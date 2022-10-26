Kanye West’s products removed from Gap stores, hours after Adidas terminated him

It’s been more than three weeks since Kanye West turned up at Paris Fashion Week and all hell broke loose. He opened the Balenciaga show at PFW, he put “White Lives Matter” sweatshirts in his Yeezy line, he verbally attacked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson, he harassed every person who stood up for Karefa Johnson, and then he flew back to the US and immediately sat down with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. The Fox News interview was incredibly offensive, and Fox News producers took pains to edit out all of the antisemitic sh-t he said on-camera. No worries – since that interview, Kanye went full-on antisemite, to the point where he’s lost all of his jobs, all of his fashion collabs, all of his colleagues. Anna Wintour cut him off. Balenciaga cut him off. Adidas canceled his line. CAA dropped him. He was set to make some kind of documentary and that’s canceled too. What’s interesting is that once Kanye’s corporate partners make the decision to cut him off, they’re not mincing words whatsoever. From Adidas’s statement:
adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.
It’s terse, and it needs to be terse. It needs to be a solid boundary of “you can’t do this” and “this is unacceptable.” Before now, Kanye had legitimately gotten mixed signals. He was doing and saying whatever he wanted and he still had support from Adidas, Vogue, the fashion industry. Not anymore. Oh, and Gap also came out and said that they’re not selling anything related to Kanye:
Gap is removing all Yeezy product from stores following Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks, the brand announced in a statement on Tuesday.
“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” the statement began. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com.”
The iconic American clothing brand’s statement continued: ” Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”
Good. As Forbes pointed out, while the Adidas/Yeezy line brought in significant revenue for Adidas (a reported 4-8% of their sales), the Adidas deal was a huge chunk of Ye’s net worth. It accounted for $1.5 billion of his worth on paper. That’s now gone. And he doesn’t have anything to fall back on either – no Gap collabs, no Balenciaga collabs, no documentaries, no CAA. It’s entirely his own doing too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
GOOD. He needs to learn there’s consequences, even for him, for saying sht like that.
Well, there’s always Waffle House. I’m not sure I’d want to eat anything Ye cooked, so I hope he’ll be hired as a server instead.
The guys is still filthy rich though. He’s still worth $400 million dollars. He has many homes, and he even has shares in Skims. I don’t think he’ll hurt for money…though I am sure his ego is hurt as he loved bragging about being a Billionaire. He did this to himself.
He’ll be on a Joe Rogan podcast in 3…2…
It’s possible (and I can’t believe I’m saying this) that Kanye is even too toxic for Joe Rogan right now…. What a world.
I doubt anything is too toxic for racist Rogan. Also, again, none of this was a problem when he was attacking Black people but suddenly everyone acts when it’s antisemitism.
Ben Shapiro’s Daiky Wire would be thrilled to sign him.
Oh god. And cue all the idiots talking about “free speech” when they’re mad that the capitalist system is actually working they intend it to work – corporations focusing on what products bad message they want to sell. 🙄
Rogan’s definitely stupid enough…but I’m not sure Spotify is. And Rogan is also a coward at heart so he would bow to Spotify’s wishes on it. We shall see.
The fact that it had to get THIS far for people to drop this guy. UGH.
Every day I expect to read or hear that he has well and truly done something to either himself, KK, or someone around him that ended tragically. I hope not, but this doesn’t seem to have a happy ending.
I know he’s a grown man and he’s more than problematic, but for his kids I wish he would get the help he so obviously and desperately needs.
This.
I forget who said this quote but it says “There is nothing more dangerous than a man with nothing left to lose”.
I’m not a Kardashian fan, but I *am* a woman and a mother who’s been through this. I’m afraid for her and the children.
@Serenity
I am so sorry you had to go through that. I hope you and your children are all safe and in a much better space.
Sending big hugs 🤗
@Serenity that quote is chilling and immediately evokes all the senseless violence in this world (and specifically the US) enacted by men with nothing left to lose.
I worry more about the kids than Kim because Kanye doesn’t live in the same state as her and she has security and alarms around the house. Also, Kim could easily have a security team drop the kids off at Kanye’s. The kid are going to be the ones alone with him, Kanye doesn’t have supervised visitation so they will be at his will and around the toxic people he hangs around with no protection.
The kids won’t be alone with him either. They have nannies that are with them all the time…plus security.
I doubt that Kim’s security team is with the kids at Keyna‘s house or nannies of her choosing. They will be Kanye people with the kids. Which I wouldn’t trust to be qualified or would due in the best interest of the children.
Look at Charlie Sheen he had nannies too but those twins were still neglected and around drugs.
I was so disappointed in the Gap when I went on the site 2 days ago and his stuff was still linked. I’m not giving them props for coming out with a statement only AFTER Adidas did (which was also way too late). Now, I’m sure they have contracts and they have to make sure they won’t be sued if they end them early, but some kind of statement was needed earlier.
I got an email from Gap last week about some Yeezy product and I sent them a SCATHING msg saying that as long as they carry that bigot’s products, I will not spend my money there or at any of their stores. I wonder how many people did the same.
In any case, I’m glad that he’s being dropped by everyone.
It’s super odd to me that all these things have happened to him in the last 48hrs and not a peep. Has someone wrangled him in?
