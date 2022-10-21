Royalist: It’s not in Prince Harry’s interest to drop receipts on King Charles??

The Daily Beast’s Royalist has another flimsy “exclusive” about Prince Harry’s memoir. I guess the point of the British media and royalist media’s wall-to-wall meltdown about the memoir is to make the book “old news” by the time it’s published. Will it actually work that way? I don’t know. I know I’m tired of these exclusives, especially because it’s clear that every single one of these “insiders” and “royal journalists” are just talking out of their asses. The exclusive information in this piece is that one chapter in particular in Harry’s memoir will be super-damaging to his father. But really, this piece was just an excuse for Tom Sykes (“The Royalist”) to interview Valentine Low, the author of Courtiers. Some highlights:
One chapter: Anxiety over the content of Prince Harry’s memoir is growing in the royal family’s inner circle, with one source telling The Daily Beast that a particular chapter in the book could cause “big trouble” for King Charles. The royal insider told The Daily Beast: “There is one chapter in particular that could spell big trouble for Charles.” However, they did not say what revelations the chapter in question detailed.
Original time table: The source did say that their understanding was that the book is still likely to be published according to its original timetable before the end of the year. Publishers Random House did not respond to a request for comment on the issue, however their website still says the book is due out “late” this year.
Sanguine courtiers: While courtiers are moderately sanguine about both The Crown (the simple “it’s made up” message seems to be cutting through domestically at least) and the Netflix docuseries that Meghan has promised will explore the couple’s “love story,” Harry’s book is seen as a different order of threat.
Meghan’s “attacks” are abating: Her lightweight Variety interview, in which she praised the late Queen Elizabeth and did not trash the royals, was seen by some as a sign that her attacks on the Palace may be abating. One source, a friend of the family, told The Daily Beast: “It is interesting that when she isn’t slagging off the royals, Meghan has very little of interest to say. There was nothing in the [Variety] interview that would trouble the royals. If this is the tone the Netflix show is going to take, then I think it might be a good deal less problematic for the family than has been assumed. The worst could be over.”
Valentine Low on Meghan’s Variety interview: “It was interesting that Meghan, in her Variety interview, was very conciliatory. She spoke warmly about the queen and was certainly not stirring up controversy. I think that might be taken as an encouraging sign that, ultimately, they are moving on and looking to the future.”
Low’s inside information: Intriguingly, Low told The Daily Beast that he had knowledge of a meeting between Harry and a private individual (not a Palace staffer) while Harry was in London. The person gently suggested to Harry he might go easy on his family in the book but, Low says, “Harry was not very receptive to the idea.”
Low on Harry’s memoir: “While Harry could certainly make revelations that are damaging and produce days or even weeks of headlines, and tropes that get wheeled out for years to come, I think his book is unlikely to be terminally damaging for either the king or the royal family. You only have to look at ‘Tampongate,’ when Charles was recorded having literally the most embarrassing phone call (with Camilla, imagining being her tampon—revealed to the world in 1993), you could possibly imagine. He survived it, indeed, he married Camilla and she is now queen.”
What??? While it is probably not in Harry’s long-term interests to reveal something so devastating that it forces the king to abdicate (even if he had the receipts) it is, whether the Sussexes like it or not, their ability to dish on the royals that is their most valuable product. As one media executive told the Daily Beast: “Netflix doesn’t care about Meghan’s quest for social justice. They just want to know if James Hewitt is Harry’s dad.”
“It is probably not in Harry’s long-term interests to reveal something so devastating that it forces the king to abdicate (even if he had the receipts)…” I’M SORRY WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT? You can’t just introduce the idea that Harry might have receipts which could bring down the king? My God, they really are worried. I also wonder about Low’s aside, that someone – not a staffer – pulled Harry aside during the mourning period. Curious.
