Tom Brady & Gisele’s divorce fight is getting ‘nasty,’ they’re ‘ready for a fight’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are not making their failing marriage a secret. It’s been shocking to see how openly this has played out, and how matter-of-fact Gisele has been over the past two months. She seemingly came to a decision over the summer that she wasn’t going to stick around, that Tom had broken his word and broken her trust for the last time. Reportedly, she began the separation process over the summer, and she’s renting (I think) a place in Miami. She left Tom to deal with the back-to-school drama, and she’s left him to organize the running of his household and everything else. Tom is super-salty about it and he’s whining about how Gisele has “abandoned” him. Gisele also lawyered up before Tom, and according to Page Six, she hired one of the best lawyers in Florida.

Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say. Page Six exclusively revealed Bündchen has hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida to take on Brady as the pair seem to be heading to the end zone. Insiders say Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has handled a stable of high-profile clients including Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. Sasser also represented Jeff Gordon in his bitter 2003 divorce from wife Brooke which turned into a battle over the NASCAR driver’s net worth, but was ultimately settled. A source said, “Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.” Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, along with Brady’s son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

[From Page Six]

Maybe my gut is completely wrong about this, but I genuinely don’t believe this is going to be some long, drawn-out divorce fight. They both have significant financial assets, and sure, it will take a minute to figure out how to divide their real estate. But Gisele is radiating this “over it” energy and surely Tom’s people are telling him that a drawn-out divorce fight will be awful for his image. My prediction is that we suddenly get some announcement, possibly a few months from now, that everything has been settled quickly and quietly. They’ll make a joint statement and proclaim their love for their children and that’s it. I wonder if my gossip mojo is right about this.