“Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel renewed their vows for their 10th anniversary” links

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel renewed their vows in Italy for their ten-year wedding anniversary. Remember their wedding photos?? [Dlisted]
They’ve only been married for ten years? It feels like forever to me!
Ha! MTE! But heck it’s sweet that they wanted to celebrate their love with low key renewed vows that were surely meant to be private and not at all announced by press release.
I thought the exact same thing. I thought they’d been together much longer. Did they date awhile before they got married maybe?
Oof. He does not look well in some of those photos. Karma…
I was thinking the same thing! A little alcohol bloated?
More than likely coke and alcohol bloaTed. Exactly how an acquaintance looks during one of his benders. Yuck. Couldn’t happen to a better trouser snake.
Remember when he got called out for cheating on her while she was pregnant?
Their body language on this photo speaks anything but love and affection. They’re both as divided as possible while pretending to be in the same place. He’s pulling back, she’s twisting away.
I forgot about that people cover. There he is pulling all focus with a frog jump while they have her hunched up so she can’t even show off her dress.
Having just been married, that is not the way to treat someone who has invested in a specific dress that makes you feel a specific way – by making her a mere prop to your basic black tie.
Agreed. When I first saw that cover after they got married I said to myself – wow someone needs all the attention all the time huh?
Obviously these are artists / actors etc and need the attention to stay relevant but damn – that jump is on another level. Let the bride have a moment.
@Ceej you are so spot on with this comment! That was such a sign of things to come.
SO so spot on!
Anytime I see him gesticulating or mugging I think of one of my all time favorites from Lainey…
https://www.laineygossip.com/Justin-Timberlake-was-the-overall-Oscars-Worst-in-2017/46390
True then. True now.
Yeaaaaaah, feels like a divorce precursor for them.
Renewing vows is never a good look.
I hope she takes him to the cleaners.
Megan F. Kardashian lookin’ good.
He is just so unattractive and needy.
I’ve never understood the appeal of Timberlake. He’s not attractive and he seems so self absorbed. Why you’d want to hitch yourself to that wagon is beyond me.
Tom Cruise jumping pose to over prove his love.
Jessica looks wonderful, not her fashion but her skin. She looks effervescent. He on the other hand does not look good. He looks bloated? I can’t put my finger on it. He looks bedraggled yes, but something is off.
Kimberly Kardashian having a body positive swimsuit line is on some bullshit because that entire family is the opposite of body positivity
Oof. I just flipped through the pictures and he looks roooooooough. Too much booze, not enough sleep. As they say, you eventually get the face you deserve.
Yeah, thought she was trolling him with a bad pic with the first one, but in flipping through them wowza. He is not smiling in many of them but even when he is, he looks well, rough is probably kind. He never was a looker but he is aging poorly.
What is she DOING with this egotistical has-been?
So…yeah they getting divorced soon. Celeb vow renewals are always a bad omen.
He looks shrunken and grumpy in the pic with her in the short white dress. I misread one quotation as “ten years is enough.” Hell, it sure is for him. She’s just happily cruising along with the means to do or wear anything she wants. Just my take.
Ceej, adored your comment. So true!
LOL I read that as 100th anniversary. Certainly feels like it!
Netflix caved and added a disclaimer to the Crown 🙁
I remember their wedding video where they had homeless people wish them well and they thought it was the most hilarious thing ever.
Such a-holes – and he even manages to eclipse her again in that department. Just like that tacky cover shoot.
Vow renewal at 10 years? Yeah, there’s trouble and likely a divorce in their near future. An early-years renewal is to a marriage what a boyfriend/girlfriend tattoo is to a dating relationship: a death knell.
My husband and I are big tattoo people. And we made a deal that there are to be NO name tattoos ever outside of memorials (heaven forbid), and no coupley tattoos until after marriage. Because who needs that curse?
Kim’s swimwear line is not about body positivity. She said she has swimsuits with sleeves so you can cover up your arms (insecurites). That is NOT body positivity. She wants you to hide what you don’t like about yourself because God forbid anyone see how “not perfect” you are.
…I’m sorry but this “the real cougars” made me LOL!!
Woof. He looks awful. I think he is pretty much his character in the Trolls movies..and she is so lovely. Her skin is flawless. Anyone have an id on that white dress with the disks on it? I love it!!!!
I give them two more years max.
I won’t even click on a link that involves the kardashians so congrats on the new line???
Celebrity couples who renew vows always seem to break up afterwards
Their faces match their career trajectories tbh