Princess Anne made a 24-hour visit to NYC, she rode the Staten Island ferry

Here are the most recent photos of Princess Anne at all of our photo agencies – on September 22, Anne visited a naval base in Portsmouth, England. The engagement was like most of Anne’s events – extremely lowkey, no drama, and very few headlines. Anne doesn’t get a lot of attention, good or bad. Anne also moves undercover because so few people are checking up on her movements or events. I bring this up because Anne was in New York this week and I can’t find any photos other than the ones on the Daily Mail. Was this trip much like the Countess of Wessex’s trip to New York in February, where Sophie brought her own royal rota photographer to take “candid” shots of her in NYC, then those photos were supplied only to the Mail, People Magazine and a handful of royalist newspapers?
Princess Anne carried out an impressive four royal engagements on a whirlwind tour of New York City yesterday as she became the first senior royal to visit the US since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.
The Princess Royal, 72, proved why she is often dubbed the ‘hardest working royal’ as she made a surprise appearance in the east-coast city to visit several different sites and present awards.
Her visit to the US is the first trip made by a senior member of the Royal Family since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, shortly before the pandemic.
It is also the first visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they made allegations of racism about a senior member of the family, whom they did not name.
But royal fans who may have feared a frosty reception for the Princess Royal amid the rift were no doubt relieved to see Anne welcomed with open arms by New Yorkers.
Again, this is not the first visit to New York by a senior royal. The Countess of Wessex was in New York for four days in February, and absolutely no one paid attention to her visit here in America. Much like the Wessexes and the then-Cambridges’ Caribbean Flop Tours earlier this year, these soft-reentry trips to New York are being done for an entirely domestic British audience. The point of royalty, these days, is sending out white royals to pose for photos overseas so they can be praised in the British press. It’s an incredibly bonkers system. I have to wonder if this will be the play for William and Kate’s trip to Boston in December too – limiting the international media’s access in favor of doing photo-ops and events for their domestic audience. I don’t think they’ll be able to get away with that, though.
We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today.
lol, “ very low key.” As in, no one knew or cared!
Well, well, well. I live on Staten Island and had absolutely NO idea this was going on. Here’s local coverage: https://www.silive.com/news/2022/10/exclusive-princess-anne-visits-staten-island-royal-rides-the-ferry.html
Lol, fellow Staten Islander here! No clue and no fanfare here on our fair isle. Anne took a trip on the ferry and even the passengers were unaware of her presence and disembarked without realizing it. She was up in the pilot’s house with officials. So no hordes of people were there to greet her and they were only 125 attendees at the lighthouse museum here where she received an honorary chair.
“But royal fans who may have feared a frosty reception for the Princess Royal amid the rift were no doubt relieved to see Anne welcomed with open arms by New Yorkers.”
I don’t see any New Yorker. I see a handful of military who are probably not from New York.
Nobody in NY knew she was there. This obsession with the US liking or welcoming the royals is crazy.
Lol, even the 2 guys on the Staten Island ferry didn’t seem very happy.
Plus Anne is generally respected as hardworking and seen as neutral in the H&M situation. Charles and William are the main ones who may receive frosty receptions.
I’ve read a few books about the RF, and Anne appears to be the least awful of them. Low bar, I know. I hope someone will set me straight if this is untrue.
She has been outed for her treatment of staff same as most of them.
And her treatment and jealousy of Diana. She came from the same pod as Charles’s pea.
What’s the point? And who paid for this? Did she fly commercial or private? Did UK taxpayers foot the bill for her low-key vacation in NYC?
Did the US pay for her security? Since, according to the UK, lower tier royals are not at risk so don’t require it. She’s far below Harry, so I’m curious.
What’s with all these stealth visits to the US? Testing the water? No one was checking for Anne for DECADES & no one is checking for Afro Annie now.
Let’s not use the word Afro to describe a white woman’s hair.
I’m white and have wiry, frizzy hair like Anne. Just sayin’…
First trip made by a senior member…
Haha! That’s gotta burn for the countess of Wessex LOL
Guess the PR campaign hasn’t stuck.
What’s the point of making these trips if you’re going to be low key. Seems like a joy ride to me.
Right? Isn’t the whole point to communicate what they’re “doing” or honoring or promoting??
😂😂😂 Even the DM forgets about Sophie!!! sophie who?
I do think its funny that Anne made the first post-funeral trip to the US, I’m sure W&K were assuming it would be them for Earthshot.
Poor Sophie. I think she should actually be getting coverage right now as she’s in the Congo on a solo trip discussing sexual violence and getting support for victims. Something the Royal lightweights couldn’t handle if their lives depended on it.
She’s gotten a lot of press, especially in UK publications.
I saw that. Sophie is so much better and more natural when she doesn’t have to babysit Edward.
@MeganC – I have not seen anything at all about Sophie in any UK media where I live. I do avoid the Fail and the Scum though. I’ve only just found out about it.
Sophie has always done a good job with her royal work, especially her international trips. She’s done several solo trips to African countries, I think she went to turkey last year, etc. She does the bread and butter events at home but even then I think she picks interesting charities and organizations to highlight, including a lot of pro-women ones.
It’s just sad and unfortunate that she seems to have turned against Meghan the way she has.
Yeah, I was actually surprised because I follow the Panzi hospital and work of Dr. Denis Mukwege so to see Sophie pop up on their page was jarring. Despite being a thirsty mean girl, I applaud her for this.
What’s the point of a royal “working” so much if literally no one care what she does? Isn’t the point of these leeches to get attention for causes?
