape of contacts! Wild.
I don’t get these dinners, at all. I guess there is some sort of political importance but the celebs coming just seems bizarre and gross to me. And I say this as someone who is very much in favor of this administration, and yes, I know it’s always been done this way. But I think we need to stop assuming that celebs are so important and insightful and valuable that they are needed at state dinners.
I don’t think it’s that serious.
Um, we’re trying to be good hosts to our top ally. Entertaining them with people in the entertainment business.
Meh, I don’t hate it. It keeps the general public interested and aware of politics. Because no one would care if a bunch of old, white, men put on tuxes and have dinner with just each other.
Plus it’s not like Chrissy Teigen is being asked to draft any foreign policy agendas while she’s at a State Dinner. Politicians want to be seen as having proximity to cool/relevant people, and celebs want to be seen as having proximity to serious/powerful people. Everyone puts on pretty clothes for the evening and wins.
Truthfully, I suspect Chrissy was only there as John Legend’s plus one.
It’s a huge dinner party, meant to entertain foreign dignitaries. From what I understand some of them even ask for certain celebs to attend. You’re working with stuffy politicians talking politics all day, the dinners are entertainment. I think maybe you should stop assuming that people have to be serious all the time and celebs are easy to invite instead of randoms from the population who would need heavy and lengthy background checks. Politicians are also in attendance.
I don’t think people need to be serious all the time – I just don’t like the showmanship and waste of resources for these things. i also think we need to acknowledge that celebrity worship has been a serious problem, including in politics (dr. oz and hershel walker are examples of the bonkers that result when we assume being famous means something). just wish we’d go in a different direction with these dinners. And I laughed at the idea that celebs are not vetted. Been there, done that, they are vetted, and they are a nightmare to clear because their people are often not very cooperative.
I agree, Mel. The work is done during the day. The evening dinner is a celebration and meant to create goodwill between the leaders and countries. I don’t think the celebrities are being worshiped, rather they are professional entertainers so the hope is they will entertain (example: the dance between John Travolta and Princess Diana at a Reagan state dinner in 1985).
Kind of like a company holiday party, sometimes the rapport that is created during non-working hours can translate into better working relationships in the future.
Considering Jen’s work with Save the Children, I can see why she was invited. Violet looks smashing. I don’t know if any of the other celeb invitees are involved in charities or liberal causes but most are.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus spent a lot of time campaigning & fund raising for various Democratic candidates on this cycle. Her father was also one of the wealthiest men in France.
She really resembles her mother in this photo. She and her mother are so cute together. Jennifer looks like she’s about to explode with pride.
I suspect because otherwise it would be boring AF. What outlets want to publish events with only state dignitaries barely known to anyone? This is how they get in the papers.
Anyone listen to the podcast American Psyop? Anyone? It gives a lot of insight into the overlap between politics and entertainment. It’s always been a blurred line. I do generally agree with the icky feeling of seeing a bunch of rich and famous folks hobnobbing with pols but it is what it is.
I get it , we just shredded Chuck for the sparkly dinner thing when energy and healthcare costs are through the roof — we should keep the same energy. It’s a bit tone deaf.
To be fair these aren’t just any celebs. They all do work for a number of good causes and are active campaigners for the Dems around election time. They’ve earned their invitation.
She looks so beautiful and sophisticated, and yet so approachable and down to earth. It’s a hard combination to pull off.
I love this,too. She has such good taste. She looks gorgeous.
I think it has a lot to do with her being a community college professor (or that’s why she’s so successful as a professor). Every day she works with people from all backgrounds who are taking control of their own futures with education, despite in many cases socioeconomic challenges. That’s gotta be both humbling and inspiring.
I vote stunning! Compare this outfit to Ford Fiesta’s and which one would you say is dressed like a woman in her mid seventies? Dr. Jill is really fashionable but completely age appropriate imo.
Gorgeous!!! She’s got style
I foresee another Vogue cover for Dr Jill not too far in the future. It will, of course, come with much wailing and gnashing of teeth from Mar-a-Lago.
Honestly, the first thing that crossed my mind when I read this article and the celebrity lineup was, “Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Garner, and John Legend … wow. Sure does beat Chachi, Ted Nugent, and Antonio Sabato Jr.”
I love 💕 Violet and Charlie!! Lovely 🖖
Aww! Jennifer, Julia, and their kids! I love this!
She looks great. Brigitte looks like she grabbed one of Dolly Parton’s rejects.
Dr Jill looked great – Brigitte Macron, not one of her best looks (I think its the silver bit at the top that makes it off to me).
Also Ray Ban’s need to create a pair of special Dark Brandon aviators just for Joe.
Julia D’s son is indeed a handsome young man and Ma knows it so is proud to show him off 🙂
I really like Dr Biden’s dress – she looks lovely, elegant, and age appropriate. Ms Macron’s dress looks like a budget Princess Leia costume and I hate it quite a lot.
Dr. Biden looks fantastic! I love that dress on her, it suits her so well.
I think she looks great, too.
I love Dr. Biden. Love her. She radiates kindness and warmth. I think the gown looks great. Not a fan of Brigitte’s gown–it looks galactic to me.
After the horrible years of DT & Mel, it’s lovely to again see a First Couple who are respectful and clearly have affection for each other.
Interestingly what stood out to me is the hand holding in all the pics used here, I’m sure they weren’t all glued to each other all night but all the people featured seem to have genuine affection for who they are with, what a difference to the previous regime (even when it comes to your own offspring)!
