‘The New Fab Four’ portrait: King Charles, Camilla, William & Kate yuk it up

Buckingham Palace posted this photo over the weekend – King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales. This was taken on September 18, the Sunday before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, at the palace reception for visiting heads of state, diplomats, etc. The smiles are definitely a weird choice? That being said, the four of them never stopped looking super-pleased that entire mourning period, especially William and Kate – they seemed so loose and smug the entire time. Several royalists have called this photo the birth of the new “Fab Four.” LOL.
I recognize Kate’s dress – she wore that to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. She paired it with QEII’s diamonds-and-pearls last year. I can’t tell what Royal Collection pieces she wore here, but she clearly couldn’t wait to get her grubby little hands on all of the jewels. She made that clear from the word go.
Anyway, all of that gold on the walls is so tacky and so Trumpy. I realize Donald Trump wanted gold-plated everything because he thought it would make him look royal, but in truth, it went the other way. His style made the royals look so gauche and tacky.
Photos from the other diplomatic reception that weekend, where Kate and Camilla seriously could not contain their glee.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Chris Jackson for Buckingham Palace.
-
Doesn’t every “fab four” break up?…
Just puttin’ it out there.
Yes, they did spectacularly! Kate and Wills best remember that Chucky and Cams are the original mean girl and boy,too. They will school and make an example of her in a heartbeat..slim down monarchy be dammed.
Truss put the constitutional in monarchy for KCIII though, no COP26 for him. I love it
I doubt the couples trust each other. EVen remotely. It is a fake photo of “togetherness.”
Actually, it’s COP 27.
Thank you for that, HennyO. For some reason I thought it was 26 too.
Best comment lol!
Why does this family seem fixated on always having a “fab four?” It’s so stupid. And this one is particularly desperate because there’s nothing remotely “fab” about any of them.
Royalists are so pathetic, lol. ALWAYS trying to polish turds.
This photograph is chilling: they look very pleased with themselves, like a couple of scavengers and a pair of hyenas after ripping an antelope open and feeding on it. At least some people are thriving beautifully from the Queen’s death. It’s the second time Charles and Camilla get to enjoy the perks of a woman dying, but it’s a first for the Wails. My condolences to these aggrieved 4.
Waiting for them to start squabbling publicly (in the RR’s pages) in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
The “Fab Four” was a title coined for the Beatles. Leave it with them and out of politics, particularly not applying to these four.
It seems to me, in hindsight, that the Cambridges’ cottage in Windsor was about them wanting to move themselves and their kids over right by their soon-to-be home of Windsor castle – like they probably knew the Queen would pass soon and wanted to get established nearby ASAP. Just kinda grabby.
That’s what I kinda think, too. Kate definitely wanted the kids to go ahead and get established at their new school. Which I understand to a point, but it does leave an ick feeling of vultures circling.
My thoughts were they wanted to get that before moving into Windsor castle to secure it for her parents. As always, the Middletons are not far behind in the grift.
I doubt that Charles would ever agree to that, and since Kate is skating on thin ice already, having Carole anywhere near the Castle would be stupid. He has her number IMO.
100 percent I think they knew she likely had under a year to live and planned the move accordingly – it also
will probably make the eventual move to Windsor Castle seem a little less grabby if anything – now they can be like, we’ll were already right next door so it onky makes sense to just move into this empty castle. Vs. it would have seemed like more of a production if they were moving directly from Kensington Palace to Windsor Palace.
This was my first thought, too. “They wanted to be closer to the Queen” my foot.
You left off the part of “…closer to the Queen’s jewelry and priceless works of art and 300 bathrooms.”
I’ve been convinced that’s why they dragged their feet on actually moving in, and waited until right before school started. I bet they thought QEII might pass during the summer and they could move directly from KP to Windsor without the Adelaide stop in between if they dragged their feet long enough (until they couldn’t wait anymore.)
I like to think the Queen’s last mic drop was holding on until the first day of school just to keep them in their place…
Kate just finished raiding the Queens jewelry closet. I’d be high too,
Is Meghan going to get some more jewels too? I understand she got a tiara when she married Harry but that’s not much is it? Why should Kate get to keep 90% of the dead queen’s massive jewelry collection.
@Lolo, I doubt it, but I also doubt Kate will inherit any of the Queens personal collection, that will likely go to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Kate has (full?) access to the Royal collection to borrow.
