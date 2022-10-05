Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers, there’s no coming back

We learned one month ago (almost exactly) that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were and are having big marital problems. We’ve heard that Gisele and Tom were largely apart over the summer, and Gisele apparently moved out of their Tampa home a while ago. She’s renting a place in Miami, and she sees the kids a lot, but Gisele’s absences have forced Tom to do more of the daily parenting. Tom has apparently begged her to come back, to no avail. Despite the fact that sources have sworn up and down that Tom’s un-retirement was not “the reason” for their marital problems, it’s very clear that everything fell apart the minute Tom made the unilateral decision to play for another year with the Buccaneers. After a month full of Gisele letting the world know that she was done with all of Tom’s BS, it now seems that Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers:
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to be heading for the end zone: Both have retained divorce lawyers, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively.
As previously revealed, the couple have been living separately for the past couple months following an epic fight — and they’re now apparently looking at dividing up their multimillion-dollar empire.
“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
Insiders close to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, and the supermodel, 42, say both are very involved in their children’s lives and would share joint custody in any separation. The couple would likely file for divorce in Florida, as that’s where they are primarily based, legal experts say. Another source who knows the couple confirm they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio.
While Page Six seems focused on the money, I doubt the financial aspect will be a huge fight. They’ve kept their assets separate for the most part, and clearly, Gisele wants no part of the Tampa real estate. She might not even want the Miami real estate. Meanwhile, People Magazine is more focused on how everything fell apart. People’s sources say that only Gisele has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” and he’s looking to hire a lawyer now too. Here’s what’s been happening behind the scenes:
Sources previously told PEOPLE that a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, began in part when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a brief, 40-day retirement. Bündchen had looked forward to Brady being more involved in the lives of their children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — in his post-NFL career.
Another source said Bündchen did not like how Brady handled his return to the Buccaneers.
“She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,” the source said.
“They’re hitting a rough patch,” they added. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”
Since the start of the 2022 season, Bündchen has not been seen at any of her husband’s four games. One source told PEOPLE she has been “spending time away” from Brady.
“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” a source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”
The couple spending time apart from one another “has happened before,” the source explained. “They decided together that [Brady] would retire, and then he decided by himself that he’d come back,” the source told PEOPLE. “She said they’d talk about it more, but then he came back anyway before they had really talked it all through. She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore,” they continued.
I’m reminded again of Gisele’s Elle interview, which seemed to be perfectly timed for her newly-separated persona. Gisele sounds completely over it in that piece, like she had emotionally and physically detached from Tom and she was ready to focus on herself. She has been over it for months, if not years. Anyway, good for her.
I am not sure if this is true but i always remembered that Giselle believes/said that the man should pay for everything. It is the mans duty to look after all expenses for home and family. Keeping that in mind a divorce will be interesting.
Her net worth is almost double his, so…
Came here to comment that, Kath. I think a lot of people are going to assume he has the money in the relationship when that’s not true (from a relative standpoint…obviously they both have an incredible amount of money.)
My point was that her money was never spent ,not that she didnt have any.
She’s worth more than him. Like twice more. Her putting her career on hold for him probably actually harmed her (financially).
And also, no offense for the Tom Brady lovers, but he’s 45. He really believes he can just keep playing football in this 50s and he’s going to be a mess since he is getting older and he can’t recover as well as he used to. Such a dumb move IMHO.
Know who else is recently single…
LEONARDO DICAPRIO!
Anyway, glad she’s done. He seems self centered, selfish, and none too bright. He can’t upgrade from her, but she sure can find better than him. Money isn’t everything, and he’s next to nothing, person-wise. Sports-wise, he’s…a good quarterback and also a very lucky one.
Ha! If only Giselle wasn’t the age of his two previous girlfriends combined.
I totally have been saying this. Im hoping for Leogiz (?) 2.0. They seemed so in love. Gisele is the one that got away for leo in my storyline.
” ‘Leogiz!’ DiCaprio exclaimed as he orgasmed.”
😂 I’m sorry. I had to.
Didn’t they build an insanely large house in California, too?
If a man can leave his long term pregnant girlfriend for another woman, he can do anything. He did Bridget wrong all those years ago and now here he is. I remember thinking that Gisele was so smug during that time and still do, but she is absolutely right to assert herself here. He f*cked around and found out.
And I DO think more is going than the football shit. I hope that the children will be okay in all of this.
When they broke up he didn’t know Bridget was pregnant, Tom can be a bit of a doofus, he knew he want out of the relationship and should have used protection, jack is loved and that’s what matters.
He did know she was pregnant. And he left her. He left her for Gisele. I am not talking about Jack being loved, because he is clearly loved by both parents and Gisele. I am talking about how Tom will do what he wants, when he wants for himself.
We should all do what makes up happy but not by trampling others.
His son w Moynihan is gorgeous. Not that all kids aren’t good looking
Agree–all babies are beautiful, and all children are good looking.
But God got a cackle in here by making Bridget’s kid a standout heartthrob.
They had a good run for two people with travel-heavy lifestyles, great ego and wealth.
Let’s not compare cheating to anything else. Your logic can be easily applied to Angelina’s situation. Cheating happens, attraction is never neat, it’s a dealbreaker from some, not for others. Disrespectful depending on the circumstances.
Don’t get me wrong, I am experiencing schadenfreude for Tom Brady.
