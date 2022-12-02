Tominey: The Windsors dealt with Susan Hussey with ‘ruthless efficiency’

While Ngozi Fulani was overwhelmingly believed when she described Susan Hussey’s racist interrogation, be aware that there is already a campaign underway to protect, excuse and normalize Hussey’s racism. Right-wing commentators and journalists are already using racist dog-whistles to describe Fulani and suggest that her victimization was nothing more than a misunderstanding, or perhaps that Fulani was engaged in some form of disrespect or elder abuse. That’s all horsesh-t. Fulani is the victim here, full stop. Still, it’s fascinating to watch Camilla Tominey tie herself in knots to praise the Windsors for their “ruthlessness” in pushing out Hussey, all while whitesplaining how Hussey’s racism isn’t that bad, actually. We see you, Tominey.
Ruthless royals: The speed with which Buckingham Palace dealt with Lady Susan Hussey speaks to a ruthless efficiency that has helped the monarchy to endure for more than a thousand years. One of Britain’s leading noblewomen, Lady Hussey had served the Crown since Prince Andrew’s birth in 1960 and received the Elizabeth II version of the Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal with 30, 40, 50 and 60-year bars. Yet having attended literally thousands of royal engagements over the past six decades, it was a solitary encounter with black British charity director Ngozi Fulani on Tuesday night that proved to be the formidable 83-year-old’s undoing.
Royal lessons have been learned: The similarly “immediate” nature of the palace’s investigation, along with its statement confirming that “in this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made” suggest lessons have indeed been learned from the mistakes of the past – regardless of what royal detractors might say. The palace spokesman even appeared to channel Harry and Meghan in insisting “we have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes”.
The Windsors have been making an effort to use POCs as props post-Sussexit: Having made efforts to be more diverse and inclusive since Harry and Meghan dropped their Oprah bombshell, including ensuring that the royals interact with a wide range of people from different backgrounds on engagements, this is the last thing The Firm needed. The timing could not have been worse, either, having overshadowed both the Queen Consort’s worthy initiative to honour those campaigning against domestic abuse and violence against women and William and Kate’s three day trip to Boston.
“Anglo-American royal relations”: With last year’s tour of the Caribbean having been marred by another race row, the couple and their aides had been hoping this week’s US charm offensive would reset the dial on Anglo-American royal relations, not least with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to unleash a new Netflix documentary, and Harry’s autobiography, Spare.
Charles & Camilla sent their private secretaries to speak with Hussey: The awkwardness of the situation perhaps explains why it was left to private secretaries Sir Clive Alderton and Sir Edward Young to speak to Lady Hussey – although the King and Queen Consort “were made fully aware of the circumstances and were fully aware of the outcome”. According to a royal source, this would have been standard practice: “The principals wouldn’t have been directly involved, and you wouldn’t have ladies-in-waiting dealt with by the HR department so it would have come down to the private secretaries.”
LMAO: Denying the incident was “symptomatic of a wider malaise”, another palace insider stressed that “diversity and inclusivity lie at the heart of everything we do”, adding: “You’ll have seen some of the work His Majesty has done in this area which has been of enormous benefit – he cares passionately and deeply about diversity and inclusion, not only within his own household and wider world. It’s also deeply regrettable that all the brilliant work the Queen Consort has done in a very important area, culminating in Tuesday night’s reception at Buckingham Palace, has been overshadowed.”
Susan Hussey’s dignity ahead of Ngozi Fulani’s dignity: Some may argue that as a long-standing lady in waiting, and respected woman of her generation, not to mention one of Elizabeth II’s closest confidantes, Lady Hussey had earned the right to be treated with a degree of dignity. As one former aide pointed out, she had no contract of employment and wouldn’t have been paid for more than half a century of royal service. “If the narrative is correct it just sounds completely out of character,” they added. “I’ve genuinely never ever heard her express anything remotely offensive but what she is alleged to have said clearly is offensive.”
“Yet having attended literally thousands of royal engagements over the past six decades, it was a solitary encounter…” That’s just it, no one believes it was a solitary encounter, we believe that this has happened thousands of times in different ways for decades, and this was merely the rare encounter in which the victim publicized the interaction. The problem is not that Hussey’s “encounter” was an outlier or an exception It’s that everyone in the royal orbit is like this, to the point where the Windsors have needed to make the EFFORT to “be more diverse and inclusive since Harry and Meghan dropped their Oprah bombshell.” As in, it’s only in the past two years that the Windsors and their people have used people of color as props to prove that the Sussexes were lying about the racism experienced by Meghan. And what’s worse is that the royals and their press machine really think that they’re making some kind of point here.
