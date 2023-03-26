Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth have separated after twelve years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced their split, and it sounds like they’re likely already working out the terms of their divorce behind-the-scenes. Reese met Toth, a CAA agent, after she divorced Ryan Phillippe. Jim seemed like a very solid guy and a good stepfather to Reese’s kids Ava and Deacon. Jim and Reese went on to have a son together, Tennessee Toth, who is only 10 years old. While Jim was never front-and-center on red carpets with Reese, I was left with the impression that he was an important advisor for Reese as she began to build her own empire. Still, it’s been years since they even walked a carpet together, and it was like… she just phased him out or something. In 2021, she sold her production company Hello Sunshine for $900 million. And now a divorce? Oh, no.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are breaking up. The Oscar winner, who turned 47 on Wednesday, and her talent-agent husband, 52, are ending their marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.
“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”
A source tells PEOPLE, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”
There are already stories about how Reese is a workaholic, because society must punish women for prioritizing their work or something. I mean, I think Reese works a lot too, but I doubt that was the “reason” for this. Sources told Page Six: “There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.” Sources also said that Reese loved Jim because he was “just a solid, dependable guy” after her “years of sh-t” with Ryan. Which I agree – Reese and Ryan were chaotic at the best of times and he clearly had a chip on his shoulder about how famous she became. Jim was happy to be supportive in the background. Anyway, while this news surprised me… it wasn’t a shock. It feels like they’ve been living separate lives for a while. I kind of wonder if there was any breaking point – does one of them have a jumpoff? Eh.
PS… Since I know everyone will mention it, Jim and Reese were already married when they were both arrested in Georgia in 2013. Toth was arrested for DUI, and Reese was arrested for disorderly conduct for her drunken “I’m an American Citizen” rant.
Why did this news not register on my surprise meter?
Toth was a co-owner in Hello Sunshine and apparently liquidating that asset was all a part of getting their affairs in order and splitting assets. This has been in the works for years. Good for them for doing it quietly, under the radar, and without animus. Get on with your lives. Never marry again, just cohabitate. (Except look how well that worked out for Tiger Woods.)
Not surprising that they did it quietly. Besides that ignorant, selfish drunk driving episode, they both seem business-savvy. I agree with not bothering with marriage at this point.
I don’t have opinion on her or him, but I get the coparenting and romantic feelings no longer being there. Some are able to work on it and others are not. Hope it all works out for them. My concern is the 10 year old child. I know from experience a divorce creates instability if not handled correctly – also depends on the child. I wish them all the best.
I know this is a gossip site and we’re here for gossip, but I do love to see parents split quietly and amicably, and I hope they’re doing the same in private. Much easier on the kid when the parents are calm and happier.
All the best to the whole fam.
I’m in the middle of dealing with an asshole ex episode, so I know I’m bitter biased whatever, but if you believe in marriage and children enough to get married and have a child together, who do else do you want by your side other than your best friend that you deeply love and like co-parenting with? I truly don’t get it.
It’s always so sad when children are involved and you think about the family meeting they had to tell the kids about the divorce. It’s heartbreaking.
When I followed Reese on instagram, I always felt like her life it’s so exhausting. I think she’s a perfectionist and I felt sorry for her.
This split surprised me but I also noticed they seemed to live separately for the last two or so years. Even selling the family home in March 2020.
They definitely seem to have separated a while back, and got all their ducks in a row.
Page Six and People already have sources from camp Reese about how Jim’s changed in the last few years and is possibly having a midlife crisis: there was no longer any passion or romance between them, he quite CAA, fronted Quibi which shut down in less than a year, sold Hello Sunshine for a billion, he started getting tats, wearing weird clothes of a man half his age and chunky jewellery 😂 their words.
Reading between the lines, what does this mean? Hahaha. Is he going to come out? Is he full punk now? Is she announcing now because she’s ready to move on with a new man, or was there a photo leak?
Reese is so savvy and keeps a clean and tight ship. Which is why I find this situation particularly juicy.
I’m totally here for developments.
There are stories coming out of him being solely responsible as he is having a midlife crisis, not sure how amicable its going to stay