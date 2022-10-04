New portraits of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex outshine the Drab Four

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a bizarre portrait, heavily airbrushed, of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The photo was taken at the diplomatic reception the evening before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All four royals were clad in black, befitting the mourning period. What was weird about the portrait is that all four looked completely happy. Camilla was grinning from ear to ear. Kate looked very pleased. Charles and William looked like a weight had been lifted. Considering all four spent the mourning period laughing, smiling, cheesing for cameras and more, it definitely left the impression that no one but Prince Harry actually mourned for QEII.
Anyway, that photo was supposed to represent the “New Fab Four.” The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay dutifully wrote a column about how Harry was probably sick with jealousy at having been left out of this happy-mourning tableau. Enter Misan Harriman, who was in Manchester with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Manchester, days before QEII passed away. Last week, Harriman released some photos of a roundtable discussion in Manchester involving Harry and Meghan. On Monday, he released these lovely portraits from their appearance at the One Young World summit. Incredibly striking, beautiful images of a power couple in love. The way Harry is holding Meghan’s finger (and his other hand is likely on her ass) is HOT.
Imagine thinking Harry and Meghan are jealous of the Dreadful Four. LOL. Meghan and Harry were perfectly willing to use all of their beauty, charisma and work ethic to the benefit of the Firm. Too bad the Firm was sick with jealousy.
*insert sad clown noise*
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Misan Harriman, Chris Jackson for Buckingham Palace.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
That’s all I have.
Oh wait, hahahahahaha.
These two are living their best lives and it shines through in every image of them. Love it.
This was my response too. Hysterical laughter at the absolute delusion that the other four could ever compete with Harry and Meghan.
I also laughed when the RRs – as per usual – started whining about Harry and Meghan’s photos “overshadowing” Chuck and Cams’ outing in Scotland and moaning about how calendars weren’t coordinated. Once again, if photos of Harry and Meghan overshadow anything and everything the Four Undertakers do, then your new king and queen just ain’t that special! Prince and princess of Wails…who? No one cares. And I hope their rage that they’re second best to the “spare” burns from the inside every night when they’re alone in their palaces.
“Four Undertakers”!!! 🤣🤣🤣
The “overshadowing” narrative is hooey, anyway. Misan Harriman released the photos, not M/H, who in any case don’t have to coordinate with the Firm ANYMORE. Imagine two debauched septuagenarians in kilts showing up to grant city-hood on an ancient Scottish village drawing accolades and attention. Sorry Charlie.
Overshadowing Four Undertakers (perfect description, by the way) by not coordinating schedules — AFTER stepping away from royal duties? Are they kidding?! Oh well, I guess it’s time for the weekly reminder to these people: 1) Don’t complain, and 2) Stiff upper lip now.
I’m still shaking my head over the concept that a village becoming a city is cause for a celebratory visit by a king & his consort. Just…what? Really? How so very British, I guess. I vaguely recall seeing a movie about going up a hill & coming down a mountain, or vice versa (too lazy to google). Apparently it was very important to the locals that their hill be known as a mountain, or not be downgraded or something. It’s still something I just don’t understand.
Yesterday I saw a clip of a sports podcaster talking H&M and the Drab4. He described King Charles as a dip s#it and called Prince William, “Uh the other one MEGHAN’S BROTHER-IN-LAW.”
They are delusional if they think H&M are surfing the net frantically looking for images of the Drab4 and crying over what might have been. I think that if – AND IT’S A BIG IF – they are looking at news from Salty Island it is over the breakfast table munching on homemade waffles, nostalgically thinking about from whence the waffle maker came. I see them sharing knowing glances, smiling when seeing images of THOUSANDS of protesters in Wales, Ireland and Scotland demanding independence.
Peaceful – under – a – tree.
Oh, Sussexwatcher, “the Four Undertakers” rang so true that angels must be singing.
The rush to the unsubtle power punishments (Charles) and the land and jewels (Bill and Kate) are the clue, but the SMILES on these four! Don’t they know that there are thousands of other pictures of them, and that they have NEVER looked this genuinely happy together in almost all of those shots? That it’s easy for most of us uncouth dolts the world over to recognize true happiness that someone is dead because it triggers their turn at the loot?
