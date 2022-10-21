Princess Kate ‘is a matriarch… she guides the family & advises’ William

Just FYI, the current Princess of Wales, Kate, is not the “first PoW since Diana.” Kate is the first woman to USE the title since Diana. Camilla was Princess of Wales, she just wasn’t styled that way because of the memory of Diana. I bring this up because People Magazine joins the long list of media outlets calling Kate “the first Princess of Wales since Diana.” Y’all can actually take the time to be specific, because it was always pretty rotten that Camilla technically had that title too. Anyway, this piece is part of People’s cover story about Kate and William being keen for the future as they finally “step up.”

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, a source close to the family acknowledges it has been a stressful time, especially for Kate, the first Princess of Wales since William’s mother Princess Diana held the title.

As William steps up to the elevated responsibilities that come with his new standing, like managing the $1.3 billion Duchy of Cornwall and helping plan King Charles’ May coronation, the heir to the throne prepares for the future with Kate by his side.

“She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it,” says Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince William’s former private secretary.

King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to Prince William and his wife the day after the Queen’s death, and Kate’s popularity has only soared. However, the newly minted princess now faces inevitable comparisons with Diana, the best-loved royal in modern history.

Like the woman whose iconic sapphire engagement ring she wears every day, the new Princess of Wales has undertaken ambitious projects throughout the United Kingdom on child development, mental health and family well-being. As for Diana’s legacy, palace sources say that Princess Kate “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

Adds Lowther-Pinkerton: “She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way.”

One way she’s bucking royal tradition is by keeping George at home rather than boarding school. With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from their new home at Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days.

Although insiders say the Wales family will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now, cottage life is much like it is at their country retreat Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are in and out of the swimming pool. George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests. Theirs is a life of a “modern royal family doing normal things,” as one close family friend puts it.

“She guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it…” Yeah, I guess. I honestly believe Kate gets her own way about a lot of things – she barely works, her mother manages her life and her marriage, she’s raising the kids “the Middleton way” rather than the royal way. But I don’t really think that’s Kate “guiding” the family, I think William doesn’t give a sh-t and he’s fine with Kate making those decisions. It’s been clear that William sees her role as “raising the children and nothing else.” William, like his father, doesn’t want to be overshadowed by his wife, which is why William has always been more than happy with Kate’s laziness and Mean Girl antics. As much as Kate’s PR wants to convince people that she’s the power behind William, William’s own PR is that she’s fine, she’s there, she raises the kids while he does Future King things.

59 Responses to “Princess Kate ‘is a matriarch… she guides the family & advises’ William”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:23 am

    More spin from the middleton clan. The embiggening of Kate is laughable. Will does as he pleases anyway imo

    Reply
    • vs says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:08 am

      To be fair to W, Kate is too dumb to guide him! in a way, I wonder if W regrets marrying a woman with so little substance….maybe she has something the public does not see and he does! this is a BS take, the woman is barely articulate!

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        October 21, 2022 at 9:30 am

        I believe William was really damaged by the way his parents marriage publicly and rather dramatically dissolved and he chose a bland stepford wife with no charisma to avoid a similar situation.. I’m pretty sure he regrets it now, 11 years after and it shows in every joint event.

    • Bettyrose says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:23 am

      Middleton spin with a touch of editorializing: “When he wants it” AKA Kate knows her role and does not overstep. I suspect Willam is indifferent to decisions about which insanely posh school the kids attend pre Eton (or wherever Charlotte is headed.)

      Reply
  2. Flying fish says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Yea, sure.
    Kate, who can barely string two words together!

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

    That picture of her with Camilla is a portrait of 2 women pretending to like each other

    Reply
    • olliesmom says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

      It’s like the photographer shouted “pretend like you’re having a nice conversation!” before snapping the photo.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:36 am

      They also both have that cat that got the cream look for moving up in rank.

      Reply
    • J. Ferber says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:39 am

      She is most definitely NOT a matriarch. That would be Carole Middleton stage-managing this whole puppet show. If they even know what the word means (denotation), they certainly don’t get the connotations, one of which is old, elderly, even grandmotherly. But Kate is so girlish (infantile), they are giving us contradictory messages.