About all of the shady sh-t regarding Meghan’s Variety interview. I’ve been thinking about this all week, how well Meghan handled that, how easily she deflected the larger questions about what happened after QEII passed away. She didn’t give the British media anything, and they were twisting themselves in knots to parse her statements and find ways to criticize her. I mean, they were even crying about the expensive clothes she wore for the photoshoot, that’s how desperate they were for red meat. She gave them nothing, and now they’re mad so they’re complaining that her interview was “soapy” and “lightweight.” Just wait until Harry and Meghan give interviews to promote his memoir and their docu-series.
I never thought that Harry’s book would be about exposing his father. I just thought he would share about his mom, touch on her death and how that shaped him, his military experience, the notoriety as a royal, some of Meghan and becoming a dad. I don’t understand all this freak out especially since Charles has gaslighted Diana in her death. What did Charles do to Harry that he is so scared of?
I often wonder what Harry saw or overheard or was told during that time. We know Diana leaned on William a lot but never heard much about Harry. We know William has been contained but Harry isn’t. They don’t know shit about what Harry does or does not know and it terrifies them.
I think that the Diana leaning on william is spin from Charles camp. Diana had good friends she leaned on and will was away at school and Diana worked and did not sit home.
Princess Diana was on tape, describing how much she leaned on William during the difficult times in the marriage.
She said she would warn William beforehand about possible stories about her and Charles in the news. She said this in interviews.all this said she was a devoted mother to her son’s and she did not rely on will as someone to support her
She had friends her own age as confidants. I do think if she were around she would be proud of harry and disappointed in william.
I’m at the ready to push the order button on my phone… Guilt is a b*tch KC3!!!!
Oh yes. Take my money just publish this book!
I imagine the Netflix series was going to be about the inspiration of Invictus Games, not the reality show of Harry loves Meghan – these folks can’t help themselves… in the end both will have very little to do with the royal family, much like Meghan’s podcast.
That’s the question. Don’t they realize how damaging it is for Charles to keep taking for granted that he has many horrifying skeletons in his closet that could be revealed if Harry chose? Like the problem is Harry revealing them, not the fact these skeletons, whatever they are, exist at all? Astonishing assumption to keep briefing to the media about. Worst PR operation in the world.
Total made up fan fiction. They have no sources and know nothing. They’re just throwing stuff At the wall to see what sticks. And IMO, it’s the BM and RR Rats that are really worried about Harry’s memoir. The Ginger Avenger is going to unload on them all.
I think Harry is going to share his truth in becoming the man he is today. This will be his journey of recovery and discovery re his worth as a normal functioning human. All the drama is because he will be controlling his narrative and will put some of these folks out of work. Finally those who search for him will find a book he authored Of himself.
Re Meghan and Variety magazine. What these folks choose to report as conciliatory is the Sussexes putting the drama form this family behind them. The Sussexes are moving on and the gutter rags and gossipers on that small Island choose to center themselves in this couple lives. As much as they try to make this family (Windsors) the center of the universe, they are not. When their core died, what they have left are wannabe’s. What little interest most have is what is worn by the hollowed out woman married to the heir. She deserves this because when anyone has had the access these folks have been exposed to and neither of these can conduct an interview or champion a cause with authenticity, they offer nothing. And as much as @PeopleMagazine push them forward, the more they are exposed as incompetent dummies.
@Crazy, ITA that it’s all made-up fan fiction, but in that case, WHY ON EARTH are they themselves putting out there the idea that Charles has done “something” horrible enough that it would force his abdication if revealed?!
Lorelei, I wonder if they’re saying this about Chuck, but it’s really Fails that should be worried about something horrible enough that would force his abdication. I just wonder how much can be laid at Uncle Hooker and Blows feet? How compromised could Fails be?
This is a typical case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. And what a nasty friend:
“One source, a friend of the family, told The Daily Beast: “It is interesting that when she isn’t slagging off the royals, Meghan has very little of interest to say.”
Right @Lorelei…why are THEY putting it out there?! It’s almost as if the RR’s/BM are manifesting Harry to put something out there. This is a bonkers royalist fanfic tale. Over the past six years and years before, pretty much all of the media outlets have put something out regarding Will leap frogging Charles to be king. Over the same years they’ve kept fairly quiet about Will and his stuff.