Meghan’s tiara was not a gift, it was lend to her. I think she can only get another piece if the Queen decided to put her (or Harry) in her will and it only applies to queen’s private collection not the sovergin’s one
I would think that Camilla and Kate, the two directly in line to be Queen Consort, would get the bulk of the jewels
I read somewhere that most of her personal jewels will probably go to Charles. I’m sure there are some pieces she wanted others to get, which hopefully she gave out before she died. She wouldn’t leave anything directly to married-ins.
QEII could dispose of her personal jewels at her pleasure in her will. She could, if she wanted to, will pieces of her personal jewelry to the crown. The crown owns most of the major pieces of jewelry, which is now at CCCam’s disposal, and CCCam may lend any or all (or none) of those pieces to PKate. If and when Kate becomes queen, she will get full access and get to make the decisions about sharing.
the jewelry should probably go back to the countries it was stolen from. just a thought.
Chic, 👏👏👏 I would be high too! I need just one tiara to wear while grocery shopping and cleaning house. Having access to it all would be too much for me to handle
Those jewels aren’t going to have deep conversations with Waity when she wants a human connection. They aren’t going to plan a future with her when she wants a partner. They aren’t going to hug her when she wants love. And they aren’t going to f*ck her when she’s horny. Believe me, Waity Mutton’s going to need meds to keep that smile going.
👏👏👏 dang, say it Gabbie!
@Gabby: And now that Roger Federer has retired, London must seem a lonely place to her.
Yikes. William is clearly keeping his hands firmly to himself. Even Chuck has the decency to embrace Camilla.
I’m envisioning Kate’s hand behind Will as just kind of floating there, awkwardly. She is most certainly not actually touching his butt.
Probably has her hand on the rail behind them.
I don’t know, her hand kind of looks like it’s falls just at Will’s point of pegging. She’s got to keep her man somehow 🤷🏼♀️.
Yeah, is seems her arm is angled down.
@mia the way i screamed at “point of pegging” what a hilarious turn of phrase
@Betina, same ☠️
Honestly, I think she’s posing with her feet so close together she’s resting her hand on the railing behind them for balance.
That’s what I saw first, she has her arm behind him (even though they are not at all touching) and he has his firmly grasped in front of him. Charles at least has one arm around Camilla. It’s so odd.
Just interesting that Charles and Camilla are being touchy in this photo but if Harry and Meghan did the same they’d criticized and vilified.
Touch her? She would bite his hand off? Remember that tv clip where she shrugged his hand off her shoulder?
Williams pose though makes him look childish
Yes, when he stands like that it looks like he’s always trying to protect the “crown jewels”.
And why not? Why wouldn’t William protect them, given the way Kate’s pouncing on anything that’s not nailed down.
Yes! The body language OMG! Charles and Camilla are obviously a team, but William can’t even pretend not to resent Kate. Meanwhile Kate is trying so hard it hurts.
Not just his hands- he is physically leaning his whole body away from her!
Yeah his whole body is screaming “I’m not with her and I’m comfortable with that stance”. If it wasn’t for her reaching her arm over, one could easily edit her out of the pic.
Just as he was in some photos of the flower viewing walkabout with M & H.
Because the deal is that he can side rosebud as much as he pleases but she can’t, how does Kate sort out the emotional imbalance in the bedroom department?
Chris Jackson worked the angles and photo shop pretty hard to conceal how kate is nowhere near physical contact with William.
His posture really gives it away though.
I was wondering if the photographer suggested they put their arms around each other & William just thought nope, not doing it. Doesn’t want his dad or wife touching him. I think Kate’s hand is dropping down after she realized William wasn’t going to bother.
More like the Inferior Four. Dull, dull, dull knobs. I can’t think of anything nice to say except Chucky sensibly keeps his meaty gross hands in his pocket.
I can’t decide if this is more or less bleak than the “Magnificent Seven”
This photo is so tacky. They couldn’t wait to do a photo shoot before the Queen was even buried? Why not do one around Charles’s birthday? If this photo was to
“assure the public” it seemed to have the opposite effect because they were getting dragged on social media.
Yes, to be smiling and yucking it up, THE DAY BEFORE QEII’S FUNERAL? This tells me they’re all thinking,”Hurray, the old bag is finally dead! Let the party begin!!” As tacky AF! So much for recognizing the mourning period! No wonder they’’re getting dragged. Shameless ghouls, all!
