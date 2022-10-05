Jesse Williams granted visitation with his LA-based children in New York

Last we talked about Jesse Williams, he’d asked for an emergency hearing about his children’s visitation schedule while he is performing on Broadway. His ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, had taken issue with the schedule of flying the two elementary school-aged children across the country during the school year for what essentially amounts to a weekend visit. As I wrote at the time, flying across the country for just a four-day trip is A LOT for an adult, much less a child. However, the court doesn’t agree and has overruled Aryn’s request, awarding visitation to Jesse in New York, I guess, designed to accommodate his schedule.
Jesse Williams has been granted various visitation days with his kids in New York City, overruling ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s previous request to keep their children in Los Angeles.
The Grey’s Anatomy star and the real estate agent, both 41, were together for over 10 years and married for five before he filed for divorce in April 2017. The two share daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 7.
According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Williams and Drake-Lee appeared in court on Sept. 30 where the actor was awarded his requested custodial visits with his children while he temporarily moves to N.Y.C. from Los Angeles this fall to reprise his Tony-nominated role in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out. (A previous court order granted Williams custody during his spring run in the play that allowed him four consecutive days a month in N.Y. with his children.)
While Drake-Lee previously argued against Williams’ visitation in N.Y., the court awarded that their two kids can visit the actor in N.Y. on specific days in October, November and December.
The court also ordered 10 sessions of co-parenting counseling for Williams and Drake-Lee.
The order also stated that “each party is restrained from making derogatory remarks about the other party, either directly or indirectly to the minor children, nor allow any third party to do so.”
In addition, the judge ordered that Williams and Drake-Lee are not to “discuss this case with or in front of the minor children nor allow anyone else to do so” or use their children as “a messenger to deliver messages to the other parent.”
“The parties shall not ask excessive questions or interrogate the children about what happened while when in the other parents’ custody,” the order stated.
The judge also ordered that neither Williams or Drake-Lee may “post derogatory remarks about the other party that the minor children can see in social media.”
Following the hearing, Drake-Lee appeared to make her feelings about the matter public, sharing an Instagram post about long-distance visitation.
“It turns out the court does think it’s good for children to regularly fly on overnight flights to accommodate a parent who won’t do the same for them,” she wrote. “Who knew? I knew…Those of us who walk this path know what it is and know what we need to do to protect ourselves and our babes to the best of our ability.”
“Every day we show up and do what’s needed despite the circumstances. I know I journey this road with my head held high and my integrity in tact. Let’s see how long it takes for the usual suspects to leak targeted language and storylines painting a particular party as the victim,” she added.
I guess it’s good that the court has also ordered that the former couple attend co-parent counseling and can’t make derogatory remarks about each other on social media. Aryn has continued to post, but nothing about it has been derogatory. In fact, everything she’s written has been fairly neutral and rather restrained. Whereas Jesse has behaved shadily from start to finish, but while hiding behind his team and TMZ and his pretty eyes. I was honestly surprised about the sympathy for him. Normal people stay in jobs to support their families and the idea that the children should suddenly make do with much less so he could pursue ~art~ was mind-boggling to me. Perhaps the sheer numbers were influencing opinions, so instead imagine suddenly dropping from $4,000/month to $750. That’s a dramatic decline/change in lifestyle. And I guess Aryn understands that a lot of people are giving her Kim K’s “get your f-ing ass up and work” attitude so she posted a history of her support of Jesse and their family before his career took off. When they met, she was the more established one and poured years of money and effort into him. Hopefully, Jesse eventually comes to his senses and appropriately supports his children instead of viewing it as paying his ex-wife, but it seems like he won’t and the courts and men’s rights’ media like TMZ are helping him get away with it.
Jesse seems like a selfish bastard.
Tell me again how the courts favor women in custody fights. Not seeing it. In real life or celebrity life. But it all makes sense, the systemic devaluing of women and female bodies across this entire land. Women have never been equal and ww have used their adjacency to power to uphold the power structure, but even WW are suffering too now with rights they “won” off the backs of BW being eroded as well. #AreWeAlliesYet?
Okay he sucks. Also that timeline has a ton of red flags….why are you moving in with someone at 3 months, putting his name on a home before engagement/marriage?
Ugh. Well I hope that “on specific days” comment means the court at least gave some consideration to school holidays and long weekends. This is a LOT for a seven and eight year old.
He’s really off putting. Why wouldn’t it shock me if he starts turning down high paying work because more would go to the family? Oh no I can’t work for Marvel! I’d have to pay more child support. Cut off your nose to spite your face. 🙄
Yep. I’ll never forget reading a comment where a woman’s ex dragged her back to court fighting for 50/50 custody, upended the children’s lives and routines when it was granted, and was furious that he still had to pay some small measure of child support (he thought it would go to zero with 50/50) and then wanted to revert to the previous agreement!
