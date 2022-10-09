King Charles III might do a full court press to clap back on ‘The Crown’

Over the weekend, Netflix announced that The Crown’s Season 5 will premiere on schedule on November 9th. They also released a teaser, showcasing the “war of the Waleses” during the 1990s. Buckingham Palace managed to get a piece into the Sunday edition of the Telegraph, with well-placed palace aides sniffing, complaining and explaining on behalf of King Charles III. What has always bothered Charles about The Crown is that the show gets the broad strokes right, and it takes all of these people away from tabloid caricatures and we get a glimpse of the real history. QEII’s tendency to ostrich, her inability to parent her children, her coldness. Diana’s temperamental nature, her youth and vivacity, how quickly the palace machinery ate her up. Charles’s manipulative side, his dismissal of Diana, the fact that he really never loved her. So, yeah, Season 5 is going to be bad for the new King Charles III. So what is he going to do about it?
“It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts,” Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the “To Di For” podcast, told Fox News Digital. “Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves. There might even be… I can’t believe I’m saying this… fresh interviews with the couple. Something we never saw from the queen.”
Still, Schofield suspects the palace will find a way to address the public reaction – and any backlash that comes with it.
“The palace wants to make ‘the truth’ more available and accessible than ever so if anyone begins to research their story beyond Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ they will find it instantly,” said Schofield. “You might see a fresh pursuit to add a fiction warning to each episode of ‘The Crown.’ Netflix has already said they won’t do this, but the PR around a campaign like that highlights intentionally that this is a work of fiction.”
The “fiction warning” issue is a particularly funny one because they already tried to argue that in 2020 and Netflix came out with Diana: In Her Own Words, using the audio recordings Diana made for Andrew Morton. Netflix shows their sourcing too, and what Charles can’t stand is that Netflix and Peter Morgan bases The Crown on actual historical records, it’s just that the historical records are damaging to Charles. Because he treated Diana so poorly for years. Also: the “fiction warning” issue was about the crown’s inability to control or bargain with Netflix. The BBC caves to the Windsors on a regular basis, as do most British broadcasters. Netflix doesn’t have to cave. Netflix doesn’t care.
It will genuinely crack me up if the new king decided to use the full weight of the palace to try to counter The Crown’s narratives. Will we see a joint interview with Camilla and Charles in November? Lord, that would be something. I think it’s far more likely that Charles will do the same thing he did for Season 4: a completely bonkers pity-poor-me PR campaign which ended up driving more attention to The Crown.
The Daily Beast’s Royalist column also had a piece on Charles’s efforts to ramp up a campaign against The Crown. The Royalist surprised me by calling Charles’s complaints “unfair and disingenuous” and pointing out that overwhelmingly, the show is pretty fair to its subjects. You can read that piece here.
Dude, you literally made your bed (with gold-threaded sheets for all I know) and now you have to lay in it. Boo hoo.
And made it FORTY YEARS AGO with ample receipts documenting the making! Like, this is in the public domain. What kind of dunce do you have to be to think you can PR spin your way out of this??? These people are Martians. Really stupid Martians.
Definitely unfair to Charles in that he got a major glow-up in Dominic West…still think it’s the wrong casting though, Dominic doesn’t have Charles’ Eeyore vibe at all
Came here to say this. If I were Charles, I’d just shut up and take the win that they cast Dominic West who at least has some charisma.
I lke that photo selection of Charles. He never learns this could be more of a fiasco than his 1994 interview. And Camilla can play victim like she did in 2017. I wonder if Charles will resort to putting down his parents again
Charles cannot rewrite the past he should have thought of this before he bungled so many things
After Andrew’s calamitous interview where he digged himself a hole so deep he could reach China, I can’t wait to see that self-conscious mockery of a king interfere with artistic creation, which is a constitutional freedom. Everything about Charles’ rationale and world vision turns out to be boorish and vile.
In other words “since Diana isn’t here to refute anything we say, we will go into full-blown PR and lies against her.” I’m sure any interview they do to counter “lies” will be fine. Only H&M aren’t allowed to correct “fictions”.
I just know charles regrets doing that interview with Dimbleby because if he didn’t he would be full on denying he ever cheated.
It’s so hilarious that Charles is even considering doing an interview and trying to make a move out of the Sussexes’ playbook, hoping for worldwide sympathy. The difference is, the Sussexes were dropping truth bombs, while Charles and Queen Concubine Camilla will be lying their ascots off. It definitely won’t work. It will go down worse than Andrew on a trafficked teenager. It will go down worse than Andrew’s Pizza Express Woking wambulance. I’m here for it!
Yes, it would be so yummy, but I can’t imagine Camilla would want this. She’s spent so much time flying under the radar – but, hey, she wanted to be Queen Consort…
Diana isn’t here. But the world watched how she was treated and continues to mourn her. And it’s like we’re globally watching season 5 together at a massive slumber party, rooting once again for Diana. How ya gonna combat that level of camaraderie?
