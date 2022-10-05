The Sussexes ‘released their most recent portraits to humiliate the royal family’

Misan Harriman released two portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday. It’s been more than forty hours of crying and bleating from the British media ever since. The portraits were done in Manchester, on September 6th, either just before or just after Meghan made her keynote address to the One Young World summit. The photos happened just days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and I sort of believe that the original plan was probably for Harriman to release his photos within a week or two of the One Young World summit, but the funeral and mourning period changed everyone’s plans. As it happened, the Sussexes’ portraits came out just two days after Buckingham Palace posted a new portrait of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were all dressed in mourning clothes (it was taken the day before QEII’s funeral) and they all looked smug and happy. It was supposed to be “the new Fab Four,” we were told repeatedly. More like the Drab Four, especially seeing Misan Harriman’s lovely photos.
Anyway, in the wake of Harriman’s photos, the British media predictably fell ass-first into a toxic cycle of screaming, crying and throwing up about the Sussexes. Body-language experts were called and they dutifully parroted the Mail’s talking points about how sad and weak Harry looked with a smile on his face and his hand on his wife’s ass. Royal commentators were called to froth at the mouth about how the pure evil on display in the portraits too:
Biographer Tom Bower — who wrote “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” — told Page Six in an exclusive interview that he “absolutely” believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their most recent portraits to humiliate the royal family.
“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,” he told us. “Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”
Bower further compared it to their appearances months earlier during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations where the couple was barely seen.
“They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen,” he said contrasting it to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where “they were center stage.”
“You know, she has really got one interest,” Bower added, “and that’s Meghan and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”
Imagine your existence, as portrayed in two lovely photos, “humiliating” a whole-ass royal family. That’s what it comes down to – Harry and Meghan’s existence and their ability to survive AND thrive is a slap in the face to the monarchy. HOW DARE THEY!
Also: you can tell the Mail is still really bothered by Harriman’s photos because one of their top stories today is about how one of the photos is reminiscent of a photo of Wallis Simpson. That is… all they have. “Meghan is another Wallis!” *sob*
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman, Chris Jackson/BP and Backgrid.
I here to say that H&M’s pictures are 🔥🔥🔥
They FEAR Meghan. No other word can describe the British Media and Royal Family but FEAR of Meghan.
They humiliate them because they look more beautiful.
Why do I feel that since the queen died the daily fail has been spewing more venom at Meghan and Harry😳 have they been working for Charles and Camilla all along 😳.
The entire British media has become even more terrible, if possible. It really does seem like for all that she didn’t do to actually help the Sussexes, Elizabeth’s presence seemed to somewhat temper the British media’s attacks. That’s insane when you think of everything these people have done and said for the past 5-6 years.
I’m still disturbed by the gruesome four grinning like hyenas after the death of the woman they supposedly loved. Camille’s eyes are twinkling, she just looks giddy. I don’t understand taking the pic while the 4 were very clearly in their mourning outfits. They should have waited a month and had them tone down the maniacal grins.
Yes. Terrible all around, just hideous.
Yeah, they could have held off with that, especially since they will probably do the direct line picture like the Queen did around Christmas last year with her, PC, PW and PG.
Drab Four *chefs kiss*
these people are so fragile and salty, my god.
So they are humiliated? That’s a job well done Harry, Meghan and of course, Misan ❤️
Go with it, Meghan. Don’t fight it. Build your brand. Be seen out and about EVERY day. Build your Empire…one that will long endure after the British one crumbles to smithereens this decade, lol!
They sure portray the brf as weak if a mere photo can humiliate it. Royal commentators are not ok
These pics are so good. Honestly Meghan makes the pics tho. Can tell she’s the photogenic one that can pose the best with her actress background.
TBH comparing the two pics are kind of comparing apples and oranges. They’re very different styles. One is screams formal portrait you take at an event like a wedding with your family, and the other is more artistic (black and white background, stylized take with more close up). Will say Kate looks the best in the other formal portrait. She’s also very photogenic.
Kate’s best shot was the photoshopped, stare-at-the-camera (big no-no if Meghan looks at a camera) pictures of her at Phil’s funeral. Meghan can’t make her own life all about her but Kate can make Phil’s funeral all about her with her “peacemaking” and best-dressed photo.
So another spin with Meghan as arch-villain and PH is just being dragged along for the ride? Misogynist much? These people are tiresome. How is doing One Young World being all about Meghan? These royalists kill me with claiming H&M are all about making money. Is TB giving his book away and doing appearances for free? Are the royals giving away their money and palaces, refusing gifts and giving back crown jewels, and doing their charity “work” for nothing? All the Meghan-haters are making money on YouTube and interviews and public appearances but H&M should never make money off of their own story?
Meghan looks so stunning in that photo. Maybe one of the best pics of her ever. She looks regal and powerful. And that’s obviously their problem — can’t have a Black woman looking regal and powerful.
And not only that. She looks stunning and Harry looks like a cat that ate the canary, that he gets to hold her.
They can not hide their happiness that the photo exudes. I love it!
His smile in every picture with her is amazing. It just says to the photographer “I KNOW. AND SHE MARRIED ME. IM A LUCKY BIT**” every single time. I just want more photos so I can revel in how thrilled he is.