It is weird timing. A smiley photo with everyone in black? The day before the funeral? Weird weird weird.
Royalty is “gauche and tacky”. Some on line were complaining that Kate had her hand on Will’s butt. I think it’s on the rail behind him so that neither is actually touching the other but they can give a fake appearance.
The smiles definitely seem…..smug. IDK. Like I showed the pic to my husband and was like, can you tell they are about to bury their mother/grandmother? Because I can’t.
Mourning publicly has to be tricky, because your every move is going to be scrutinized, so I’m trying not to overdo the whole “wow they’re smiling so not sad” reaction I’m having. But at the same time…:.they look REALLY happy. It’s off putting.
Also the space between William and Kate is so obvious. He’s closer to his father than his wife.
Charles waited 70 years to be King, he’s probably ecstatic. I have a feeling he’s going overstep his bounds immediately because he knows he doesn’t have much time left. He has plans he’s been waiting decades to enact and he’s not going to wait. I mean he was already firing people and changing locks in the first week. He will be yanking titles soon too. And now he already appears to be butting heads with the new Prime Minister. He’s drunk with power.
As for Will and Kate, they finally have their own million dollar piggy bank to raid, access to the Queen’s jewels and titles that finally put them above Harry and Meghan. They can’t wait to lord it over them. But money and jewels still won’t buy them the respect and admiration of the world though. They just look like grave robbing, greedy little piggies.
Ah, Snuffles, now you got me
all excited for Charles’s reign. It’s gonna be fun, isn’t it?
Maybe I’m the chaos queen this week or something, but I’m looking forward to it. Let’s watch Chuck blow up the monarchy!
Thats why i tend not to be too harsh on folks during such times especially in public,maybe they were breaking down behind closed doors. People mourn differently ,in some cultures you dont even mourn you celebrate life and the Queen had a long spoilt life,sad yes but hardly tragic. (like a 36 year old Princess)
Good it’s just 4 of them. Let them screw each other.
Well, they were already an inbred lot.
So gross, very smug looking people with Camilla smirking. Such bad taste to pose for it during mourning period. Charles has a strange look on his face. So out of touch. It looks like Camilla is posing for a wedding photo.
Kate makes sure The Ring is seen. The one that Camilla “inspected” when she invited Lady Diana to lunch.
Wow… the links between Camilla, the grooming of a teenage Diana, and the determined pursuit by a stalking Kate of the ring of doom are chilling. I feel the ghost of Diana is in this photo now…like Banquo at the feast
How William was never put off my Carole and Kate rearranging her whole life to land him has always been a wonder to me. I could not be with someone that creepy or opportunistic. Granted i am sure she wasnt the only girl who rerouted to St Andrews because of him..but still.
Noki, I think that people had been rearranging their lives to accommodate Willnot all his life. Kate doing so was just expected on his part given his high opinion of himself. He’s never really had to work for anything or take anyone into consideration, and never will. He’s the ultimate slacker and Cannot was Carole’s puppet. She never looks happy and never will be IMO.
I have always wondered how Cam feels when she ‘sees’ Big Blue all the time, KKKHate flaunting it in every picture?? I know how I would feel…..js
Every time I see photos of these self-important flab four, I feel more and more relieved that Harry & Meghan got TF outta dodge! Like, they (and especially their kids) are so free from this hellhole….whew!!😪
I know, right?
This is ghoulish and weird. How insecure are these four that they can’t stop waving their hands and screaming look at me! Photoshop me!
Was this supposed to be a reminder to Harry and Meghan of the reception to which they were disinvited because they are out? Because honestly, there is no reason to pose for a family portrait at that time and then release it to the public.
It’s a wonder they disinvited them; they could have had the opportunity of dissing them right there in front of everyone–no, no, this photo is just us four, not you, you’re not family.
Look everyone, we’re the cool kids, we’re who everyone wants to be! Now just forget about those pesky Sussex’s, the bags of cash, the affairs, the laziness and the insecurities, just focus on us!
Don’t forget the eating disorders and extramarital affairs of the heir!
William has an eating disorder? Or are you referring to them combined as the heir?
Kate is going for the crypt-keeper look.
Three are posed with their arm around their partner. Then there is William with his hands in front, just a big nope, I’m not gonna touch her.
I don’t think Kate has her hand around William…she propably has it on the rail behind him…it’s just giving the illusion that she has it around him
Wow, hugely tone-deaf portrait. I can see they started as they mean to go on.