Personally, I find it appalling that Camilla and Charles sent their private secretaries to deal with Hussey. That offends me – Hussey was appointed to some fancy new emeritus position by King Charles and Camilla invited Hussey to the Tuesday reception. Surely they could deal with their old friend face-to-face? Something that keeps coming up, over and over: the lack of managerial skill within the family and those they employ.
So Hussey wants to be treated with dignity? How about doing the same for others? Only titled people have “earned” that right?
Her name suits her 😀 if the ladies in waiting don’t get paid, how does all this work???
It’s a wealth and access thing. They are all born titled and eminently well connected. They support the Crown, and in exchange, get exquisitely careful connections and the opportunities that go with that. Corruption, basically.
There is a video going around which show Hussey sitting behind Harry and Meghan at the last Commonwealth church services. You should look at the hateful and evil way she look at Meghan. Some people think she is trying to listen to Harry and Meghan conversation. Now it is coming out that Hussey was in the room with the Queen when she met Her name sake. You remember it was leaked to the press that Harry wanted to take a picture with the Queen and the baby and he was not allowed. If would appear that Hussey leaked this info to the press. Hussey might have been a major leaker to the press.
The way CT, Richard Kay and Richard Eden have all come to the defense of SH definitely suggests they would prefer her to stay in the palace. It’s about defending the racist but also about keeping the gossip flow going. Clearly, she spoke to Bowers and certainly she spoke to many more.
I’ve also noticed that the media keeps saying William’s Godmother instead of lady in waiting to Camilla. Charles is a savage and threw William under the bus with this one 😂 He said, I want no parts of this mess!
Charles is a lily livered worm who throws any and all under the bus for his own purposes. He is a mean spiteful jealous old bitch.
I think Wills knew it was coming, knew his dad would throw him, and anyone else he could find, under the bus and that’s why the Wails’ spokesperson released the whole, “Obvi, we weren’t there and had absolutely nothing to do with this, but racism is wrong” statement before the Wails landed in Boston.
Otherwise, that statement is just so silly. Why say something like that?
Right, like William as a newborn baby would have chosen his godparents.
And similar to Andrew, they’re just angry she was outed with this racist behavior, but not angry that she behaved that way because this is how the RF truly is.
Charles statement also seems more disappointed that Camilla’s event got upstaged than the fact that a racist old crone accosted and offended one of Camilla’s guests.
I’ve noticed that too, but I think it’s because Camilla is now Queen Consort, they’re trying to keep her name out of the story.
This is to protect Cams and also I think this is the press connecting one racist to another. Remember its loooong been rumoured that Peggy was one of those who made comments about Archie’s skin colour.
I think it’s to convey to the public that she’s not just another staff member, some one servant of many. She’s fully embedded in the family and has been for decades which doesn’t paint them well.
I love it. Charles is going to throw anyone and everyone under the bus to protect himself and to protect Camilla. So she is William’s godmother, not the Queen’s close confidante, not the woman Charles asked to be William’s godmother, just…..William’s godmother. LOL.
and yes I do think the press is stressing that point to prove that she was not just an employee, she’s on a different level entirely.
It’s a good thing that it wasn’t Charles who selected Madame Hussey to be Williams Godmother …. wait a minute ….
They are all throwing each other under the bus. C&C are guilty. William is just as guilty, if not more. I’m taking Peter Hunt’s stance.
It’s exactly that: the lack of managerial skill within the family and those they employ.
Maybe it’s been fine to “manage the household” with centuries of norms, shady relationships with the press, and blind loyalty to the crown, but it’s the 21st century! You’re a global organization with an incredibly high profile. Get a real HR, some crisis comms, a few basic PR principles, and act like it!!
they always believe they are above doing real work, even with things like this and honestly – them actually doing the work would mean they are just like everyone else and why should they exist. it would admit their own irrelevance – they are no deserving, perhaps even less so, of elevation than any other people – and that they should not be elevated for the ridiculous reason of the randomness of birth.
I made the mistake of using twitter yesterday and there were so many people standing up for Hussey. They think she’s being falsely accused and bullied. Or acting like the questions were perfectly fine.
Royal apologists are wild.
Some of those same types of a-holes on IG when Katie Couric posted about Meghan & Harry’s documentary.
Notice how all the conservative commentators are always making Lady Hussey out to be the victim with no dissection of the racism she subjected another human being to.