Does anyone know the purpose of Anne’s visit. What were her four engagements? So basically the purpose of the the article was about the Sussexes, and to remind people about their “bombshell” interview?
I was just going to say the same thing. What were the several sites and awards?
Anne was invited by our National Lighthouse Museum here on Staten Island and given an honorary chair. It was a very low profile visit where she rode a ferry across NY Harbor. The ferry passengers were even unaware of Anne’s presence on the ferry and disembarked without realizing it. So no hordes of people other than the 125 attendees at the museum. Apparently this visit was in the making for several years but got delayed due to the pandemic. This visit occurred nearly 65 years after her parents came to visit Staten Island. Here’s the write up in our local paper.
https://silive.com/news/2022/10/exclusive-princess-anne-visits-staten-island-royal-rides-the-ferry.html
What a nice story. It’s cool that Anne is a champion of lighthouses.
How can someone be welcomed with open arms when no one knows they were even there? I mean, good for Anne she wasn’t pelted with tomatoes or anything but NY and especially NYC get so many tourists PER DAY that a tourist stop doesn’t really register.
Princess Anne was and still is often the rudest one. She’s a smart ass for no reason at times. She does five ten-minute visits per day sometimes and gets a lot of events in like Prince oh King Charles and then takes a bunch of time off. That’s the hardest they work. I saw someone do their hours once and how much they work per year and hers are pitiful too. I don’t think there is a best of in the royal family. She was despised when she was younger for being rude and now she’s older she’s considered no nonsense. She isn’t given the same attention. She’s Prince Philip’s daughter. I remember being younger and seething at her smarting off at old people for innocent questions. It still biases me. I couldn’t stand it. I hope for the best with the young ones. All of Queen Elizabeth’s children are awful. And her daughter Zara can be quite rude as well. I saw Sophie went to Africa or somewhere. Nobody is paying attention to that either.
Someone on Twitter posted the entries into the court circular and it seems one of the reasons for Anne’s visit was to get money from Americans. They just added a few things to pay for the trip. 🙂 She attended a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Gordenstoun School. The school famous for torturing Charles during his youth, but Anne and both her kids went there. As they say, it is all about the Benjamin’s. $$$
Anne didn’t go to Gordonstoun, they didn’t let girls in until 1972. She went to Benenden (I’m sure she would have loved Gordonstoun though).
Wasted money, and wasting the time of the New York City DOT and most importantly that big fat carbon footprint just for a damn photo op.
She didn’t ride a special ferry – she rode a scheduled one that was going to cross anyway, from Manhattan (where she had an event Monday) to Staten Island (where she had an event on Tuesday). So no carbon wasted there.
Now, as far as the carbon impact on her flight over here, that’s a whole other thing….
Let me clearer. It was wasted money to come to the states, it was wasted time for DOT employees to entertain her. Her carbon footprint is clearly the plane ride here.
Thanks for the unnecessary correction though.
Who the hell takes a cross continental trip for 24 hours? What’s even the purpose of that? That is so wasteful for no reason.
Why was she there? Don’t recall them saying the purpose of the trip or what the other engagements were about. So she flies all those miles for just 24 hours but nary a word about her carbon footprint or if she flew private or commercial, economy or first class.
I can’t see her flying economy! But first commercial is usually the way (with last on board first off) they handle these trips
Boy Sophie must be steaming about being ignored.
If a royal visits the U.S. and no Americans know about it, did it happen? The RF are free to vacation where they like, even better if they can do so without fanfare. But if it’s soft diplomacy shouldn’t there be some fanfare? Or does she just like touring lighthouses and more power to her?
She does have a thing about lighthouses. Its one of her interests.
But she jetted into NYC for a 24 hour visit just to check out a groovy lighthouse? I’m sure there’s more to it, and it’s no big deal it was done without a press release, but let’s say the point was to learn about a specific lighthouse and carry that information to her patronage in Britain, and she did it all low key and super efficiently, really calls into question literally *every other member* of the RF.
Bettyrose, it’s not even a lighthouse, it’s just a small one-floor museum with small lighthouse models and artifacts from old lighthouses. If she wanted to see a actual decommissioned lighthouse, she would have gone to the one here on Lighthouse Hill.
Ridiculous, using one of Anne’s oft quoted put downs. Wasteful, self-serving and pointless trip. I am disappointed that a more appropriate honoree couldn’t be used on this side of the pond. I also love Sophie’s visit being forgotten! She is as mean and jealous as the bllodline.
So she went on a taxpayer funded vacation to New York to hit up an alumni fundraising event?
I think it’s hilarious that not even the British media remembers that sophie exist. Lol. She really is a fiesta.
They always have to contextualize using H&M because no one cares. “The first visit [lol sorry Sophie] since H&M left” “The first visit since The Oprah Interview.” They’re so hilariously needy.
Princesses Anne is the most interesting of all the lot.
I’m a New Yorker and didn’t hear a word about it. Very covert, I guess, or no big deal to see an elderly woman on a ferry. She would definitely blend in, despite her security. Good for her, I guess.
Not a peep of publicity so no throngs of people to greet her. She was up in the pilot’s house during the trip so didn’t even mix in with the hoi polloi. If she were down in the passenger area among the hundreds of commuters on that ferry, she would not have stood out at all without security.
I find it kinda neat and interesting that lighthouses are one of Anne’s passions. A friends relative was present at the Lighthouse Museum with Anne and said she was very polite and seemed truly happy to be there. I wonder if Willie and Kate’s heads are imploding because they thought they would be the first royals to come to the USA for “business”. I will say from what I have seen/read Anne seems very passionate about her chosen causes and charities and has a good work ethic unlike some people.