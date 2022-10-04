Queen Camilla & Princess Kate will wear tiaras for Charles’s first state dinner

King Charles III’s coronation is months away, likely to be scheduled for spring 2023. While Charles wants to dial down the excess, there’s no way to avoid dusting off all of the stolen, looted or “gifted” jewels. Queen Camilla will reportedly wear the Queen Mum’s crown, which features the Koh-i-noor diamond. The Princess of Wales will be expected to wear one of the larger tiaras, I suspect. But again, all of that is months away. What if Camilla and Kate want to get their hands on all of those jewels right now? Well, they’ll give us a preview in November, when KC3 hosts his first state dinner as sovereign.
Tiara time is looming! Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Although the itinerary has not been released, it is likely that a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace will be a centerpiece of the visit, meaning Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and other royal guests will be resplendent in some of the royal jewels. As the most senior royals aside from King Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — will take a central role in helping host the South African leader and his businesswoman wife over the three days.
Kate, 40, attended her first state banquet in 2015, helping the late Queen Elizabeth host the Chinese President of China, Xi Jinping, and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.
Yeah, Kate and William haven’t actually been to very many state dinners and banquets over the years. They’ve been married for over eleven years, and I think they’ve maybe attended four state dinners in that time? Granted, it’s not like QEII threw down the red carpet for every visiting head of state, but I was consistently surprised by how little effort William and Kate made to be included in the soft-power diplomacy moves of the crown. I mean, consider how many state events Charles has participated in throughout his time as PoW, and you realize how William-at-40 comes into this role as a complete lightweight with little to no background in wining and dining VIPs. That’s why there’s such an emphasis on “tiara moments” and jewelry. Because that’s all this couple really has – no thoughts, no strengths, just Kate’s access to jewelry.
All that being said, I do think Kate will get a tiara upgrade now. Usually, she’d only been given the Cartier Halo, the Lotus Flower Tiara or the Lover’s Knot tiara. I bet we’ll see her in something else for this state dinner.
Same. Charles has filled his decades with painting, writing books about architecture, creating Duchy organics, and attending way more events than those two. I’m sure he’s going to demand that they step it up. Charles and Anne consistently attend the most engagements with Will somewhere in the middle and Kate at the bottom.LOL should be fun to watch!
The people of the UK will dispute Camilla becoming Queen Consort, she may not be allowed to keep that title, for the sake of the Monarchy… and Kate’s Princess of Wales, title will be short lived.
Camilla is the Queen Consort regardless and I am British and only the Diana fans are disputing. Ordinary people are saying nothing. I am no Kate fan but the Princess of Wales title is hers to keep.
There may not be a princess of Wales for quite a while after Kate. She would be George’s future wife and George may not marry until he is in his thirties.
Where on earth do you get that from? And how would they “dispute” it? British people have significantly more to worry about at the moment than these titles (and yes, I am British).
Well, I’ve been saying for years that the only reason I’d marry into that hot mess of a family is the jewelry……so, hell yeah, bring out the tiaras.
This. Idk what purpose marring into this nightmare is if it’s not access to insane things like tiaras.
You couldn’t keep me from State Dinners lol
I bet the food is pretty good too! 😊
@ADS – I don’t care how fancy the setting or how pretty the plates may be. Food that is prepped in advance for 200+ people and kept warm before service is never going to be “that” good. Particularly when the person setting the menu had a bland palate. But I’d venture a guess that the wine list is above average.
Time for some jewls pr0n!
Honestly, I’d have a tiara on at breakfast.
Oh Kate is DEFINITELY going to upgrade her tiara. We should take bets on which one she’ll wear. I wonder who Camilla will put in charge of the jewelry? Definitely not AK anymore. Also Camilla is going to be wearing a BIG one. Again bets.
Kate is in this for the jewels and the castles and the designer clothes, she’s going to upgrade everything. We’re going to see her in a new bespoke gown too.
sorry, I just fell down a tiara rabbit hole, LOL. Camilla already has some big tiaras, but I feel confident she’s going to level up. Or maybe she’s holding off for the coronation?
