Queen Camilla & Princess Kate will wear tiaras for Charles’s first state dinner

King Charles III’s coronation is months away, likely to be scheduled for spring 2023. While Charles wants to dial down the excess, there’s no way to avoid dusting off all of the stolen, looted or “gifted” jewels. Queen Camilla will reportedly wear the Queen Mum’s crown, which features the Koh-i-noor diamond. The Princess of Wales will be expected to wear one of the larger tiaras, I suspect. But again, all of that is months away. What if Camilla and Kate want to get their hands on all of those jewels right now? Well, they’ll give us a preview in November, when KC3 hosts his first state dinner as sovereign.

Tiara time is looming! Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24. Although the itinerary has not been released, it is likely that a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace will be a centerpiece of the visit, meaning Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and other royal guests will be resplendent in some of the royal jewels. As the most senior royals aside from King Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — will take a central role in helping host the South African leader and his businesswoman wife over the three days. Kate, 40, attended her first state banquet in 2015, helping the late Queen Elizabeth host the Chinese President of China, Xi Jinping, and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

[From People]

Yeah, Kate and William haven’t actually been to very many state dinners and banquets over the years. They’ve been married for over eleven years, and I think they’ve maybe attended four state dinners in that time? Granted, it’s not like QEII threw down the red carpet for every visiting head of state, but I was consistently surprised by how little effort William and Kate made to be included in the soft-power diplomacy moves of the crown. I mean, consider how many state events Charles has participated in throughout his time as PoW, and you realize how William-at-40 comes into this role as a complete lightweight with little to no background in wining and dining VIPs. That’s why there’s such an emphasis on “tiara moments” and jewelry. Because that’s all this couple really has – no thoughts, no strengths, just Kate’s access to jewelry.

All that being said, I do think Kate will get a tiara upgrade now. Usually, she’d only been given the Cartier Halo, the Lotus Flower Tiara or the Lover’s Knot tiara. I bet we’ll see her in something else for this state dinner.