That the RR’s don’t express how much Harry knows about Will’s secrets is telling.imo To me, that would be the faux concern of the RR’s/BM.
Doubt there are actual sources for this malarkey.
@Crazy, omg, the “Ginger Avenger!” I love it!
They are absolutely terrified of his memoir, I’ve said it before they did something unforgivably horrific to Prince Harry. They acknowledge he has receipts then question his paternity it is sick. All these articles and comments by “unknown sources” about a book no one has read yet are very telling.
The whole Meghan isn’t interesting without the rf to talk about is their projection bc the other royals are only interesting bc of their royal status, ie zara and Mike, and they’re still boring af. Low knows nothing.
Meghan spoke in the Variety interview the way she has always spoken. She has always spoken positively about the queen and has never ‘slagged off’ anybody. Apart from the Oprah interview in response to 5 years of unrelenting, vicious attacks from the RF, BM, members of the aristocracy, and even members of the government at times, Meghan has never spoken about or aired grievances about anybody.
The delicious irony of all of this. First off, I have never believed that Harry’s book was going to be a bomb lobbed to bring down the House of Windsor. I think it is his story. Period. I don’t think he has a desire to outright hurt anyone out of malice.
The fact that Charles and William are twisted in knots about what he might say, however, shows that he DOES have some juicy nuggets that he could spill and the receipts to support them. Just like with The Crown, their denials and worries are a tell that there is something there.
If Harry goes after anybody it will be the tabloids. And that’s what terrifies them. They know he hates them and thinks they killed his mother. And even if he doesn’t viciously go after them he will make them look mean and stupid just by telling his side and what actually happened against what was reported. I also wonder if this doesn’t scare Charles. Because if the reporters lose enough money from not being able to report on Harry. They might break out all the things they have on him for decades.
That comment about Hewitt is really sh***y. This is a new low even for them.
After the photographs of Prince Philip as a young boy and as a man in his 30s revealed Harry is his twin, I would believe Philip is the actual father rather than Hewitt any day! Funny, how those old photos of Philip never surfaced for the public (new generation) to view until after Chuck married Camilla. Charles started that horrible rumor about Hewitt, I am sure. Oh well, Philip was 100 times more of a Father to Harry than Chuck ever was.
Yes, and all three of Diana’s siblings have red hair! The whole Hewitt thing is absurd.
FOR GOD’S SAKE!!! Harry was TWO YRS OLD when Diana met Hewitt to give the boys riding lessons! Diana met Hewitt in 1986, two yrs after Harry was born!
Agreed. You know that harry has been DNA tested. They are just throwing up more shit in an anticipation of the shit they fear is coming their way. Now, I hope this volume of Harry’s memoir says nothing at all about the royals, or speaks very little about them. Let them wipe the egg off their faces then.
Its the dailybeast’s “royalist”….whatshisname…tomSHYTE? Anyhoooo, his conundrum is that he has to produce ‘tea’ on the windsors and, more importantly, the Sussexes on a weekly (weakly?) basis and, of course, he has none.
So he does what all these shysters do: make it up. No “source” made that comment about Harry’s paternity. Its Shytes himself……just as dailyFAIL and all its bottomfeeding “writers” do: pluck cr@p from their arses and call that “sources.”
Meghan has only ever spoken warmly about the queen & has only spoken about the palace once since Oprah (in the cut) so this variety issue isn’t some big departure like they claim. Just mad at limited opportunities to attach the royal family (and therefore for royal experts to be paid to discuss her comments) to her projects etc as usual.
I’m betting now that the media are going to end up calling the memoir ‘dull LA psychobabble’ & crying about how the party Prince is gone as it focuses on his journey incl mental health & doesn’t spill the royal tea the press would love it to
RRs and royal experts are one trick ponies at this point. They recycle old talking points and throw in “new info” to make it look fresh. It sounds like Val’s hit job on the Sussexes is not taking off as hoped. Also the RRs are mad AMERICAN journalists are getting exclusives directly from Harry and Meghan; journalists who didn’t have to blackmail them to get the tea.
