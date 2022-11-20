Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles broke up after two years together, it’s ‘amicable’

I always believed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde would split soon after Don’t Worry Darling premiered and they had gotten the promotion done, and I wasn’t far off. They managed to stay together officially for about two months following DWD’s theatrical release, but they’re over now. No more careful leaks to Page Six and People Magazine about how none of this was ever Olivia’s fault, no more pap strolls with Olivia wearing Harry’s merch. I wonder if Olivia’s plan to move full-time to London with the kids is also off the table too. People Magazine confirmed Harry and Olivia’s split:

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are hitting the brakes on their romance. The “As It Was” singer, 28, and the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, are “taking a break” from their relationship after nearly two years together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” says one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.” Indeed, Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles’ Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles. “They’re still very close friends,” says the source of the pair. Adds a friend: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.” Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don’t Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film’s leading actress, Florence Pugh, were at odds. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” says the friend. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

[From People]

Sources also insisted to Page Six that there is “no bad blood” between Olivia and Harry, and “Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” There’s also a lot of talk about Harry’s international tour and how they basically broke up because of it, because Olivia can’t be a full-time groupie (“Band-Aid!”) with all of her work and family commitments. It definitely feels like… Olivia was the one keeping them together and doing all of the emotional labor, that everything was always on Harry’s terms anyway, and she was the one making adjustments with her schedule. Anyway, what a bonkers relationship from start to finish. I hope they both got that out of their system.

Also: Olivia never leaves a relationship where no one is at fault and there’s no drama. She IS the drama, so in the coming weeks, we’ll hear something about how Harry screwed her over or how he was at fault somehow. That’s her M.O.