“After all that drama, Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo are fine” links

I’m sure he signed a post-nup giving her a little extra money for violating their “no getting caught cheating in ways that make the news” agreement and life went on. I don’t think she expects anything different.
I kind of get the feeling that this is a pr relationship to be honest. He seems like such a smug a**hat and any time I’ve heard her speak (rare – maybe in the AD tour of their house?) she seemed rather sweet and lovely. So either she knows what he is, or this is a pr fauxmance (and he needed attention, hence the drama), so I think you’re right – she’ll be fine.
Also, WTF FBI and Aretha??!!!
I don’t know Anners. I kind of feel like once there are children involved, it’s hurtful to those kids for people to speculate that they are only there because of a contract.
I bet you’re right about that. You don’t live on Earth and marry Adam Levine and not know exactly wtf to expect. None of us expected anything else.
Ewwww. I can’t even click on “Tom Brady doesn’t want any 9-year-olds to date his daughter.” I hate it when dads brag about policing their daughters’ sex lives. Especially dads who’ve had tons of sex themselves. Maybe talk to your sons about respecting girls and using birth control. Mark Wahlberg is another virgin policer. But even he didn’t start at 9.
Adam Levine is a icky, bad husband.
B must realize by staying she just gave him the go ahead to keep cheating, he will continue to be disgusting and she is going to continue to be disrespected.
Cheaters n3ver cheat just once, IMO.
Divorce him, take your millions and live your life.
It sounds like his cheating was part of the deal from the first days of the relationship and this is what she has signed up to. Whatever the agreement is it’s (currently) working for them.
I can’t imagine being in that kind of relationship, but I guess she’s OK with it? Maybe it’s an open relationship, maybe it’s just for convenience/kids, maybe she turns a blind eye for the money, who knows. No thank you, not for me.
I love Lashana’s gown! I’m a sucker for sparkly.
In my experience living in LA around the sports and entertainment industries …I think you just have to accept from the jump that if you are marrying a famous or powerful man, you will be cheated on. Period.
Apparently, your conspicuous conjugal observation failed to hit Khloe Kardashian.
What is the common denominator between Adam Levine and Nick Cannon? Both embody the type of masculinity whose wealth and fame can silence a woman into condoning disloyalty and blind her into believing she is amongst the lucky few who have a share of God himself. Such men thrive because such women exist.
To be fair to Nick, it doesn’t sound like he makes any illusions of wanting monogamy, either privately or publicly
To be fair to Nick’s baby mothers, it doesn’t sound like they had any initial intention of enthusiastically wanting polygamy, at least privately, but that they were coaxed and paid into putting up with it graciously in public. And this psychological dynamics must be reckoned with.
Agreed, but what bothers me is, isn’t anyone worried about STDs, or that their children will likely get little attention, since he’s spread so thin? He may be there financially, but it’s selfish to me that none of them seem to be thinking about how their kids might feel, being the children of a serial Sperminator.
The Brady’s have hired divorce lawyers.
Not surprising the moment Gisele went public was the moment it was over.
She has him by the balls. He needs her to recup his image and she will just get more money, more cushy life…
Did anyone honestly think she was going to leave him? LOL I never once thougth she was going anywhere. She isn’t going to join the first wives club. She has his kids, his money his prestige. She hooked up with him while he was still with Anne V. She is probably just mad it went public. As long as no one knows she will look the other way.
If you look back at how they got together– he bouncing between Anna V, Nina Agdal and Behati, you see that he was a cheater from the get-go. I’m not saying she deserves his cheating now or, how I hate, “she knew who he was when she married him.” People always expect better from their partner after they are married. And the partner is NEVER to blame when the the other person does inappropriate, illegal or egregious actions, period. Since they now seem to be good together–she attending his concert, etc., maybe “outside” actions by her husband either don’t matter to her or she’s putting up a front for whatever reasons. Maybe she’ll eventually divorce him. Maybe he’ll divorce her when he finds a “hotter” 20 year old Victoria’s Secret model. Who knows?
I also kinda think the third baby will be a boy. He seems like the type of guy (like Afleck) who ask/demand of the partner a boy as the last child. It didn’t save Ben’s marriage, of course. I have read that men are less likely to leave their family if there is a son (more likely if there are girls only–so disgusting).
FBI: Your tax dollars at work
I will never understand the Gigi and Leo situation if there’s is something going on there. She has to know he is using her to rehabilitate his image but I mean what does it do for her? Doesn’t his reputation proceed him. Gigi is not an up and coming model, and she is at the top of the game in her field. Is this not a downgrade for her? What am I missing….
I find it weird he went from never dating anyone over to the age of 26 to Gigi Hadid who has a kid only because it seems like “baggage” he wouldn’t want. Has he ever dated anyone with kids before???
Still don’t believe it, there are no pictures of them together. Just Gigi in Paris for work and Leo in Paris trying to make this story believable.
Coco, agree completely. There’s some grainy shot in NY if then speaking and that’s it. This reeks of a made up press generated relationship.
I sadly believe this is a case where the pregnant wife is wanting desperately to believe his lies. I really think she is so devoted she is trying her best to forgive him.