And sooo photoshopped! Everyone looks about 15 years younger, that’s too heavy handed guys. It was a cute gag on Fleabag but not here. Ugh.
ETA. I never want to hear about W&K being so hands off “because they’re working” again. If the king and queen can stand there with their arms around each other, the rule doesn’t exist you freaks! (Lol at Kate holding the bannister btw)
Camilla and Keenie look like they’re planning a ciggie break.
What jumps out at me is the extraordinary amount of photoshopping involved in creating this image.
Yes, I was going to comment on this. It really looks more like an official portrait than an event photo.
that’s definitely what I noticed most about it. photoshopped as hell.
All the redness ’shopped out of Chuck’s face
Chris Jackson really photoshopped them to death. Wow.
Also, the Kate Middleton “fans”’were fighting for their lives on social media last night claiming every family does this during a funeral and it’s ok to smile during a funeral, etc… No one is saying you can’t smile but this little photo shoot is weird and off putting. It was definitely a choice.
Aren’t these the same fans who viciously abused Meghan at the vigil and accused her of ‘smirking’ just because she had lips? They are a disgusting bunch.
The very same. They are desperate to try and convince people this photo is amazing and wonderful and not at all tacky and tone deaf.
It’s fine to release a photo of the new royals but they should have done it AFTER the Queen was buried, not the day before.
I’ve been to more funerals than I’d like and I’ve never seen anyone take pictures. Not at the wakes, the funerals or get-togethers afterwards. People might smile as they reminisce about the loved one, but nobody poses for pictures. But then, these people are royal and I’m not.
Yes, and I’ve been to the dinner after the burial where family I havent seen for years were gathered. Nobody has ever whipped out their phone for a photo. It’s inappropriate.
I think it just depends on the family. For example, at each of my grandparents’ funerals we all took pictures together and it was expected. The same was done at my father’s funeral. Just because you smile for a moment doesn’t mean you’re not upset. There has to be some levity when mourning in public.
@Steadyoak – it might be a cultural thing, too. It’s interesting to see that what is expected by some would be frowned on by others.
At my grandmother’s funeral lunch, we took a photo outside of the reception. We all live in different countries so we don’t get photos together very often.
Same. I have never seen people take photos like this at a funeral. And I have been to my fair share, sadly. If this is the only time these 4 will be in the same room together then this proves that this family isn’t close at all.
Again, no one is saying you can’t smile at a funeral but this photo is a bad choice to release.
Come to think of it, I remember seeing a photo of my mom’s family taken around the time of my grandfather’s funeral. It wasn’t taken at a funeral event, though, so they weren’t all standing around in their black funereal garb. That’s what’s perhaps off-putting to a lot of people. That and the big smiles. And ‘don’t even think about touching me’ William.
They all look so thin. It’s a strange photo.
Sure. Take a photo. Especially with family that you don’t see often or may not see for a while. But this is a photoshopped portrait they chose to release to the public … that’s the issue. There is a website that likes to make a point of how good the Royal Family is about stagecraft and public messaging; this is exactly the opposite of that .It’s all in very poor taste.
@UNCDancer could you drop the link to that website? Sounds interesting
@UNCDancer, agree.
The UK press is going to need all kinds of smoke and mirrors to keep this farce afloat. Literally none of these gaffe-prone people can do live TV. Kate can’t speak at all. Charles can’t contain his temper. William puts his foot in his mouth whenever he goes off script. None of them can conceal their racism.
I predict the Keen trip to the US is going to be tightly controlled. Only a couple of sycophantic reporters will be allowed access. American Non-Murdoch media is going to rip them to shreds.
I think if American reporters are not allowed direct access, they just don’t cover it other than a brief mention. Their visit is not going to get the major coverage they hope for, but it doesn’t matter because the Rota will lie about it and run articles how they have conquered America and shoved H&M in a corner by being “real royalty “.
The photo is just weird. Maybe if they weren’t smiling it would have been more appropriate. According to the Royal rota this photo is to illustrate the future of the monarchy and is part of the King’s 100 days strategy. I think in the coming weeks there are going to be a number of announcements including stripping Archie and Lili of their titles as Meghan said in the Oprah interview.
If this is the future of the monarchy as they claim, then we can all see that it’s definitely black, therefore dark, desperate and evil..