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

    KKKate doesn’t guide anyone but herself to do more shopping never mind guiding Bill to do anything. That lazy woman and her dullard husband are about as useful as a half inch…you know.

    Whenever Meghan’s accomplishments are on display or people are focused on Meghan they think of some nonsense to prop this useless woman. How embarrassing.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    They just shuffled the sentences from all the other articles about Kate and added the word “matriarch,” which, BTW, does not mean a woman who gives advice only when people ask for it.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Kate also enables William not doing as much work as he should be doing. She is hardly encouraging him to work more.

    Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Oh brother. Yes, she’s a matriarch. She’s the mother of the Wales’ children. The end. She doesn’t lead anything. If she advises William, I’d bet money he doesn’t pay her any mind. William does what William wants. Kate’s wants and needs are secondary and at his discretion. And she’s fine with that as long as she gets the perks and isn’t asked to do much.

    Reply
  8. CC says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Okay, but, when it comes to Kate, how often does William want it?

    Reply
  9. Margaret says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Well reported that the two had a big blowup.

    Reply
  10. Julie says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:35 am

    With manic expressions, buttons, and jazz hands.

    Reply
  11. Julianna says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:37 am

    I absolutely cannot stand this woman. I agree with Kaiser. I think lazybones does make decisions about the kids but its because Willileaks doesn’t give a crap. I highly doubt this woman ever “advises” him other than antoganizing his incandescent behavior. We saw that in the video where he was screaming at the photographer and she was in the background saying something of the sort that he had been there earlier and followed them. This woman is cunning and manipulative but advising willileaks on any matter that requires thinking with her brain is out of the question. If baldy cannot even contain his facial expression in public when she starts opening her mouth andflapping her jazz hands, I highly doubt he listens to her behind the scenes. This is just more embiggoning puff pieces put out by the middletons. I do find it hilarious that they added in the statement “when he wants it” lol.

    Reply
  12. MsIam says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Ambitious projects throughout the UK? Hmmmm…. And here we have our own royal princess right here in the US who is helping to run a company, has a hit podcast, involved in charitable endeavors with tangible results but who is on the cover of People Mag? Blandina and her husband. Smh. Next I suppose Blandina’s mother and her party favors will be on the cover. Smh.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      October 21, 2022 at 8:49 am

      Or Ma Middleton will carry out engagements in “Overseas” (aka America) on behalf Kate. I mean we’ve already seen the precedence set with Camilla’s husband. 😉 With the matriarch’s matriarch laying the ground for establishing the Court of Middleton in “Overseas” the RF will be in safe hands for years to come! 😉

      Reply
    • First comment says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:12 am

      “ambitious projects throughout the United Kingdom on child development, mental health and family well-being “… what kind of fun fiction is that? What are the specific projects she has undertaken? Do they mean “early years “? The laughable five questions survey? Her occasional visits to schools etc for photoshoots? That’s a project? Do they believe what they write?

      Reply
  13. Harper says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests and George flopping on the couch. It’s so obvious that CarolE is the one talking to People mag. Doesn’t Burger King ever get tired of CarolE leaking their private family life? And using the word matriarch is CarolE’s own view of herself. Betty’s hardly dead and they are claiming the word already.

    Reply
  14. JMoney says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Kate is the furthest thing from a matriarch. Kate literally is the wet dream of the patriarchy and every person that supports living in a patriarchy: She is seen and not heard, she is a broodmare who prefers to stay home, she is thin and her primary focuses are her children and her clothes. The reason she is not universally popular is that gen z (and I’d argue Millennials and some Gen X) have realized that living in a patriarchy which all of us do, hurts us fare more than it benefits anyone.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:49 am

      The funny part too is that Kate was never that popular even before Meghan arrived in the family. She was more popular than Charles or Camilla, but never more than Harry or William. She coasted on being the only female married in royal of a certain age that got some media attention.

      When Meghan showed up with her accomplishments and enthusiasm, it just highlighted how little Kate ever did. And once Meghan was pregnant all hell broke loose because Meghan was going to be a mother and do some work, which really blew out any excuses kate had to be lazy.

      Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Ok, a quick search for the definition of Matriarch tells me its either “a woman who is the head of a family or tribe,” or “an older woman who is powerful within a family or organization.”

    I guess technically Kate could fit the first one, since she is the head of her own family* but I feel like the general usage of the word means more than that. I am a mother of two young-ish children. I do not consider myself a matriarch (and I do run things here, LOL.)

    *as for Kate being the head of her own family….I think that’s only true to the extent that William and/or the Windsors don’t care. I think she has a lot of freedom to do things her way (or her mom’s way, or the nanny’s way) but I do think that’s because right now, William doesn’t especially care if the kids go to Lambrook or Pembrook, you know? (yes I made that up.) So he’s fine with letting Kate pick the school. I don’t think he cares if they board or not, so he’s fine with them at home. etc.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:50 am

      @Becks, that sound you hear? It’s Anne’s head exploding when she sees this fckery.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:51 am

      Kate isn’t the head of her own family. William just lets her do the childcare because he can’t be bothered.

      Now Carole can be considered a matriarch of the Middleton clan, and just by seeing what Carole does you notice the obvious differences with Kate. Kate is a follower not a leader and that’s the ultimate meaning behind matriarch.

      Reply
  16. ThatsNotOkay says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Kate is not relatable and not a modern woman. She does nothing. She is not a working mother, let alone a working royal. She’s just…there. An insignificant relic. Useless and of little value.

    Reply
  17. Ceej says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:47 am

    “Ambitious projects”

    I guess a 5 question survey is a lot more than 1.

    Reply
  18. Cessily says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:50 am

    She is always “going to step up” it is truly embarrassing that a 40 year old woman has spent her life preparing to do something and has accomplished nothing. Especially with all the resources at her disposal. I don’t know this woman but the media they put out has made me cringe and despise her.

    Reply
  19. Steph says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Notice how, even in this sugary embiggening piece, they can’t even front like William plans to increase his service to his people. All they could say is that he is learning to manage his unearned income (even though his people are still paying his bills) and throw his dad a party.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

      Talking of parties. Did they ever hold the big joint 40th party for William and Kate. You know the one where the whole world and her uncle knew that Harry wasn’t invited? Just askin’ for a friend. 😆

      Reply
  20. HeatherC says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Oooh she’s going to be big mad. The cover shot crops out Big Blue, after all those direct comparisons to Diana. I guess Party Pieces really isn’t doing that well if CarolE can’t afford a dictionary to look up the definition of “ambitious.” All ambitiousness fled her daughter as soon as she snatched Will off the single market. Mission accomplished, have a few kids, her work was done. the only ambitious one is CarolE, which is why for the life of me I can’t figure out how someone with a hustle like hers deliberately raised one of her kids to be nothing more than a pretty baby machine.

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:08 am

      She raised all of her children to be nothing more than lazy baby makers. It’s crazy how not one Middleton child has a legacy or career to call their own.

      Reply
      • vertes says:
        October 21, 2022 at 10:36 am

        And James is the most useless. He only has a job because Pip’s husband gave him one after the marshmallow’s didn’t work out so well.

  21. equality says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Isn’t this a “slap in the face” to Cam who should be the matriarch of the family now?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Camilla did not give birth to will and Harry. She did not raise them. The late Diana would have been matriarch in every sense of the word. Camilla is queen consort but has no royal children. Kate is a mother with young children and not matriarch for the royal family she cannot dispense advice. Camilla can advise Kate about her future role.

      Reply
  22. Alexandria says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:58 am

    I have no problem believing she will be the toxic matriarch bossing her children and future spouses around. “Look at me, I’m the Queen mother now!’

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:12 am

      Carole may try to get to be matriarch since she is grandmother of royal children is not kate raising the children the middleton way

      Reply
      • Alexandria says:
        October 21, 2022 at 9:35 am

        Imagine when they have children and Carole is still around. One pushy grandmother-in-law and one bullying mother-in-law. Yikes.

