Prince William & Kate’s Boston thunder was stolen by the Sussexes, sob

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have many amazing qualities, but one of my favorites is “they’re effortless thunder-stealers.” Harry and Meghan can just exist, breathe, thrive and the royal thunder is STOLEN. Considering how many times the Sussexes were mentioned by Kensington Palace in the lead up to Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip, you would have thought that the Waleses would expect this, to have their thunder stolen by the people who live rent-free in their minds. But no, William and Kate are incandescent with rage that Netflix dropped the Harry & Meghan teaser yesterday, on Day 2 of the Boston Flop Tour. Now “sources” are screaming and crying about the Sussexes launching a “coordinated campaign” against the Waleses. Don’t you know that Earthshot is like the Super Bowl?? *sob*
The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer is believed to be a “coordinated campaign” to overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales’ big US visit, sources told Page Six. The dramatic teaser for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hotly anticipated six-part docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” dropped early Thursday, while Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the middle of their big Boston visit — for William’s pet cause, the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which has been touted as his “Super Bowl.” Markle’s friend, journalist Omid Scobie, seemed to make the point clear when he tweeted out the trailer on Thursday: “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, then here’s your Halftime Show.”
One palace insider told Page Six they believe the Sussexes are trying to “disrupt and clash” with William and Kate’s American visit. Royal watcher Hugo Vickers, a friend of the royal family, told Page Six of the timing: “Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”
One well-placed royal insider told Page Six: “If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week.”
Other sources were at pains, however, to say that Harry and Markle had nothing to do with the timing of the docuseries trailer, adding that it was decided by Netflix chiefs. Page Six is told that, in fact, the Sussexes had asked for it to be released on Monday, Nov. 28, ahead of the show’s Dec. 8 launch date.
The royal insider pointed out that, while the Sussexes claim to be a “privacy-obsessed couple, the 60-second trailer contains intimate images, moments and places never before shared — and with raw emotion. It’s hard not to make a Kardashian comparison with the Hollywood vibe.”
All of this has palace insiders worried about exactly what will be said in the show — and if it will feel like a declaration of war.
“At one point is enough going to be enough?” the palace insider source asked. Asked what the ultimate impact on Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family could be, the insider said: “This is upsetting, but I very much doubt the king’s son will be banned from attending his coronation.”
I actually believe that the Sussexes would have preferred to release the Netflix trailer before the Waleses’ Boston trip, just like I believe that it was Netflix’s call and Netflix loves poking the Windsor bear. And how does the trailer “diminish” the Sussexes? If anything, they succeeded in stealing the keen thunder and Will and Kate should be f–king grateful. Their trip is a f–king flop, they’re getting booed and barely anyone wants to see them and a huge racist catastrophe exploded while they were mid-flight to Boston. Will & Kate should send the Sussexes flowers and a box of cashews for changing the subject.
“This is upsetting, but I very much doubt the king’s son will be banned from attending his coronation.” That means that Charles is issuing a toothless threat to his younger son: I won’t hesitate to ban you from the coronation, stop it now! It’s toothless because it will look incredibly bad for Charles if he “bans” Harry from the coronation.
The courtiers problem is that they think everyone values proximity to the royals like they do. I don’t think the Sussexes care if they are ” banned” from the coronation. You can’t threaten people by taking away things they don’t care about, and in the end its why the entire royal machine keeps ending up like Wile E Coyote over the cliff, they are on the court by themselves.
I actually think Harry would prefer being banned from the coronation, to be honest. His loyalty to that institution died with the queen. I don’t think he’s even eager to attend that ceremony.
1- Charles doesn’t care if it makes him look bad by banning Harry from his coronation. He gleefully abused him in a myriad of ways in front of the world press and giggled to them about it. He’s king now! *villain laugh*
2- if a 60 second trailer without any commentary by the sussexes can destroy an entire wails “royal trip” and some sort of prize show – then both sucked to begin with. Americans can hold a lot of news / celebrity news in their minds at once. But sure. Blame someone else yet again for your failures instead of actually trying to be better. Or at least remotely interesting. You know. Your personality, work, passions etc. But the wails are hollow vapid people with no interesting thoughts or ideas. What on earth do they talk about?