Will Charles try to rewrite history saying he was forbidden to marry Camilla. After he told his biographer he did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her. If he tries to gaslight Diana i think this will backfire on him. He is a disgrace.
The Streisand effect… He must do this because he really don’t have enough information on HM to use them as cover for entire Crown season. I’m sure his DF hires are also reluctant to publish new private briefing lies about HM given lawsuit. I think Chucky may eventually use Walses though.
Out of any season of the Crown this might be the most truthful one considering the directors have 2 sit down interviews and an autobiography to work with. Not to mention tapes of that autobiography. Oh and a leaked phone sex conversation.
I wish the tampon tape was phone sex — it wouldn’t be nearly as gross. It’s just Charles doing his normal massive self-pity routine while Camilla murmurs agreements at him. He wants to be with her at all times because she’s his comfort object.
Exactly. He’s gonna have a hell of a time trying to refute everything when his own words are out there for the world to see.
Never complain, never explain. And I love they cast a cheater in the role as well.
Yes! I think that Domenic West is a known and documented cheater is a huge part of the push back against the show!
Seems like that first bit died with Elizabeth
Chuck should shut up and just be happy that they chose much more handsome actors to play his ugly self. This man is
repulsive both inside and out. May his reign be short and painful.
“Charles can’t stand is that Netflix and Peter Morgan bases The Crown on actual historical records, it’s just that the historical records are damaging to Charles. Because he treated Diana so poorly for years”. This!
There are too many biographies, courtiers have talked, their security personnel, the newspapers.
He himself had “that interview”. The one before Diana’s, the one that Prince William totally ignored when he talked about the impact of Diana’s interview on the marriage.
These people continue to operate like we are back in the day. Maybe because the legitimate media like the BBC continue to kowtow to them while they buy the support of the tabloids by leaking and throwing each other under the bus.
*shrug* this man has been treated like a demigod his whole life. It must be hard for him, the new reality where people DGAF what he thinks. Sorry Chuck. This is the price you pay for the life you’ve lead.
I often wonder if their response isn’t because they’ve heard something not yet public about the production. They must get briefed. Maybe they’ve seen a screening? Maybe Domenic west does a particularly great and disposable job as Charles. I’m ready and buckled up for this ride. Can’t wait! I hope they come out swinging. Diana’s in her own words was the best things she ever did and last years the crown reignited all of that. This year – let’s see what happens.
The Crown is WAY too kind to Charles, and to all the Windsors. They tried to make us feel sorry for Nazi Edward — how about no. They hid Philip’s affairs and racism. They made the Queen Mother look like a semi-decent human being. And they ran with the myth that Charles and Camilla were twu wuv, rather than the fact that Charles had a lot of affairs. They also massaged things so that it wasn’t clear how much older Charles was than the naive teenage girl he lovebombed and abused.
I hope Charles does try a pr war against the show, though. It would be hilarious. He’s horrible at this stuff.
Meghan has been enduring non stop abuse for six years. This one gets heat for a fictional show which is just a dramatic recreation of real life events and this thin skinned 73 yr old overprivileged, pompous, entitled brat is rattled. But keep going. Netflix will never get such free publicity for their show from the subjects they made it about.
@Mooney you nailed your comment. Meghan has remained steadfast in her support of the issues most important to her throughout the vilification coming from the UK and some US clout chasers. Charles has set back and enjoyed this from his position of father and father in law. Now it is his time to sweat from a historical fiction piece from the Crown. I often wonder if he does not realize that many dignitaries are laughing behind his back. Imagine being this delusional to think folks really admire you. Here we have a man who treated the mother of his children like thrash and publicly tried to humiliate his youngest son and came away looking like a total ass. Folks read of his treatment of his former wife in real time and saw him marry that harlot. Hard to respect this type of being. The best most can say is they both Charles and Camilla look like broken down horses who deserve whatever karma is available for their behavior.
The monarchy as an institution has vast institutional power over the media, law, etc which they can choose to exercise or not. Obviously in respect of the negative portrayal of Meghan in some sections of the media they choose to keep silent to the extent that Guardian once reported that the thrashing of Meghan has become a national sport in UK.
Charles and Cams **should** be worried. Season 5 is going to be brutal because for many of us the reenactment of actual interviews, phone hacks, etc. serve as a brutal reminder of their horrific characters and treatment of Diana, and for the rest, it will be a shocking reveal. Sorry, CIII, you do not have the reverence your mother enjoyed. Doubtful many will buy your pitiful attempts to gaslight and rewrite history. Netflix will rerun their Diana In Her Own Words documentary and every other factual content that can’t help but reinforce the “fiction” of The Crown. Can’t wait!