To add – it will be interesting to see if the origins of any of the big tiaras or jewels is brought up in November. I think Camilla in particular has quite a collection of Saudi jewels.
Camilla’s worn the Delhi Durbar and the Honeycomb tiara but she apparently was given a crescent tiara previously belonging to the Duchess of Teck but she never wore it publicly. After looking at pictures I see why because it’s “smaller” compared to her other tiaras and Camilla loves big jewellery. So from that I can see Camilla loaning that tiara to Kate because she’s never going to wear it and to give Kate a new tiara now she’s PoW.
As for Camilla, maybe she’ll wear one of her current tiara or she’ll go for one of the ones worn by the queen but not the major ones (the girls of great britain one, the vladimir tiara)
I am betting that Camilla will level up for this first state dinner with either the Russian Kokoshnik tiara or maybe the Vladimir. I have a feeling they may shy away from the Girls of GB & Ireland tiara for a while because that tiara is so iconic and so associated with QE2. If she wore that one I’d be pretty shocked.
For Kate, if she doesn’t stick with the Lovers Knot I’ll be surprised because of its Diana tie, but on the flip side I won’t be shocked at all to see her take the opportunity to preen like a peacock in a new tiara option. My bet would maybe be on the ruby and diamond tiara the Queen Mother wore–not sure what it was called. I can’t imagine Kate will have any of the tiaras the queen wore as an option. There is one QE2 had with sapphires that I bet Kate would LOVE to have to match big blue.
I would be really surprised if she wore either the Girls of GB and Ireland or the Vladimir for her first state dinner as QC, but I think the Vladimir is more likely than the Girls.
I was thinking the Kokoshnik for Camilla. I think Sofia has a good point about the crescent teck tiara – its smaller, Kate may want bigger, but it has an interesting origin and Kate may appreciate that? (lol)
i would be surprised if we see Kate wear the Cambridge tiara again bc I think its clear she and William are trying as hard as they can to distance themselves from the Cambridge name, lol. But Diana is associated with that tiara so maybe?
I think the ruby one is just the burmese ruby tiara. I think its kind of ugly but Kate may like it, especially if she wears all red to honor Meghan lol.
@Becks1, I’m betting the Kokoshnik for Camilla. It’s very “queenly” and it looks fantastic on camera because of the amount of sparkle it gives off.
Funny enough, I always thought Kate looked good in the Lotus Flower tiara that she wore all of about two times. The design is pretty, it’s not too big and not too small, and it’s very feminine. She wore it well, but I got the feeling at the time that it probably felt like small potatoes to her because she had her sights set on the Lovers Knot. Now the LN might feel like small potatoes to Madame I swim in pearl earrings. But we’ll see I guess.
I’m LOL’ing at your wearing red comment. Ha! 😀
@l84tea @becks1 depends which one looks best with a red one shoulder gown or a red gown with a scarf detail because I have a feeling that’s what we’ll see. Kate hasn’t copykeened Meghan’s CJR gown yet.
Lololol imagine if it’s Queen Mary’s bandeau
C — The George IV State Diadem
K — The Modern Sapphire Tiara
@Carrot, I hadn’t thought about that one for Camilla. Ooh, that is definitely a possibility. And the sapphire one you mentioned is exactly the one I can see Kate wanting. I could see her trying to go for the whole suit with the necklace and earrings. Compared to Camilla’s new other choices, I can hardly see her bothering with that one. Camilla likes the big guns.
@Carrot I love how you’re not going back and forth, you’re just picking one.
i would be surprised if it was the diadem, but its not impossible. It would be a surefire way to one up all her other tiaras. I can also see Kate in that sapphire tiara, bc its kind of ugly IMO, lol, and I don’t think Kate has especially good taste in jewelry.
Y’all!!! This is so fun! I’ve got Google Images open and love your brainstorming. The Kokoshnik is my favorite (for Cams), I’ve got to say.
@L84Tea @Becks1, HAha, one pick per head! No??
I suppose I was thinking for K, the parure of necklace, earrings, bracelet, tiara, so big so blue so ugly seems like her thing.
