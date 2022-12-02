Dr. Biden wore Oscar de la Renta to Thursday’s state dinner: stunning?

I’ve been thankful every single day of the Biden administration because decency and diplomacy is back in the White House. But I’m always especially thankful whenever we get to see President Biden interacting with foreign leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have been in Washington on a state visit this week. Last night was the big White House state dinner, and the photos are amazing. Macron and Biden treat each other with a great deal of respect, and the Bidens are wonderful hosts. They love throwing parties and, please, Dark Brandon is one of the best glad-handers in Washington.

Dr. Biden is being praised for reviving a White House tradition: First Ladies wearing Oscar de la Renta. For decades, FLOTUSs have turned to the house of de la Renta for their couture looks, and Dr. Biden did the same last night. Brigitte chose a French label – Louis Vuitton, a customized look (and LVMH founder Bernard Arnault was also a guest at the dinner). I think both women look pretty chic, although I would have loved to see Dr. Biden wear a more offbeat American designer. Jill has been great about that in her daytime events though, and you can tell that she loves fashion and she’s influenced by her daughter and granddaughters too.

Unlike the Trump years, actual celebrities want to mingle with the Bidens, so there was a nice mix of political figures, media figures, captains of industry and celebrities at the state dinner. Jennifer Garner was there with her daughter Violet. Julia Louis Dreyfus was there with her son Charlie (who is tall and handsome).