Netflix should run a companion piece that shows the real life interviews, tapes and articles from the time associated with the storylines they cover on the show.
First of all, Kinsey Schofield is the American nutter that photoshopped herself into Harry and Meghan’s wedding portrait. How this woman continues to get work is beyond me.
Secondly, Charles can complain and explain till the cows come home, no one is going to sympathize with him. He lives inside an echo chamber where his minions never question or push back against his horrid behavior. A life time of having his ass kissed gives home ZERO real world perspective. Shit, if he and Camilla give sit down interviews, it might be as bad as the Andrew one that destroyed him.
This is going to be a delicious slow motion train wreck.
Season 5 is *the season*. We have patiently waited through all the historical drama, gushed over the lavish settings, learned new things. But season 5 is the season we’ve all been waiting for to relive the era of the RF that many of us grew up with and all of us discuss and parse regularly. The timing, though. We didn’t predict it airing between QE2’s death and Charles’s coronation.
God’s perfect timing! I’m imagining Diana up there giving instructions on when to drop things to give maximum damage to the monarchy.
People like myself (62), remembers what Charles and Seabiscuit did to Diana. The BRF dogged her out! To go on national television and say that he never loved her, is the coldest thing that you can do. To get angry at her because she gave birth to a boy instead of a girl.
To leave her after giving birth so that you can go hang out with the sidepiece.
To tell Diana that you (Charles), won’t be the only King without a mistress, is demonic! You made your royal bed, so for once, you and Seabisciut lay in it.
Why is the Royal Family so bad at this? Is this what they are paying PR people for? Instead of ‘never complain, never explain,’ all Charles does is complain and explain. The Windsors (also on Netflix) makes Charles look like a buffoon and Camilla, a chain-smoking evil woman, but no complaints about that show. It’s only The Crown, a prestigious drama that has historical consultants, that he’s crying about. And as others have pointed out, by casting Josh O’Connor, who is not that much older than Emma Corrin, and erasing Charles’ other affairs, the show was more sympathetic to him than it should have been.
The princess documentary actually had video of his behavior including self pity like his asking camera people if he was in the way when the camera people were photographing Diana. His saying at a banquet that he needed two wives while Diana visibly cringed.plus his being filmed leaving his home to play polo leaving Diana and his newborn second child soon after leaving the hospital.
What is the point of them constantly running to the press about this? We all know what really happened.
I keep hearing the voice of Baldrick from Blackadder – “I have a cunning plan…”
Oh, please, yes, Charles, do have a series of televised interviews. Because that went so well for Andrew, didn’t it? And I’m sure Camilla would love to be dragged into it, too.
But but but, never complain, never explain!
The Crown is not a documentary. Why is he so pressed? They portrayed JFK as an physical abuser which was borderline defamatory. Charles needs to calm down.
Who’s taking anything that Kinsey Schofield says seriously? She’s basically a deranger. I think Charles will do what he always does which is complain to the DM about how mean the Crown is to him. It’s like he never thought that there would be TV shows, documentaries and books about his treatment of Diana. I’m glad that the Crown will be depicting his interview because people tend to forget that he did one months before and that Diana’s was essentially a response to his.
C-Rex is making a big mistake if he makes any kind of attempt to convince the peasants that The Crown is fictional. Just let it be. Ignore it. Maintain a dignified silence. The movie The Queen is a not so flattering portrait of one of the more shameful periods in Betty’s life but did she stomp her feet and whine and goad the tabloids into a propaganda campaign to gaslight viewers into thinking the portrayal wasn’t true? No. Charles is a hurt, whiny fuddy-duddy who needs therapy to get over his victim mentality.
This is why Burger King is so desperate to keep his cheating shenanigans on the down low and out of the headlines. Yes, Twitter has a good time with his rose gardening and other hobbies, but I doubt any filmmaker will get the green light to do a whole movie or streaming series based on social media trends.
The funniest thing about this is he really could have pivoted into happy loved up husband/father/grandfather if he didn’t have the Sussex issue hanging over his head. The first 3 seasons of the crown made him very very sympathetic in ways that this generation who didn’t experience the Diana years responded to. He could have easily said look I did something bad cuz I was hurting due to this weird harsh life I was born into and my parents made a tough situation worse. I hurt the mother of my kids but once we divorced and got some space we grew to admire and respect each other. now with the love of my soulmate I have become a happier and healthier person who works in service of the uk.
Tik tok is loving a serial killer right now. He wouldn’t even need to say it he could just brief it. Basically he could have the shine he had in the day he walked Meghan down the aisle.
But he just spent the past few years, with a particularly nasty past few months, showing the same ugliness he showed during the diana years and so now he can’t pivot.
I’ve been joking with my friend lately that some ancestral African curse is being realized in Britain right now cuz so many things are just so baffling in how they are playing out.