Lord, they are insulated into some bizarro thinking.
@SarahCS, that was the exact response in my head 😭
Harry’s knowing little smile of defiance and empowerment that say “yep, look at my amazing and gorgeous wife- I made the right choice and we won. Look at us glow.” give me life!
I saw the headline something along the lines of ‘Anything you can do, we can do better’, the immaturity levels with these papers is shocking. I am convinced deep down they feel STUPID and go home to decompress and take a hot shower every night after having to write such drivel and filth for a livelihood.
Going to correct you slightly, Noki, because it’s even funnier. The Mail’s headline was “Anything you can do.” The “We can do better” was TOTALLY IMPLIED BY THEM!! Which I thought was even better. They knew they didn’t even have to finish the phrase!
Oh is that right lol, well it clearly worked because thats what i recalled.
The tabs come across as middle schoolers
Life threatening middle schoolers.
So that photo at the state dinner was the reason they uninvited the Sussex’s because they knew they couldn’t compare. The drab four photo looks like a heavily facetuned mom photo. Love the photos that Missan takes he has a great eye. Love the new portraits of the Sussex’s.
It’s not PH who has to worry about being put out by the palace, he’s already out. It’s the other “working” royals who are being shunted to the side who need to worry about losing their gravy train. I guess, that’s what they are used to though, always being lower level in the “firm” even though they put in years and more work than W&K likely ever will.
I love it. When I saw that Flat Four pic, I thought “A portrait of a dying empire” and this just further confirms that thought.
Meghan and Harry look radiant and current and thriving. May they continue to do and be so.
Someone on twitter said they look like funeral directors lol
Ha!
“Welcome to Windsor Pines. In case you were wondering, Camilla, here, did the body. Exact same makeup as her own! We’ve also got a nice markup on our gold coffins. We overcharge you, but you’re supposed to be so grateful to work with us that you’re willing to overlook that detail.”
Lol they do!
LOL! Agreed!
@Ginger, oh my god they DO look like funeral directors!! LMFAOOOOO
@Yup, Me “Camilla, here, did the body. Exact same makeup as her own! ”
Hahahaha. Brilliant. Thank you for the laugh this morning.
Sorry l just had to write Drab 4 in de DM comment.section, within mins l got a moderation from DM lol.
Not mad about de colour picture, Megan looks absolutely stunning but Harry not de best shot of him ?
How did Charles think releasing that inappropriate portrait de night before his mother funeral was a good thing, seriously who would do something like that l.am a Irish Republican and even l am appalled !
LOL!!! They do look like funeral directors who are trying to impress middle management in the hopes they might get a spot on the regional team.
Someone on an earlier post pointed out that Williams feet seem to be behind KC yet his arm is in front of him. William looks totally photoshopped in. Now that’s all I see.
@Lizzie now I do, too! LOL, it’s so weird
Wow @Lizzie, you’re right it does look like William was photoshopped into the picture. Maybe he was refusing to smile while standing so close to Keen, lol. Or vice versa.
William’s feet seem to be floating an inch above Charles. His feet are level with Kate’s, while Charles’s feet are level with camillas. That would be fine if William were standing behind his father, but his arms are positioned so he’s in front of his father. My guess is the 2 couples were photographed separately, then composited together. William and Kate might have been photographed separately and composited as well. The only 2 who were definitely photod together are C and C
His feet don’t look right, like he’s not really standing on that floor but was standing somewhere else and they moved him ( or photoshopped him in). If the royals are aiming to turn the monarchy into a charisma free zone, they’re well on the way.
The photoshopping of Will and Kate was done by a very shaky hand. The top lines of Will’s suit coat are jagged compared to Charles,’ and Kate’s dress has a little chunk taken out of it on the right hand side bottom. To me, it looks like the Will and Kate layer was added on top of the Charles and Cams photo, that’s why his shoulder is in front of Charles’ despite his feet placing him behind it.
Once you notice the placement of the feet its hard to think this is anything but a photoshopped photo. But why? They were all there at the event together, why was it necessary to stitch together two photos?
Oh no now i can really see it. Who did they hire to do this photoshop? it is pretty terrible.