    • BW says:
      October 21, 2022 at 9:20 am

      I remember one of those old BBC miniseries on Queen Victoria, and when Victoria becomes queen, her mother gets giddy and says, “And now I’m the Queen Mother.” One of the courtiers sets her straight, “No mam, your’e the queen’s mother. There’s a difference.”

      Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:06 am

    So Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was given a nice script, but nobody thinks Kate is some powerful figure in her family. Louis showed us just how valued the matriarch really is.

    “With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from their new home at Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days.”

    “try to do”? “most days”? Isn’t always doing the school run their excuse for doing nothing? Now they’re not even doing that?

    Reply
  24. Elin's golf club says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Notice the subtle “when he wants it..” Reading between the lines, this really means that William makes all the decisions for the family, not Kate, and her opinion is rarely considered or elicited.

    Reply
  25. Elizabeth says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Can someone tell me what these ambitious projects are that Kate is spearheading in the United Kingdom on child development, mental health, and family well-being? What happened to the Royal Keenness Center for Early Childhood Development? Kate does maybe one engagement per quarter about any of these projects that she’s supposedly so keen on.

    Reply
  26. Amy Bee says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:29 am

    When is People going to get some new information. It’s the same embiggening piece over and over, except Kate’s the PoW now.

    Reply
  27. Aloise says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:30 am

    She seriously, for real, looks like Norman Reedus in that white suit photo. I cannot unsee it now.

    Reply
    • Nick G says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:13 am

      @Aloise completely. My hair journey with Kate started with not really seeing the wiglets to now being totally distracted by them. The People cover (red jacket) to me looks like a full on wig now. Wow.

      Reply
  28. Linney says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:33 am

    To me, a matriarch is a strong woman with independent thoughts, great interest and caring in others and an ability to get things done. I’ve been fortunate enough to have several women like that in my own family. Kate is about the furthest from matriarch as one can get. She is not strong. She is completely dependent on William (and her mother). She doesn’t care for anyone outside her family, and she has done next to nothing in the way of service in the past ten years. Of course, perhaps for some, a matriarch means a woman who marries, has kids, dresses from the past century and keeps her mouth shut. Then, I suppose, the definition fits.

    Reply
  29. Mslove says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Since the Wails are so lazy, the fiction writers need to change up the puff pieces. It’s like they’re writing about a totally different couple. It would be nice to read an article about the uselessness of the Wails, and how the monarchy is an albatross around the taxpayer’s neck.

    Reply
  30. Seraphina says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:44 am

    We MUST read between the lines with this Harlequin romance fiction they like to spin: When Will WANTS who knows if he ever asks her 2 cents opinion and “gives advice” means she is a yes person to the Rage Machine. It’s all on how you SPIN things. And maybe they are confusing PG, PC and PL (the kids) with William. I am quite sure advises the kids.

    Reply
  31. aquarius64 says:
    October 21, 2022 at 9:53 am

    How many times will the RR minions try sell Kate is a heavy hitter? She’s not even on the Privy Council after all years and she becomes Counsellor of State when (if?) William ascends. Nothing about Kate says leadership.

    Reply
  32. Murphy says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Oh please, William would say the moon is made of cheese just to spite Kate.

    Reply
  33. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:18 am

    QE2 is barely cold in her grave and the Middletons are out shrieking to the press that Mutton has taken her place as the family matriarch.

    How long will Chuck 3.0 put up with kHate and her mother briefing against him and Cams.

    kHate and her mother have become quite smug and are not hiding it – they are close to the throne now and as we saw at QE2’s funeral Carol(e) is already trying to style herself as a dowager or something with that cheap ass looking gaudy choker.

    The Princess of Wales title has gone to their heads and they seem to think it gives them power – it doesn’t or at least not in the way they think it does. The growing boldness will bite them on the ass.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:56 am

      They need to watch this season of the Crown to understand just how much power a Princess of Wales has. (Answer: not much)

      Reply
  34. Over it says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Does Kate even know what the word guide means?

    Reply
  35. kelleybelle says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Another embiggening article to try to paint Kate as having brains? “Her quiet power?” LOL Nice try.

    Reply