Dr. Biden looks gorgeous, I love the dress. I also love Brigitte Macron’s bracelet and her silver clutch.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is from a prominent -and wealthy French family, very famous scandal in the late 19th century – https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dreyfus_affair
I had no idea she was a Dreyfus in that sense!! Thanks for sharing.
Wow. Just — wow. I didn’t know. Thank you!
President Biden tweeted an awesome picture of them last night, sitting on benches arranged like a train car. Joe and Brigitte are fist pumping and all four are laughing. They have serious work to do but it really does appear that they truly enjoy one another’s company and have great respect and admiration for one another.
ETA: I love Dr. Jill’s dress and President Biden, as my 90+ great aunt likes to say: “knows how to wear a suit properly.”
Brigitte looks awful! that dress does not fit the occasion at all- it is too edgy and ‘cool’ and just doesn’t work on her.
She looks really uncomfortable too. She probably took one look at Jill Biden and realised she made a mistake…
Also, Brigitte’s dress is creased. It’s just a miss (I also loathe white shoes, unless they’re sandals and it’s summer).
@HandforthParish, Brigitte usually looks awful tbh. She tries to look as young as her husband but never manages it. It’s either too short dresses or skirts on old legs, or continuously wearing high necked tops when she has an extremely short neck….which tends to make her shoulders look too high and hunched.
Yeah I can never tell if Bridgette always looks bad, or I just think she always looks bad because she gives me the creeps. Call it the Kate conundrum!
OMG! Everyone’s holding hands! How obviously gauche and American! Oh wait, so are the Macrons…(/s)
I like the silhouette but for some reason don’t especially care for the dress, maybe because Dr. Jill looks so good in colors and she’s also worn some fabulous prints.
There was a picture of the two couples out at a Georgetown restaurant, which seems pretty cool for a state visit.
OH! Do you know which restaurant? I went to school in Gtown and I’d love to know which one they went to.
Just googled, it was Fiola Mare, I’m not familiar with it but it looks amazing.
Oh..one of my favorite occasion restaurants. Has fabulous seafood and right on the Potomac River.
As someone who has watched the series Veep 3 times, it is very cool to see JLD in the White House and oh my yes, her son is very handsome.
Dr. Biden radiates. So wonderful to once again have a first lady who radiates warmth and love.
I love Violet’s dress, but somehow the length feels just a tad bit off?
Also I hate that I have this double standard, does anyone else- I think glasses at formal events look awkward and overly casual with gowns, but not suits. How is that fair? I didn’t realize it until now, but were I to see a guy in glasses and a tux, I don’t think I’d blink. But when I’ve seen bridesmaids in black tie weddings wearing glasses I do think “they would have looked lovely and more appropriate if they’d just worn contacts, put in a little effort.”
Bah! I’m glad I realized the unfairness in that, but at end of day I still prefer gowns without eyewear because they read as accessories.
Do you also think wheelchairs and canes read as accessories? I’m just trying to understand why you went so far as typing this thought out.
@elsabug 💯
Some of us can’t wear contacts, and rely on Coke-bottle progressives to correct massive astigmatism and myopia. Trust — eyeglasses aren’t accessories, although one can accessorize with them. I’ve always wished I could afford multiple eyeglass frames in different styles so I could do just that.
Some of us just like our glasses and don’t want contacts. I do like being able to see, though.
I started wearing glasses after 40 and now I prefer the way I look with them to without. They “frame” my face in a way that I think is flattering. But also, I like to be able to see and have no interest in contacts. Never thought that I was sending an “IDGAF how I look” vibe by wearing my necessary corrective lenses…
As someone who’s been a bridesmaid with glasses, being able to see is not an aesthetic choice. Get a grip.
Jill looks beautiful. Love her dress- classic and elegant. And I love the fact that Jennifer and Julia made their children their plus ones. Just gives the occasion a warmth and family feel.
Dr. Biden has the same warmth, compassion and smarts as Duchess Meghan — it just shines through. The dress is spectacular but if Melania Trump or Khate Wails were wearing it, it just wouldn’t have the same effect.
Yes! She’s radiant.
Dr. Biden looks fantastic. Classic and elegant. And Uncle Joe…well…he always looks good in a suit. When did Violet Affleck get so tall? She looks great. So does Jennifer except those clunky shoes. Just no Jennifer.
Dr. Biden looks absolutely stunning. I am happy she is bringing back classic and tradition to the White House.
Violet is just precious. She is rocking those red heels. I can tell Jennifer has started the peri years by picking those heels, lol. I gave up wearing heels. It makes me wonder if she has developed the dreaded Plantar Fasciitis yet?
Love this whole look for Dr. Biden, just gorgeous!! Looks comfortable and simple too, not too fussy. She looks fantastic.
The Bidens and Macrons both look great. I don’t want to be mean, but I bet Biden threw shade and purposely did not invite the Wales to the dinner. They could have if they wanted to I bet.
So does the White House reach out to the folks like the Macron’s and ask “hey is there anybody you would like us to include?” Or is it the Biden’s choice?
Curious how that works seeing as there’s such a mix
Thinking about Mr. Charlie Hall. To have all that money, privileges, prestige and to be THAT tall and handsome. Why is life so unfair?!
Jill did look stunning.
I just love the warmth that the Bidens radiate. I just want to give them hugs.