> Americans can hold a lot of news / celebrity news in their minds at once.
Exactly! That’s the whole point of PR. “Oh, you’re talking about the british royal family? Here’s some more BRF content since you’re interested!”
A royal trip to the states is the PERFECT time to release a trailer about the royals. If twitter wasn’t the cesspit it has recently become, I would expect to see Sussex and The Crown Netflix ads under every tweet about the Wails’ visit to Boston.
But just imagine the cheek of coming to someone else’s country, disrupting local activities, then expecting others of that country to delay their own schedules and re-arrange their projects to suit your limping ego-driven trip. That to me is the ultimate, “Don’t you know who I am?” gesture because it’s done in a country that owes you nothing.
@DEE(2)
True DaT, True Dat and a Amen!
This.
And also, people don’t love royals…they love gossip and drama.
Nobody with a clue is looking down on Harry and Meghan for the release of this trailer – they’re LAUGHING, because it’s delicious.
That reminds me of the time I decided to give up something for Lent, and my family was like “but you don’t even like that! You can’t give up something you don’t even do!” I was like, “That’s why it’s easy to give it up, because I don’t really care about it.” My mom had to remind 12 year old me that wasn’t the point of sacrificing something for Lent.
Earthshot is airing on PBS. I just have this image of some aid telling a clueless William how great is that it is airing on the American equivalent of the BBC. Sorry Will, PBS is not where the Superbowl is broadcast.
Right? I don’t even think I have PBS anymore, lol.
Also, isn’t it airing Sunday night, AKA the same night as the Sussexes receive their Kennedy award? Yet I don’t see the Sussexes complaining that W&K are stealing *their* thunder, or planned the timing maliciously…it’s almost like the Sussexes don’t, you know, keep up with or care about W&K’s schedule since leaving KP.
No, the event with the Sussexes is on Tuesday evening.
What is happening on Sunday is an event at another Kennedy related venue, the Kennedy Center in DC (with a prior afternoon reception at the WH) for the 2022 honors recipients. The program won’t be broadcast until later in December but there will likely be coverage in the news.
If Earthsh!t had anywhere near the impact and clout of the Super Bowl, it’d be broadcast on one of the main TV networks. More to the point, there’d be no way for H&M to steal the Wails’s “thunder.” If H&M did some sort of event on Super Bowl Sunday, I doubt they’d get much attention in the USA, if at all. All this prattle about Earthsh!t being the equivalent of a cultural institution like the US football championship is just that — prattle. Ignorant prattle at that, betraying a lack of knowledge and comprehension of Americans. As many British journalists have washed up on these shores, you’d think one of them would have noted it and told the others back home.
Lurker coming out of lurking to defend PBS honor. PBS has excellent programs Endeavor, the Long Song, Mrs. Wilson, Finding your Roots, Poldark, etc. Don’t disparage PBS.
The problem the un-dynamic duo will run into is if the local PBS station will even run Earthshot ( and if the do will it be in prime time or at 2 in the morning) b/c all station’s are programmed locally.
It’ll probably end up on PBS World 6 weeks from now
Oh, for sure, PBS is AWESOME. You can’t really slag the people who brought your kids Sesame Street, The Electric Company, Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood, and so much more wonderful children’s programming. And I’ve always appreciated that for many years, PBS stations were just about the only ones that carried classical music concerts and ballet.
PBS, PBS, where have I heard that before … oh, you mean the Pro British Station? Yeah, we get that one.
“Apres moi, le deluge”
Now that the Queen is gone, the floodgates will open. It’s only a matter of time. The RF’s days are numbered and no amount of Royal Rota’s and their puff pieces will fix this.
it really is playing out like that, isn’t it?
We were all anticipating the mess post-Elizabeth but I didn’t think things would be *this* bad so soon. It hasn’t even been three full months since he ascended the throne.
Very much, I’ve commented to this effect a few times in recent years but never in my wildest dreams did I think it would start this big and this fast.
I must admit that I had an inkling the moment that Charles (the Turd) was “overshadowed” by a lowly fountain pen. Twice. I thought to myself, “This will end in tears.”
