King Charles is ‘relatively sanguine’ about the ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

In recent months, the royal courtiers have learned a new word: sanguine. Everything is “sanguine” these days. Prince Andrew was even described as sanguine. The courtiers were described as “sanguine” about The Crown’s Season 5. Charles was “sanguine” about Barbados dropping the British monarch as their head of state. Well, now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries is almost here, the reaction from the palace is, you guessed it, sanguine. From Katie Nicholl’s latest at Vanity Fair:

In what is being seen as more than coincidental timing, Netflix released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on social media on the second day of William and Kate’s highly important visit to the United States. The series has been directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus and is expected to reignite tensions between Harry and the royal family.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, they returned to California without Harry reconciling with his father and brother. And while King Charles III used his speech to the nation to wish his youngest son and daughter-in-law well in America, he has made it clear that there is no way back into the royal family for Harry and Meghan in an official role.

William refused to meet privately with his brother for fears that anything they said could be used either in Harry and Meghan’s documentary series or Harry’s forthcoming documentary. Friends say there has been a complete breakdown of trust between the brothers and William cannot forgive Harry for the racism allegations he and Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview.

The royals are said to be bracing themselves for a barrage of criticism — and possibly further allegations of racism — in both the TV series and Harry’s book.

One source close to Charles said, “It is not something they are looking forward to, but the King is relatively sanguine about it. Meghan and Harry can say what they want, and it appears they are determined to do so but it will not bring the monarchy down. The royals have weathered worse storms than this and at the end of it all Charles will still be King and William will still be the Prince of Wales.”

Aides for the Waleses have said they are determined not to be distracted and want the focus to remain on William and Kate’s visit to Boston, but a race row at the palace and now Harry and Meghan’s trailer making headlines has dampened the build-up for Friday’s star-studded prize giving ceremony.