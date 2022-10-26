Princess Kate is a keen new patron of Preet Chandi’s Antarctica expedition

The new Princess of Wales hasn’t done any public events in nearly two weeks. We probably won’t see her at all until November, as the Wales kids are currently on their half-term break. Apparently, it’s the height of bad parenting – according to William and Kate – for parents to do one iota of work during their kids’ school holidays. A source suggested that the Waleses are actually spending this two-week period at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. That’s doubtful. I bet they’re either on holiday abroad or staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. In any case, their Kensington Palace office sent out a notice of a new “patronage” for Kate. She will now “support” Captain Preet Chandi’s expedition to Antarctica:

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 40, will be formally supporting Captain Preet Chandi’s upcoming expedition across Antarctica as patron. Chandi, an officer and physiotherapist currently serving in the British Army, hopes to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported in a journey of over 1,000 miles.

Last winter, the explorer made history as the first woman of color to reach the South Pole alone and without aid, trekking 700 miles over 40 days, The New York Times reported. In recognition of her accomplishment, she was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List.

Now, Chandi plans to return to Antarctica with an even grander plan, venturing out in early November with the goal of crossing the icy continent in 75 days. She’ll push through temperatures of -68°F and winds up to 60 mph, hauling 265 lbs. worth of gear on a sleigh. Chandi will also walk with the confidence that Princess Kate is cheering for her all the way.

“My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries. I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible,” Chandi said in a statement. “It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron.”

“The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience,” the palace said in a statement on behalf of Princess Kate. “She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President. Preet’s historic expedition is the pinnacle of such activity and that is why The Princess is delighted to have been invited to be Patron.”