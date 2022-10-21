“Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel renewed their vows for their 10th anniversary” links
  • October 21, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel renewed their vows in Italy for their ten-year wedding anniversary. Remember their wedding photos?? [Dlisted]
The whole “Netflix is rattled” thing was completely made up by British royalists and it’s so funny to see Netflix unchained. [LaineyGossip]
Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly break up? Hm. [Jezebel]
Joy Behar has banged a few ghosts in her day. [Seriously OMG]
Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection is very, very lacy. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Brady clarifies: Football season is not, actually, like a military deployment. [Gawker]
Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of Blake Lively’s fourth child? [Just Jared]
People are mad about House of the Dragon? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]
Shakira’s new music video for “Monotonia.” [Egotastic]
Welcome to Plathville’s Kim Plath was arrested. [Starcasm]
Kim Kardashian’s swimwear helps people with body insecurities. [Buzzfeed]
LA cougars are being imperiled (the real cougars). [Towleroad]

34 Responses to ““Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel renewed their vows for their 10th anniversary” links”

  1. HeatherC says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    They’ve only been married for ten years? It feels like forever to me!

    • bettyrose says:
      October 21, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      Ha! MTE! But heck it’s sweet that they wanted to celebrate their love with low key renewed vows that were surely meant to be private and not at all announced by press release.

    • Miss Owlsyn says:
      October 21, 2022 at 12:41 pm

      I thought the exact same thing. I thought they’d been together much longer. Did they date awhile before they got married maybe?

  2. Nanz says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Oof. He does not look well in some of those photos. Karma…

  3. MaryContrary says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Remember when he got called out for cheating on her while she was pregnant?

    • Alice says:
      October 21, 2022 at 8:57 pm

      Their body language on this photo speaks anything but love and affection. They’re both as divided as possible while pretending to be in the same place. He’s pulling back, she’s twisting away.

  4. Ceej says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    I forgot about that people cover. There he is pulling all focus with a frog jump while they have her hunched up so she can’t even show off her dress.

    Having just been married, that is not the way to treat someone who has invested in a specific dress that makes you feel a specific way – by making her a mere prop to your basic black tie.

  5. Lucy says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Yeaaaaaah, feels like a divorce precursor for them.

  6. bettyrose says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Megan F. Kardashian lookin’ good.

  7. Justwastingtime says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    He is just so unattractive and needy.

  8. Mcmmom says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    I’ve never understood the appeal of Timberlake. He’s not attractive and he seems so self absorbed. Why you’d want to hitch yourself to that wagon is beyond me.

  9. Jenna says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Tom Cruise jumping pose to over prove his love.

  10. girl_ninja says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Jessica looks wonderful, not her fashion but her skin. She looks effervescent. He on the other hand does not look good. He looks bloated? I can’t put my finger on it. He looks bedraggled yes, but something is off.

    Kimberly Kardashian having a body positive swimsuit line is on some bullshit because that entire family is the opposite of body positivity

    • Mcmmom says:
      October 21, 2022 at 3:19 pm

      Oof. I just flipped through the pictures and he looks roooooooough. Too much booze, not enough sleep. As they say, you eventually get the face you deserve.

    • Justwastingtime says:
      October 21, 2022 at 3:47 pm

      Yeah, thought she was trolling him with a bad pic with the first one, but in flipping through them wowza. He is not smiling in many of them but even when he is, he looks well, rough is probably kind. He never was a looker but he is aging poorly.

  11. Gabby says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    What is she DOING with this egotistical has-been?

  12. ChillinginDC says:
    October 21, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    So…yeah they getting divorced soon. Celeb vow renewals are always a bad omen.

  13. J. Ferber says:
    October 21, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    He looks shrunken and grumpy in the pic with her in the short white dress. I misread one quotation as “ten years is enough.” Hell, it sure is for him. She’s just happily cruising along with the means to do or wear anything she wants. Just my take.

  14. J. Ferber says:
    October 21, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Ceej, adored your comment. So true!

  15. Jade says:
    October 21, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    LOL I read that as 100th anniversary. Certainly feels like it!

  16. Riley says:
    October 21, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    Netflix caved and added a disclaimer to the Crown 🙁

  17. SIde Eye says:
    October 21, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    I remember their wedding video where they had homeless people wish them well and they thought it was the most hilarious thing ever.

    Such a-holes – and he even manages to eclipse her again in that department. Just like that tacky cover shoot.

  18. MangoAngelesque says:
    October 21, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Vow renewal at 10 years? Yeah, there’s trouble and likely a divorce in their near future. An early-years renewal is to a marriage what a boyfriend/girlfriend tattoo is to a dating relationship: a death knell.

    My husband and I are big tattoo people. And we made a deal that there are to be NO name tattoos ever outside of memorials (heaven forbid), and no coupley tattoos until after marriage. Because who needs that curse?

  19. ME says:
    October 21, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    Kim’s swimwear line is not about body positivity. She said she has swimsuits with sleeves so you can cover up your arms (insecurites). That is NOT body positivity. She wants you to hide what you don’t like about yourself because God forbid anyone see how “not perfect” you are.

  20. LeggsEgggs says:
    October 21, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    LA cougars are being imperiled (the real cougars). [Towleroad]

    …I’m sorry but this “the real cougars” made me LOL!!

  21. Jessica says:
    October 21, 2022 at 5:27 pm

    Woof. He looks awful. I think he is pretty much his character in the Trolls movies..and she is so lovely. Her skin is flawless. Anyone have an id on that white dress with the disks on it? I love it!!!!

    I give them two more years max.

    I won’t even click on a link that involves the kardashians so congrats on the new line???

  22. Lynne Davis says:
    October 21, 2022 at 6:20 pm

    Celebrity couples who renew vows always seem to break up afterwards

  23. Zoochy says:
    October 21, 2022 at 11:22 pm

    Their faces match their career trajectories tbh

