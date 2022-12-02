Countess Sophie wore Erdem for the Royal Variety Show: unflattering or nice?

The Royal Variety show is an annual fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, a fundraiser which raises money (through ticket sales) for retired entertainers or entertainers in poor health. Queen Elizabeth was patron of the charity, but it’s currently without a royal patron. Which brings me to my theory that King Charles is going to “give” the Earl and Countess of Wessex a few high-profile patronages, just enough to keep them on a leash, all while refusing to give them any kind of title upgrade. I suspect that Edward and/or Sophie will be made the new patron(s) of this charity.

Last night, the Wessexes were the “guest royals” for the Royal Variety Show. Considering this is supposed to be one of the most glamorous and A-list nights on the royal calendar, you would have thought that… I don’t know, maybe Sophie would have gone more glam? I know none of the “working royal” women can actually DO glam. So Sophie wore a perfectly fine Erdem dress with sleeves. I’m holding two contradicting thoughts at once: this look is frumpy and unflattering on Sophie, and I also kind of like the dress. It’s the perfect dress for when you don’t want to go body-con and you just want to be comfortable at a black-tie event. I also think she could have zazzed it up with bigger jewelry and a tighter chignon.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, David Parry / Avalon.

  1. Mcmmom says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:22 am

    That is a horribly unflattering dress.

    • Ronaldinhio says:
      December 2, 2022 at 8:47 am

      Large breasts, without a bra? plus a tight, high on the waist gathering, all in light, sparky material?
      She shoots and misses AGAIN
      I honestly wonder if the Royal dressers hate Sophie Wessex and Kate Wales
      She looks like me in Skims!

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        December 2, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        Hey now, I dislike Sophie myself, but leave her breasts alone. The one thing I will never criticize her for (or the late queen, or Camilla, or Zara) is how they wear – or don’t wear – a bra. They should be allowed to be comfortable, and women don’t need to have perky breasts at all times.

      • Elizabeth Phillips says:
        December 2, 2022 at 2:41 pm

        She’s wearing a bra – I can see the straps.

      • AmB says:
        December 2, 2022 at 3:55 pm

        If she’s not wearing a bra, then her slip straps are showing.

        Nothing says “glamour” like visible foundation straps under your designer gown.

      • The Old Chick says:
        December 2, 2022 at 8:36 pm

        I’m way older than Ford fiesta and I have H cup boobs. A proper fitting bra is not uncomfortable, it’s the opposite. My boobs are not near my waist band. I get it’s a choice but she’s actually wearing a bra, so why not a proper fitted one. Also large breasts and high necks are the biggest no no ever. Shiny material makes it stand out. She is easy to dress well. But she chooses these robe style things and an ill fitting bra as a choice. But she’s nasty so I’m gonna laugh at her and her miss Haversham get up.

      • The Old Chick says:
        December 2, 2022 at 8:46 pm

        I am not exactly stylish but I’m OK for my budget. She is so easy to dress well with her budget. I don’t get her horrible clothes choices.

    • Moxylady says:
      December 2, 2022 at 8:53 am

      Why do none of the older royal women know what to do with their breasts?!? It’s so flipping weird.

      • Relly says:
        December 2, 2022 at 9:07 am

        THIS. Holy crap, they’re just hanging so low. Get a bra that fits you, Sophie.

      • LolaB says:
        December 2, 2022 at 9:10 am

        You can see her bra straps at her shoulders.

        That bra has been washed too many times for that poor dress.

      • Bean says:
        December 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm

        Oh. My. God. The visible bra straps? W the actual F? You don’t do that!!! Damn.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        December 2, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        Yes you can see the bra straps. She needs a proper fitting strapless triple D for that event. Plus the dress is fugly with that tied sash around the waist. It cheapened the look. Awful and frumpy.

    • Elon's Sink says:
      December 2, 2022 at 12:54 pm

      It looks like the stiff gift-wrapping ribbon that you use at Christmas time.

  2. SarahLee says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:23 am

    It makes her look frumpy. But something positive – Edward looks at her with such love. Pegs never looks at Kate like that.

    • antipodean says:
      December 2, 2022 at 10:40 am

      I was amazed by that as well. Ol’ Ed looks at his wife with what appears to be genuine respect and affection…in this family this is an anomaly. I guess it just shows that it can be done! Take note, Pegs and Mutton.

      • sparrow says:
        December 2, 2022 at 10:49 am

        He looks really proud of her, and they looked at each other with love. He obviously thinks she looks knock-out.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 2, 2022 at 11:05 am

        Yeah, for all their faults (and there are many), Sophie and Edward seem like a solid couple (rumors about their marriage aside, their relationship itself seems solid) and they seem to be close with their kids. Edward looks happy and proud of Sophie here, its a look we’ve never seen from William for Kate.