None of them are addressing why she had to stand down i..e her racism.
Also the UK media is doing what it does best and monstering Ngozi Fulani.
Great article I wanted to share
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/01/lady-hussey-resign-monarchy-race-remarks-institution
Wish I could find the article where others have endured the same “questioning”
I’m glad that you highlighted this essay, because it speaks to the point about Ms. Fulani being believed. Ms. Reid says that most of the reporters who reached out to her early on were demanding corroboration, as if seeking to poke holes in the story. I think the initial reaction was a lot more skeptical than what ended up in print, and it’s only the presence of unequivocal witnesses that kept the British media from tearing Ms. Fulani apart.
There is zero evidence that the royals have learned a single lesson from this debacle or any other debacle over which they have ever presided. I agree that sending the private secretaries to deal with Susan The Racist is a horrible lack of leadership, not to mention a failure to take responsibility for their part in inflicting Hussey on their unsuspecting guests. So, no, they haven’t learned a thing and, seemingly, never will.
And those using Ms. Fulani’s manner of dress to excuse Hussey’s behavior are showing themselves.
And of course we haven’t heard an apology from the Hussey herself. She’s probably frothing in private, furious at being called out by such an uppity nothing — and irate that the RF essentially used her as a scapegoat for all their continued racism. Yep, throw the racist old bag under the bus and applaud yourselves for being so progressive.
Perhaps Charles and Camilla simply couldn’t deal with their old friend face-to-face — and still retain a few shreds of plausible deniability in their future interviews. Hussey surely is in a position to note that Charles and Camilla have likely said and done much worse over the years than the behavior that has prompted this temporary furor. The three of them know each other well. I’d even go out on a limb to guess that Meghan may have had some comments and concerns during her Duchess training with Hussey. I’d guess, too, that Charles and Camilla have talked with her —reassuringly — privately, with much gratitude towards her for being the public fall guy in this instance, as she continues to serve at the pleasure of the monarchy.
This 👆. I’m old enough to remember Camilla trying her damnedest to avoid touching Black and brown kids. It’s certainly embarrassing for Charles and Camilla to have to sack someone for racism when they are racists themselves. Better to send the private secretaries and then quietly bring Hussey back before the coronation. I believe that’s what they will do. Hussey surely can out their racism if she needs to.
you don’t even have to be more than a week old to remember that. she just did it again to a little girl at that bear dropoff, picking up her arm by the sleeve while the girl was visibly uncomfortable. the video is all over twitter.
this incident is really making me see that the damage to twitter isn’t actually funny at all. it serves a purpose. nowhere else is as good for dropping receipts.
Apparently there was no “training/instruction” from the hussy for Meghan. My understanding is that M said thanks but no thanks. Just as H did with chucky’s offer of Fawcett as event organizer re H&M’s wedding.
I wasn’t online yesterday so this was probably already discussed, but the part of this story I almost find the most wild is that an EIGHTY THREE YEAR OLD woman is still working. WTF? It isn’t as if she needs to in order to put food on the table ffs.
As if any 83 year old is willing to change with the times either.
The BRF is garbage. I feel like I can’t say this enough.
It’s the power. She’s “working” because that’s a position of great power.
The fact they act like that lady life is ruined irks me. She’ll continue to be in royal circles and attending their events. They just had to do a big splash of her “resignation” to save face. Sometimes I actually wish they would just not do anything because they find a way to be offensive even by doing a mildly good thing.
On the one hand, they point out that Lady Susan Hussey had devoted more than 60 years to royal service, but on the other hand, once you know what hit the fan, the King and Queen Consort couldn’t be bothered to speak to her directly. They sent their private secretaries to do their dirty work for them.
Like they say she served since 1960 (62 years), but that the palace acted with ruthless “efficiency.” How is 62 years of spreading her poison efficient? She was there through it all, when Meghan was subjected to racist attacks, when the royal family claimed they are very much not racist, when the royal family was going to be more sensitive to racial issues within the institution, she was there for it all. And if there was any way for the palace to deny this latest incident (i.e., if there were no witnesses), she would still be there.
A lot of words to humanize Lady Hussy. CT could have written about Ngozi if she wanted. But she did not. She wants SH to be the main character of this story. British writers out here proving the point. Systemic racism in the very way CT structures and centers her article.
Maybe they should have cleaned house and moved into current times 40 years ago.