This blatant photoshopping needs to be called out. Airbrushing, filters, fine. But literally cutting and pasting a body or two into a photo? Then again, we’ve suspected it before – the 10th anniversary photos, where Will and Kate appeared to be looking past each other. Fake, fake, fake.
Interesting. I noticed similar oddities when I first saw the photos of QEII & PM Truss.
Just saying’… 🤷🏽♀️
I see it too!!! He was totally photoshopped in.
also look at Charles’ right shoulder. Unless he has his arm behind his back, the line of the sleeve should not be vertical. there’s all kinds of weirdness in this photo
I never noticed at first but I’ve looked again and you’re right. Very strange photoshopping.
OMG, the DM actually called Harry’s expression ‘dour’ LOLOL; clearly they didn’t check the dictionary what that means…
Harry and Meghan seem like they are glowing. Charisma oozes out of them.
Harry and Meghan’s photo is incredibly hot. They just have it. These are two people that are deeply in love and it shows.
Yes, @Ginger. And Harry is smiling like the cat who ate the canary. Look at his face! He’s very pleased and happy with his life. When have you ever seen a royal actually smile like that? Other than Diana – and that glint in his eye is all Diana.
These photos and the ones at the roundtable show Duncan Larcombe’s recent comments about Prince Harry being desperately unhappy are untrue. If Harry looked sad and depressed during QEII’s funeral, it was because his beloved grandmother had died, not because he was missing being used as a scapegoat.
William is the one who looks unhappy
I was gagging when I saw the photos of H and Megs! Especially the color photo. The juxtaposition of their photo & the Drab Four is so stark. The jealousy that Will and KKKate have towards the Sussex’s will never cease because they just don’t have IT and never will. Same for Charles. Pathetic really.
These pics are gorgeous. Misan is a very talented photographer. I fell down his IG rabbit hole yesterday and he has some amazing shots.
As fun as it is to speculate this is a response to Richard Kay and that Drab Four photo, my guess is that Misan was just asked to hold onto these photos until after the mourning period and after the roundtable pics were released. I do like to think though that he saw the Chris jackson pics of the drab four and sort of rolled his eyes as he hit “post” on his IG lol.
(nothing against Jackson per se, I think he can take some really nice pictures, but all the photoshopping wears thin.)
I think so too, @Becks1. If Misan had released his pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan during the mourning period the BM would have complained of a lack of respect for their Queen
I don’t really think it was a response to the palace either but more a signal that we were back to where we left off. Because the sussexes were having an amazing streak before the queen died. A new episode of Archetypes dropped today and let’s hope that some of the things Meghan had planned in September will be done this october or maybe in November. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us!
That’s exactly how I’m interpreting this – kind of a message that the Sussexes are going to pick up right where they left off.
Yeah, I totally agree. The release of these is another signal that these two are back to work/projects/promotions.
However, you cannot help but compare to the other photo and notice this one is bursting with vitality and beauty. So again hahahahaha.
The ratchets keep talking about the Sussexes stepping over the royals schedule. I don’t think they understand that the Sussexes are no longer part of the royal establishment. They keep crowing about how the Sussexes were kicked out, aren’t needed, but then act outraged if they do anything that interferes with the royal schedules.
So basically, they are just making noise to make noise. Likely because they don’t have anything else to do. The Wailses and Chuckcam don’t do enough to warrant an entire cadre of royal ratchets scurrying behind them. I’m expecting some ratchet pink slips on the horizon. These folks are doing the royal pole dance for their lives!
That’s what I believe happened too. Misan realized this photo would have caused a spark being released right after the mourning period ended because this is likely one of their best photos ever. He can’t help that the drab four photo didn’t have the same energy.
Harriman’s photos during the Invictus Games give me goosebumps they are so beautiful. The one of Harry in an over the shoulder embrace with a vet moves me so much.
I’ve been busy practicing my Meghan Power Pose! It’s going great and I feel more powerful but hubby refuses to dye his hair ginger!
Hahaha
LOL! I’ve got tea all over my phone and lap now:-)
It’s giving “We’re BACK bitches! Full steam ahead!”
It’s gonna be a autumnal feast of Harry and Meghan. And for the “Fab Four”…watch your backs because “winter is coming.”
