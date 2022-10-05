Kanye West smeared fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, chaos ensued

Kanye West showed his latest Yeezy collection in Paris on Monday. It didn’t go over well, because he turned up to the show with right-wing fascist nutjob Candace Owens, and they both wore “White Lives Matter” sweatshirts. Not only that, Kanye put Black models in those same sweatshirts and made them walk his runway. People had a lot to say about Kanye’s immersion into the white supremacist Sunken Place. It was also clear that Kanye is doing this sh-t for attention, like always, because he feeds on the negative reactions he gets when he, say, wears a MAGA hat or a White Lives Matter sweatshirt. He thrives on it because then, like every fragile white person, he gets to play the victim and act like he’s being martyred for his white supremacist ideology.
Vogue contributor and Garbage editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was at his show and she criticized him afterwards, calling his white supremacist message “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.” Kanye then posted photos of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram (which he later deleted) in which he made fun of her appearance, said that “this is not a fashion person” and called her a “droid.” The reaction from the fashion community was swift – Gigi Hadid and other celebrities and models called him out and defended Karefa-Johnson. Gigi wrote a comment on one of his posts:
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s— she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”
Hailey Bieber sent support to Gabriella, writing: “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor…the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.” Vogue also took issue with Kanye’s harassment of Gabriella, which apparently was the final piece of the puzzle – Vogue’s official condemnation finally convinced Kanye to delete all of his body-shaming harassment. Then he posted an all-caps message about how he and Gabriella apologized to one another (jesus h.) and they’re all good now.
Nothing about or from this man has EVER screamed “fashionable.” I maintain he’s bullied and talked his way into every fashion conversation, and billion dollar companies have fallen for it.
I am not surprised that he attacked Gabriella Johnson, she is after all a black woman who dared to challenge him. Excluding his musty, ashy bestie Owens all he cares about is white acceptance and it has lead to harassing black women. Less we forget the woman he had his employee go and harass in GA during the election.
He is trash, trash, trash.
Kanye is a garbage person, period. He uses his race when it fits his needs, but then is Mr “Slavery was a choice” the rest of the time. His naked desperation for white approval is pitiful.
And let’s get into his “fashion” which he has never designed for himself. How many times do we need to see oversized clothes in neutral color ways? Or intentionally ugly shoes? No pun intended, but when will the fashion industry see that the emperor has no clothes? How he has amassed any power in the industry is truly beyond me.
I truly cannot stand him and wish his cries for attention to feed his narcissism were ignored.
Yeah, no, stop. Art (that is made for art’s sake and is not, say, ceremonial), IS MADE TO BE EXPERIENCED, CRITICIZED, AND EVALUATED. You don’t get to call yourself an artist and then think you’re above all criticism. And if you cannot accept any negative criticism, you are too fragile to be an artist. But beyond that, what you’re (Kanye) doing isn’t art, it’s trolling or just gross self-indoctrination, inflaming and empowering those who would gladly expunge you and your half black kids from this planet. It’s not just irresponsible, it’s sick, dangerous, and indefensible. You, Kanye, can no longer be defended. You’re disowned!
So he attacks her personally because of her valid critique of his public message that was clearly intended to evoke a reaction, then claims it all good because she apologized to him in a meeting. Sure, I believe that.
Not to mention that he misspelled her name on his “apology” Gigi Hadid once again corrected him. I don’t think he expected such a strong backlash from the fashion community and I am glad that everybody rushed to Gabriella’s side so quickly and publicly. I doubt it will make Kanye change or learn but at least Gabriella knows people have her back
I was horrified that Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Bob Marley’s granddaughter, wore the WLM shirt and later defended it sounding much like KW himself.
I wonder what LH thinks? Nothing would surprise me at this point.
Disgusting ! Those models should have all walked out of the show and left him to model the damn clothes himself !
Why does Anna want to be so associated with Kanye that she glides past all the horribleness? I don’t get it al all. she’s Vogue ffs and she still panders to KW’s bulls-t. With Karl (etc.) there’s real design and fashion knowledge happening. So WTF are the fashion community seeing in him and his “fashion”?
AW should have been ousted years ago. American Vogue hasn’t been good in decades. Her Kanye/Kardashian support was the last straw for me.
@driver8 …It’s still VOGUE though… that’s the thing. It’s still thee Vogue Magazine. Nothing else comes close so Anna is doing something “right”…I’m just disturbed that Anna / the fashion industry can’t or won’t just skate by Kanye’s sh1t and ignore it instead of embiggening him and giving him praise. WHY???
I mean, Anna and the fashion community aren’t exactly great either. This is the same industry that seems to regularly use racist gimmicks to get attention and then offer insincere apologies afterward. And let’s not get into Anna’s history of terrible behavior. Kanye fits in perfectly.
What did Gabriella have to apologize for? Kanye not only craves attention but validation from white people.
I doubt very much that any “apology” on her side took place outside of Kanye’s head. There might have been a meeting and dinner, which, since this is coming from Kanye’s Instagram, I’m suspicious of even that, but I’m sure Kanye imagined/misconstrued her “apologizing.”
This. As a typical narcissist, if Kanye apologies, it has to be because they were *both* wrong and *both* have to apologize. He is completely incapable of a real apology, so to cover himself against the backlash he wasn’t expecting, he has to say she also apologized. And as I mentioned below, he didn’t even bother to get her name right in his “apology” so….that lets you know how much to believe him.
Pathological narcissists don’t care if the attention is negative or positive as long as they have it all.
I seriously doubt she apologized to his terrible ass. I am so sick of Kanye (Slavery Was a Choice). I loathe him. He tried to play spoiler in 2020 just so Trump would win. He’s cool with being racist white people’s mascot and they can have his terrible ass. UGHHHHHH
Someone posted on Twitter that he did not expect all his rich white friends to come to this black woman’s defense. Black people are not a monolith. We can agree to disagree. Kanye saying he thought she was being used by other black people? Mr. “I’m a free thinker”? But the rest of us are not??? He is so full of sh@t and he looks like he hasn’t bathed or brushed his teeth in a month. I doubt she apologized. If anything it was probably a “sorry you took it the wrong way” that is not the same as an apology. Please go away…
This this this. He truly did not expect white people to defend a black woman, because he truly does not believe black women are worth defending.
He didn’t even bother to get her name right in his “apology”
I don’t follow fashion very closely so was not aware of who Gabriela is, but have enjoyed watching the fashion world close ranks around her. These obsessive attacks from him would be terrifying.
Pretty low for even Kanya, appalling to stir up lunatics but hey that’s Yezzy. No words for Candace Owens..
He is such an a**hole.
The models in his show could have said “no” and walked away. It would have been the perfect time to stand up to this a$$hole. He would have had NO show without the models. No amount of money or exposer would get me to wear that t-shirt. Sorry.