And C, the diadem is acceptable as a tiara. Only queens wear it. I expect her husband will want her to own it asap. It would be a very FU choice.
Who mentioned the Strathmore Rose? I’d like to think that’s being saved for Louise.
@Carrot I love the Strathmore rose, I was hoping for that for Meghan’s wedding, but I read somewhere that its apparently very fragile so its unlikely we’ll see it worn in public again. But if we do, I think Louise is a good bet at her wedding, bc then it would probably be retired and not seen again.
Camillia – Kokoshnik Tiara
Catherine – The Cambridge Sapphire Parure
While Camilla will get the “grander” one but I just know that Catherine is going to angle for one Diana wore, or one that hasn’t been seen in public in forever. Something to grab attention.
I might be wrong, but I don’t believe Diana ever wore any other tiaras besides the Lovers Knot and the Spencer tiara.
@L84Tea I was spending some time today looking at this lol, and the only other two tiaras I found pics of Diana wearing were necklaces/chokers that she wore as headbands. But I thought there were pics of her wearing an aquamarine tiara but I think I was wrong.
@Becks@1, I did the same, and when I saw a picture of Diana with a deep blue band on her forehead I was like, wait…I forgot she used to wear choker necklaces sometimes on her forehead. Not sure those count though. 😀
I would LOVE to see something taken out of the vault that we’ve never seen. But I doubt that will happen. Don’t want to give evidence of all the loot they have.
I wonder how much of the access to the Royal Collection jewels changes based on Angela Kelly’s presence or absence. I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles clears the Buck House roster especially since he had initiated pink slip warnings during the bloody funeral to Clarence House staff.
I know plenty of others are more important/historic, but that Greville tiara she usually wears is already huge. Like, literally huge, and when Camilla goes big with the hair, it really suits her.
I just want to see any of the dozens of tiaras AK or the queen never let out. (The first royal woman who shows up in the Strathmore Rose wins a prize from me!)
I don’t think anyone will rock the boat too much at this first dinner. They may go big with the necklace/bracelet, but big gun tiaras will wait until the coordination.
I don’t have enough tiara knowledge to know which ones will be seen, but it’s unlikely that either will be wearing repeats of what they have worn in the past.
And the collection is now Camilla’s to control. Kate will still have to play second fiddle to her. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out because I highly doubt that Angela Kelly will be controlling things like she did in the past.
I just found out that there is a tiara-mania. It has photos, provenance, I am now happy as a little piggy wearing a tiara standing in poo
I’m voting for Queen Mary’s Fringe for Camilla.
For Kate – I’m thinking she may stick with the Lover’s Knot.
Is there a tiara with buttons in the collection?
That would be epic. Give me a hot glue gun and I may be able to make one for her 🙂
I strongly dislike Camilla, so I am not saying this out of “preference” for her over Kate, but: Camilla can *somewhat* carry off wearing a large tiara. Not the way Elizabeth could, but Camilla holds her own. Kate, on the other hand, cannot do a large tiara justice. Just as she makes expensive clothes look cheap, she will make any tiara on the larger size look tacky. But I don’t think she knows that, and will try to wear the biggest ones she can get her hands on, lol!
I think in general Camilla can carry off big jewels (not just tiaras although I agree with you there) better than Kate. Camilla wears the jewels, they don’t wear her. With Kate it’s the opposite. Farther down someone commented that they liked the CLK tiara with the white dress in the photos in this post but not the black velvet dress. I think a lot of that has to do with Kate’s other jewelry. With the white dress she did not wear a necklace, although she did wear big earrings and a significant bracelet. In particular, I don’t think Kate can pull off big necklaces – they never quite work. camilla, on the other hand, can.
I’m not sure what it is, maybe its a confidence thing, maybe its just a matter of innate style (although I don’t think Camilla is particularly stylish overall, you know?), maybe its a matter of an overall outft/jewelry choice…but Camilla can pull off big jewelry. EQII could as well. Kate can’t.
