Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers, there’s no coming back

We learned one month ago (almost exactly) that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were and are having big marital problems. We’ve heard that Gisele and Tom were largely apart over the summer, and Gisele apparently moved out of their Tampa home a while ago. She’s renting a place in Miami, and she sees the kids a lot, but Gisele’s absences have forced Tom to do more of the daily parenting. Tom has apparently begged her to come back, to no avail. Despite the fact that sources have sworn up and down that Tom’s un-retirement was not “the reason” for their marital problems, it’s very clear that everything fell apart the minute Tom made the unilateral decision to play for another year with the Buccaneers. After a month full of Gisele letting the world know that she was done with all of Tom’s BS, it now seems that Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to be heading for the end zone: Both have retained divorce lawyers, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. As previously revealed, the couple have been living separately for the past couple months following an epic fight — and they’re now apparently looking at dividing up their multimillion-dollar empire. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Insiders close to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, and the supermodel, 42, say both are very involved in their children’s lives and would share joint custody in any separation. The couple would likely file for divorce in Florida, as that’s where they are primarily based, legal experts say. Another source who knows the couple confirm they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio.

While Page Six seems focused on the money, I doubt the financial aspect will be a huge fight. They’ve kept their assets separate for the most part, and clearly, Gisele wants no part of the Tampa real estate. She might not even want the Miami real estate. Meanwhile, People Magazine is more focused on how everything fell apart. People’s sources say that only Gisele has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” and he’s looking to hire a lawyer now too. Here’s what’s been happening behind the scenes:

Sources previously told PEOPLE that a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, began in part when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a brief, 40-day retirement. Bündchen had looked forward to Brady being more involved in the lives of their children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — in his post-NFL career. Another source said Bündchen did not like how Brady handled his return to the Buccaneers. “She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,” the source said. “They’re hitting a rough patch,” they added. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.” Since the start of the 2022 season, Bündchen has not been seen at any of her husband’s four games. One source told PEOPLE she has been “spending time away” from Brady. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” a source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.” The couple spending time apart from one another “has happened before,” the source explained. “They decided together that [Brady] would retire, and then he decided by himself that he’d come back,” the source told PEOPLE. “She said they’d talk about it more, but then he came back anyway before they had really talked it all through. She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore,” they continued.

I’m reminded again of Gisele’s Elle interview, which seemed to be perfectly timed for her newly-separated persona. Gisele sounds completely over it in that piece, like she had emotionally and physically detached from Tom and she was ready to focus on herself. She has been over it for months, if not years. Anyway, good for her.