King Charles told the Wessexes that they’ll never get the Edinburgh titles

Shortly after Prince Philip died last year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex went on a full-throttle PR tour. They were giving interviews, they were working with friendly royal journalists, they were prancing around, doing photo-ops. What was it all about? Well, once Philip passed away, Edward was supposed to inherit the “Duke of Edinburgh” title, and Sophie was supposed to be the Duchess of Edinburgh. When Edward and Sophie married, there were negotiations behind-the-scenes about their titles, and basically Edward agreed to the “lesser” title of Earl of Wessex with the assurance that he would eventually become DoE. The problem is that once Philip passed away, his title reverted back to the crown and it was immediately inherited by then-Prince Charles. Charles could have given up the DoE title and agreed with his mother’s scheme to make Edward the DoE. Charles refused. Hilariously, Charles also let it be known that he found the Wessexes’ whole PR tour rather distasteful and tacky too. That didn’t stop Sophie from trying to revive the same campaign once QEII died in September though. Well, it looks like Charles has formalized the whole thing now – the Wessexes will NEVER be the Edinburghs.
Prince Edward is set to miss out on becoming Duke of Edinburgh as part of King Charles’s plans for a trimmed down monarchy, it has emerged. A palace source told The Daily Mail that ‘The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn’t make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh.’
Prince Edward was promised by the Queen and Prince Philip that he would succeed his father as Duke after his death. The pledge was written down and handed to Edward and new wife Sophie Wessex as a wedding present when they tied the knot in June 1999. But Edward will now miss out on becoming Duke and Sophie Wessex will not be Duchess of Edinburgh under the palace U-turn, it was claimed.
Instead, King Charles will keep the title himself, although not use it, a courtier explained. They said: ‘The King wants to slim down the monarchy, as is well known. That means it wouldn’t make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh. It’s a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s son, James, Viscount Severn. Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess.’
Although the daughters of Edward’s elder brother, Princes Andrew, are princesses, that came about long before King Charles’s ‘slim-down’ agenda.
‘There was a policy change’, the source added.
At the time of their wedding in 1999, Buckingham Palace made clear that Charles agreed with his parents’ plans. Officials released a statement twenty-three years ago which stated: ‘The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Edward and Sophie’s children will still have titles, just not royal titles. Lady Louise will remain Lady Louise, and James is currently Viscount Severn, and I’m pretty sure James will become the Earl of Wessex when his father passes. Now, there was some talk – when QEII was alive – that Lady Louise could choose to become styled as a princess, as all monarch’s grandchildren (by the male heirs) are supposed to be. It was up to Louise when she turned 18, but she didn’t take advantage of it when she had the chance. I don’t know if that’s still an option now that she’s merely the niece of the king.
As for poor Edward and Sophie getting screwed over by Charles… well, we always knew that Charles was a deeply petty man. I don’t even think that Charles wants the Wessexes to be full-time working royals anymore, and I’m sure their Sovereign Grant allowance will likely be deeply slashed too. It is kind of f–ked up that Edward, Sophie, QEII AND Philip all agreed that the Edinburgh title should go to Edward and then Charles was just like “nope.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar, Avalon Red.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the Royal Family are attending the annual Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts and will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.,Image: 534600424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the Royal Family are attending the annual Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts and will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.,Image: 534600473, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive for a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 723679272, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.,Image: 724195093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Adam Gerrard / Avalon
-
-
The Countess of Wessex arrives at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724269874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain November 12, 2022.,Image: 737052198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Louise Moun
BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council’s book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann’s Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Pictured: Sophie Countess of Wessex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council’s book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann’s Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Pictured: Sophie Countess of Wessex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220329-
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James Viscount Severn
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Lady Louise Windsor
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352415
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Lady Louise Windsor
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
No surprises maybe George or Louis will get the title.
So where is all the outrage that KC isn’t respecting QE’s wishes? What disrespect to her memory. This is just an excuse. The DoE could be a normal duke title like many others in the UK. It doesn’t have to be seen as “royal”. And I bet Louis eventually ends up with it. I bet also that there is plenty about KC that E&S find distasteful. KC will keep the titles for himself and will decrease working royals but not the SG and keep all the money for himself.
The outrage is on Twitter for sure but no BM outrage shows they think the Wessexes know their place, be a work horse for the Crown.
This is super shitty on Charles’ part; this was something agreed to by his mother, father and him in 1999 and going back on it is super crappy and petty.
I don’t think this is about slimming down the monarchy or the aristocracy or whatever. I think William wants the title for George or Louis and Charles agreed in exchange for……something. William staying married? IDK.
My understanding of how Philip and Liz wanted it to work was: Charles automatically inherited the title (as oldest son) on Philip’s death, and after Charles became King (when his lesser titles reverted to the crown and became available for him to “gift” to people), Charles was supposed to hand out the DofE to Ed and let him take on the charitable endeavors associated with that title.