  3. Flower says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Why do I get the sense that Sophie has been asked to tone it down and just be 50% of herself lately.

    How do you like that Sofiesta….?

  4. what's inside says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Terrible look for her. It looks like lace curtains with a string around the waist. How frumpy! Kate probably would love it.

  5. Jillian says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Ya’ll, if the dress comes with a floppy “self-belt” like this, toss it immediately. You will look a million times better with literally any other belt

  6. Osty says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:26 am

    For Ford this is an improvement, she even wore a good bra this time

  7. Eurydice says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Kim Kardashian’s laundry bag.

  8. Beverley says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:28 am

    That dress is so matronly. It does her no favors.

  9. smee says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:29 am

    I was thinking it makes her bust look saggy. A high, round neckline and large breast is a tragic combo.

  10. ShazBot says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Why is her bra strap so visible?

  11. Amy Bee says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:30 am

    I think it’s ok, she just needs a better bra. As for whether they will get this patronage, it’s always been with the monarch and attendance is rotated among senior royals. I suspect it will continue like this, just that Sophie and Edward would be added to the rotation.

  12. Naomi says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I have large breasts and am on my way to having Sophie’s figure in a couple decades. This dress does her no favors. A V-Neck or Scoop neckline would have served her much better.

    • Malificent says:
      December 2, 2022 at 8:53 am

      I’m no longer on my way, I’m there. No high necks, and a good bra is required. I’ve noticed that Sophie always wears bad bras. Maybe she’s sticking with her favorite style that worked decades ago? There are comfortable bras out there that are still very supportive. The girls don’t need to be up to her chin, but it ruins the line of the dress without the support.

  13. Danbury says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Notice the dark nail polish? I thought that was a no-no?

  14. Julia K says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Maybe she looks better in person. The camera adds pounds and unflattering angles make it worse. Her husband seems happy so there’s that.

  15. Barbara says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:36 am

    She needs to start wearing sleeker outfits and maybe she wouldn’t look so matronly. Everything with Sophie is fussy fussy fussy. On this dress it’s the cuffs, the belt, the lace overlay, the bra straps, the shiny face. She would have been better served in a more matte fabric that skimmed her body and if she had to have a weird detail somewhere it could have been on the sleeves only.

  16. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Omg! She’s wearing dark nail polish!! Protocol alert! Protocol Alert!

  17. LightPurple says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:37 am

    The dress is pretty but frumpy. It’s a “I have to wear a fancy dress but I want to be comfortable and I’m not the star here so I shouldn’t call attention too myself” dress.

  18. SURE says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Ed looks like he’s lost quite a bit of weight Also the interaction between E&S at this event felt stilted and more akin to what you’d expect between acquaintances than husband and wife. Yeah, I know the rumours but it was just so awkward watching the footage of them together.

  19. LeonsMomma says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:38 am

    I like the dress, but it isn’t the best cut for her. As a fellow middle-aged woman with big boobs, I stay away from that type of neckline as you can tell it makes your boobs look like they are in the middle of your chest. It doesn’t matter how good your bra is (trust me!) i think we are so used to plastic surgery boob lifts that the natural sag, even with an underwire massive support bra, is now becoming more noticeable.

  20. Katie says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:41 am

    I think it looks nice, and I like her hair.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      December 2, 2022 at 12:32 pm

      katie, I like her hair like this, too. What really stands out to me is that this dress is quite different from what we usually see her in. So many times when we see her, she looks like the poor relation because the dresses seem more pedestrian. I would have liked to see her in a bit of color–a pastel. I agree that the neckline could have been better, but, frankly, I think this is one of her better looks.

  21. PrincessK says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Poor Sophie and Edward, nobody noticed the Royal Variety Performance.
    So Billy and Katie did not complain that the Wessexes engagement would take attention away from their Boston tour? Of course they didn’t mind. If the Sussexes had done the Royal Variety Performance it would have been scheduled not to coincide.

  22. Becks1 says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:42 am

    That belt is not a good belt for that dress, and the dress is not super flattering on Sophie, but overall she looks fine and I think in itself, the dress is pretty. It was probably comfortable lol.

  23. LooneyTunes says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:44 am

    These people are all so basic. I can’t imagine elevating people like this. Why???

  24. Jac says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Can someone please get the older royal family members (lookin at you Camila) some decent bras? Geez

  25. NMB says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I agree with Kaiser – it’s unflattering, but I don’t hate it. Maybe a different neckline would have helped? I agree with other commenters that the belt/waist needs help. This would have looked good on Kate since she is a giant rectangle. This doesn’t work on Sophie’s body as well as a different cut would.