In my opinion, big necklaces swallow Kate. That heavy diamond and ruby necklace she wore to the state dinner with the Spanish RF (you know, the one wear Kate looked like Martha Washington in her puce lace while Letizia looked red hot and gorgeous) looked terrible on her. It was so big and clunky. She did much better with the pearl and diamond necklace she wore to another state dinner (the one where she wore the french blue tafeta dress) that belonged to the Queen Mum. It was still a very fancy necklace, but it hung lower and looked less like a bib around her neck.
I think you guys are right, and it’s not just tiaras but larger jewels in general that Kate cannot pull off. You would think with her height, she could (not that she’s THAT tall, like Michelle Obama 5’10” tall, but Kate is tall relative to other women in that family) — and yet she can’t. I don’t think it’s her skeleton-ish body either that is the problem, because many women in Hollywood have similar frames and can wear humongous necklaces. So it’s not her build. And with her darker hair, the diamonds and jewels should stand our MORE than on Camilla. So it’s not her coloring. It’s just . . . everything. How she coordinates the jewels with clothes, her bad posture, her garish make-up, her manic smile, her poor fashion choices, it all combines to “ruin” the jewelry.
And an honest question: don’t these african and asian leaders that go to the UK for these state dinners (or even the queens funeral) get offended that their jewels that were stolen from their land get displayed right in front of their faces?
I’m sure the royals take great pleasure in doing just that.
I wonder the same thing too. I am not African, only black American so it’s not for me to say. But there was a lot of discussion on Twitter among the African diaspora about the countries’ leaders’ behavior during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. There may be two things are at play: real economic ties resulting from colonialism and something about the proximity to whiteness.
I hope the SA pm asks for their ish back and then says we will be leaving the commonwealth. And he might bc the majority of SA is really anti-colonialism and wanting reparations.
Excellent question Chloe.
Well it will be interesting to see if anyone wears one of the cullinan diamonds.
The more they wear the looted gems, the more we’ll hear about this issue. If they had the sense God gave a turnip, they would be returning them, not wearing them.
I hope Camilla gives Kate a hard time and does not allow her to borrow tiaras of her choice
Someone mentioned above that Diana only ever wore the Spencer and the Cambridge Love knot as tiaras, which is interesting since she was princess of wales for well over a decade before the divorced charles. Seeing as how the Spencer tiara was a family one, it seems she only ever wore one from the royal collection.
Perhaps kate won’t be getting much access since it is up to Camilla to control things and she will want the better ones for herself anyway. She won’t wear the Cartier one again because it’s too small for her ego, but maybe she only gets another one for use for now.
If she does wear the sapphires I believe part of that gift came from the Saudis when gifted to Diana so they better report provenance to be fair.
That tiara isn’t going to make her look better or shinier…it’s too bad that she doesn’t know this. What an awful woman.
Yet the tiaria is the only way Kate can access Willy’s family jewels, without waiting in line behind the next rival.
I’m still choking on Queen Cam and Princess Kate.
I still refer to them as parker-bowles and middleton
Me too. Pair of hideous homewreckers and a pair of dullards with all the appeal of boiled newspaper.
They’re still Rictus Grin and Gurning Grimace to me. 😂
Cow and stick.
Kate is not princess kate though. She’s the princess of wales no first name unless divorced. So saying princess Meghan is as accurate as saying princess kate.
Queen Camilla is accurate though. It’s the only time a married in woman gets to use her first name in a title. Other then married in woman is simply a feminine version of the husband’s title.
Isn’t it Queen Consort Camilla, if we’re going for accuracy? Either way, that header pic reminds me of the evil step sisters, just gloating about their conquests.
And she’s still not Princess Kate, anymore than Meghan is Princess Meghan.
I can’t tell if you’re all correcting the headline of this story or me who was laughing with the headline. Either way, I think everyone is clear on the inaccuracy. The point is that is how Cams and Katie see themselves as they cackle in delight.
Sometimes written comments don’t give off the humour intended. Basically I meant to say that kate still isn’t princess kate. So we may as well call Meghan princess Meghan because it’s just as accurate. (Yes I know about the princess Henry and William)
But we know that only one of them dedicated her life to get that title and has only tiaras as cold comfort for the otherwise empty life.