I personally don’t like the monarchy and all the silly titles…but for Charles to publicly dismiss his parent’s wishes like that is pretty cold.
Ed and Sophie have really been bowing and scraping lately; if they’re not doing it for the title, I wonder if they’re doing it to keep their housing?
I think Chuck didn’t do the title upgrade for the Wessexes because he didn’t want the lack of titles for Archie and Lili come back into the conversation, I have no pity for Sophie considering how she treated Meghan. Welcome to karma.
So Sophie mistreated Meghan! I was not aware of that. Then to hell with Sophie, karma is bitch.
If King Charles III is willing to screw his own son Harry over titles and royal allowances why wouldn’t he do the same to the Wessexes? At least Edward and Sophie were obedient to the new king and they still got done wrong.
The DOE title wasn’t the queens to give. It’s the property of Charles once Prince Philip died. That’s the law. Edward already has a double earldom titles. That’s enough. Once Edward, Will, and Harry all had sons him getting that dukedom was DOA. They are running out of dukedoms to give.
Yeah I’m Pretty sure the Queen knew the law, that’s why it was presented as her wish that Edward got the title in the future after getting married.
This wouldn’t look as petty if it was presented as something like “going forward the intention is only the direct heirs will become dukes” ie Louis will be an Earl as well.
Both Edward and Sophie are insufferable. They thought they were special, trashing Harry and Meghan in the media. Doing the drab 4’s bidding. They get what they deserve. Which is nothing. I don’t feel bad for either of them. What you do onto others comes back to you.
All the bots on social media are repeating “the title wasn’t the Queen’s to give.” Apparently, the Queen, Philip and Charles didn’t know what they were doing when they all agreed to this years ago. It’s pure deflection from Charles not being a man of his word.
I don’t feel sorry at all for Sophie, she teamed up with mumbles to mean girl Meghan thinking she would be rewarded.
I think they were quite dim to trust that a written promise would be carried out by Chuck when Liz passed. And if Liz really wanted to ensure it happened, could she not have done more to do so??? Once the parents are gone it is a free for all and this den of thieves knew they would be at the mercy of Chuck. Oddly enough, Mistress Cams got the title Chuck wanted for her but his sibling didn’t.
Honestly, while Sophie and Edward are cringe, holding the titles for himself is just petty AF. So the slimmed down agenda is more about reducing the number of people who hold royal titles. Why? I thought the idea was a cost savings environment carbon footprint thing. So slim down your Private Jet use. Slim down Kate’s clothing and jewelry budget. Slim down your extravagant holidays. Don’t upset your family by taking away something that means something to them and that they were promised, even if it is weird and they are jerks. You are giving more to your pedo brother. Less royals doesn’t mean less cost. It means kate will just spend more.
Normally, I’d think this is sh*tty of Charles to treat Edward and Sophie this way. However, after the way they treated Harry and Meghan, hahahahahahaha.
Edward and Sophie bet on the wrong horse and that horse bit them in the behind. Guess they’ll need to study Harry and Meghan’s exit plan to see if they can pull off something similar.
Sucks to be them.
They tried to be independent, but the Queen had to save both of them from bankruptcy.
Eddie is a doofus, FF was always a back biting witch, there is video of her selling out the royal family to prop up her business, she didn’t know it was a reporter she was talking to.
Their charities made so little money, that they didn’t have to file financials.
I hope the Queen took care of the non-heirs financially BEFORE she passed, because Charles is keeping it all for himself and Baldy.
If he slashes the amount of $ Ed/ Sophie get then what will E/S do for $? They may end up
Writing books/ questionable ads?
Charles should probably keep paying them or else they may go the Tindall route of making $. It would be more entertaining for us/ viewers but for a hassle free reign for himself he might want to consider long term consequences.
After all the bitchy work FF did on behalf of Windsors and not a tittle in sight.
All the Queen’s and Philip’s children are horrible, cheaters, bullies, bores, dishonest and the list goes on.
Tampon get credit for the Prince Charity helping disadvantaged youth, but if someone was to do a dip dive into the financials, they would find that he was using it as a slush fund for himself.
‘Slimmed down monarchy’ is a ridiculous excuse. It doesn’t cost anything extra to have a Duke of Edinburgh. There’s no money attached to the title. It’s merely prestige. They’re already doing the work the Duke did with the DofE award.
Charles is being petty. Particularly because he really needs more senior working Royals than he has to spread the load.
Does he really think William’s kids will be enough, in 20 years’ time, to keep the family business going? Any of them could shy away from the life and create a scandal or just decide they want out. There’s a reason why you need a few spare Royals around.
I dont care at all for the Wessexes. but I dont think chuck’s long game is very smart. give them a lesser ducal title, say the Scottish dispute this one, and move on. no one likes him or will have any reason to be loyal to him. all these people know even more embarrassing secrets than what we already know.
All that dissing and snubbing of Harry and Meghan and kissing KKKate and her rose pruning, temper tantrum, lazy husband was all for not. What a couple of clowns 🤡🤡