It’s NOT about the kid’s best interests, and that’s exactly the feeling I’m getting here.
If you divorce it’s on you to stay and make things work with the kids. At the same time he’s not on Grey’s anymore how is he suppose to maintain that lifestyle if he doesn’t take other jobs like this one in New York ?
He’s not maintaining the lifestyle anymore. The support was dramatically reduced because he quit Grey’s to take lower-paying jobs like the one in New York.
I know what she is hinting at because it happened to me a couple of times before I learned my lesson.
She is a pretty woman and an intelligent one, but not exactly beautiful. He, however,is a very good looking dude. No question about it. Of course she fell for him hard on and tried to mitiagte the fact she did not feel as special as he was with doubling down on the supportive role aspect of the relationship.
I can say that because she never says HE asked her to put his name on the deed. SHE thought it would be good for HIM, and that is why she did it. She was trying to hold onto this man she never thought she could land and he just as well let her.
Fast forward some years, after SHE has houses and money and everything and even got the children from him, his career starts in earnest and she should have known her days were numbered and prepare for crashing, but apparently she did really believe he would stay around and took issue.
No, I am not blaming her. I was in this position too, desperatly trying to make up for my own perceived insecurities by being the best girlfriend I could be, only to have it blown up on my face. Thankfully, I got smarter before marrying and having children.
I am sad she did not wise up in time, but at least she has two beautiful children and can proudly say she is a self made woman who never needed the extra help he needed. I understand her need to speak out, but I doubt this is helping her self esteem and her children. In theory, yes, the father should be the one to fly over to visit , but theater has other time schedules than 9/17, so maybe this is it.
Her psost is not so neutral and insinuates the judge is biased…she should stop posting about it as it may be to her detriment.
Wow.
Just wow.
She got children from him?
Wow.
It does sound like I meant having children with him particularly was the best outcome for her I admit. I apologize. I meant she sounds like a caring mother and these children might be the saving grace.
This is a crummy take. He was a broke-ass pretty boy. That he moved in 3 months later indicates he was serious, it doesn’t have to be her hunting for validation because of your perceived opine on her looks. The transference of your experience to hers is strong.
Read again. She is the one admitting she out his name on the house she bought with her own money because she chose to, to show her conviction of their relationship.
This is a move she is admitting herself. That I shared a similar experience trying to work my own inadequacies (imagined or otherwise) does not erase that she has done the same abd admitting.
Not projection
Moderatelywealthy: Your criticism–although you tried to temper it–is too harsh and cruel although it’s clear you’re speaking from your own traumatic experience.
Aryn naming the exact date they met makes me feel sorry for her. It’s clear she feels used.
I agree I was harsh. But I did not mean to be cruel. She is pretty and intelligent as I said. She should move on from this guy and unfortunately Justice does not take lightly when people use social media to discuss such matters.
Unfortunately in the world we live she is the one who has more to lose than he is my so she better take care.
It does not mean I wish bad on her. Quite the contrary.
“He’s a very good looking guy”? All in the eye of the beholder I guess because I see nothing special. Although I’ve never clapped eyes on him until I read this post. Maybe these are bad pics?
She is pretty and intelligent i said but not Hollywood Standard.
He is good looking imo, but being shitty makes one lose some appeal, so I get your point.
I actually agree with your take. I don’t know if it necessarily has to do with her looks, but she clearly ignored some red flags (and added her own) which created a very tenuous situation for her.
But I find it really weird that some would force a man to work for a certain paycheck, but we’re not talking about forcing the woman to get a higher paying job if she wants her children to have the same amount of financial support as before.
I 100% get what you are saying here and I agree. This man is an absolutely catch if you just go by looks and OF COURSE she felt some kind of way about this. So yeah, I can totally see her putting all her eggs in this basket and it actually paid off. He DID go on to bigger and brighter things and she got to participate in that.
And when they divorced she got child support payments in accordance with his current paycheck. So money-wise she doesn’t actually have a leg to stand on I feel? She supported him in the beginning and then he ended up making more money and I’m sure she got some of that in the divorce too.
So now she seems to simply still be bitter about the way the their relationship ended or in general and is taking it out on him. It doesn’t look good on her.
I don’t know? I mean why did this dipute even go to court? They share custody, he is working in New York, so the kids go to him while he is there. It doesn’t seem complicated to me.
It feels vindictive on her part to try and keep the kids from him when there is a clear rule in place.
Sure, maybe she feels it’s too much on the kids but if it comes down to them not seeing their dad at all ? Also, isn’t going on a Trip a big adventure at this age? How are none of the adults here able to make this a good eyperience for the kids instead of making it a big thing.
And her timeline speaks for her, sure. But that’s marriage. You share in each others good fortune. She made more money in the beginning and then at some point he started making more money and she benefited from that too? So I don’t know what she is trying to say there.
