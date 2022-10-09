Kim Kardashian talks talent, law school & climate change with Interview Mag

Whenever Kim Kardashian tries to “break the internet,” it’s always just something to do with her ass. When Kim actually breaks the internet, it’s because she’s said something elitist, haughty or delusional. So it is with Kim’s Interview Magazine cover. I’m not going to post the full cover because it’s just her ass looking like two undercooked hams. It’s a lot of surgically-enhanced cake. I will say this though: I think more headlines are being devoted to Kim’s bleached eyebrows more than her ass. It’s such a bad look, my God. Never bleach your eyebrows. Especially if you’re naturally a brunette. As for the interview…it’s a completely terrible read, but here are some highlights:

She’s not perfect: “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.



She loves true crime: “Oh my god, yeah. I’m obsessed. I had to stop watching Dateline and all the shows when I was studying in law school.

She still feels like she has something to prove: “I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

On the Dobbs decision: “I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned—it’s fascinating and scary. Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress—it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.

On climate change: “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.

A girl with no talent: “I think it came from people saying, “What are you famous for?” And I’m like, “Well, we have a TV show.” But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one.” I mean, I can give you a million f–king talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f–king sh-t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.