I’ve been seeing glimpses of the truth in some commentary and I get the sense that parts of the press are tired of trying to uplift and force popularity on Will and Kate. They’ve got nothing in return for doing it. They don’t like William and Kate, they are placement holders for the couple they are obsessed with with trying to break. Harry and Meghan has become a fixation to an entire industry and the Wales’ are backseat players at this point.
This is exactly the quote I was trying to remember while reading this article, thank you! Every reigning generation doesn’t care what happens to the one after them, their own children. It makes me so sad for W&K’s kids, because Will is just like his father and will certainly do the same thing to them once they’re older (if the monarchy is still around). It’s so coldblooded.
Makes it so easy to see why Diana fought against The Firm when raising her boys, and why H&M noped right out of there.
@Andy : It is my understanding that the British monarchy died along with Princess Diana but was artificially kept on life support by general consensus, out of respect for the figure of Queen Elizabeth.
Now that she’s departed, the jaw-dropping mediocrity of her successor and the greediness of the crown couple are surfacing in a manner that raises questions of relevancy, even among their fervent upholders.
The Wailses are fixated and draw comparisons to their own detriment while the Sussexes keep gaining momentum as trendsetters in the fields of activism and charity. We are indeed witnessing the collapse of an institution whose opulent lifestyle in the midst of trying economic times for everybody, protocolar rigidity and condescending racial approach, absence of financial involvement in poor relief and murder wish against the Sussexes are so visibly antithetical to modern aspirations.
William and Catherine are barely 40 but their frumpy clothes and rigid demeanor make them look OLD. All their Boston photos are a reminder that they can’t really keep up with society. Kate and Will look OLD, as if they were time travelers in the US.
Sugarhere, Well said, right on the money. 🙂
@HEYKAY: 💕
Agreed, so well said, Sugarhere.
Thanks, @Christine 🙋🏻♀️. Hopefully, this flop will make them realize that real competition is only with oneself, and that cooperation is the best way to never lose to others.
I wish the queen were still alive just so she could have a front row seat to watch it all come crashing down.
I believe Netflix threw Harry and Meghan under the bus by releasing this teaser for maximum impact without considering that people will believe this is all H and M doing.
Even if it was released on 11/28 the RR would be tantruming about it. Who care about those utterly racist imbeciles? Literally, M&H are living their lives.
@julia K: the trailer was released a week before the docu series airs. That is actually a normal practice in the business of film & tv.
Yesterday was also December 1, which is when a lot of campaigns, for a lot of businesses, launch. Not everything is about you, RF.
No matter when it was released, people would gripe, so what’s the point in being cautious anymore? There is none.
They’re always going to say it’s the Sussexes’ doing no matter what. People were saying Ngozi Fulani was put up to make Susan Hussey look bad by Meghan. None of this has anything to do with the trailer release timing.
Well wouldn’t that mean that Lady Hussey also was put up by Meghan to act obnoxiously? Ah the circular reasoning of these fools!
@Msiam: exactly!! I also love how every time they shriek and cry about “truth bombs,” they’re inadvertently admitting that what H&M are saying is THE TRUTH.
Absolute morons
Eh, the only people who would think this is Harry and Meghan’s doing are the royals, the RRs, and the royalists/Sussex haters. Outlets have been pointing to December as a release date for a while, so the trailer had to drop sometime. And like KFG said, they would be having meltdowns no matter the date. Frankly this is perfect timing IMO; between the confirmation that there were constant, serious threats against Meghan AND the racist actions of Lady SH, Meghan has been proven right (yet again). With each vindication come more awareness and more people seeing the royals for what they really are.
Julia K: Are you new here? Because as a regular, you would know that even when Harry and Meghan were working royals, anything they did was seen as overshadowing William and Kate. So, it wouldn’t matter if the promo was released before or after the trip they would be attacked. Some in press complained about the Invictus promo being released a day before the Boston trip. KP was naive to believe that the Netflix promo would not have been released this week when their press was reporting that the documentary was coming out on December 8.
Am I new here? Is that question in the same vein as “are you one of us?” ” do you belong here? “
Why would Netflix bite the hand that feeds it? Harry and Meghan are driving viewership through the roof with their docuseries and other upcoming shows. Sound like illogical logic to me.