  26. D says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Town & Country has a “style retrospective” of her and she seems to love a loose belted dress. It’s not always flattering but it must be comfortable for her. I think her face is very pretty and sometimes, as we age, we don’t want to feel constricted in a tight dress.

  27. Hannah says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:05 am

    In theory it’s not an awful dress. But for whatever reason it makes Sophie’s bewbs look like they’re a EE cup and she’s not wearing adequate support and that belt ain’t cinching anything. I see I’m saying the same thing as other commenters

    The high neckline is not working, maybe if this was a wrap style dress, it would have worked better. I know Sophie favours Suzannah London so I picked this for her https://www.suzannah.com/products/alba-plisse-dress

  28. Mrs. Smith says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:06 am

    I can’t throw stones here, but a thicker waist is accentuated by pleats, floppy belts and light colors. I like the dress and it prob looks better in person, but yeah. You gotta dress for the cameras. This dress in a darker color w/a great belt and a proper bra would do wonders for Sophie.

  29. MsIam says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Definitely a grandma dress. I know Sophie’s in her late fifties but this schlumpy thing makes her look years older, even with all of the sparkle. The Wessexes have this air of defeat about them lately. Oh we!!.

  30. Andy Dufresne says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Another frump with a resting b*tch face lol! (from other photos I’ve seen).

  31. Andrea says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:19 am

    It looks like a nightgown.

  32. tamsin says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:25 am

    I think the dress can look quite smashing, but I think it makes Sophie look matronly because of how it looks in the chest area and that useless and cheap-looking belt just makes the whole thing rather frumpy. I think she is starting to resemble the Queen in that in her later years she always wore one of her many white sequinned sacks to all formal occasions. Edward looks good, and nice to see a genuine smile. He probably is the perfect patron for this event.

  33. Elizabeth says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:25 am

    This dress is something that the Queen would have worn. It’s not flattering on Sophie, not like the Suzannah dress that Hannah picked out. And both Camilla and Sophie need to be fitted for better bras. Especially Camilla.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 2, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      That was my thought, she’s gone for the Queen’s look, which would be fine if she were the Queen’s age (by which I mean, another 30-40 years older).

  34. Plums says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:28 am

    That dress is atrocious. Her head is a lovely, glammed up 50 something year old woman, but you’d think she was an octogenarian from the neck down.

  35. JanetDR says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:30 am

    The color isn’t horrible on her, but that’s the last nice thing I can say about the dress.

  36. lucy2 says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:35 am

    From the distance shot I thought the material looked good, but on the closer up photos, it just looks like shiny lace? Also that gathered halter-esque top part is flattering on no one, but especially those of us who are bustier.

  37. N. says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:43 am

    I dunno, it looks to me like she’s gained weight (or I never noticed before?? ) but I think the weight looks good on her. Maybe she’s just in a really good mood for this event because she’s glowing and that’s nice to see. Her usual expressions … hmm, not so much. Sophie usually looks like an ambitious prune with no sense of warmth so it’s nice to see her with a little juice! I think the dress is pretty and I like her body-positive aura.

    • sparrow says:
      December 2, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      Same. I think she was genuinely affected by the queen’s death. She probably lost weight. Factor in we’ve seen her wearing a lot of funeral black and it slims. I think she could be starting to feel better emotionally and it looks like she’s simply gone back to her normal weight. Nothing wrong with that. And however much I don’t like the family, I think she and her husband share mutual affection and fondness, which in itself is lovely to see whatever people think of the dress. I don’t like it, personally, but it’s nice to see a husband and wife so aligned.

  38. Prairiegirl says:
    December 2, 2022 at 9:49 am

    The dress is fine for a woman her age. The problem is (1) that belt and (2) she doesn’t understand the power of showstopping jewelry. Ditching (1) and adding (2) would’ve helped the look a lot.

  39. Mel says:
    December 2, 2022 at 10:18 am

    OOOHHHH so unflattering. She should have worn a dress with a v-neck. As someone who had breast reduction surgery in May, I know all the tricks, a light colored crew neck with pleats will only highlight the size of the girls and not in a flattering way if you’re a large cup.

    • sparrow says:
      December 2, 2022 at 10:59 am

      Hi Mel. I have large breasts but always find v necks make me look like a cleavage wrecked barmaid. High necks are actually my friend, particularly turtle necks in dark colours. It may be because I’m tall and can stretch out the distance between breasts and waist. A turtle neck on someone shorter with big breasts could well make her look like a boob ball. I am totally rambling!!! Apologies.

