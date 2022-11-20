Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles broke up after two years together, it’s ‘amicable’

I always believed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde would split soon after Don’t Worry Darling premiered and they had gotten the promotion done, and I wasn’t far off. They managed to stay together officially for about two months following DWD’s theatrical release, but they’re over now. No more careful leaks to Page Six and People Magazine about how none of this was ever Olivia’s fault, no more pap strolls with Olivia wearing Harry’s merch. I wonder if Olivia’s plan to move full-time to London with the kids is also off the table too. People Magazine confirmed Harry and Olivia’s split:
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are hitting the brakes on their romance. The “As It Was” singer, 28, and the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, are “taking a break” from their relationship after nearly two years together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.
“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” says one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.”
Indeed, Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles’ Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles.
“They’re still very close friends,” says the source of the pair. Adds a friend: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don’t Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film’s leading actress, Florence Pugh, were at odds.
“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” says the friend. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”
[From People]
Sources also insisted to Page Six that there is “no bad blood” between Olivia and Harry, and “Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” There’s also a lot of talk about Harry’s international tour and how they basically broke up because of it, because Olivia can’t be a full-time groupie (“Band-Aid!”) with all of her work and family commitments. It definitely feels like… Olivia was the one keeping them together and doing all of the emotional labor, that everything was always on Harry’s terms anyway, and she was the one making adjustments with her schedule. Anyway, what a bonkers relationship from start to finish. I hope they both got that out of their system.
Also: Olivia never leaves a relationship where no one is at fault and there’s no drama. She IS the drama, so in the coming weeks, we’ll hear something about how Harry screwed her over or how he was at fault somehow. That’s her M.O.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Avalon Red.
-
-
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling – Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival Venice – Venecia Film Festival – La Biennale Mostra dArte Cinematografica – Lido Venice 1.9.2022 -,Image: 719946856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NOGER,NOAUS,NOSWISS, Model Release: no, Pictured: Dont Worry Darling – Red Carpet, Credit line: F.Altmann / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735581187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735584033, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 735836903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Coventry, UNITED KINGDOM – Harry Styles performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend at The War Memorial Park in Coventry.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Coventry, UNITED KINGDOM – Harry Styles performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend at The War Memorial Park in Coventry.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY – Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: VERONESI / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Olivia Wilde & more attend the NY premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in New York.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 19 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Studio City, CA – Life seems good for Olivia Wilde as she departs the gym in Studio City sporting a Harry’s House sweater.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: RMLA / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
79th Venice Film Festival: `Don`t Worry Darling` – Premiere
Featuring: Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan
Where: Venice, Italy, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2022
Credit: Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
We all knew this rebound relationship (for OW)) would not last. I am surprised they made it this long. And it may have been amicable but Olivia seems to NEED to be the center of attention. I see her as emotionally needy and after a while that just is taxing for the other person. I don’t know anything about HS so I can’t comment on him.
So many things to be said about this entire situation.
My heart goes to the kids, who didn’t ask for these people to be their parents, or boyfriend of, or to be used as pawns in a custody battle, to not know if they’d move to an entirely different country part time or not.
The adults need to get it together. Of course she did the work! She chased him, dumped her life for him, made him salad dressing that was a family favourite, she totally wanted all this publicity! He never looked that into it. But he still stayed for 2 years with this woman, which makes him a pretty shoddy character too.
It’s all just so pathetic, like Khloe levels of pathetic.
I have no real opinion on their relationship, I’m just here to talk about how hideous those red gloves look with that dress. Why?
I’m not an Olivia fan, BUT I think Harry is immature when it comes to relationships (I.e., the way he completely ignored her at the premiere of their film and wouldn’t claim her. If my partner behaved that way, I’d be hurt). And I 100% agree with Kaiser’s assessment that Olivia did all of the emotional labour. Harry probably couldn’t commit to being monogamous on tour or visiting her on one of his breaks, while she would have uprooted her life (and kids lives) for him. So was he being dishonest about his intentions?
“(I.e., the way he completely ignored her at the premiere of their film and wouldn’t claim her.”
I know people get very upset about that, but from a PR standpoint I understood it, they still wanted to try and make the focal point the film, not the relationship.
It’s not as if they hadn’t discussed that was the MO before the promo tour started.
Isn’t that true of many relationships? One person does all the heavy lifting, makes all the concessions, does whatever it takes to stay together? Rarely is there an equal partnership imo. Givers and takers seem to find each other.
I wonder what her next move will be. A new man? Back to Jason? Single? It is all very sad for the kids the way this all played out. They were at Harry’s show a few days ago ffs.
And yes her fashion as of late has been terrible.
It’s like her stylists don’t like her
Pete Davidson, standing by! 😉
I’m curious. Other than filming, how much time did they really spend together? She followed him to concerts, but how much quality time together does that allow?
Also, cue the interviews in a few months where she talks about how she needed someone more mature…
I really don’t understand why no one is talking about the abuse of power here. This relationship seemed so unseemly from the beginning. She was his boss, right? Is it like the old Chris Rock joke, it’s only a problem if the perpetrator is ugly?
Man, I hate Olivia Wilde so much more after this year. I hope she crawls away for a while to cease the terrible overexposure she had had during a VERY low point, likeability-wise, for her own sake.