@Nic – I bet many of us secretly think of Meghan as “Princess Meghan.” I actually like “Duchess” better. It has an elegance to it and sounds a bit more adult than princess (which I will always associate with Disney teen princesses because that’s how I grew up, like most of us). I would be fine with the Sussexes and their kids dumping the titles completely and declaring that they are Californians, where hereditary titles aren’t a thing, and want to be judged by their work. And yet I also absolutely respect that they’re holding onto the titles for now and making the RF reckon with what they’ve done to Britain’s favorite prince.
I hope Camila gets some tiaras out of the vault and wears something rarely seen before. She likes her big jewellery after all. Also hoping Kate wears something new because I am so tired of always seeing the lovers knot.
Kate and Camilla are so out of touch
Well, here’s the opportunity to search out the provenance of any big jewelry they wear.
I see both state dinners Kate has some yellow ribbon and a blue sash, what do they mean?
She was given a pretty ribbon because she kept her mouth shut about William and Rose’s affair. Also, it was a bribe because she refused to leave the house for three months after the affair was exposed. I believe it’s the blue one, but I could be wrong.
LOL LadyD! You’re not wrong of course.
@Noke generally the sashes are for the various royal orders that the royal families sort of exchange among themselves. Kate got one order for keeping her mouth shut about the affair (I think thats the royal victorian order?) and the other one (the yellow one) is the family order? Maybe?
If she wasnt such an insecure mean girl i would almost feel sorry for her. Wearing a ‘Look the other way’ badge of honour.
There is a state dinner where kate had no sash or order, which is the one in the red dress.
Kate did not wear a household order in public until 2018, after Meghan was officially dating Harry. There are plenty of old posts discussing why it was taking so long for kate to get any kind of order when the other married in women got their much earlier. Of course they tried to say the delay was because she was only a granddaughter in law but mostly it was because Kate was lazy.
The Victorian order showed up in spring 2019 after Kate had disappeared from public view for most of April and may just as the Rose story was made public.
The yellow ribbon is her Royal Family Order from Queen Elizabeth. It has a little diamond framed portrait of the QE. The blue sash with the red edge stripes is for the Royal Victorian Order. If you’ve seen Harry wear a cross shaped medal on a neck ribbon, that’s also for the Royal Victorian Order and it pains me that Harry’s order is at the second highest rank, but do-nothing Kate’s is at the highest rank.
Staying with a cheating husband is a higher service than actual military combat service I guess.
It is interesting that King Charles111 has chosen South Africa for his first state dinner as monarch, one of the first states of the original British Commonwealth’s as it was then known.
Apart from that historical fact, everything else eludes me, it is technically a ‘working’ affair not about dressing up.
Soon it wil be time to return fully to an air of nonchalance, too much trouble in the world.
John Oliver just did a piece on looted antiquities in museums (GB in particular). The K diamond was mentioned. The more they flaunt these ill-gotten treasures the more antiquated and out of touch they look, imo
India is EXTREMELY pissed about the Koh-i-Noor. It wasn’t given, it was grabbed. It’s been out of sight since the queen mother passed away, but if Camilla is stupid enough to wear it, she will be opening a very loud and messy can of worms. There are tons of south Asian jewels all over the West, housed in royal vaults and museums.
The Star of India, the world’s largest cabochon Sapphire is in the natural history museum in NY. (Fun fact: the Star of India is actually from Sri Lanka, a separate country that’s never been part of India. That’s how little the colonizers cared about the history of things they stole for their history museums.)
I am SO here for these worms to start spilling and getting busy.
Small tangent: John Oliver revealed on Seth Meyer’s show that he’d been contacted a while back to receive an honor from the palace. He turned it down immediately. They suggested he think about it for a while, and he doubled down and said nah, it’s not going to change.
omg I LOVE this.
John Oliver basically predicted that Meghan was going to be treated poorly by the family when he was on colbert in 2018. He grew up there so he knows the insanity of the culture around that family more than most. And his stories about the UK when there is a mess there are hilarious. This week he did a segment about Truss that was amazing.