William and his wife’s ENTIRE TRIP to Boston was intended to steal Harry and Meghan’s thunder in America. They’re just made that it didn’t happen, and America doesn’t like them. Boo-hoo. Or, I should say “Boooo!” like the Celtic fans.
Exactly!
Netflix and Invictus released their promos on a timetable that works for them and for their projects. The Wales’ trip was not taken into consideration when deciding dates, nor should it have been.
The days of needing to coordinate with the Palace so as not to steal thunder are over. And by the way, the Sussexes are not “stealing” thunder from anyone. They are creating and building their thunder through passion, hard work and dedication. Why doesn’t the RF try that?
If Netflix hadn’t released their trailer, the media would still be going on about the Invictus piece, as they were already doing, because Meghan was in it. Someone had already dragged out that idiot body language “expert” who pops up from time to time, flapping her gums, to talk about her.
And the Invictus clip was released to announce tickets for the event next year in Dusseldorf were going on sale. Somehow they didn’t feel the need to coordinate with W&K’s schedule beforehand.
Netflix doesn’t care about William’s Earthshit whatever or their Boston trip, this is business & it’s typical to release a trailer about a week before it premiers. People would have lost their shit no matter when this was released because they love to talk about Harry & Meghan, plus anyone with a working brain knows they don’t control when the trailers are released.
What makes me laugh is that the British media always claims that Harry and Meghan are nobodies, a joke but they cover them 100x more than the rest of the Royals combined. It says a lot that a minute trailer can overshadow a visit from the future king.
If anything william and kate should be happy that harry and meghan “stole” their thunder because their trip is simply not the pr extravaganza that they hoped it would be.
Exactly, Chloe. They are already blaming their flop tour on H&M. Apparently, W&K are being flooded by support for having their tour ruined. The booing, the shouts, the lack of interest were already happening. This real chronology will get hidden.
cry harder, morons.
LOL @Taris!
Ohh pegs we are all so sorry your balls were deflated.
A box of cashews? Lol, Kaiser. And not the coronation! Oh noooos. Please, those ceremonies look boring and dry AF and I’m sure he’d rather be with Archie on his birthday. Harry’s like stop threatening me with a good time.
Wasn’t it known that the doc was coming out very soon? It sounds like Wills and Kate were trying to steal H&M’s thunder by changing the narrative and as usual it backfired spectacularly.
Well, didn’t the Wails come over here to “take back America”? So who was intent on “stealing”? And really, the main reason this trip went to shit is because of what happened back in the UK. As usual, the Sussexes are trying to be scapegoated for the Unroyals mess. The Wails should have just come over, taken care of business and gone home. No need to have made this into some big event. Then the fact that its been a dud wouldn’t have been so obvious.
Kate and William are expecting the world to stand still while they visit Boston. How unreasonable!!
Actually “a bit pretentious” is having people bow down to you, comparing your event to the Super Bowl, giving yourself medals just for being, dressing up in unearned military uniforms, thinking yourself superior to “commoners”…..
Yes, that’s the thing. At most, W&K’s visit is a momentary distraction for a country that has no experience with royalty. I can’t imagine what else they thought was going to come of this.
At this point, is anyone really surprised? Meghan and Harry going for a private dinner and Meghan’s white pantsuit at said dinner easily upstaged Kate’s “extreme keen fact-finding unorecenteded wheveter”tour.
If you don’t have it, you don’t have it. Why do you think (and we know for a definite fact now) that w&k thre H&M to the wolves in the first place? Because they KNEW (and still KNOW) they don’t have it. And now they probably never will. Oops
idk the Wales’s presence isn’t making waves at all with the general population, but national news shows are certainly making an effort to talk it up like it’s a prominent state visit. Even though William is an apolitical national mascot and future ceremonial head of state, not a politician who is in charge of setting or understands any kind of policy agenda.
From the reports I’ve seen, news broadcasts in the US have focused heavily on the race scandal with Wills godmother. MSNBC was quite scathing, asking if the Keens shouldn’t just pack it up and head back home as Joy Reid, for her part, was throwing daggers at the UK as a whole! A Boston newspaper was also there mocking Kate for her endless smiling while saying absolutely nothing! This has been the trip from hell for W and K!
