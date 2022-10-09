Tom Brady ‘feels very hurt by’ Gisele, ‘she is the one steering the divorce’

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were leaking stories and quotes about their marriage throughout September, I was pleasantly surprised by how subdued everything felt, like it wasn’t a full-on PR war. What a sweet summer child I was one month ago. When the news came out last week that Gisele had hired a divorce lawyer, suddenly the gloves came off and a PR war is now being fought. Page Six, People Magazine and Entertainment Tonight are all running exclusive quotes from sources close to both Brady and Bundchen. Something absolutely shifted significantly in the past week, and it’s fascinating to watch, just from a media-strategy perspective. Anyway, here are some highlights from easily a half-dozen stories:
Poor, dumb, pained Tom Brady: A source told People Mag: “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting. He feels very hurt by her. She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible. Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life. Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”
Tom & Gisele have had problems for a long time: An insider tells People: “[The problems] are 10 years old. This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them. Gisele is doing fine. She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it’s happening now so they can do their own thing and move on.”
Tom is Father of the Year! An insider tells People: “The kids love Tom. He is a great dad.”
The kids: Gisele “feels bad for the kids but she doesn’t expect any custody issues.”
Gisele is DONE: From People: Gisele Bündchen “is done” with trying to make her marriage to Tom Brady work, and is ready to “move on,” a source tells PEOPLE. The supermodel, who has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” a source previously told PEOPLE, is ready to end their 13-year marriage. “She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to Bündchen says. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”
Gisele is doing fine: She “is doing okay… She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn’t have much contact with Tom. Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently. Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn’t put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions.”
Okay, so what I’m getting is that Tom wants it emphasized that Gisele is dumping him and he’s playing the victim – he’s devastated and sad and he feels abandoned, why won’t his hot wife come running back to him so she can put her career on hold forever and organize his life and raise his children? Bitches, amirite? Meanwhile, Gisele’s people are putting it out there that sure, she left, but she has well-documented reasons for leaving and everyone knows what she sacrificed so that Brady could play football. Gisele is radiating: unbothered, over it, done, moving on. I’m extremely curious to see what Divorced Gisele will look like and how much fun she’s going to have. Tom, on the other hand, will find the adjustment really hard.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
When a woman’s fed up, it ain’t nothing you can do about it. It’s like running out of love, and it’s too late to talk about it.
I hate the singer but nevertheless these lyrics are true. Men learn this lesson time and time again.
I like “My Give a Damn’s Busted” by Jo Dee Messina for this kind of thing.
“You can crawl back home, say you were wrong
Stand out in the yard and cry all night long
Go ahead and water the lawn
My give a damn’s busted”
An anthem! “I really wanna care, I wanna feel somethin’. Let me dig a little deeper. No, sorry, nothing.”
Another Jo Dee that fits:
“ Bye bye love I’ll catch you later
Got a lead foot down on my accelerator and the rear view mirror torn off
I ain’t never lookin’ back and that’s a fact
I’ve tried all I can imagine
I’ve begged and pleaded in true lover’s fashion
I’ve got pride I’m takin’ it for a ride
Bye bye, bye bye my baby, bye bye”
@Neners so very very true. It boggles the mind. I have been through a similar situation. Put my life on hold for a guy’s career. After 8 years of broken promises I was done. When I left he absolutely collapsed. He seemed to really not understand the problem, despite my complaining for years. I for one do not understand how the male brain “works”.
Of course the kids love him, he’s the fun time dad. It’s mom telling them to do their homework, brush their teeth, and eat their vegetables. Meanwhile, he comes in and has all the fun and then leaves again! I cannot with his poor me attitude over this, YOU brought this on dude!
Women don’t file for divorce when they have kids unless they are really over it. Can’t remember the TikTok on this.. Brady was warned and he persisted..now he finding out
“Tom has had a very charmed life. Things always seem to go his way.”
This is the problem. He’s used to doing what he wants and everyone and everything just falls in line with little adverse consequences for him. But you can’t cheat when it comes to quality time with your family.
The fact that he reversed his retirement after not even 6 weeks says, “You know, I don’t like my wife and kids as much as I thought I did.” That may not be his intention but that’s the message conveyed by his actions. It’s beyond annoying that he seems to think he’s the only one hurting in this situation.
I remember Lainey reporting that gossips in Boston were saying divorce was on the cards back when Tom and Ben Affleck were busted on that plane with nanny Christine (I think, that was her name?) So I can well believe these problems go way back. You live and learn TB.
“He works hard, he’s a good guy,” who arranged to deflate balls to give himself an advantage over his opponents, and supported (still supports?) tRump
This all day! I’ll be he’s anti-choice and still Republican. That’s a dealbreaker, ladies!
Excellent and appropriate 30 Rock callback…
I wouldn’t be shocked if he has a serious mistress in Tampa too. Another reason for him to want to stay there so badly besides football.
You can look at many different pictures of them and see that Giselle had been the one putting in the work in the relationship. She’s always affectionate towards him, leaning towards him looking at him, etc while he stares straight into the camera. Even when he looks happy, he’s not reciprocating the affection towards her. His thing is always about himself, and her thing is always about him. I guess she’s had enough. And who could blame her?
Also, I’ve noticed this dynamic in photos with other couples that don’t have the greatest relationships (Willnot & Kkkhate, Donald & Melania….)
But things are always supposed to go his way, you guys. Ugh. He will have some hot model on his arm within a month. He can’t handle facing the fact that something didn’t go his way. He will need to restore the balance. He needs people to praise him and be jealous of his “charmed life”. I can’t see him assuming a meaningful parenting role, so he will need a new woman to do that for him when the kids are at his house. Kind of like what Giselle did with his son from prior relationship. Mark my words. New lady in a month or two.
Of course she’s got to steer the divorce. He made her steer the marriage, too. Take some responsibility for your inaction for once, Tom, jeez.
Yes, of course he’s led a charmed life and that everything has been easy for him, he’s had a woman behind him every step of the way taking care of him, his homes, his progeny, everything that has enabled him to be Tom Brady.
They say the kids love him as if it’s a qualifier for being a good parents. Abused kids love their parents too…