I crushed so hard on John Oliver when he first joined TDS. I still love him. My BF was like “it’s just the accent,” and I’m like no, it’s the accent+the dark hair & beautiful eyes+biting wit & DGAF attitude.
I’m Indian–I’ve talked abt my feelings on Big K elsewhere, but suffice it to say, that thing is for sure cursed–consider on whose head it’s going to sit on top of, and tell me that thing ain’t cursed.
Rumour also has it, Camilla doesn’t take regular showers or care much abt personal hygiene, or at least that was the rumour from her younger days, so if Big K IS going to get returned, I’m gonna ask it be dry cleaned at least twice (or w/e the equivalent is for jewelry), lest it come back covered in dandruff.
Since the Wales are terrible at soft diplomacy, it’s probably they don’t get invited. But jokes on them because they are the future and it looks bleak.
Oh, Kate is definitely going to pull out something new to wear to this State Dinner.
Great, she will have something new to mumble about. You’d think those jewels would come with a sparkling wit.
You don’t think she’ll keep wearing the Lover’s Knot so she can fully consume her dead MIL’s spirit as PoW? She has no personality beyond copying people so I’d be shocked to see her in something new.
Yeah, she’s got Diana’s title now, she will definitely still want to wear that tiara that most people associate with Diana. (besides the Spencer which she can’t wear anyway)
Oh goody, goody, what else is new on those two mean girls, still ugly inside and out. Never mind the homeless, and hungry, let’s do flount the taxpayer paid for wealth. Such disdain for the peasants. Pageantry, with lavish meals, and attire, while the poor look on, and bow and scape, and sing hailil to our betters , and long may we keep them in tiaras, and crowns.
Kate is so hard in appearance … just brittle. Tiaras won’t change that.
Her only accomplishments have been producing a male heir and staying skinny.
What’s comical is that the skinny looks so terrible. She used to be fuller and it really suited her (it suits anyone as they age to gain a few pounds to fill out the hollows and wrinkles to avoid looking old and haggard).
For the UK royalist this may be a momentous occasion. But how many folks other than royalist really care about this nonsense. The hubris from these folks is really astounding. Wearing stolen jewels is to celebrated? I can not wrap my head around a country with as many issues as the UK has looking forward to a home wrecker and a do nothing wearing tiara’s or head pieces. This is such 16th, 17th century nonsense. Really UK with hunger, money issues, electricity issues celebrating women wearing tiara’s to a state dinner which will probably throw away enough leftovers to feed a village is what you are looking forward to. Sympathy for those suffering in this country.
These are also the same people who try to accuse Meghan of intentionally wearing jewels gifted by MBS but suddenly the tiaras and other jewels of questionable provenance get ignored when it’s the white royals.
Just can’t get excited about tiaras on ugly people. And I don’t mean physical appearance. Ugly souls bedecked in jewels are still ugly.
By now you’ve all heard of the expression “snatched her wig.” By god, I hope someone there snatches Kate’s tiara. (And all the other stolen riches.)
#AbolishTheMonarchy
It’s sad is that the only things Cam and Keen will contribute to this state banquet is being models for looted jewels. Trust and believe if the royal bling they wear have a dirty history the Witches of Windsor will be dragged for it on Twitter if not on the news. I’m surprised they are hosting a splashy state banquet now with the current economic crisis in the UK.
Kates head had to be good for something, so a tiara it is .
Good strategic move, with so many Commonwealth countries wanting to get rid of him as their head of state. So how many photos of events where they are boring and clawing Black people are we going to be subjected to? While C-Rex can do diplomacy, I seriously doubt the other 3 can. Despite recent videos showing the PPOWs near and talking to Black people (Catty even touched one!), they still need a lot more practice. More focus will be on them. Tiaras aside, this upcoming trainwreck should be quite entertaining. #StillAVeryMuchRacistFamily
I apologize in advance for my ignorance but are Harry and Meghan going to be invited to KC3’s first state dinner? I assume that since they are not working royals Harry and Meghan are getting nothing: no money, no titles, no tiaras etc. and of course no invitations to fancy state dinners. Harry is still the King’s son and he has done nothing to deserve to be left out. It is just not fair.