There are salty white women claiming that the scandal was a result of Meghan setting up poor, dear Lady Susan in the comments to a story about the trailer (the replies to that comment agreeing with it are, equally, idiotic). I posted a screenshot of it on Twitter
God bless Joy Reid and all her Caribbean ancestors. Long may she wave!
It really feels like someone is sabotaging the Cambridge’s or they’re just that stupid. This narrative is not helping them after the Caribbean Tour fiasco, Lady Hussey and now trying to abuse Harry and Meghan more, who have been vindicated in a way, to become more popular. The palace and press have become obsessed with the Sussexes to the point of lunacy. All because one couple was more popular and said no to abuse. I really feel like the BM are driving themselves to the brink. Trying to force the Cambridge’s to be something they aren’t, they’re upset they’re losing money and the golden geese don’t need or like them. It feels like it’s coming to a head. Harry and Meghan have traumatized these people, they don’t know what to do, lol.
They sabotaged themselves by never making any effort to examine or correct their racist ways. This latest snafu could have been avoided like all the others.
Agreeing with Normades here, this is very clearly W&K’s own doing, 💯. This is the same couple who flopped flamboyantly in the Carribean, it’s one and the same piece of fabric. Will thinks he’s clever at every step and he’s pretty stupid. He did a whole Flybe stunt by flying commercial, yeah we also see your constant helicopter use so gtf out. Nothing they did on Thursday could stand out in our media bc it was Nazi sympathizer day at Infowars, a state dinner with Macron, and Obama was making speeches and jokes in Georgia. Damn, Obama is still the real thing, but also he is the closer we need, he slays. Stay small Lord Peggington.
I am LOVING the hysteria around the Waleses “thunder being stolen.” What thunder? Most people weren’t paying attention to your visit anyway. Their fancam video on twitter got 131k views, the Netflix trailer has over 5 million last I checked – just on twitter alone (not counting the Youtube video or other Netflix affiliated accounts sharing it.)
If someone releasing a teaser about an upcoming series ruins your hallmark event or whatever, then your event is in trouble anyway.
I think that my viewing accounts for about 4.9 million of that total ☺️
Lol @becks1 you’re right, the hysteria around the thunder stealing is hilarious. It’s why now the keens are scrambling to realease b&w bts photos to try to catch up. The desperation…
It’s so funny watching the meltdown
Why doesn’t anyone call out W&K on the fact thunder couldn’t be stolen if they actually had charisma or were interesting? They bring nothing so it leave them wide open for this. H&M make it look easy
@Layla and Madchester: You’re both right but I’d also be happy if someone pointed out to the British media and Cambridge spokespeople that all they have to do is focus on their own event and not report on Harry and Meghan’s American activities. How about they do that, instead of just writing dozens of articles about how they won’t be distracted by H & M, after they (um) followed Harry and Meghan across the continent to the U.S. (Sort of like a reverse Scamantha, when she followed Meghan to England to give her a letter.)
That’s why I was surprised by the booing. I has no idea so many people had opinions on the RF. We follow them on this site and obviously Sussexit was big news in the US but does the typical non gossip following American have thoughts on W & K? Are anti-monarchist feelings stronger in Boston because of the common Irish heritage?
@zazzoo well, almost 20% of the city claims Irish heritage. And immigration is ongoing – three of my son’s soccer coaches are from Ireland and came here in their 20’s. They increased the city’s population by 30% during the potato famine. But also – because I see a lot of talk about the Irish, and that’s a bit, idk, white focused? – we also have a large and growing Southeast Asian population. 2.2% is from India, and growing. Throw in the Caribbean population…So not a lot of people here with fond feelings towards colonizers. We also just don’t like pretentious twats. Even old money tends to keep a low profile (I knew a guy who paid &10M cash for a home in Back Bay & he drove a beat up old car and argued over the price of chicken).
It’s Boston, home of the infamous tea party. They don’t need to be up on the latest gossip, history is on their side. That harbor is steeped in tea!
I agree with Dena and would add that I believe it’s also the Wailses in particular, because they are a couple of old duds who have done nothing (but spend money on ugly clothes) and helped no one (but themselves).
