Kim Kardashian talks talent, law school & climate change with Interview Mag

Whenever Kim Kardashian tries to “break the internet,” it’s always just something to do with her ass. When Kim actually breaks the internet, it’s because she’s said something elitist, haughty or delusional. So it is with Kim’s Interview Magazine cover. I’m not going to post the full cover because it’s just her ass looking like two undercooked hams. It’s a lot of surgically-enhanced cake. I will say this though: I think more headlines are being devoted to Kim’s bleached eyebrows more than her ass. It’s such a bad look, my God. Never bleach your eyebrows. Especially if you’re naturally a brunette. As for the interview…it’s a completely terrible read, but here are some highlights:
She’s not perfect: “Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.
She loves true crime: “Oh my god, yeah. I’m obsessed. I had to stop watching Dateline and all the shows when I was studying in law school.
She still feels like she has something to prove: “I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”
On the Dobbs decision: “I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned—it’s fascinating and scary. Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress—it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.
On climate change: “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.
A girl with no talent: “I think it came from people saying, “What are you famous for?” And I’m like, “Well, we have a TV show.” But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one.” I mean, I can give you a million f–king talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f–king sh-t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.
At this point, I’m pretty much over the “Kim doesn’t have a talent/Kim is famous for no reason” conversation. She’s been famous for the better part of two decades, she’s a reality star and a businesswoman, etc. I get that she’s always been famous for being famous, a celebrity ouroboros, but can we please stop having this conversation? Enough. As for what she says about climate change… pretty rich from a family with individual private planes, all of whom use those planes to go on jaunts to Southern California for no reason. There’s “try not to let climate change consume you into feeling helpless” and then there’s “f–k it, the world is burning, I’m taking my private jet ten miles to the mall.”
Cover & IG courtesy of Interview.
Who is the person in the pictures? It doesn’t look anything like Kim K.
She looks like Bimini Bon Boulash. This is not intended to be an insult, Bimini is a very good looking person, but I genuinely thought it was them.
Agreed. Who is the person on the cover because that is not Kim. At all.
I think that’s why they showed her ass straight away. Doesn’t look a thing like KK but here’s her ass. Oh, yeah, that’s her. Confirmed.
Just say it Kim, you don’t give a flip about climate change and aren’t willing to let it interfere with your lifestyle. For someone with children and resources behind them to not be willing to make her best effort is sad. It wouldn’t even have to be her effort. She can certainly afford to pay someone to make her house and business ventures as sustainable as possible.
Also as CA is in HISTORIC drought, Kim and her many houses are guzzling hundreds of thousands of gallons a month.
She does not look like herself at all. She looks like someone from an 80s hair metal band. I know her brand has always been to get publicity by making herself look terrible, but this is a new low. And I guess it’s working because I’m commenting, sigh.
I actually like the look? It looks nothing like Kim K.
Same. I think she looks interesting and that’s the point.
Same! Think she looks interesting and weird which is the point.
How many times can she say she’s in law school?
While not actually attending law school.
I think this is her worst look yet. She looks like some aging blonde bombshell who is desperately trying to hang on to her looks. Which I guess is not all that far from the truth.
And her looks consist of her fake ass.
Re: climate change “I do what I can”…. B**** you don’t do a single goddamn thing. All you’re doing is contributing to it.
Ok, she’s not wrong about her talent for marketing, but I literally had to scream at “I have to study two hours every day with my professor.” Omg, tell that to people who’ve actually been to law school.
And the bleach makes her look like she’s got cranky old man eyebrows.
Kim, there’s people that are dying.
That woman is NOT in law school and she needs to stop saying she’s in law school. Studying 2 hours a day, focusing on 1 subject at a time, is NOT law school. TWO HOURS a day? I had individual classes that ran 2 hours a day plus 2 or 3 other classes the same night AND had to prepare for those classes AND, because I went at night, worked a full time job. THAT’s law school, Kim, and you insult everyone who has actually tried law school. Also, put your ass away.
Law school is six to eight hours of class per day, not including studying. She’s not even handling what a part time undergrad program requires.