He’s no longer a working royal so he won’t be there. And that begs the question, would he and Meghan even want to be there after their treatment at the funeral to be dragged and compared to the Flat Four? The RF is not welcoming to them. I hope they stay away for Chuck’s coronation.
I hope the threats and demands are dealt with by coronation.
That way, the Queen’s funeral would have been the last forbearance for the Sussexes.
In this scenario, @Freeshalori hopes will be the reality.
They’re not working royals so they won’t attend. I think even if they were they would find a way to exclude them.
@Lolo86lf — NWR and like Becks1 said, even if they were, they’d likely be excluded. If it makes you feel better, Liz probably left Harry some horses.
Let us see if Kate has finally got the message that court dress for women at these state dinners is white? Not a prom dress in a candy colour and not red to match the carpet, it’s white.
Pretty Please……
The Queen had a special dress that she wore pretty often to those type of affairs.
That’s why the Queen always wore a white, usually satin, long dress. Same with Camilla.
Not looking forward to kate and Camilla grinning for cameras and Charles and William are grating not the same anymore are Sophie and ed going
Are rose and her husband attending
David Rocksavage is out of a job until William is king. It would be interesting if they did attend.
Whether the author of this article likes it or not–the buck (jewel wise) now stops at Camilla. She will give Kate a tiara to wear and that’s that. Being Princess of Wales does not give her any additional precedent in this department than she had as Duchess of Cambridge.
That’s right Mistress Consort calls dibs on the royal jewels now. I laugh at how People and other mags write that Kate will be dripping in royal jewels. Would it be funny if the queen left Meghan some jewelry from her personal collection, or have a tiara made for her like she did for Fergie?
The difference is Meghan doesn’t expect to get jewels. The other vultures do. Meghan wore her tasteful earrings from the queen at the funeral. Kate was raiding the collection for gaudy brooches minutes after the death was announced.
Meghan will ‘get her hands on’ anything the queen left to her.
Does knows whats in late queen Will?? I think most of queen jewellry especially russian origin is private collection. Part of me think queen made some loopole to these jewllery becuase these are not going to used by blood Royal. I have a theory that only few piece Will vê used by these and rest might be given back to the state. Private collection goes to blood princess. Queen only tolerate these two. Lets wait and see. Its going to be tone deaf because brits going have cold pintar Plus these tdo idiots going to wear tiara from diamonds from poor countries.
I believe the contents of her will are under a suppression order for 99 years.
That is one hell of a Botox brow. Kate is starting to get that joker look to her face. 😕
Starting? She’s had the joker look for a few years now. There are a few very jokeresque pics from the Caribbean tour for recent examples. And the photos above are pre pandemic so several years ago already.
Thank you guys for the fun trip down Google! I had no idea the BRF had *so many* tiaras. Here’s’ a question for you royalists:
Seeing the many tiaras on “lesser” royals (the Kents come to mind), I am surprised Diana didn’t get to wear more than the Cambridge Lover’s Knot. (Obviously the Spencer tiara was hers). She loved big jewelry—god love her—and I am surprised she didn’t wear more of those with some of her excellent big color gowns during her time in the BRF.
Also—could Sophie’s tiaras BE any uglier?? Oooof. And another aside: Fergie, however much she epically flamed out, she sure got a great tiara made for HER for her wedding (which, I don’t recall another royal bride getting!?)
So during Diana’s era as PoW, the Queen was still in charge of most of the tiaras and I’m not sure how many Diana had access to. the reason Camilla has some big ones is that they belonged to the QM and she “loaned” them to Charles (I think thats what happened – like she left them to QE but they were loaned to Charles, something like that). Those are the big ones we see Camilla wear. So Charles wouldn’t have had access to them during Diana’s years as PoW. And Diana said that the CLK hurt her head bc it was so heavy, so that’s why she preferred the Spencer tiara.
and yeah, Sophie’s tiara is pretty ugly (she got that for her wedding as well.)