I 100% believe that if Harry and Meghan (or Princess Diana!) had been shown on the Jumbotron at the C’s game, they would have been cheered (the way Meghan was cheered at the US Open), so it’s not necessarily about hating royalty. But Harry and Meghan actually help people and care about people. They have a longstanding, proven record of action, empathy, and service…unlike the racist Other Brother and his equally racist vapid, weirdly-clapping wife.
All these demands for apologies for colonialism, but you don’t see W&K visiting the Irish Famine Memorial in Boston either, do you? Ireland lost nearly a third of its population, most to starvation. Those who could leave did. It was 170 years later, in the 2020 census that Ireland reached its 1850 pre-famine population levels. Just a reminder that a genocidal famine is why Boston is “Irish.” And Billy Boy’s beloved Tories and their Brexit are why the peace in Northern Ireland is currently threatened.
I do recognize that the Atlantic Slave Trade was totally worse than the Irish Famine, but you have to realize how bad the famine was and that it was done to people of basically the same genetic heritage to put the awfulness of the British royalty and aristocracy into context.
Thanks for all these perspectives. I admit that until Meghan entered the fold, I didn’t spend too much time thinking about the RF or how they still represent the modern day impacts of Colonialism. They just seemed like a weird anachronism to me, not something to have a strong opinion on, so I was surprised that people in Boston do have a strong opinion. Chicago is also a city of Irish and immigrant populations, but I’m having trouble picturing any reaction besides indifference to their being a a sporting event.
Meghan and Harry are a different matter. They’re American public figures now. Of course we’re excited to see them out and about.
Ha, stealing their thunder. What thunder? Their thunder is about the size of Sid Caesar’s MGM-style roar in Silent Movie.
Everything is always someone else’s fault with these two. The disaster tour was because their advisers got it wrong. This tour is crap because H&M released a trailer. They remind me of my kids when one of them immediately points at another one and says “it’s their fault”, all the while holding the incriminating evidence (most often stolen sweets!). Grow up. If H&M were touring somewhere would it dent anything they did if K&W released some kind of trailer? No.
Typical narcissistic behaviour. The blaming and finger-pointing never stops. Narcissists are basically little children, spoiled and self-obsessed with little to no emotional or impulse control. Your analogy of the similarity to your kids when they get busted for doing something they shouldn’t is perfect!
I’m rather loving how petty Netflix is😃. The royals seem constantly surprised when those they continue to bash in the press, stand up and say FAFO!
Right? The RF and the BM have been bashing Netflix for months now. What did they expect?
Yup. The article read ‘at what point is enough going to be enough’ and I answer, when you stop attacking them. Duh! The royal family and British media are still at it so why shouldn’t M&H address it? Maybe just maybe the content of Harry’s book and their documentary will give them pause. I think Charles can rein it in but William is too immature to stop
Ummm, this article is hilarious. The idea Meghan and Harry are worried about their credibility versus Willnot and Cannot is some of the funniest shit I have ever heard. Hahahahahahahha
In terms of timeline of trailers being released, it probably was Netflix’s choice and yes of course they would want to capitalize on the timing.
Again the positioning of the Royals is so weird. How is this a narrative they want out here? Here, I will do the job for them, “the release of this trailer was timed to capitalize on the interest in the Royal Family. Harry knows his greatest asset continues to be his royal status and he exploits that at every possible turn.”. I mean absolute lies but the media take I would push if I were them
Maybe now Netflix can give the BM the disclaimer they had been demanding before The Crown but it can say “this is non-fiction”.
Cry Lazy, racist miserable bums. CRY!!! **chuckles warmly.**
The propagandists keep talking about this stupid prize like it was the Nobel Peace Prize or something. It’s just some stupid pr stunt cooked up by William’s people to convince people he’s doing something. Hint: he’s not. When the administrative and pr costs far surpass the prize money, it’s not the real deal.
Exactly! And, has ANY of the press and/or the Wailses own media talked about, you know, THE ACTUAL AWARD?? Or the ACTUAL award winners?! They have done nothing to shine a light on the reason they’re even here – pissing off Market Basket shoppers – in the first place: that stupid, made up award. The Wailses have the absolute worst, most shit staff on the planet. The worst at planning, the worst at advising, the worst at PR. Not that Peggington would listen anyway 🤷🏽♀️
Because continuing to trash-talk the biracial couple this week is such a good look.