I think losing hundreds of millions over a couple days will shut anyone up.
Maybe his grifters realized that, with Kanye, they will now end up LOSING access to the circles they want and are telling him to lay low.
Good. The video of him bragging how he can ”say antisemitic sh-t and adidas can’t/wont do anything” was revolting. I’m glad he finally faced some consequences.
It was jaw dropping. I still can’t believe he said those words.
I think another positive to come from all this is that now he’s broke the “school” he started will probably close. God knows what parents were thinking sending their kids there. And that argument with Kim regarding the kids school is over now too and they won’t have to split time between 2 schools.
He’s still worth 400 million so not exactly broke unfortunately. But losing the billionaire status probably hurt his ego.
I’m sure he’ll keep running his “school” and “church” since there’s plenty of people willing to lay themselves at his feet.
I think he “only” has 120 million in liquid assets. It’s not gonna last long with the type of extravagant lifestyle he lives. He’s either forced to scale down or make gruelling apologies.
Yep, because even though he tried to say it didn’t matter he constantly brought it up and was throwing tantrums over the fact that no one was referring to him as a billionaire so clearly it mattered a lot to him.
He’s probably thinking this is what happens when you are a truly genius (eye roll)
I am not going to give any of these companies a cookie for basically jumping off a sinking ship and moving away from this Uncle Ruckus simpleton contrarian who is always prepared for the next monsoon in those tacky rain boots that make him look hellah squat and even more douche canoe-ish than he usually looks. What are those a size 7?
The time to act was way back when over the gazillion anti-Black statements he has made over the years. I am so glad to see Twitter and this site here call them out for their inaction. Instead of just saying Black Lives Matter they all had an opportunity to ACT like they mattered and they chose not to. So screw the Gap and Adidas.
I hope the Floyd family bankrupts him. And I would love to see everyone remix their hits that Kanye has ruined over the years, like the one song I love but can’t listen to from Dilated Peoples because Kanye comes on with his usual lazy ass rap style (rhyming a word with the exact same word like how 4 year olds do when they rap) and ruins it.
There are so many songs I won’t download because Kanye is on them. And I’d like to be able to enjoy a new version of those songs.
Will he go away finally? The answer is no. No he will NEVER GO AWAY. Just like Trump. Kanye triggers me. I hate his punchable face and he has ruined too many wonderful lattes and peaceful mornings with his douchebaggery so Imma stop clicking on his posts. Same for his orange buffoon of a buddy. Unless the headline is they went to prison for (fill in the blank) – I’m done clicking on them.
I agree with your comment entirely. All of this should have happened years ago. And if not, the final straw should have been the fact that he stated it was a choice to be subjected to institutionalized racism (basically), the “that sounds like a choice” comment. Enraging.
I bow down🤣😂🤣😂
Uncle Ruckus simpleton contrarian
Excellent point. He’s been offensive and out of control for quite some time. I’d add the stalking and harassment of his ex wife into that list as well. Glad these companies cut ties, but they should have done it years ago, or not gotten involved with him at all.
@TheVolves Seidr and @Lucy 2 thank you!! These companies threw up their middle fingers at an entire community for over a decade while this troll spewed his racist rhetoric. Unless they apologize for their inaction and cowardice in the face of blatant racism and make real changes they won’t see a dime of my money again. It’s nice to know they draw the line and will act to protect other communities but until they feel an obligation to protect EVERYONE they can go pound sand.
How do they think we feel when basically their stance was: bashing Black women and the Black community for a decade? Meh. Saying slavery was a choice? Meh. Wearing a White Lives Matter shirt? *shrugging* ah freedom of opinion. Stalking his ex wife and tormenting his Black daughter wearing his stupid shirt at her basketball game? Oh well. Making antiSemitic statements? NO!!!!
So they care about some customers but not others. Shame on them.
@death by bacon – you have the BEST name on here! LOL! I am so glad I made you laugh. Have a great day!
I have a dear friend, who is obsessed with everything Kanye.
Buys all the sneakers and just bought an effing ugly giant Balenciaga jean jacket.
His perspective last week was that Kanye was saying all this hate speech because he wanted out of the Gap contract, apparently Gap is beneath Ye. My male friend thinks Kanye is a genius. I was like yeah OK friend. BUT did Ye want to get out of the adidas contract as well and everything else???!!!!
There are easier ways to get out of contracts than using hate speech that will incite violence against a group of people and a genius would know that. I don’t think I could be friends with someone who thinks like that either tbh.
I will also note that my friend is of mixed race. I thought he would be done after the Paris stunt.
The Gap? Old Navy I can see since that still has a presence. Does the Gap still exist at any level worthy of note? I loved that store as a teen, but they were owned by a Republican Party supporter at one point. Was probably a good fit for Kanye early on.
I was surprised to see they’re still around too, and that they had a collaboration with him.
The Gap was SUPER popular when I was in high school, preppy was trendy, and it was in a prime location in the mall.
oh, yeah, it’s big here (NJ/NY metro-area). it’s the mid-price point for that brand. “better” than Old Navy, but not as “posh” as Banana Republic.
Only Kanye can rein in Kanye if he’s on medication, which he should be. Had his mother still been alive . . .
This is called a natural consequence, Kanye.
God! Why are men so disappointing? Like why isn’t the world run by women?