“It is interesting that when she isn’t slagging off the royals”
She’s never done that.
“Meghan has very little of interest to say.”
Bullshit. Then why the nonstop coverage?
“While it is probably not in Harry’s long-term interests to reveal something so devastating that it forces the king to abdicate ”
!!!!!!!!
“(even if he had the receipts)”- he does
“it is, whether the Sussexes like it or not, their ability to dish on the royals that is their most valuable product.”
So.. it *would* be Harry’s interest to take down the king? Make up your minds!
“As one media executive told the Daily Beast: “Netflix doesn’t care about Meghan’s quest for social justice. They just want to know if James Hewitt is Harry’s dad.”
!!!!!! Is this where we’re headed? Are the BRF now going to try to prove Harry isn’t actually Charkes’ son? Wtf?
No, they are just going to talk and talk about the possibility because Hewitt was also a ginger. They can’t prove the truth of it because it’s obvious that Harry is a Windsor. He looks exactly like a young Prince Phillip (just with hair).
Harry’s cousins on the Spencer side are gingers.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t several members of Diana’s family gingers?
Not just that, but as I wrote above, Harry was TWO YRS OLD when Diana met Hewitt!
Yes, Meghan generates days of headlines /faux outrage every Tuesday without even mentioning the BRF.
The Hewitt rumors came mostly from people who slam Diana. Harry looks nothing like Hewitt and red hair is a Spencer trait. It is gross that some keep up that gossip to put down Harry and Diana. Charles in the nineties made a point of telling dimbleby the times he was involved with Camilla to dent rumors he fathered tom and Laura but he never did that for his own son
Deny rumors
Plus, James Hewitt has a full head of hair ( still) and Harry is balding like his dad, Uncle and grandpa.
Princess Diana was a red headed child,(I have seen several photos and Lilibet looks like a Spencer), they don’t seem to realize she colored her hair or they just like to ignore that fact. I don’t care who you are it is absolutely disgusting to question someone’s paternity in such a degrading way. I don’t see the rags questioning Camilla’s children even though her affairs were decades long.
Thank you for pulling out the most infuriating quotes from this garbage! The 🐀🐀🐀 parse every syllable Meghan utters (or is quoted as saying) and infer, and then “report,” the most negative take as the “slagging off” Sykes/Low/et al. keep whining about. All this “the worst is over because Meghan’s Variety interview was weak sauce” is just whistling past the graveyard. 👻👻👻😱😱😱🤣🤣🤣 I will note, however, that they are edging toward the truth that the Sussexes’ projects are still on track and on schedule, which means, no, they are not revising a damn thing to go easy on CIII/Cams/Wailses.
100% agreed, Rapunzel, well said!
Chuck’s such a shit father anyway Harry might as well find a new dad!
This is hilarious, what exactly can Charles do to his grown, hard back, financially independent son? Absolutely nothing! I guess when they’re barely mentioned ( which is think is the plan anyway) they’re going to act like they achieved a victory and can pretend they still have some control over someone they don’t have any control over. Meh, I hope they tell Charles to take his scepter , orb and crown and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine and they don’t attend his coronation.
If Charles is not harrys father neither is willy. He looks less Iike Charles than harry. Full stop. There is more to that story, I bet. None of them look like charles.. I pray they don’t go down that road, of who is your daddy.
They are Charles. Diana fell for Charles and had hoped for the marriage. I see Charles features in both will and Harry. Will lost the good looks he got from Diana
Interesting that in an article specifically pointing out the courtiers are relieved their message that the Crown, “it’s all made up” has gained traction – they quote (and explain) Low talking about how Charles made it through Tampongate. Old news I’m sure Charles hoped to stay old news, now again confirmed as true, and that’s expected to be part of the Crown. In other words, not made up.
Also love the comment that if Meghan’s not slamming the RF she has nothing interesting to say. The family and their sycophants really do believe they’re the center of everything, and Meghan (and Harry) has nothing else to do with her life than revisit those very few years she lived in England.