These people will never, ever learn.
Also, the BBC is not equivalent to PBS. Relative funding for the BBC dwarfs that of PBS and is national and compulsory, and though it is viewed as staid and traditional, it still has a place in core programming for much of Britain. I adore PBS, but they really don’t seem to understand that broadcasting Earthshot on PBS is more akin to making it something that people literally have to search out on a local, charitably-funded, syndicated channel that most people in the country don’t watch on a regular basis other than for one or two specific programs, usually childrens educational programming. Nobody seems to have explained to William or his RR that “They fund your Super Bowl channel by begging for money on monthly telethons where they give out DVDs of Riverdance and Anne of Green Gables. The one from the 1990s.”
“the one from the 1990s” 😂
PBS was probably the only “network” that would take it. I love PBS but most of it’s big/successful programs are an anglophiles dream , that’s why it’s there. No major network is going to take out programming for that , it’s either that or C-SPAN. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was running concurrently on BBC also.
Someone is undoubtedly paying PBS’s costs for this. Although WGBH (local PBS) does do a lot of TV of local events. The JFK library is set up for television events and WGBH does a lot of remote broadcasting of this sort of things, so it isn’t an especially big deal for them. That’s a time slot usually filled with repeats and public affairs shows. We’re probably going to have a scandal that they are pre-empting a local arts show to boost Earthshot.
I’d much rather see a local arts show. I love that kind of thing.
Chucky and willy are so sad. Like get over yourselves already
KP said that they wouldn’t be distracted by Harry and Meghan. But clearly they’ve failed given the crying they’ve been doing in the press. If a one minute promo has overshadowed the Cambridges, then it means their trip to Boston has been a failure.
They all keep saying the Sussexes are bitter complainers, but it’s the Wails who whine all the time. So ridiculous.
Are the Brit media back to claiming the Sussexes determine when to release Netflix content? Because that same media was very recently full of claims that Harry was desperately trying to move back a release date, and Netflix wouldn’t budge.
This gets me every time people bitch and moan about the Sussexes and privacy – sharing photos YOURSELF is not the same thing as having private information leaked and shared and spread without your permission.
Especially when much of it is outright lies — let’s not forget the “Meghan made Khate cry” nonsense, tiara-gate and tights-gate. Honestly, it’s like dealing with a pack of deceitful little 2 year-olds.
‘Then here’s your halftime show’….
Omid Scobie with the total eclipse of the sun shaaaade.
This is an pure example of muckraking on the tabloids behalf.
Anyone who ever had or has a Netflix subscription is aware that the company usually releases the new features on the first day of the new month.
Despite the braying about the Crown series, the company has maintained their professionalism.
Harry and Meghan, the series, is a finished product that is being aired by Netflix at their convenience.
The Sussexes public grievances was always about the british tabloid’s distaste for factual and relevant reporting, it was not about the then Cambridges, who made it about themselves.
Titled individuals who suprisingly, continue vying for attention like a depraved celebrity.
So, here we are in a manufactured storm in a teapot, the Wales make it an incentive to look away.
Meanwhile the truth is buried with lies that can live on as truth.
The question of the coronation is a non-issue, King Charles 111 has been taking back the positions that the late Queen bestowed on his father as the military patronage that Harry and Prince held, the Duke of Edinburgh, etc
The institution has already evicted one of its publicy, so what is new?
Anything is possible with malice and aforethought.
The royals and the ratchets can’t get it through their heads that the world doesn’t give a shit about them. They are relics from history at best. They had a chance to modernize with Harry and Meghan, but they chose their petty racism instead. How’s that working out for you, royals? They really expect people to care about them becasue of who they are, when they have done nothing to earn any attention or respect. The Wails clearly surround themselves with idiot syncophants who only tell them what they want to hear. Why are they surprised that their royal tour to the US is no big deal? What do they bring to the table? All of the media attention has been on them–who are the prize receipients for Earthshot, anyway? What is Earthshot? What are their goals? What do they do?
