Olivia Wilde still plans to move to the UK, she’s visiting schools in North London

Before Olivia Wilde made an ass out of herself on an international scale during Don’t Worry Darling’s promotion, the big story around Wilde was her custody dispute with her former partner Jason Sudeikis. In April, Jason had Olivia served while she was on-stage at Cinema-Con. The legal papers were about which jurisdiction would hear and resolve their custody issues. While Jason travels for work a lot, he considers himself New York-based, and New York is where their kids were born and raised up until 2020. Olivia is now LA-based, and she wanted the California courts to have jurisdiction. She ended up winning on jurisdiction, but not before an extremely messy hearing in NY, where Jason made it clear that Olivia had told him she planned to move from California to England with the children. Well, here’s an update on that – apparently, Olivia is looking for schools for the kids in North London.

Olivia Wilde has given the clearest hint yet that she plans to relocate to the UK full time to live with Harry Styles. I can reveal the actress and director visited a school in North London, suggesting she wants her children Otis and Daisy enrolled there. They had been living with Olivia and her former fiance, actor Jason Sudeikis, in Los Angeles. But Olivia has been spending more and more time in the UK with her pop star toyboy. A move here with the kids could be ideal for her ex too, even though they haven’t seen eye to eye since their separation, as he shoots his hit comedy series Ted Lasso in London. A source said: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible. Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him. But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London. “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad. It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

First of all, no, Jason has not “agreed London is the best place.” That’s the entire reason why they’ve been engaged in this messy family court dispute, because Olivia told him she’s taking the kids to London and he’s like “hell no.” Ted Lasso isn’t going on forever either, it’s not like he’ll need to be in England for work much longer. Lasso is ending at Season 3, meaning Jason will go back to living in New York full-time. Add to all that… Olivia is really going to move to England to be with Harry Styles? The vibe is so off. The vibe was off during Olivia’s assy promotion too.