Thank you for those words…I think I now know how to cackle! Keep it coming.
One Young World was Meghan’s event and Harry is man enough to step back and let her shine in that moment. That’s what I got from the photo. From the other one I got: William hates Kate and Charles and Camilla are drunks.
I love how Harry just beams with pride over how fly his wife is. He clearly respects and appreciates her and has no need for her to be less of herself in order to be happy and thriving, himself.
This is what great partnerships should do for us – make us better, bring out our areas of brilliance, keep us growing, and (given that Harry has shared more than once that Meghan was the one who suggested he might benefit from therapy) lovingly and honestly address our wounds with us.
William appears to dislike everyone there, no steadying hand on his father’s shoulder, no interaction with anyone there.
I think Kate and Camilla pretend to like each other
@ Harla – Well, that would be because they weren’t. There, I mean. See above, LOL.
DAMN! They are so hot and I love these photos. More life and charisma in one photo than the drab four could muster in a lifetime.
I can already hear the toxic masculinity bros talking about Harry standing behind Meghan just like their Time mag cover though.
He’s taller than her so I don’t think it’s just him standing behind her. It’s that he’s behind her while she’s in a power pose.
It’s a very dynamic image, befitting of the H&M. The ‘fab four’ also got the image they deserve.
Megan’s face card is ❤️😍.
Oh WOW these are striking! And with fairly minimal editing to my eyes (considering the weird lighting on Harry’s arm, his slight redness, Meghan’s slight clothing creases). Perhaps more experienced photographers/editors will weigh in.
Damn, these two just have it. I’ve said it before, going to say it again; I can’t wait for them to go Full Sussex next year. I think we ain’t seen nothing yet!
ETA: and I can’t believe how calm and together Meghan looks considering she’s about to/has just done a keynote speech! She really is built for this.
Lovely! Misan Harriman was friends with Meghan before she married Prince Harry. Great to see Prince Harry is now part of this friendship. Prince Harry always has a jester/mischievousness in his eyes.
Wow the sexiness in the colour photo just jumped out & Meghan was serving face. No wonder Meghan said just by existing they upset the hierarchy because the others really do look so bland in comparison 😬.
The papers are making it a competition thing suggesting they only released pic now because of the fab 4 pic & claiming overshadowing. Ignoring that misan released other pics from their one young world event last week. Plus the press didn’t even feature the new drab 4 picture on their covers until Misan released this photo. Oh & now it’s back to articles that Harry looks miserable, showing pics from the funeral like he was meant to be cheesing so think this BTS pic has them seething.
Misan needs to take more photos of them for magazine covers- did a much better job than the photographer behind the time magazine shoot with that awful photoshopping lol.
Misan seems to be a link between H&M & their matchmaker & think he took Beatrice’s engagement photos so maybe he knew Harry before Meghan.
If the “fab 4” were so fabulous, nobody could overshadow them. These royalists live in some sort of alternate reality.
HE set them up? I thought it was Misha Nono the designer?
Meghan looks beautiful. Harry less so – kind of awkward. But Meghan BRINGS IT!
I love Harry’s expression in the photo. He looks very pleased and has a glint in his eye. How can just holding her finger radiate so much heat? It’s crazy.
Any guesses as to how long before we see a CopyKeen photo of the gruesome twosome desperately trying to replicate H&M’s photos? You just know K is already in the mirror getting her poses just right.
People on twitter were already accusing H&M and Misan of copying the backstage photos of W&K from Earthshot last year. You know, the black and white ones that were such a blatant copy of H&M that even the DM called her Copy-Kate for it? but yeah, H&M are copying here, LOL.
Incoming red pantsuit…..
Ain’t no way William will be in that photo though. It would just be Kate standing there, supporting herself.
Kate is getting ready to channel Jackie Kennedy when she goes to Boston cue the side by side photos
This one can’t be copied because one of the essential elements of the photo is the look Harry has, which is charismatic in a way that William will never be and especially not near Kate.
And I was going to say Kate can’t do a power pose, but then I remembered her intimidating stance right before they four got in the car after viewing the flowers at Windsor, so maybe she can. But William stand to the side or behind her, nah.
The way he is leaning away from her is telling.