I don’t think the majority of Brits care either way. What with the political and economic turmoil going on at the moment no one I know is planning on boycotting Netflix or the Crown because Charles is upset. Most people know the difference between dramas and documentaries!
I don’t think their message has gained traction with the viewing public. Their tantrum is being covered in the international news, but that doesn’t mean people agree or are buying it. All they are doing is stirring up interest. People will view and decide for themselves. These people are too stupid to realize that.
I mean, anyone with a brain knows The Crown isn’t 100% historically accurate. So nothing’s gaining traction as much as people are hearing the BRF cry “it’s fiction!!” and going, “well duh!”
They’ve underestimated people’s ability to determine fact from fiction. And it’s going to Streisand effect this into the most watched Netflix shoe this year, if not ever.
They think they won cause Netflix put out a mils (unnecessary) disclaimer. I’m hoping the producers are working on a “what’s true” special with the real interviews and footage. It would serve the BRF right.
* mild, not mils
Rapunzel, When the documentary using only what is already in the public domaine was released, I think people who have seen it have already gotten a very good view of what the brf and media did to Princess Di. Frankly, I just think Paramount (?) should advertise it again when the Crown comes out.
@Snuffles, the only reactions I’ve seen to it are people mocking it (and Charles), and marveling that a new king is spending his time whining about a tv show when his country is in turmoil. Far from his campaign “succeeding,” it seems to have made him into more of a laughingstock than he already was. People moved on from laughing at him for having a tantrum about a pen to laughing at him for losing his mind over what is essentially a soap opera. But sure, let this self-obsessed little man call it a “win.”
Meghan has very little of interest to say yet they hang off every word, rewind and review, scour over every phrase and syllable.
This supposedly uninteresting person was on the front page of a UK paper this week because she wore a t shirt in support of the women in Iran.
Oooh, I think I figured out the RR formula: state something obvious and pass it off as a scoop.
“Harry will talk about Charles more on one chapter than the others.”
Really, this is a scoop?
I want to try it:
“Harry’s book will come out in hardcover first.”
“Harry will talk about the influence that Diana had on his life.”
“Harry will reference periods where he struggled with his mental health.”
I’m a royal gossip, too, y’all! 😂
Me too!
“Harry will talk about that time he went to a place and met a person and said something”
“Harry will talk about growing up as a royal prince.”
This is fun! 😂😂
This must have been before that Netflix drop. That trailer was fire. And I am still laughing at them thinking that they could bully Netflix into anything.
Also what is it? Has Meghan been talking trash on the Royals or has she nothing to say? I don’t even get what is happening anymore.
I will also say that I do like this site because I found the commenters here really thoughtful. And I thought people were right on about the whole Whoopi comments. I frankly rolled my eyes at her because I don’t think she listened to Meghan’s podcast. But I am cringing inside a bit that I saw some so called Sussex supporters going after Whoopi Goldberg with some of them calling her “ugly” and being jealous and a hater of Meghan. People attacking a dark skinned Black woman for a biracial Black woman…..hard grimace.
Harry had a really rocky home life; I imagine it got even worse after Di died and Cams and Chuck were free. Highgrove was Harry’s home base once Di was gone and Cams made herself at home there–who knows what Harry heard or saw or was exposed to there. I don’t know if it is possible for Harry to skip over that portion of his life when everything was turned upside down, and if that story paints the current King and Queen Consort in an unfavorable light then that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.
Didn’t Camilla bounce Harry out of his childhood bedroom at Highgrove?
Yeah, that article kind of went from 0-60, right? it goes from “harry has one chapter that is damaging to his father” (how do they do know this when they don’t even know when the book is coming out, but I digress) to “harry’s memoir could make Charles abdicate!!!!”
I’m just not sure at this point what Harry could say about his father that would damage him to the point of abdication? I mean we know about his affairs, we know how he treated his first wife, we know how he used his sons as distractions in the press from his own misdeeds, we know he accepted suitcases of cash, we know he was friends with Jimmy Saville, we know he was a less than passive partner in the Great Smear Campaign, we know he stopped answering Harry’s phone calls, we know he’s using his grandchildren’s HRH and titles as leverage over his son and DIL.