She should have been put out to pasture when she publicly commented that H&M’s marriage would “all end in tears.” It wasn’t her place to open her gob back then either but these entitled old biddies think they’re invincible (I’m looking at you and your racist brooch, Princess Michael).
Speaking of, there was an excellent, incisive take in The Guardian by Mandu Reid, who saw the whole thing go down: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/01/lady-hussey-resign-monarchy-race-remarks-institution
She very astutely points out that the bigger issue for the Palace was that the incident was witnessed and they couldn’t go with another “recollections may vary” deflection.
I love that she strikes out at the “recollections may vary” statement.
This opinion piece is one of the Guardian’s finest. Had PW or Charles actually capitalized on this opportunity to modernize the “monarchy” by incorporating her ideas and those of a few others into an immediate statement for William to read, the RF’s banal tour of the heartland of 1776 might have been a pivotal moment endearing these twits to the world and posterity and created relevancy they so crave. Long live Prince Harry!
As Laurel and Hardy used to say “Well here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten us into” only it’s KC3 and Camzilla. Charles AND Cam should be all over this. They need to make a public statement defending Ms. Fulani and offering their sincere apologies, preferably in person. They need to take stock of their senior staff members, bring in a diversity manager to read them all the riot act, and do a staff reorg. Toss out the fossils like Hussey, bring in more POC and get some decent PR people instead of the obsequious toadies they appear to employ. If this was a business it would have been sued for discrimination and harassment many times over. The new king and queen consort have fumbled the ball again and again in a shockingly short period of time, but this incident really shows them and the BRF in a harsh and ugly light.
It’s like watching Russell Wilson and the Broncos, lol. Everyone thought he was going to be such a great asset to Denver, and ends up fumbling all over the place.
I’m sorry but these people are the ACTUAL colonizers. Not just the folks who benefitted from it, but they are, as we speak, exploiting black and brown people across the globe. They do not get to pat themselves on the back for getting rid of someone who was merely reflecting the colonizer attitude toward people of color.
Read a quote elsewhere by someone trying to excuse the racism by claiming just the opposite, that it was totally in character for Hussey, because she’s always asking people “where are you from?”, so she didn’t mean anything special when she asked Ms. Fulani.
Also, Ms. Fulani herself said she wasn’t comfortable with Hussey being dismissed, she was respectful of her status as an elder – though she should no longer have a “forward facing role”. (And we all suspect there’s a reasonable possibility she’ll be kept on elsewhere in the palace, though, given Charles’ pettiness over so many things connected with his mother, maybe not.)
Finally, if Camilla really cared about protecting her reputation with respect to one of her supposedly most important areas of patronage, her very first step would have been to personally make sure someone really did get in touch with Ms. Fulani, instead of BP lying about that in a public statement. Instead, she condoned an easy quick fix of dismissing Hussey which would play well in the press and distract from the real issue. Lazy, stupid, cynical and offensive, as per usual.
The problem wasn’t “Where are you from?” The problem was not accepting the answer “Hackney” and going on with the conversation from there.
Something left out of the conversation about racism is that white people can be terrible to other white people and it is usually tolerated. Lady Susan Hussey was hateful to Princess Diana and no one cared! No wonder she was still around to torment Meghan.
When they test to see how racist someone is, what they look for is belief in hierarchy and that some people are superior to others. If hierarchical bullying and thinking weren’t tolerated, even between people of the the same race and gender, we’d go a long way towards being in a place where dealing with racism was possible.
Reading the transcript it was absolutely horrendous. The bullying and nastyness was absolutely disgraceful. The way that evil women just kept on going on.
I’m not surprised Ngozi Fulani was trumatised by this experience. She is a better and braver person than me. The fact the she still has had to speak out and protect that evil women is disgraceful.
I’m heartbroken that Ngozi Fulani night of celebrating all the work that she has done was overshadowed by a nasty rascist who shouldn’t have been invited to a public event.
“if the narrative is correct” um.. excuse me? 2 other people heard her. stop fence straddling if you want to land on the right side of history. And let’s not get into this benevolent idea that they’ve learned from the past how to deal with things quickly given their insistence there was no past issue so why on earth would they get a cookie for changing tact now?
Also, the fact that she would be left without pay because she doesn’t have any kind of work contract… I actually find it hilarious how much we are learning about how badly run the Firm is when it comes to legal working practices.