      • Eating Popcorn says:
        December 2, 2022 at 11:51 am

        Big chested here, I go with both – Turtle and Vnecks – not a plunging neckline but a gentle v.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        December 2, 2022 at 1:49 pm

        Large breasted here and I love those high neck styles and turtle necks and would wear that dress that sophie is wearing with a proper fitted belt or clinched waist style. Problem is Sophie is not wearing a proper brassiere and it shows. Proper undergarments can do wonders for one’s appearance.

  40. Cerys says:
    December 2, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I tend to agree with most other comments, it’s a nice dress but doesn’t do Sophie any favours. It makes her look a bit matronly. The royal variety show has been a snooze fest for many years so Charles must be glad he was able to pass it on to someone else this year.

  41. sparrow says:
    December 2, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Erdem costs a lot. Why do these royal women insist tax payers cough up for top designers who may them look awful? This dress is like a belted nightmare. It pulls over her chest and makes her look huge in the waist. She normally gets it right because she doesn’t try too hard. Are they pushing Sophie into the limelight as plan Z in case Kate carries on buggering it up; Camilla can’t be bothered; Anne runs off with a horse.

  42. sparrow says:
    December 2, 2022 at 10:47 am

    To me, it’s an attempt at Elie Saab’s silver dress that Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars. When I say “attempt” I mean nowhere near but 10/10 for effort.

  43. Seraphina says:
    December 2, 2022 at 11:31 am

    I believe I saw that look as very trendy for 2023…..for home decorating – not fashion. It’s called “Fluted”

  44. Eating Popcorn says:
    December 2, 2022 at 11:47 am

    As I buxom woman I say this with love – this is not a flattering neckline for us. A gentle Vneck would have been much better on the same dress (and of course, a much better bra.)

  45. Gin says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    William and Kate don’t want to give this up. I don’t know. They’re probably just filling in because they’re in America.

  46. Jaded says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    I have a short, thick waist and am pretty busty (38C). I’ve found that a raised waistline that settles just under the bust works best for my figure type. I could never get away with a belt tied around my waist. I think she should have worn an industrial strength spanx under that dress.

  47. Gelya says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    It is a bad dress on her. I had to look up her age. She is only in her fifties. That dress does her no favors. She has a beautiful smile. She is a pretty lady. It is a waste of a good Erdem dress.
    I know it’s hard to dress in your 50’s. Everything just fits horribly, especially when you are out of your comfort zone.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      Yeah, menopause really does a number on you; finding clothes that fit & are flattering is just one.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        December 2, 2022 at 1:51 pm

        That’s my first thought too. The changes of life are showing as they often do through changes in our figures.

  48. Jen says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    haha, I think your assessment is right. unflattering, yet I can see why someone would be drawn to it: pretty fabric, and comfy. also, did you notice the dark nail polish? Ooh la la! (I love a dark red nail but odd choice with this fabric.)

  49. Dierski says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I like the idea of the dress (Comfy!!!), but maybe it would have looked more flattering in a darker color? Or maybe the top is just poorly fitted? I also agree that had her hair been more swept up it would have elevated the look more. I want to like it… but eh.

  50. Jeffrey York says:
    December 2, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    It is very ‘Matronly’. How old is she?

  51. Nadia says:
    December 2, 2022 at 1:46 pm

    I don’t want to body shame anyone but this dress is not suitable for her body shape. The waist cinching brings attention to her girth, which is not the smallest. Her chest seems unusually large? Is that possible but droopy. The color makes her look very washed out. I don’t know what would be best for her body type but this isn’t it.

  52. Andrea says:
    December 2, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Evidence mounts that no one in the royal family knows what a properly fitted bra looks like or anyone who can get them one. And if you’re going to wear a gown that’s sheer in the shoulders, at the minimum wear a nude bra or even better, a strapless one! I’m no fashion icon but even I know these things. How is it so hard for these rich toffs? Who lets them go out like this?

    I think it’s a fine dress and I think she could definitely have made it work, but not like this.

  53. booboocita says:
    December 2, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    The dress is okay — nothing more, nothing less. Given who’s wearing it, it’s probably just as well. As long as Sofiesta’s look isn’t disastrous, it’s fine. That being said — it’s giving me mother-of-the-bride vibes. If/when Lady Louise marries, I’ll expect Sofiesta to repeat. That, too, will be fine. My fear is that she’ll pawn this matronly shmatta off on the young and lovely Louise.

  54. DeluxeDuckling says:
    December 2, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    I think it’s the belt that makes it unflattering

  55. The Old Chick says:
    December 2, 2022 at 8:31 pm

    Omg that’s horrific! It’s miss Haversham vibes! Sophie would be so easy to style but she clearly prefers a sparkly robe and ill fitting bra. Issue with the bra as much as fit it makes her boobs stand out in a really bad way

