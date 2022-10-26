Photographer who mildly criticized Princess Kate now has a hate-b0ner for Meghan

A few weeks ago, British photographer John Swannell accidentally said something mildly critical and factual about the new Princess of Wales. Swannell said that Kate should use her keenness for photography to give work to up-and-coming British photographers, and that Kate is “not a great photographer, but she just snaps away, and with kids it’s easier if you know them.” I covered his comments and it was just a funny and mild story. I mean, we can clearly see that Kate isn’t some super-talented photographer, despite what her embiggening campaigners claim. But she has a right to take pictures of her kids and whatever, you know? Well, I guess people were mad. Mad enough to frog-march this same photographer, John Swannell, back to the Daily Mail just so he could say something insulting about the Duchess of Sussex. Curious!
A royal photographer claims Princess Diana would not have been a fan of Meghan Markle. John Swannell, who was personally commissioned by the princess to take what became classic portraits of her with her sons, predicts Diana would think that Meghan has ‘stolen’ Prince Harry.
He claims the Duchess of Sussex has turned Harry into a ‘puppet,’ alleging that she had her own ‘agenda’ when she joined the Royal Family.
Princess Diana was such a great admirer of Mr Swannell’s work, but he does not believe, however, that she would have been an admirer of the Duchess of Sussex.
‘I don’t think she would have liked her, because she’d think she’d stolen her son,’ Mr Swannell told The Daily Mail at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair. ‘He’s like a puppet now.’
The photographer, 75, is convinced that former Suits star Meghan was determined to meet a future husband in this country.
‘She seemingly had an agenda when she came over,’ he claims. ‘She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.’
[From The Daily Mail]
How do we go from “random dude makes an observation about the poor quality of Kate’s photos of her kids” to “random dude hisses that Meghan is a vile, manipulative snake and Diana would have hated her!” It’s almost as if – hear me out – the Mail issued Swannell some talking points and he recited those talking points back to a Mail reporter. Was he paid or something? Or is he truly just a random guy who hates Meghan? Judging solely from their reaction to Meghan and her marriage, these tabloids make it seem like British men cannot handle it when a woman has a career, makes money, has wit, a work ethic and intelligence.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
-
-
FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696633859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696642820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday in Majorca, Spain, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. They are guests of King Juan Carlos of Spain and his wife Queen Sofia. They are staying at their holiday home, the Marivent Palace, which is situated just outside the capital city of Palma.
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(HRH Princess Diana).
With HRH PRINCE HARRY.
Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations.
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo URK 010143/G-29 19.08.1995
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES (HRH Princess Diana). Seen at the VJ Day Celebrations. With Prince Harry
They cannot. From my experience living and working there, that’s very much the case.
The BP threatened his livelyhood so he chose to act crazy like them, instead.
‘He’s like a puppet now.’ Says the person who only met Harry when he was a child and has absolutely no idea what he is like. He should take his own advice and stay away from subjects he knows NOTHING about.
Of all the nonsense it’s the “Dianawouldhaves” that get trotted out to shame Harry that really get up my nose.
“Diana would think that Meghan has ‘stolen’ Prince Harry.”
Married. The word you’re looking for is married, not stolen. And Diana would’ve been happy for her son.
“He claims the Duchess of Sussex has turned Harry into a ‘puppet,’ alleging that she had her own ‘agenda’ when she joined the Royal Family.”
Enough with this Harry’s a puppet controlled by Meghan crap. Harry is a grown ass man who served in a war zone. And Meghan’s agenda was to work for the BRF and the BRF couldn’t handle her. This “she had an agenda to steal Harry away” talking point is contrary to all fact.
I think it’s more projection. The BRF and British press is the one that had the agenda…. to drive Meg out.
British media figures are really,really good at making themselves look unhinged, irrational, and racist. Then when you see them, they all look like smug frogs. I hope they aren’t trying to see work anywhere outside of salt island, because they look nuts.
Man, people love to say they know more about Harry and his relationship with his own mother than he does himself. He must thank god every day to have gotten away from these nasty people.
There must be a “Meghan Hate” bingo card out there somewhere. He’s hit all the usual points. But I have to laugh at how Meghan supposedly went to the UK specifically to marry someone from there, anyone. I guess it was just lucky for her that she ran across Harry first, instead of some random dude at the train station.
Why would Meghan come to the UK specifically looking for a husband? What evidence is there that she wanted to move countries? No offence to the UK (I’m British) but there are more opportunities in US for someone with Meghan’s talents. Why is it so hard to believe that she fell in love with Harry? In my opinion she gave up an awful lot for him. She seemed to have a lovely life before she met him.
I know, maybe I’m not up on all the Meghan-hate talking points, but “…Meghan was determined to meet a future husband in this country.” is a new one for me.
Does KP need to even issue orders or talking points these days? OR do the people who want work and favor from the BRF already know basically what they want to hear? Something I think about pretty regularly after reading these articles.
The DM pays for these articles, so he’s been given a script of things to say. Does that make him a worthless person for selling himself so cheaply? I’ll let the gods decide that one.
Just crap. These people.
This guy may very well be my mother in law. Same exact worldview. My ahole MIL is obsessed with telling people I stole her son and all the same talking points the BRF feeds to the BM. Meghan of Montecito having a whole powerful establishment that’s basically my evil MIL. Still she rises.
Yes. She was so desperate to marry a British man (obvs the bastions of greatness and not prone to acting like cheating is just a side effect of a good night out (in my 20s clubbing in London experience) that she…
Worked in the Canadian city of Toronto until she finally met one.
The nerve. Going over there… to a distant commonwealth country known for multiculturalism… to ensnare the British.
Once again some guy that nobody remembers has mean things to say about Meghan. Watch next they will start having seances to contact Diana and they will swear she said she hates Meghan. Or they will interview the driver of a cab that Diana once rode in to swear that she would have hated Meghan. Ridiculous!
Having read this post twice, I still cannot figure out why any of us should care about some random British photographer who has never met Diana, Kate or Meghan yet discusses them as if he had. He, like bad dad, was reading from a script. Who signed the check?
I’ve always thought Diana would have really liked Meghan – both vibrant, fun, modern, empathetic women. I remember reading how Diana loathed royal family events for their backward insularity. Apparently, for Christmas day the royal women are allowed to choose which jewellery they want to wear to dine, and they spend ages deciding and haggling. Diana couldn’t bear it and found it stifling. She would have admired Meghan for trying to stretch the royal mindset.