I don’t cape for him but she gives me bitter vibes.
I would be bitter. He left a well-paying Job to reduce his child support, and moved to work across country. My children are about the same age as hers. I wouldn’t want them flying red eye to spend a weekend with dad either. SHE has to pack for them. SHE has to make sure they’re prepared. SHE has to pick up the pieces when they’re exhausted at school the next week trying to readjust to their schedule and time zone. Dad gets to be fun time dad for 2 days and then relinquish the responsible parts back to her.
It’s selfish.
Yes, it is not easy but this is divorced parenting? I understand her bitterness but I feel like it’s the not healthy kind. They have been divorced for years, she is apparently doing well financially so why does she keep holding on to this bitterness instead of living her best life.
This issue didn’t need to be resolved by the courts, which the court agreed with since it confirmed the status quo.
I will always side with children getting to see both parents and in this case we may not like the dad but he has every right to see his children and he is paying child support.
I am not interested in the private dirty laundry she is trying to wash in the public here. I am just looking at the facts and those seem… not that bad to me.
What she’s trying to say is that just as she supported him for years and worked her ass off to do so, when time came for him to support her and their children, he bailed. He’s the type of man who thinks child support serves greedy and bitter ex wives in their quest for gold. He benefited from her money for years yet now regards her as a gold digger type of person demanding more money.
But they were married while he made all that Grey’s money. She 100% got some of that money in the divorce and he paid incredible amounts in child support after, so he ‘paid’ that early money back if you want to regard it in this transactional way.
How is he making her out to be a gold digger? Honestly asking, because I didn’t see that.
This issue was about her not wanting to let her kids fly out to see him where he works. Which in my mind is weird. Shared custody is shared custody – not custody when it is convenient for all parties involved. The courts are not going to make your bad ex a better negotiating partner. He has a right to see his kids and she didn’t have a good enough argument to make her case.
I am with the court on this one. Inconvenience is not a reason to keep these kids from their dad.
He’s obligated to support his children, but he’s not obligated to stay in a job that he dislikes in order that his children continue to have a VERY privileged lifestyle; no one is entitled to wealth.
Also, a job where you make art is just as legitimate as a job where you work in a factory or a law firm or on Wall Street or a fast food restaurant.
I’ll admit I was indifferent to their story when the separation happened and the messiness of the divorce occurred. I thought Jesse was really dedicated to his former wife because they’d been together for so long and even AFTER his success with Grey’s they married. I thought if he wanted to leave the relationship he wouldn’t have waited until children were apart of the equation. Anyway, Jesse is such a disappointment. More and more I see that he has hurt Aryn deeply and I pray for healing for her.
I do think it is a great idea for them to get co-parenting counseling and individual counseling as well.
I also believe he left his high paying job to avoid paying her so much. He doesn’t think Aryn “deserves” that money – but the reality is she took his broke ass in and SHE is the reason he is where he is today period!
I used to think he was sooooo beautiful. Now when I look at him, I don’t see it anymore. The pretty is gone. I remember when he accepted an award and promised to “do better by Black women” and the camera panned to Aryn’s face in the crowd. At the time they were still married. Her expression said it all. It was over then – she had figured out who he was at his core and who he is a really narcissistic, self centered, selfish person. A few weeks later here comes the Minka story. Ugh.
Sucks when you’ve poured so much into a person only to figure out they are garbage. We’ve all been there – but what really sucks is when you have a kid or children with that person and you have to continue to deal with someone you’d have otherwise ghosted long time ago.
I really feel for Aryn on this. Courts really screw women. I know a woman who was prevented from leaving the state (3 hours away) for a much better, much higher paying job. The Court found it would interfere with her ex’s relationship with the kids – which was nonexistent. She had the receipts in court on his visitations and the older kids even testified- where he just dumped them on his girlfriend, his mom, his aunt, his grandma, left them there overnight and picked them up at the end of his weekend while he partied the whole time. But at the hearing here he was crying a whole river of salty tears that the move was going to affect his relationship with his kids. What it was really about was he didn’t want her moving up, moving on, and making more money. He is and continues to be all about sabotaging her life – while his goes on uninterrupted.
Jesse is a garbage father to put young kids through this instead of getting his sorry ass on a plane himself to see his kids. The kids are young. There’s a time change, school, activities that will be interrupted, etc. This is a hard commute for adults.
The pretty is gone because his real self has been revealed. I’ve never looked at him the same since he did Aryn this way – reminds me of Matt Damon and the confrontation with Effie. I can’t unsee it.
Their whole situation is unfortunate. She put a lot into their relationship and he felt like he needed an upgrade now that he was Hollywood. Happens all the time.
Hopefully her children won’t be in that position and they can find a way to separate the relationship between her parents divorce and them as individuals.