Olivia Wilde still plans to move to the UK, she’s visiting schools in North London

Before Olivia Wilde made an ass out of herself on an international scale during Don’t Worry Darling’s promotion, the big story around Wilde was her custody dispute with her former partner Jason Sudeikis. In April, Jason had Olivia served while she was on-stage at Cinema-Con. The legal papers were about which jurisdiction would hear and resolve their custody issues. While Jason travels for work a lot, he considers himself New York-based, and New York is where their kids were born and raised up until 2020. Olivia is now LA-based, and she wanted the California courts to have jurisdiction. She ended up winning on jurisdiction, but not before an extremely messy hearing in NY, where Jason made it clear that Olivia had told him she planned to move from California to England with the children. Well, here’s an update on that – apparently, Olivia is looking for schools for the kids in North London.
Olivia Wilde has given the clearest hint yet that she plans to relocate to the UK full time to live with Harry Styles. I can reveal the actress and director visited a school in North London, suggesting she wants her children Otis and Daisy enrolled there.
They had been living with Olivia and her former fiance, actor Jason Sudeikis, in Los Angeles.
But Olivia has been spending more and more time in the UK with her pop star toyboy. A move here with the kids could be ideal for her ex too, even though they haven’t seen eye to eye since their separation, as he shoots his hit comedy series Ted Lasso in London.
A source said: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible. Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him. But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.
“She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad. It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”
First of all, no, Jason has not “agreed London is the best place.” That’s the entire reason why they’ve been engaged in this messy family court dispute, because Olivia told him she’s taking the kids to London and he’s like “hell no.” Ted Lasso isn’t going on forever either, it’s not like he’ll need to be in England for work much longer. Lasso is ending at Season 3, meaning Jason will go back to living in New York full-time. Add to all that… Olivia is really going to move to England to be with Harry Styles? The vibe is so off. The vibe was off during Olivia’s assy promotion too.
Relocating her kids to another country so she can be with her boyfriend isn’t putting the kids first.
Maybe I’m remembering this wrong but didn’t Olivia and the kids move to London part time so Jason could be around? I guess I could see why she might be a bit mad that she had to relocate for his career but he can’t for her. Not saying that moving to London would be the right thing, I can just understand why she might be upset.
I remember it this way as well. There is something off about the way this is being reported and frankly that’s what is dangerous for the kids.
Yeah, I could’ve sworn they were all living in London together during at lease some of the filming of Ted Lasso’s first season.
Everyone (kids, Olivia, Jason) has been in the UK for years, so this isn’t really “relocating”. It’s going back to where they were for a long time.
As far as I’m seeing, they were in the UK while he was filming Ted Lasso but he stated last July Brooklyn was his permanent home and the children returned there too for a time at least? I didn’t get the sense the UK arrangement was supposed to be permanent. But I don’t know that much about these people.
Realistically speaking if the above is true I imagine there’s a huge difference between living in London for a time because one of your parents is filming and the family wants to be together and then relocating because your mom wants to be with her boyfriend.
I think it’s very different when the whole family moves together, wife, husband and the kids, because one of the adults is making a good income and the whole family benefits positively from the move.
Olivia relocating for her boyfriend is good for her, but is it good for her kids?
She seems very messy, I recall how she horribly dragged her 1st husband, because her ” v*gina was dying “, maybe she is an arrogant narcissist.
It’s not just men who are a*sholes, there is plenty of women too in the world that everything has to revolve around them and even having kids doesn’t change that.
Harry already lives in L.A. for most of the time, as he mentioned in an interview, even more so during the pandemic.
Why not live part-time in United Kingdom and the United States, it’s most likely already happening.
All of the adults, Olivia, Jason and Harry need to put the 2 children ahead of their own interests or Harry find yourself a partner without kids.
So she really was talking to Jason about a move to London. Hmm…
I have no idea what this LA judge will decide. I was sure no judge would order children to take cross country flights for 4 day visits, but the Jesse Williams judge proved me wrong.
If she lied to win the jurisdiction hearing in NY, this is going to get ugly. I wish they’d both stop trying to score points on each other and work out a quiet, out-of-court (and tabloids) solution.
What has Jason said about this? The only time his name really comes up is because of the process server. Which I still doubt was planned on purpose. I think it was just the easiest way to get to her. Everything your hearing is coming from Olivia’s camp. And what is she going to do in a few months when Harry breaks up with her? Which is going to happen. Harry doesn’t seem to like drama. And that’s all Olivia is about.
They didn’t all live together. Olivia was at Harry’s house:
I also don’t know if she relocated purely because of Jason filming there but when relocated she was already dating harry and was at his house in north london.
Her personal assistant is high on my list of people I wanna get drunk with. I’ll buy.
None of this makes any sense but it’s The Sun, so yeah. They are both traveling a lot for work anyway and she’s a mother of two. There is NO good reason for her to move to another continent when Harry could move. I thought he’d lived in LA for a while anyway? Where is this whole thing coming from?
This. Harry has no kids and all the money in the world. Why the f*ck is she moving her two kids, which she shares with an active co-parent, to be with him? He can buy a place in NYC until the kids are 18, or he and Olivia break up.
IMO it’s extremely selfish of both of them.
Your kids aren’t your first priority if you’re wanting them to be based near your boyfriend, lol.