@girl_ninja
THIS. When Bridget announced her pregnancy, Gisele just seemed to double down on making PDA public appearances with him. Woman to woman, all I could think was how I would feel if I had to watch this while I was carrying the baby of this man. Tom is a doofus, but Gisele was heartless. Those pictures of her cradling Bridget’s baby in pap pictures with her perfect supermodel body, which Bridget said she wished that Gisele had not done.
Good for her, everyone is saying. Sarcastic slow clap here.
It has been interesting to see how she has made this whole breakup so very public by sending her team to People mag to spill news. If they make an announcement about a formal divorce and “ask for privacy at this difficult time” I will laugh out loud. Literally.
Sometimes in life people let you down once too often and you just close that door. Good for her.
I’m convinced that there’s more to this than just that he un-retired unilaterally.
If you don’t follow the nfl you may be unaware of the lawsuit Brian Flores filed. He is the former head coach of the Dolphins. Here is where I think Brady comes in – they’re building a house in Miami right? Anyway, it’s alleged that the star QB (widely believed to be Brady, not sure if he’s named) and Sean Payton (coach) were part of a scheme to come to the Dolphins with Brady eventually playing but coming as a minority owner. I think Gisele knew about that (as an owner) but did not know about the plans to play. Like I think the un-retiring caused the continued issues in their marriage but I think the big blow up is that the plan was front office Miami post-Tampa and then she found out he planned to play too when that lawsuit info dropped.
I feel like Brady was named but that just may be bc my husband’s podcasts refer to him by name all the time when they talk about it, maybe he wasn’t actually named. But the podcast is based in Miami and they have lots of connections to the dolphins so I think if they’re using his name, they know it was him.
Regardless its still sort of the same thing…..its clear Giselle thought he was done with playing, and then it was like oops! Tampa again! oops, the whole Miami thing was also sort of a lie! Sorry hon!
If I was her I’d be like….when does it end? what are you still playing for?
She’s also been super up front and honest with how she feels about the continued stress on his body/head compared to most nfl-adjacent folks. And seriously, just why? What is the benefit to continually risking a catastrophic injury in his 40s? Tbh, I would have packed it up long ago if I were him – he has the money, he has his health, he has a lovely family…continuing to press your luck after all he has accomplished is insane to me. And I don’t blame her one bit for being done with it.
I agree the straw that broke the camel’s back for Giselle was the ethics violations of Tom’s involvement in the Brian Flores case. I fully believe he went back to the Bucs not because he wanted to but because of all the dirty f-cksh-t he was planning to do with the dolphins & playing again would hopefully paper over all the bad sh-t.
I fully believe Tom wanted to move into management/minority ownership via all his planned moves for the dolphins, not play again. I’m glad Brian Flores sued to not only get what is due to him but to stop the racist f-cksh-t.
Good for her. I just imagine how pissed she is but also it looks like the last nail to the coffin.
And Tom is a typical guy who never listened to her, probably thought that Giselle must be ecxtatic because she’s married to him and lives a life of luxury and never concerned himself with her life goals or aspirations. And now he is shocked. Happened in my family. The guy was still relieving the shock in his 70ties, 30 years after the divorce.
If there weren’t children involved, I’d be laughing at Brady F-ing Around and F-ing Out. While he is probably one of the GOATs in football, he has never seemed very bright, and this demonstrates it. Team Gisele and Kiddos.
Maybe it’s just me but in some photos she looks beautiful and in others downright homely.
I think a lot of high fashion models are like that. They have interesting or distinct faces which make them either extremely photogenic but odd looking in person (and in pap photos), or their features being distinct are what makes them stand out.
I was talking with a top Hollywood cinematographer and he said that models and movie stars were rarely the “pretty” sister in their family. The camera likes different things than the eye.
I just finished listening to the Celebrity Memoir Bookclub podcast; their book this week was Gisele’s memoir. Hilarious podcast this week, they were so frustrated with her book.
Frustrated in what way?
Gisele’s book gave them nothing, no details, no specifics. There was so little insight, so little self-reflection. And this followed last week’s episode on Victoria Beckham’s memoir, which was overly-detailed, so it was quite a contrast for them.
All of this And he won’t even win the Super Bowl this year—not unless he cheats again.
I identify with Giselle’s position. My first husband made three unilateral career decisions during our 11 year marriage and the third one was the nail in the coffin for me. You cannot be partners when one party makes huge decisions impacting the lifestyle of the other family members without allowing the other to weigh in. In my case my ex applied for a job with the CIA that would have us living overseas, under cover. No. Not what we had planned for and especially not because I was just graduating law school and for the first time in our marriage I was going to get to work on my career (after following his Army career all over the world). Enough is enough, sometimes.
Dodged a bullet. Grew up in DC area. CIA is hell on a marriage. So much cheating on those overseas assignments. Lots of gambling problems, too.
When you’re done, you’re done. It’s a shame that Tom prefers football (and worsening his CTE) over spending more time with his family. Gisele has talked about his concussions and memory issues, so it must’ve been awful to see him break his promise and go back to football.
Perhaps he forgot he agreed to retire?? /s
I’m sorry, but Tom is a dumbfuck. He could easily have retired and settled into a cushy seven figures, two day a week analyst job for ESPN, but he just can’t quit playing. Man’s gonna have his AARP card and still be trying to play.