We all know the answer. Earthshot and Early Years are bullshit “projects” to make the Wails look like they give a damn about the environment and children. They don’t think they ahve to actually do anything about either. I’d love to see either one of them at a press conference answering questions about these projects. They would both fail, miserably. These two actually believe all the enabling, fawning press they get back in the UK, and they’re shocked, shocked that the world doesn’t fall to their feet around them, too. That no one on their team foresaw this shows once again how piss-poor their team actually is. Did they learn their lesson after they failed in the Caribbean? No, sir!
Will, Kate, just stay home. Stay in little England in your 5 palaces, live your separate lives, and be the lazy royals you insist on being. The British royal family will inevitably diminish in global standing, and will resemble the royal families of Luxemburg and Lichtenstein. If that’s fine with the people of England, so be it. Stop pretending you want to be global statespeople when you clearly lack the interest, aptitude, and talent to be global statespeople. It’s absurd that you think, in 2022, that all you have to do is show and smile and people will fall to their knees before you.
Kaiser, I just want to say that Netflix should be paying you for the free promotion of this series. Lol. I love how Netflix and their shady selves dropped this trailer on day two of the keens keening . And then Kaiser puts it into every royal post incase anyone didn’t see it before . I am dying it’s so funny . Never stop being your shady self Kaiser . Never stop . Lol. I thank you and surrender my complete admiration to you
I mean they deserve it? What did they think was going to happen? They chose a city with a heavy Revolutionary past and that used to have a dominant Irish American population. They also knew the docuseries was coming soon and they knew ahead of time Harry and Meghan were accepting the Ripple of Hope award a few days later. Lady Susan Hussey misbehaving and the trailer dropping during their visit to Boston are just icing on the cake. The only place that truly cares about them is the UK and even there the average person ignores them.
If a 30-second trailer of black and white photos steals your thunder (aka your first visit to a country in almost a decade that you don’t care about i) then I’d say your trip wasn’t very intriguing in the first place.
Didn’t we always know this series was coming out in December? I was pretty sure that’s why the keens planned this trip in the first place. It just didn’t work out the way they thought it would. But exactly the way the rest of us did.
I would love to see some HR stats of sick calls when the show drops and also Celebitchy is once again in my top Spotify podcast spot. Thanks for the articles that make me start sentences with “I have to tell you what I read on Celebitchy today!” and to other commentators and lurkers like me, this is a great community.
William and Kate live in a Echo Chamber where the press in the U.K. kiss their ass daily they are held up as the most perfect human being to ever exist. It’s literally a shock to their system that outside of the UK no one cares about them a plastic bag gets more attention than William and Kate. They brought all of this on themselves they cozy up to the most disgusting people in world they enjoy seeing Meghan In pain Kate would go out the next day after Meghan was just attack by the press . Kate would be photographers smiling and happy can be while Meghan was suffering while pregnant. I’m glad this trip has been going their way i hope those two racist vile human beings take this a lesson that Americans don’t want them and don’t like and don’t need to come here’s again .
Charlie was always going to be the petty whining baby king even though he is a man in his mid-seventies, which in itself is kind of funny. What a waste of a life, waiting three quarters of a century for a job you can only get when your mommy dies. At least Edward VII made being Prince of Wales look fun.
Stealing the Keens’ thunder? What thunder? My dog barks louder than that thunder, and she’s a Maltese that barely weighs 5 lbs.
I have to laugh at the “stealing their thunder” Channel 7 used it just now.
I’m happy to see pushback on social media against the false narrative that M&H are “privacy-obsessed.” Video is circulating of Meghan destroying this narrative on a clip that wasn’t included in the Oprah final cut.
Shallow observation: I love the color of the sweater Meghan is wearing in the above screenshot from the Netflix doc. She is just so effortlessly stylish, especially when compared to Duchess Try-Hard.
The networks go on about William and Catherine (as they call her) and the visit, plus talk about the video of Meghan and Harry “stealing their thunder” What thunder?
This viewpoint brought to you by the same rota that said KC choosing Archie’s BD for his coronation was acceptable because it is such a historic event. I hope that they are soon crying that a child’s BD stole the thunder from a coronation.