I mean I know there obviously could be worse things, but how could there be something out there that is SO bad that it could lead to abdication and we haven’t heard about it in the past few decades?
And LOL at Meghan’s Variety interview being lightweight. That’s why they haven’t shut up about it all week.
that they brought in the idea of abdication is WILD to me. wild!!! why would you want to introduce that idea yourself??? it’s so far beyond shooting yourself in the foot it’s… i don’t even know. i don’t even know!
“if you knew what I know” Harry, DoS.
The only thing I can think of is some sort of proof about Diana’s death. Something from documents related to his RAVEC case about security, a note or file someone slipped him, something like that. But there’s no way the Rota would know about the existence of that kind of bombshell. Unless someone from the Palace slipped up, which I could believe because they’re sloppy, but which also makes the dark conspiracy idea unlikely, because they’re sloppy.
See that? I used logic and now we’re back to something boring as the answer 😂. The only other is Harry having a handwritten letter by Charles that disparages every ethnic group and common wealth nation.
@Becks1 – And then there’s the revival of the James Hewitt question (to point out that Diana also had affairs?). There’s so much zig zagging it’s hard to tell what, if any, is the real point of this mess.
Part of Charles’ problem has to be massive frustration that he has no information and no control over what’s said – and he’s gotten increasingly used to that power these last few years. You’ve mentioned most of the big potential news items, what else could there be? There is that comment that’s periodically mentioned, by Kevin McGuire (don’t remember the name, sorry!) that something happened and if the public knew about it, they’d have a better understanding of why Harry and Meghan left. But Harry still appears to have a somewhat cordial if very limited connection with Charles, and if there was something that awful…
I still think the book will mention Charles’ positive impact on Harry’s work style and work ethic, because it talks about how Harry came to be who he was, and I think Charles was a significant model (of both positive and negative traits) during Harry’s younger years. Since TQ was still living when the manuscript was finished, I doubt Harry would say anything really damaging to the monarchy, out of respect to her. For a similar reason, doubt Harry will say anything worse than what Charles already said years ago about his own life, which was honest in a way that’s hard to imagine the RF being now – and, to paraphrase Low, TQ and Philip seem to have survived it.
Of course, TQ, who Harry loved and respected, only just passed away. And, Harry’s only about 40. Charles has only just begun his reign, and it’s not looking pretty so far. And then there’s Will…Will be interesting to see what looks different to Harry in a few years.
These people are throwing everything they can out there because even though they know absolutely nothing about this book, they INSIST on printing multiple articles about it every single day.
@LadyD, enough is enough, it’s time for Harry to spill!! He teased us with that comment and we’ve been waiting long enough to find out what he was referring to.
And I agree that it is beyond insane that THEY brought up abdication. I can’t get over that.
It’s interesting how they’ve spent years pushing the narrative that Meghan “trashed” the royal family. Now they’re trying to act like it was surprising that Meghan praised the Queen when she literally said the same thing about her in the Oprah interview. She’s never “slagging off the royals”, that’s the narrative they’ve created to trigger royalists. Besides the Queen, Kate is the only other royal Meghan mentioned in the Oprah interview and she literally called that woman a “good person” despite everything she did to her. And in the Cut Interview, Meghan said Harry’s relationship with his dad is his decision & that she could expose everything but chooses not to. Not exactly sure how that equates to “slagging off” but ok. Cant wait for Harry’s memoir!
This piece is unhinged. I’m going to laugh when the book comes out and Harry barely talks about the Royal Family. As for Meghan, she’s never attacked the family, they perceived her comments about her experiences as a working as an attack on them. I wish Penguin Random House would just announce the publishing date, I can’t wait for the press meltdown.
Anyone else now thinking it was Camilla that planted and perpetuated those paternity stories?
I hope not but no doubt she planted stories about Harry in the press.
…along with her husband? I do, I do.
At this point, I don’t see how Charles himself is in the best interest of Harry.
I’m with you Kaiser on the abdication thing that came from left field and says… something? Its’s like when you’re arguing with your spouse and they say well I’m not asking for a divorce. Wait what?