Really striking and lovely pictures. Meghan always looks amazing in red in my opinion. Yes she looks good in a lot of colors but her in red is one of my personal favorites.
Meghan in red is my favorite also — it’s maybe visceral because, even though I’m a ginger, this hot red is my favorite color in general. These two cannot take a bad photo, but Misan Harriman is truly an artist. He captures something about Meghan and Harry that glows from within — as he’s said, “soul mates.”
Effortless, the way H&M eclipse Bill and Cathy and Chuck and Cam. Also lol “the Drab Four”. Perfection.
Meghan just radiates warmth here. I’m not a fan of the head-to-toe red (although I like other monochromatic dressing), but the gold accents are *chef’s kiss*. I wonder what she was going to wear for the WellChild event?
The Sussexes should do a zoom call for WellChild in full regalia to support the cause. Has there been anymore said about the event?
Their expressions are fantastic! Such a contrast to the Keen’s “ew, don’t touch me” body language in the mortuary ad.
The mortuary ad!!!! Looooll!!!🤣🤣🤣
Cue Khate in all red in 5, 4, 3, 2,…..
@seaflower commented above before I saw your post. It’ll probably be a red pantsuit or a red gown with a scarf. Detail at this upcoming South Africa state visit
And a ponytail lol
And a side by side black and white photo. It’s coming.
I love these pics! They look incredibly happy. No suitcases full of cash, no mistresses.
Noice, as we say in Australia.
Noice, different, unusual!
In that black and white picture of Harry and Meghan I can see how they will grow old together like Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
Both are super confident and fabulous bravo
Lol, Kaiser I too think his other hand is on her ass. Lol.
Harry can’t help himself. He absolutely loves this woman and isn’t afraid to show the world.
These two make me swoon. Their love story is what fairy tales should be based on. Evil families and all and the part where love always wins as they go off into the sunset to keep living their best lives and from a distance we see a pic of the drab four foaming at the mouths.
I love the black and white portrait, it’s fabulously dramatic.
I’m not a fan of the one of Meghan in red, mainly because I don’t like that look on her. And the extra long sleeves just annoy me.
She looked amazing in the candids he released earlier this week.
I know their whole thing is black and white photos but those jewel tones make Meghan pop.
love Harry’s face in that picture. And a new iconic power couple portrait almost makes up for losing all the looks we missed out on when they had to skip UN week, Meghan’s late night guest appearance, and the red carpet at the Variety gala. Almost.
He reminds me so much of Diana in this picture! The grin, the twinkle in his eye, and even the way he’s slightly tilting his head. I don’t always see a lot of physical resemblance to her in Harry, but here it’s shining through.
Apparently Harry and Meghan have overshadowed the Drab Four by releasing this picture. It’s interesting that none of the papers saw it fit to put the photo of the Drab Four on the front pages when it was released.
I think the British media–legit and tabloid, is thinking “How dare the Sussexes make us put them on the front page and the king and king to be on page 45.” (shakes fists in the air angrily). The Sussexes are making the media pay attention to them by…living their lives half a world away. The ratchets don’t seem to realize that the Sussexes aren’t putting themselves on the front pages of newspapers they don’t read or pay attention to. The Sussexes aren’t thinking about them at all, and these wannabe bunny boilers are going “I won’t be IGNORED, Dan.”
I’ll bet the ratchets go home to boil chicken for their unseasoned meals, and imagining they’re boiling one of the Sussexes rescue chickens as revenge. Heck, the Wailses probably do that too. I suggest therapy.
For once, I actually do not blame the BM for not putting the “Four Undertakers” photo on their front pages when released. It is indeed too funereal and they probably didn’t want to put their readers to sleep.
It’s just wild to me that in the age of instagram, in which many/most celebrities release new photos (and videos!) nearly every single day, that the royal family is still crying about being overshadowed by a photo. And in this case, that funeral four photo and the new shots of Meghan and Harry weren’t even released on the same day. It just makes them look so jealous, how does the firm not realize this? It’s absolutely pathetic.
That expression on Harry’s face makes him look like he’s up to something, lol. I bet they have a lot of fun together and of course they are totally HOT.