Sophie’s wedding tiara got a redesign a few years ago so that it looks slightly less Royal Cat Ears now. She’s also been seen in an aquamarine tiara seen once on QE, as well as two other tiaras that may have been private loans or personal property.
The Kents and the Gloucesters have some rather impressive pieces, but those were specific bequests from Queen Mary to her son Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester (father of the current Duke) and her grandson Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. They were never owned by Liz or her mother.
They will likely to have to be sold when the current Dukes die to pay the estate taxes.
I would like to see them open up the vaults to all of the working Royal women to borrow from like some of the Continental Royal families (instead of Queen Elizabeth’s practice of giving life term loans of one or a couple tiaras). That way, more of the tiaras could be aired and it wouldn’t be the same old tiaras over and over again. I’m not sure, however, that either Camilla or Kate would want to wear any of the smaller tiaras.
I don’t know if Kate is going to go with a new tiara? I think she really likes the Diana link wearing the Lover’s Knot. I don’t think that tiara always suits her depending on the dress she wears. It looks okay with the white dress in the pictures here but it does NOT go with the heavy velvet dress she wore. She’s only worn 3 tiaras in 11 years and she’s worn the Lover’s Knot the most.
A quick google search shows Camilla also seems to wear the same 2 or 3 tiaras but they are some of the really big ones. I don’t think she’ll deviate from them but we will see I guess!
I wonder if Camilla will come out wearing ‘The George IV State Diadem Tiara.’ It can only be worn by Queens, and it is a BIG one. I personally think it would be uncomfortable to wear.
I bet Kate would come out in one of the more ornate jewel Tiara’s like ‘The Modern Sapphire Tiara’ which would match her ring of doom….
The best site for all things magpie- you know who you are!! There will never be another Q Mary. She was OTT
My bets
Cam – out the gate with girls of Britain/Ireland OR GD Vladimir OR QM Fringe
KKKhate – out of gate with something with color. Vlad with emeralds OR Burmese Ruby or Mordern Sapphore or Nizam of Hyderabad
QE tiarias
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2015/09/tiara-thursday-tiaras-of-queen.html?m=1
Charles controls the vaults. He will let Cams wear whatever she wants, barring maybe the GGBI. That one is just too closely associated with his mother – it’s the tiara she wore in the portrait used on their stamps & coins. That’s going in the vault for a long time – maybe until Charlotte pulls it out for her wedding.
Cams likes the big gun tiaras, so maybe the Vlad or one of the “wall of diamonds” kokoshnik tiaras.
The other one – yes, something with color – probably the sapphires. The Nizam of Hyderabad was a gorgeous tiara, but was dismantled ages ago – the diamonds were used to make the Burmese Ruby tiara, which I think is awful.
I’ve written on queen Mary so I want the Delhi Durbar busted out again. I remember the amazement when Camilla first wore it as it hadn’t been seen in decades. THAT is a tiara and Camilla pulled it off. Kate couldn’t ever so we won’t have too many opportunities to see it again. The Lover’s knot is still perfect for Kate but I’d like to see the sapphire tiara—even though it’s not very attractive. NO WAY she gets any of E’s major tiaras. They had much better sapphire ones (Victoria’s, the Cambridge) that have left the main line. I doubt we’ll see the Strathmore or Teck given their fragility. Queen Mary used to dismantle and redo jewels all the time, including historic ones. I wish that was done with those tiaras rather than just leaving them to gather dust. Or redo some of the uglier tiaras that exist.
@courtney, “I’d like to see the sapphire tiara—even though it’s not very attractive.”. That sapphire tiara is just itching to be turned back into a necklace. As a necklace it is gorgeous!
That white dress on Kate is absolutely hideous, it looks like it was made of toilet paper. And honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate wears the same ol same ol tiara because she is just so boring, with no imagination.
Is there any idea of who will be in charge of the Crown owned jewels to replace Angela Kelly or will it continue to be her?
So which one will choose the tiara Meghan wore for her wedding because we all know one of them is seriously considering it.