These people.
Valentine Low filled a whole book with fraudulent outrageous claims, and it flopped hard.
But Meghan is the one who has nothing interesting to say now? Meanwhile, the British “journalists” can’t stop talking about the things Meg said in her interview and on her podcast episodes.
I think it’s clear who no one is interested in.
What I get: Harry knows something that is so devastating it WILL force Charles to abdicate, if not face criminal charges. Harry may not tell it, but it’s there. Now where are the real investigative journalists who could pierce through all that armor to get to the heart of the matter, the truth?
Yeah, it’s clear Charles did something damaging. Very damaging. What was it?
Showing racism? That’s not going to cause abdication.
Messing with Harry’s security? Leaking stories? Again, not going to cause abdication.
Something involving Diana’s death that he discovered? This could be possible.
Something with money? I’m betting that’s it. We know Harry warned Chuck about certain donors. I’m wondering if Harry knows all about Chucky and his shady dealings. This is logical to me.
Something involving Meg wouldn’t be cause for abdication. But what about Archie? Did Grandpa Charles have something to do with whatever horrific thing the night nurse did to get fired in the middle of the night?
Ohhh, Rapunzel, I hadn’t thought of the money angle. Harry would be very familiar with Charles fundraising activities, and could’ve witnessed bags of money transferred, shady folks in and out of the castles. Money from UK enemies or ppl who weren’t supposed to be there. That’s the easiest one to have secret evidence of – pictures, copies of letters. Very interesting. I’m sure these 🐀 will regret floating these theories, whether they get slapped down by the Palace or bring the whole thing down.
I’m betting it’s money. Agree with Lucy: I’m guessing Harry has seen a whole lot of Fortnum & Mason bags of cash, and expensive racehorses, come Charles’ way.
“I think that might be taken as an encouraging sign that, ultimately, they are moving on and looking to the future.”
Guys, here’s some news for you…they’ve already moved on. At lightening speed. They ARE living their future and doing exceedingly well at it. Why don’t you take your own advice and move on you bloviating purveyors of bullshit.
I think it might be taken as an encouraging sign that, ultimately, the RF and BM will realize that H&M have moved on.
@QuiteContrary, I feel like it must be more than just sketchy financial practices at this point. I mean, it was revealed shortly before Chuck ascended to the throne that he was accepting literal shopping bags full of money, and it had zero effect. Everyone already knows the BRF accepts money and gifts from shady people and hides it to the extent that they can…idk, I just think for “abdication” to be mentioned, it’s something we haven’t already discussed, you know?
Harry, TELL US!
If the book paints Charles in a bad light they will come out swinging with “blindside” & “final straw” and other shit like that….if the book is simply Harry telling his story in his own words, we’ll hear “the king/courtiers/william/kate” talked Harry down from exposing them. Either way they will try and paint Harrry in a bad light.
I’m just happy Harry got a chance to tell his story
The media is so bizarrely passive. The Sussexes ‘produce days or even weeks of headlines’ . Umm, you’re writing those headlines 🤷♀️ And their criticism of Netflix creating a product about the Royal family?? But this is exactly what the British tabloids are doing, why don’t the tabloids publish disclaimers too? What a strange industry.
“If something can be destroyed by the truth, it should be.”
That being said — I’m not sure what other than Charles actively covering up multiple felonies committed by a close family member would apply here. And how would Harry have receipts on that?
Still think that it’s in everyone’s best interest for Charles to just buy Harry’s book for 60 million pounds and invite Harry for a one-on-one weekend at Balmoral for them to emotionally hash things out and reconnect.
Hell to the no! You’re still buying into the idea that the royals can tell Harry and Meghan what to do., and that the Sussexes have anything to gain from remaining in the royal fold.
You completely negated the first statement you made with your last sentence, by the way.