These pictures are amazing and practically everywhere. BP and KP are seething that the pics announce the Sussexes are back and they are not going to cower in the corner somewhere because the treatment they got during the queen’s funeral.
I never thought “hold my finger” would be the hot I needed, but here we are. These two are sizzling. Also dying lolz about Harry looking like Cheshire cat.
Watching them effortlessly outshine the Drab Four makes me so happy.
I find it highly amusing that the tabloids are trying to create the narrative that H&M released this in order to overshadow the Drab Four and admonish them for it–how dare they pose for a picture weeks ago!!–yet they’re the ones plastering them all over their front pages. It’s like these papers have no clue that they aren’t being forced to print these.
I am sorry. I don’t like the portrait. The lighting is off. It makes it look like Harry has a leather arm, or something. I also wish they would have sat on the picture another week. Give the British press a week to properly shrug at the new fab four. Let the royals feel the apathy to hostility before hitting them with this. It makes it look like a direct response that the British press can now present as desperation
Why should they consider the British press and royals in anything they do?
I’m glad Harry and Meghan live their lives for them, and not the press thousands of miles away or strangers on the internet. If they let either of those groups rule them, they’d be holed up in Frogmore, afraid to be seen, or hidden away in the commonwealth country of Charles’s choosing.
Harriman released the first photos at One Young World on Sept. 30. The “fab 4” photo was released on Oct. 1. So who is stepping into the timeline and desperate? No matter when H&M release any photos, the BM will find a way for it to be “overshadowing” someone in the RF.
They’ve already “sat” on the pictures for nearly a month. And nobody cares about the British trashloids anymore, if the Sussexes had waited six months to release the pictures there would have been some complaints about that too. The tabloids themselves said the funeral director picture showed “There is no place for Harry anymore!”. Well, this is Harry saying ” Ok, cool.”.
Yeah, you lost me at “a direct response that the British press can now present as desperation.”
Whether this photo was released now or a year from now, the BM is going to put a negative spin on it. With TQ gone and appropriately mourned, there is literally NO reason on earth anymore for H&M to stifle, silence, or hide themselves to appease these jackals, because there will never be an acceptable way for them to live their lives in their eyes.
Should Meghan not have released episode of her podcast as well? Harry and Meghan have to live their lives they way they want to and to appease the press or the Royal Family.
When it comes to the Sussexes doing anything, there is always someone saying it’s not the right time, they should have waited, consulted the palace etc. To these types, the right time is never. See it how you wish, but what they do is on their timeline and what works for them.
They don’t work for the RF anymore. They don’t have to or should coordinate anything with them.
I don’t like these.
Meghan is luminous. Harry is smizing like “Yeah, I’ve got the hottest woman in the game on my arm….and what, b*tches?!?” Yeah, totally looks like a man who is unhappy with his lot in life. 🙄 Keep throwing your backs out with those delusional reaches and stretches, rats. What these two have you’ll never be able to take away or transfer to those human blobs of unflavored oatmeal over there in Windsor.
And here come the Karen trolls who don’t like the pictures for silly reasons.
Daaaaammmmnnnnnnn, Duchess. She did not have to outshine every star in the sky like that.
Yeah, he definitely looks miserable and full of regret. Dying to get back into that dusty castle to stand awkwardly with people he hates!
Come on, who wouldn’t want to conduct funerals with this creepy crew? As said many posts above, you’ve got Camilla on make-up duty, Chuck pottering around telling subordinates where to place the coffin (and getting in the way of people doing the actual embalming work), Kate comforting the bereaved, with her patented response to all stories about the deceased of “Oh, how interesting!”, and William–where is he? He’s been locked in his “cool down room”–where he goes whenever he’s incandescent with rage.
I know they need competent people to actually run the joint–do the billings, handle the procedures, the flowers, etc. I suppose that’s what Harry was supposed to do. His job? Do all the work of the funeral home while staying out of the way during the publicity, and getting none of the profits nor any acknowledgement of the hard work. Really, who would turn down that fine offer? Shocking, I tell you!
Lmao! Rival court indeed! Well played Sussexes!!! Let the pearl clutching begin….
Wow. The colored photo is stunning. I see so much of Diana in Harry’s face. It is so nice to see him look HAPPY. He deserves it, and has earned it. Meghan, is a goddess. I love her power pose. I’m just so happy to see them look so happy. It’s the inner peace kind of happy. Proud and strong.
