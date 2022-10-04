New portraits of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex outshine the Drab Four

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a bizarre portrait, heavily airbrushed, of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The photo was taken at the diplomatic reception the evening before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All four royals were clad in black, befitting the mourning period. What was weird about the portrait is that all four looked completely happy. Camilla was grinning from ear to ear. Kate looked very pleased. Charles and William looked like a weight had been lifted. Considering all four spent the mourning period laughing, smiling, cheesing for cameras and more, it definitely left the impression that no one but Prince Harry actually mourned for QEII.

Anyway, that photo was supposed to represent the “New Fab Four.” The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay dutifully wrote a column about how Harry was probably sick with jealousy at having been left out of this happy-mourning tableau. Enter Misan Harriman, who was in Manchester with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Manchester, days before QEII passed away. Last week, Harriman released some photos of a roundtable discussion in Manchester involving Harry and Meghan. On Monday, he released these lovely portraits from their appearance at the One Young World summit. Incredibly striking, beautiful images of a power couple in love. The way Harry is holding Meghan’s finger (and his other hand is likely on her ass) is HOT.

Imagine thinking Harry and Meghan are jealous of the Dreadful Four. LOL. Meghan and Harry were perfectly willing to use all of their beauty, charisma and work ethic to the benefit of the Firm. Too bad the Firm was sick with jealousy.

*insert sad clown noise*