Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth have separated after twelve years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced their split, and it sounds like they’re likely already working out the terms of their divorce behind-the-scenes. Reese met Toth, a CAA agent, after she divorced Ryan Phillippe. Jim seemed like a very solid guy and a good stepfather to Reese’s kids Ava and Deacon. Jim and Reese went on to have a son together, Tennessee Toth, who is only 10 years old. While Jim was never front-and-center on red carpets with Reese, I was left with the impression that he was an important advisor for Reese as she began to build her own empire. Still, it’s been years since they even walked a carpet together, and it was like… she just phased him out or something. In 2021, she sold her production company Hello Sunshine for $900 million. And now a divorce? Oh, no.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are breaking up. The Oscar winner, who turned 47 on Wednesday, and her talent-agent husband, 52, are ending their marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” A source tells PEOPLE, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

[From People]

There are already stories about how Reese is a workaholic, because society must punish women for prioritizing their work or something. I mean, I think Reese works a lot too, but I doubt that was the “reason” for this. Sources told Page Six: “There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.” Sources also said that Reese loved Jim because he was “just a solid, dependable guy” after her “years of sh-t” with Ryan. Which I agree – Reese and Ryan were chaotic at the best of times and he clearly had a chip on his shoulder about how famous she became. Jim was happy to be supportive in the background. Anyway, while this news surprised me… it wasn’t a shock. It feels like they’ve been living separate lives for a while. I kind of wonder if there was any breaking point – does one of them have a jumpoff? Eh.

PS… Since I know everyone will mention it, Jim and Reese were already married when they were both arrested in Georgia in 2013. Toth was arrested for DUI, and Reese was arrested for disorderly conduct for her drunken “I’m an American Citizen” rant.