It’s highly likely that Charles will not be mentioned all that much. This book is Harry’s story about Harry. I said on a post yesterday that these people are so used to having everything center around them, they can’t imagine that anyone else has a life other than them. They really do believe that the people on the periphery of their lives have no lives at all outside of theirs. Charles can’t just “buy back the book.” All of this nonsense from him shows he’s completely incapable of seeing Harry as anything other than an accessory to him. He has no sense of Harry as a unique, individual human being.
I’m starting to believe that all this book hand wringing isn’t coming from what they fear Harry saying, but that they never believed that Harry was a person with a voice anyway. He was a Spare. Meghan was a ‘showgirl.” They were empty cardboard characters to be moved on the royal chess board as the king or heir commanded.
They can’t countenance the fact that Harry is a 3-dimensional person. Maybe that’s even their problem with Meghan. She’s not a person, either. neither are their children. The only “people” who exist are Charles and William. Everyone else is in service to them.
Harry and Meghan left all that behind. They have claimed their own personhood, for better or for worse. And I think they realize that the royal family will never be anything but a toxic place for them. They have escaped a cult, and rebuilt new lives for themselves. The cult of the royal family must be dismantled, but even that’s not Meghan and Harry’s job. They have exited stage right. The radical idea they have espoused is that they have the right to live their own lives on their own terms. If anyone has a problem with them doing so, then that person is revealing a deep, dark pathology inside themselves that’s in need of immediate attention. Being born into a family, any family, does not make you a slave to that family. Full stop.
No.
First, he can’t. Harry’s under contract.
Second, being tethered by money to an abuser is horrible. Just a despicable idea. It will not happen, cannot happen, and no one should ever do it to themselves if they have any other options at all. Gross.
“Emotionally hash things out and reconnect” — ugh. After everything Charles did, and failed to do? Hell no. You should absolutely not always “reconnect” with your parent just because they’re your parent.
Hmm… well, the article does tell one truth. It’s not in Harry’s best interest to reveal something that would force Charles to abdicate.
Because then William would be King. 😱
And Kate the true matriarch!
Did anyone else notice yesterday the RF bots were out in full force on Twitter? Between this and The Crown they are definitely shook. I love that for them.
Their differences (Harry and his father) maybe miles apart but one thing that Harry would do, he will honour the wishes of his grandmother and her legacy.
While populations may vary, I suspect that the two share the same values. There will be nothing to cause upheaval in BP from Harry, that may emerge from someone else.
Harry has always been an officer and gentleman.
I hope this book is inspiring for the right reasons, and dry up the gravy train of ill-intended published biographies.
The need for different, is the selling point, no need for same old, same old.
The net profit will be astounding…
I predict.
Harry may not have to say or do anything but patiently observe….and……
Get out of the way, while all hell break loose.
I think Harry will reveal in his memoir by inference, if nothing else that he was sent back to Ludlow on his own days after his Mum’s funeral. That neither he nor William were put in therapy … remember Tiggy’s crap about giving them Wellies and a shotgun to cure them. Even before she died Diana was being kept from the boys intentionally.
He’ll reveal that his “closeness” to William was largely fictitious in reality and very much for “show. He will specifically state he never had any real human warmth until he joined the Army
I think Phillip and to a lesser degree the Queen were their only actual “parent” after Diana died. William spending time with the Queen Mother was the absolute ruin of him … not that he had very fall to fall.
I also think Harry will make it totally clear that Meghan saved him from a fate worse than Prince Edward, Princess Margaret or more horrifically … Prince William of Gloucester
I’m quite happy the Crown is coming out, as it will show people a lot of the other stuff that went on.
It will make it harder to attack H&M, I expect, as they won’t be the only ones saying things are not all that nice in the RF.
the royal family is making themselves look guilty of something odious that would cause a downfall of Charles-they and the UK media keep talking about Harry’s book and wringing their hands which gives a guilty mindset-if you are not guilty of anything horrible why all the fuss-reading articles on the internet makes one think the royal family has something to hide and the UK media is very worried because they know what it is-this two ring circus needs to be in therapy and put their thoughts behind saving the UK from total financial destruction-if Harry and Meghan are moving forward and letting the past go-it would be to the benefit of the royal family and the UK media to do the same.