The outfit is actually a matching blouse and trousers by sustainable and ethically sourced brand Another Tomorrow. It costs a little over a 1,000 dollars but some UK mags are id-ing it as Valentino and saying it costs an exorbitant amount (lol).
I can’t stop looking at how the button tab on the blouse matches up perfectly with the fly panel on the pants. It’s perfection and she looks exquisite.
I love Meghan. I think she looks sad in the colour photo – Photo 1.
That fking ‘family’. They are just vile.
WOW! That first photo just replaced all the depleted estrogen in my body.
They look fantastic. They really are a charismatic couple. And a good cause too.
It’s kind of tacky to take a big “We’re in power now” portrait at a funeral reception for the person whose death GAVE you that “power”. I changed my mind it’s not kind of tacky, it’s just tacky.
Love Misan Harriman, LOVE this photo, and these two!!! God, they’re glowing and healthy and in love!
H&M are glowing in this picture!! I love them so much. Gorgeous, smart and happy. Take that racist Royal family !
I love that top photograph because they look so in love. You never ever see this connection between K&W. I know, I know, it’s not a competition, but I think KP has always made it a contest, so I feel justified in commenting on the difference. And the colours are gorgeous and vibrant. I don’t like B&W photos so the second one isn’t my kind of thing but still lovely.
Now that I look at the 4 Undertakers picture, I’m thinking about the twilight zone episode where the family members waiting for the death of their rich relative are made to wear masks of ugly faces (It’s called the Masks)
They look like they’re about to enter the room for the reading of Grandma’s will, not realizing they will have to put on masks showing their true faces when they go inside.
The closing narration from that episode seems apt to me:
The Mardi Gras incident, the dramatis personae being four people who came to celebrate and in a sense let themselves go. This they did with a vengeance. They now wear the faces of all that was inside them—and they’ll wear them for the rest of their lives, sad lives now to be spent in shadow. Tonight’s tale of men, the macabre and masks, on the Twilight Zone.
It reminded me of The Addams Family, only without the energy of Gomez and Morticia.
Caption the last two photos: What You Wanted In The Monarchy/ What You Got.
The color photo is beautiful and the black and white one is so well composed!
Honestly it never occurred to me to compare this to that funeral portrait. I agree with some that this signals a reset, that the mourning period is over and time to get back to work. I like the vibrancy of the photo.
Genuine love is so photogenic … photoshop is no match for Meghan’s inner glow and Harry’s happiness.
Notice how William leans away from Kate in the photo. Trying to distance himself but she’s too close, lol. Actually this “official” portrait came close to turning my stomach.
The sunlight at Harry’s arm is a nice touch, beautiful pic.
It’s amazing how people truly believe that Meghan and Harry would continue to have their projects shelf because of the Queen death . But William and Kate have been seen multiple times since the queens death There are pictures of kate looking down right giddy laughing like a crazy . But only Meghan and Harry are supposed to stay in hiding stay in mourning don’t release any content. What really upset the Karen’s is that Meghan and Harry picture has everything that the Fab Four doesn’t have which is charisma in spade . That’s what is upset people isn’t Meghan and Harry fault that they have charisma and the new Fab Four look like a bunch of funeral directors.
The Drab Four look like individual cardboard cutouts that were photoshopped together. Badly I might add. The Sussexes’ revenge portraits are a chef’s kiss with a middle finger extended!
I deepest curtsy to America’s King and Queen.
Does Billy always turn AWAY from Buttons?…
Now that the poor Photoshopping of William’s body in relation to Charles has been pointed out, that’s all I can see in that picture! How is William positioned so far behind his father but has his arm in front of Charles? And the body language of the two couples is so different. Charles and Camilla look happy to be photographed together and William and Kate have zero body contact. Kate is probably holding on to the railing behind William to make it look like it, but it’s an awkward pose with William very decidedly clasping both hands in front of him to avoid having to touch Kate.
Meghan looks serene and Harry looks soooo naughty here hahaha, he’s got that playful glint.
H&M’s photos are gorgeous and capture what a beautiful partnership they have so well.