Has anyone watched ‘The Empress’ on Netflix? This woman, her role and arrogance due to her position and longtime role at Court, is so similar to the Archduchess’s courtier, Countess Esterhazy. She even looks like the actress! And that Hussey’s racism and (Court-)tolerated abuse is being called out when an overarching theme in The Empress is how out of date and out of touch “the traditional way of doing things” is, especially in the light of newer generations coming into power…the similarities just come up in every episode, every scene!
No spoilers, but if you want some peeks of validation as a monarchy is forced to deal (or not) with the growing pains of a realm (and world) calling for a revolution against the exact ways of thinking Hussey seems to have felt allowed to maintain, I recommend watching! Extremely well acted and cast, beautifully shot and set- and costume-designed, and I think, very pointed in its portrayal of monarchies’ head-in-the-sand approach to modernity and “their people”.
I loved The Empress. Good points you raise here re similarities. I also think that it’s one of the most beautiful costume dramas I’ve ever seen.
I think the speed that they dealt with Hussey is reflective of two things. First, their desire to present this as an isolated as opposed to institutional problem. Second, IMO neither Charles or Camilla wanted to retain any of the QEII’s staff in the first place so this was an opportunity to get rid of her. Almost immediately after QEII died it was announced that all of her staff would be let go and Charles and Camilla would be using their current staff. There was a backlash and they backed off. The staff with connections to aristocracy have people who are loyal to them. Also. these are the people who likely leak to the media so the media likes them. It’s been reported that Hussey was talking ish about Meghan to people at the National Theatre before Meghan became patron. Once it became clear that Charles and Camilla weren’t going to rescue her; William had to join in with that statement. The thing that if funny to me is that they are getting so much push back from their racism loving monarchist. They don’t want to look racist but their primary support come from groups that embrace all the isms. It will be interesting to see how they navigate all that.
If Ngozi didn’t have a witness, the Palace would have ignored her complaints or say recollections may vary. It’s why up until now they have been able to dismiss Harry and Meghan’s concerns about racism. The Royal Family is based on white supremacy so it can’t change, it can only be dismantled.
The Windsors threw Hussey under the bus because she was expendable. Charles made a similar remark years ago to another WOC and it’s been swept under the rug.
And I can’t even type all the racist things Philip was heard saying (and that’s publicly, it must have been many times worse in private). That family is despicable.
Have I got it wrong, did she resign or was she fired?
I LOL’d at this line from Tominey:
“The palace spokesman even appeared to channel Harry and Meghan in insisting ‘we have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.’ ”
Three things:
1) Why the hell invoke M&H here? I mean, I think Meghan and Harry are good at most things, but it doesn’t take a marketing genius to understand that reaching out would be a good thing.
2) Except the palace didn’t reach out, at least not before it released its initial statement. There is nothing efficient — ruthless or otherwise — about the palace.
3) Palace officials really do believe that Meghan’s and Harry’s natural empathy and understanding are performative. Probably because the palace inhabitants cannot muster genuine empathy.
So the old bag was clearly f-in bent to see a black person in the palace, not serving refreshments. but actually partaking in them and talking to other honored guests as if she belonged there.
She doesn’t like to see black people in her church either. We all know the type. It’s a wonder half of the congregation didn’t spontaneously combust seeing, Doria up at the front of the church at the 2018 wedding.
Thing is, Camilla’s team should’ve fully staffed the event with young diplomatic, professional personnel. When are they going to stop giving these old hags (like princess Michael of Kent) any role in the palace(s)? This is ridiculously easy??????
When Meghan guest edited the British Vogue September 2019 issue, she selected fifteen women representing a broad spectrum of diversity to be the Force of Change. This magazine sold out rapidly and .became the best seller in BV history. Camilla Tominey complained that only five (33-1/3%) white women were on the cover. She is 100% Brexit/MAGA. She is the author of the Meghan Made Kate Cry debacle, Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida’s godmother, and a Middleton family friend. No further comment.
My thoughts-all and I mean all of those palaces have a funky smell with people like Hussy-they need to disinfect all the palaces as quickly as possible-this lady is not the only one for 60 years with views like these-they and the some of the royals look at black and brown people as lesser than them-they pretend they care about poc but with the distinct view that they will never be accepted in the British society-they should be happy they are allowed to live in the UK no matter what is said negatively or racially to or about them-those palaces reek like funky donkeys-show their asses in private and publicly-this type of aggressive racism was used on Meghan behind closed doors-nobody will make me believe that the royal family totally accepted Meghan in their family-they fronted to the public during the wedding and became funky assholes in private settings-racism or evil ways cannot stay hidden forever as Hussy showed the world-this lady was not her only victim to this type of questioning.