If he’s worth dating he’ll come visit you and your kids. And if he doesn’t want to then break up.
Yeah, this makes no sense. If she were a non-celebrity, and she simply had a regular job, they would be right to assume that in America, she could and would have a viable income earning potential. If anything, it would be harder for her in the UK. Ergo, why would she want to move to London?
Obviously it’s because she’s focusing on her boyfriend as opposed to her kids, but just trying to take the celebrity aspect out of it. I have no time for parents being this selfish and self-centred. As you say, if he’s worth dating, he’ll adjust his life. The kids are ALWAYS the priority, no matter what.
My spidey senses are tingling with this one.
I don’t care that they say they’re together the vibes they gave off during the promo were so weird. Maybe because they were told not to interact but it’s so off.
Not saying Jason is fully in the right here but I don’t think moving the kids to London is the right call. It smacks of putting her relationship ahead of their lives. My husband was really traumatized as a teenager when his dad did something similar so I feel pretty strongly about parents putting the kids stability and mental health first.
She is a trip. What a messy woman. There is no reason that Harry can’t split his time between the U.K. and the U.S. He doesn’t have children and she does. Those children do not need to be dragged to another country for their mother’s relationship. And if Jason wanted to do this, I would say the same. She needs to settle down and check herself.
I don’t understand this either. Harry already has a home in LA and has been living full time there for years.
So why the hop to now?
Agreed.
Dont think he lives full time in LA. He spends a lot of time in london but isn’t papped as often there so I think it’s more of case where he splits his time between different cities and houses . He also has a house in New York so it’s not really about where he lives. And it shouldn’t be. It should be about what’s best for the kids
He said in a interview that he lives here full time due to the pandemic of very the last few years.
I said what I said.
“The Sun” huh? Hmmmm. Well if it’s true she’s as awful as she seems and I hope the courts pulverize her. But I leave room for the possibility that The Sun is enjoying how much hatred she will catch for a story like this.
Honestly just tell Dollar Store David Bowie to move his unattached a** to LA if he’s that much in love. You date a mother of two with an involved father in the picture? You make sacrifices. Tough s**t.
Thank you for that – “Dollar Store David Bowie” – I almost spit my drink out all over my keyboard!! – I will have to remember that one 🙂
Who wrote this drivel? They did not do an ounce of basic Google research. Jason and Olivia are in a custody battle because he DOESN’T want her moving the kids to London. If he was so cool with it they wouldn’t be in a custody dispute. The final season of Ted Lasso has almost wrapped. Which means Jason is no longer living in London. He’ll be back in NYC. These British tabloids don’t even try to get basic things right. They basically just write fan fiction.
How many times have we read about celebrities – “They’re completely committed to each other.” That’s usually the first sign that they’re not.
Legally, she can’t move the children to London unless she gets permission from Jason. I don’t see that happening.
Is that the law in California? I think CA courts have jurisdiction in this case.
I would certainly hope she couldn’t do that. I can’t see how Jason would ever agree to move the kids to another country!
It’s international law. It’s to prevent children from being kidnapped by parents.
Olivia always has very messy breakups. She dragged the hell out of her first husband when they break up and now she is doing the same to Jason. Harry better be ready for the shade when he breaks up with her. Also if I am not mistaken Angelina tried to move her kids to Europe as well and had a much stronger hand to play than Olivia and she still lost in court. I do not think Olivia will win unless Jason agrees to let her take them to London
Eesh the part about ““She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad. It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.” seems like it’s not at all rooted in fact, but Wilde’s PR folks trying to control the public/media narrative on the custody battle, which is pretty gross. Girl, no boytoy is worth all this upheaval. And “Jason’s say” is as important as her say. Poor kids.
If harry loves her he should move to the US for her.
Moving your kids because of you BF away from a dad that is clearly very involved with the kids is just so selfish.
The BM will likely devour OW if she moves there. The tabloids are toxic.
All of the kissing pictures they did after the promoting when he ignored her tells me this is not a good idea. If I were a celebrity and having kids with someone I would have written agreement. Maybe normal if you travel a lot or are from somewhere else. I’m not moving my kids away from their father for anyone. I thought he stayed in America. He just moved back to London I think. She has been looking really rough this year. She didn’t look like that when she began dating him. Get some sleep. I actually like Harry Styles it’s Olivia Wilde that I don’t like. Is she busy with film? I don’t know.
If it’s what both JS and OW want, there’s nothing wrong with everyone living in London. I kind of doubt that JS is on board with this though, and it’s likely either: (1) a story from OW’s camp to show she and HS haven’t broken up, or (2) So she can tell the courts in California that the kids have a school in the UK already picked out.
But if it’s #2, the courts won’t care if JS objects to it.
If Harry were a woman, he’d be too old for Leonardo. But the tabs always make him sound like Olivia’s hostage. The man is 28, with his own home, career and fortune. He’s only 10 years younger than Olivia. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, it’s typical for male stars to date down 20 years or more and nobody calls the significant other a “toygirl.” Whatever I think of Olivia, the toyboy thing is unfair and i hope it’s not used against her in a custody case.
Doing all this for the queerbaiter?!? Has he even defended her in public from his crazy fanbase? She is already looking stupid for the way she fumbled DWD and now this…yikes. I hope it works out well for her kids.