Also eye roll that years later the RR and BM and RF still cannot see Harry as his own entity. Maybe that’s why he left guys. Because you can’t give him any credit that maybe he’s his own person living his own ambitions and not just Mr. Meghan or William’s little brother.
I thought Harry and Meghan were irrelevant so how is releasing a photo humiliating to the Royal Family? What Bower really means is Harry and Meghan’s photo was better than the Royal Family’s and it made look them old and drab.
Every scream is a sign of success.
““It was all about, we’re back now on course”
So? The royal family is back to business as usual. Why can’t Harry and Meghan do the same? We’re you hoping they would disappear for a while so the Drab Four is the focus?
“to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,”
Actually, it’s the Archewell brand. And, again, why is it OK for the royals and not Archewell?
“Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”
First of all, it’s the BM that made it all about the Sussex’s. Secondly, do you expect them not to earn money to support themselves? Oh, right. They are supposed to do nothing until the money runs out so they will come crawling back begging.
If a well shot photo is all it takes to humiliate you, we’ll then you didn’t really have much to start with
Also why is an OLD MAN crying about a successful young couple. Your book wasn’t successful, STFU
Also, speaking of the drab four if you zoom into william’s left foot (the one next to Charles) you can see a bit of odd discolouration that doesn’t match the goldpattern of the rest of the railing, which proves (I can’t remember if it was @becks1 or someone else who brought this point up) that William and Kate were photoshopped in
More and more I love that the portraits where released. Let them cry because nothing that the Sussex’s do will stop the crying. They won’t survive without Meghan and Harry, they have shown this. They are such a miserable rotten lot. Stay hating bums. 🤣🤣🤣
So the pics exist to humiliate the RF? I wish! That would be kind of awesome. If only H&M were as petty as me. I’d release pics every time they do anything. I’d have glamour shots on standby. Glamour shots taken at the mall. Photo booths. Professional shots taken by Vogue photographers. Acrylic paintings and oil on canvas. Water colors. Selfies. But then again I can be mean when people have been mean to me.
Meghan is a better person than me. I’d wake up in the morning and think of new ways to torture them.
Meghan is so flipping gorgeous. She has one of the most beautiful faces in the world IMO.
The photo of the the new Fab Four does look old-fashioned. They are in mourning clothes in a gold room in front of a hundreds-years old portrait to make some kind of point about continuity. H&M look like a modern power couple. That is what is upsetting to the establishment. They know the Misan picture is a better move to project power and glamour.
Wouldn’t be surprised if William and Kate or, more likely, Charles and Camilla copy it soon. I remember Charles did the same thing when Harry’s engagement photos came out – even used the same photog.
Such complete nonsense, obviously the ‘writers’ just need a new and hateful way everyday to write about the Sussex’s to get clicks. Illogical drivel though it may be, H&M in the headline and a pic are all they need. We’ll see how long Kkkate’s yellow dress stays at the top of the page or if they ever feature Bill and his speech (I haven’t seen it yet but I only scroll down so far).
It really bothers the press that Harry and Meghan are happy and in love. Will and Kate look so cold and detached. Also, why are they not talking about the very obvious photoshop of William? He is clearly photoshopped in the picture. That should be the story.
If they feel humiliated, that is on them.
I love the photos of Meghan and Harry. The first one- Meghan is in a power pose and I am here for it! Harry looks loving and supportive standing with her. She definitely draws the focus with the red and the stance, as she should since she was the one making a speech.
Then the second one- Harry looks like he might be taking a bit more of a figurative lead because he’s standing slightly ahead. Overall they look like equals; Like a healthy. loving, supportive, confident couple. Yes, please.
Yes, they absolutely outshine the drab four. How creepy their portrait is done the day before the funeral, but they look gleeful. Ick.
I hope they continue to use the Wallis Simpson/Meghan analogy. Say what you like, Wallis changed the BRF forever. They should thank her. She got a Nazi sympathizer king out of there. Wallis was also a strong woman who, no matter your view of her, stayed with her husband thru thick and thin.
Meghan is looking like snack in those photos and Harry…well I’m not really into white dudes, especially ones with Targ style genes, but his comb over game is cute here. He is the best looking one out the bunch of Windsors which isn’t saying much because none of them are cute including his grand paw in his prime but…I see it for Harry kind of.
This couple doesn’t bother anyone. If people really wanted them to be irrelevant they would leave them the fuck alone and ignore them like most sane people do when they don’t like someone.
But I suspect these two are money makers and college savings accounts for their detractors. They pay people’s bills without even blinking.
I am here for it. Meghan and Harry don’t do anything for me personally like the Squad who, bless them, go all out for, them. But I am here to support whoever is taking one for the team indirectly or directly to ensure that the BRF goes down inflames.
The BRF and other Euro monarch who were involved in crimes against my people, continue to eat off of our misery and pain. And I want to return that favor.
Harry and Meghan tried to right some wrongs while in the context of working royals by actually working and being there for the people who allowed them to eat well. It will never be enough but I se the effort.
I respect them even more for walking away and realizing that them bitches don’t deserve to be saved.
They are trying to live well but want to empower other people and I think truoy want to right some wrongs to the best of their ability.
I could never Stan for them but I pray that they stay safe and in love and in sync with one another and their little family has a happy life.
I too would find it humiliating if I weren’t the best-looking person in my family if I weren’t the best-looking person in my family. 😉