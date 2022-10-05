THR: AMPAS members are losing their minds over Will Smith’s Oscar-bait film

On Monday, AppleTV dropped the first trailer for Emancipation, the Antoine Fuqua film starring Will Smith as “Whipped Peter,” a Southern slave who escaped and joined the Union Army. There was a lot of talk about Emancipation even during Will’s King Richard Oscar campaign, talk about how the film was Will’s huge passion project. Apple spent a lot of money on it. Which means that Apple studio executives were trying to figure out if the film’s release should be postponed for a year after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and they decided to just release it as originally planned in December. We knew in the aftermath of the slap that Academy members – mostly older white folks – were absolutely beside themselves with performative outrage that a grown man slapped another grown man. Well, now that six months has passed, you’d think that would have given those Academy members some perspective, right? Wrong. The Hollywood Reporter contacted a long list of Academy members (from all different branches) about Apple’s decision to release Emancipation, and what Will’s Oscar campaign might look like. I’m left with the impression that Academy members are the most out-of-touch hypocrites in the world. Here is some of the most ridiculous pearl-clutching you’ll ever see:

Member of actors branch: “I think more time should go by before Will Smith is considered for any award. I’m surprised Emancipation is being released, but I assume it’s for financial reasons, as well as hoping for award nominations. However wonderful he may be in the film, it will be hard to watch it and not continually think of the slap. It will be really hard to judge the performance on merit, and by extension the whole film.” Member of directors branch: “I think Will Smith should have been asked to take part in an Academy-mandated anger-management program before being readmitted or having his work considered for awards. Apple, of course, can do whatever they wish, but the Academy should not feel compelled to buy into the circus that will surround this project.” Member of directors branch: “No chance I would vote for him. However, I support the release of Emancipation. We need some good films out there, which I am assuming and hope this is. This is likely coming from Smith — the decision to release it now, I mean — and it shows the same hubris and arrogance that had him go dancing after the Oscars.” Lawrence David Foldes, member of producers branch: “I was surprised but not surprised learning of the release of Emancipation this year. Surprised because I believe that the industry should shun Smith, not embrace and boost his image. Not surprised because of Apple’s interest in recovering its investment and hoping to cash in on, and profit from, Smith’s involvement. However, bigger films with larger losses have been shelved for lesser things — and not demonstrating to the public that the industry has some morsel of integrity and ethics only further validates the public’s impression that our industry’s hunger for dollars above all else. Would I vote for Smith? NO F–KING WAY. His shameful violent outburst and pathetic sniveling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions — and his blatant disrespect of the Academy — should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS members for life.” Member of producers branch: “In this climate, I don’t think Will will get a day pass. If he happens to get nominated, he’s a sitting duck — no one will book him to promote anything.” Member of executives branch: “Would I vote for Will Smith? Not a chance.” Member of music branch: “Nominating Will Smith would be a slap in the face to the Academy.”

[From THR]

These are the same people who covered up their years-long alliances with Harvey Weinstein, these are the same people who voted for Roman Polanski – a convicted rapist – for Best Director, these are the same people who gave Brad Pitt an Oscar after he terrorized his wife and children on a plane. Give me a f–king break with all of this. I wonder if Academy voters realize how out of touch they sound? And worse yet, they’re showing the world that they are more outraged at Will slapping Chris Rock than Academy members and Oscar winners who have raped, assaulted, abused and even killed people. The funniest one was “no one will book him to promote anything.” Are you joking? I’m sure every TV show has called Will for months – he could get booked on the Today Show this week, he could get his own primetime special with Oprah, all of the late-night talk show guys would love to have him too.

I think what bugs me the most is that Will was one of the most well-liked, most reputationally-bulletproof, and most professional guys in Hollywood and all it took was one mistake and they’re ready to shred him and his career forever.