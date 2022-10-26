Princess Kate is a keen new patron of Preet Chandi’s Antarctica expedition

The new Princess of Wales hasn’t done any public events in nearly two weeks. We probably won’t see her at all until November, as the Wales kids are currently on their half-term break. Apparently, it’s the height of bad parenting – according to William and Kate – for parents to do one iota of work during their kids’ school holidays. A source suggested that the Waleses are actually spending this two-week period at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. That’s doubtful. I bet they’re either on holiday abroad or staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. In any case, their Kensington Palace office sent out a notice of a new “patronage” for Kate. She will now “support” Captain Preet Chandi’s expedition to Antarctica:
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 40, will be formally supporting Captain Preet Chandi’s upcoming expedition across Antarctica as patron. Chandi, an officer and physiotherapist currently serving in the British Army, hopes to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported in a journey of over 1,000 miles.
Last winter, the explorer made history as the first woman of color to reach the South Pole alone and without aid, trekking 700 miles over 40 days, The New York Times reported. In recognition of her accomplishment, she was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List.
Now, Chandi plans to return to Antarctica with an even grander plan, venturing out in early November with the goal of crossing the icy continent in 75 days. She’ll push through temperatures of -68°F and winds up to 60 mph, hauling 265 lbs. worth of gear on a sleigh. Chandi will also walk with the confidence that Princess Kate is cheering for her all the way.
“My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries. I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible,” Chandi said in a statement. “It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron.”
“The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience,” the palace said in a statement on behalf of Princess Kate. “She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President. Preet’s historic expedition is the pinnacle of such activity and that is why The Princess is delighted to have been invited to be Patron.”
“The Princess is delighted to have been invited to be Patron” – meaning that this isn’t even an association sought out by Kate. This was not Kate following Chandi’s expeditions and wanting to get involved. This is yet another thing handed to Kate on a silver platter and being told “this will highlight your interest in the outdoors.” Kate probably rolled her eyes and asked Chandi if she had even heard about Kate’s Special Royal Arse Log.
Didn’t Harry actually travel to Antarctica as a patron? The Keens try to copy the Sussexes but without the passion and hard work.
It’s obvious KP is trying to boost her image as a major supporter of the military.
Harry was a patron and took part in the Walking With the Wounded expedition to the South Pole.
I think this is the kind of thing they should start backing away from, honestly. Because my first reaction to reading this was – what does it mean that she’s the patron? She posted a picture on social media? She could have shown support for this endeavor without being named “patron” (but then I guess it wouldn’t count as work?) I’m sure the royal foundation is not sending any money towards Preet chandi and this expedition.
It definitely sounds like this was something put together by BP and that Kate was told she is now the patron, but again, I just think it highlights how worthless it is to have a “royal patron.”
And yeah the Cambridges are definitely out of the country. I think we might get a pap pic later this week as proof that they did NOT leave the country but they will all have nice new tans.
My first thought was ‘Kate is never going to travel to Antarctica or the Poles or anywhere else for this’, so what is even the point of being associated with this?
You mean her employees posted a picture so zero effort from Kate so far.
“Because my first reaction to reading this was – what does it mean that she’s the patron? She posted a picture on social media?”
@Becks1 – My thoughts exactly. And I bet they count her social posts as work engagements. 😉
Why not serve as patron of ONE thing and truly support and get involved?
That is what I don’t understand, where does the money go? They do not financially back any of the charities or causes they represent so what is the money for? It’s like all the top heavy “awareness charities” for breast cancer that just tell you to get a mammogram, I only send money to ones what actually help people with the costs of mammograms and cancer treatments for those in need they are actually making a difference. Her being a patron of anything doesn’t help those who need it so to me it is pointless.
Being a patron means funding a portion if not all of the expedition. Is that happening? Or she’s just clapping from her couch and posting on IG? These people are so weird. How can they only come up with bad ideas?
The statement make it sound like Preet and Kate are not talking about two different events.
Kate herself probably doesn’t even know about this yet.
You can bet that she isn’t quite sure where Antarctica is.
First they will tell her who Preet Chandi is then they will spring the patron gig on her.
The photos chosen of Kate for this story are perfect lol
Who exactly invited her to be patron (can’t be bothered reading the article)
Capt. Chandi sounds beyond cool anyway. Good luck to her!
Yes! Wishing her all the best with her journey!
Good luck to Chandi Preet with her expedition. However, she is unlikely to get much support from her new patron except perhaps for a video message offering congratulations once it’s all over.
They’ve made the word patron completely meaningless. The old days, a patron would have been someone who provided major financial backing for such an expedition. As we all know, the Royals don’t give any money, only smiles. This is less about Kate being a patron helping Preet than it is Kate who has no real accomplishments attaching herself to a woman whose public popularity springs from actual achievements and character.
It’s her job. It’s basically an article applauding you when you do your job but you’re already paid to do it. She’s doing what she’s supposed to do, but just the bare minimum of course.
But Kate’s not doing anything. A member of her staff posted a tweet. That’s it.
If I were Preet I would not want Kate’s slug energy attached to my endeavors.
I keep reading trying to understand what Kate is a patron of here? One individual? How is she formally supporting Captain Preet? Harry went on the Walking with the Wounded Expedition.
One thing these past few years have shown with the exception of Diana, Harry and Meghan is that most of the other royals especially William and Kate attach themselves to popular events and causes so they share the headlines off of other people’s hard work while they themselves do nothing.
The question of how is she supporting this is just kinda left hanging out there for everyone to fill in the blanks. If you want to believe that Kate, your favorite, will be accompanying her at least part way, that’s just fine with The Firm.
“It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron.”
—————————————————————————————————–
How so? Is Kate helping to finance this endeavour? What kind of “work” will they dream up next?
I’ve been following Preet for a while and am a little disappointed she agreed to this, especially after she was so vocal about supporting the farmer protests in India earlier this year. Her beliefs are diametrically opposed to the royals’, but I guess just about everyone in the UK drinks the “royals are apolitical” kool-aid.
Good luck to Captain Chandi! Hope she’s successful!
Such a huge contrast in the accomplishments of the 33yo Captain vs 40yo Keen
Unless Kate is fundraising for this expedition or actively helping in some other way, then it’s just another way for her to horn in on someone else’s accomplishments.
‘King Charles ” is a product of the barbaric system of “The Monarchy”. Weak, talentless individual who expects people to bow to him. I’d rather die than curtsey to him or Middleton
God, how I wish she would go to Antartica to explore.
The only thing Kate will offer is manic grinning/laughing ( mostly at inappropriate times) and jazz hands. That’s it. That is all she brings to the table.