Something tells me Charles 100 Days Strategy is to slash and burn in the name of trimming down the monarchy. There will be no slowly phasing out anything. He’s going to leave a LOT of people angry who in turn will start leaking to the press like crazy. Harry’s memoir will be the least of his concerns.
@snuffles: I agree with you. He’s currently briefing against Liz Truss so he’s definitely going to be a different monarch to his mother.
I hope you’re right, @Snuffles, and I hope the leaking begins with Andrew. Surely, Andrew has dirt on Charles, shared gigglingly by Betty to her favorite son. We’re going to run out of popcorn.
100 Day Strategy, huh? This guy is no FDR; let the crashing & burning begin!
@Beanie that’s what I was thinking. Who does he think is? The monarchy doesn’t need a first 100 days. They don’t actually run the country and anything that is done is merely window dressing. He’s over here acting like he’s Biden or Obama.
It’s giving bleak and no pizzazz.
Has Charles shrunk? I thought he was close in height to William and Harry. In this pic he looks about a foot shorter.
Diana was the tall one. That’s where Harry and William get their height. They always had Charles standing on higher step so he could look taller than Diana.
Yup @snuffles he was always significantly shorter than his sons and he has shrunk as he’s gotten older. It happens to every person. You shrink and widen.
Vertebral discs dry up & compress hence the lessening of height. That plus the weakening of muscles can really do a number on you. It’s not actually a ‘shrinking’.
Charles only ever looked tall in comparison with the Queen, who was teensy. About 5’2″ at her tallest, and probably a few inches under 5′ in her old age. Diana would have to wear flats because he was insecure about it.
Charles and Diana were both 5’10”. He’s gotten shorter due to the reasons others have said regarding age.
Diana only was 5 ft 10.
Charles is actually 5ft 6…
With clogs on.
Drab Four. Charles looks like a butler, Camilla looks like the tea lady. Kate looks like a depressed housewife and William looks like the source of her sadness. A perfect image for the Charlatan era.
LoL! The Charlatan era, so apropos!
Drab Four is chef’s kiss. Well done, @Dee.
Drab Four, the Charlatan Era, both are perfection.
This photo is really inspiring. I’m fond of the humor in this comment section. So imaginative!
Well, they had to do something to erase that image of H&M walking with Will & Kate at Windsor – because it reinvigorated the Fab Four narrative. It must haunt them – they have tried to recreate it so much. Initially, they tried with with Edward and Sophie (who Tessa Dunlop witheringly dismissed as Ford Fiesta in comparison to Meghan’s Lambo)…and then it was the “Magnificent Seven”…and now these four. The issue is that when the original four are together, they do make an impact – I mean, you could hear people gasp when Harry & Meghan got out of the car with William and Kate that day. There’s a drama there that people enjoy.
No excitement, no shine, no glamour, no star quality, no “it factor”. Just a drab, lackluster, tiresome quartet who don’t dare turn their backs on each other.
The drab four are posing in front of mad King George III. How fitting.
I noticed that too! King George III lost the American colonies and died blind, deaf, and mad. Not the best choice for a backdrop!
Or….someone on the photo team saw the irony.
Who ever in their team thought that this is a good photo of the fab 4 to publish? All of them are in black, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, posing for the future of the monarchy, smiling at the camera… the desperation is real… they are trying hard to milk the effect of the Queen’s death and to assure their future but this photo is really tacky.
These overrated nepotism actors are hopeless. Charles, and even William, managed some stoic sad faces during the processions, but Camilla and KKKHate swung back and forth from bitter bitch face to greedy glee throughout the whole ordeal. Well, except for Cam’s aghast expressions when CIII was throwing his little hissy fits over pens, here and there. This Photoshopped-To-Death portrait is landing like feces on the Aubusson carpet all over Twitter. #KingCharlesTheCruel, #RoyalFamilyLied #RoyalFamilyIsRacist #PrinceofPegging — all the best hashtags are trending all over the place. I love that for them.
Seriously inappropriate and offensive picture even for de Winsdors. KC3 mother hadn’t even been buried and there they are, hair done, makeup on smiling away , might as well be smiling over his mother coffin. I’m.actually very surprised at Charles l really thought he was de smart progressive Winsdor , but what de f…k!
Yea this I don’t quite understand? Didnt they just have the jubilee why not take picture from that reception ?
I am not surprised at the behavior of all of them there have been signs of it for years
A, l don’t know what they where thinking, Kate looks delighted with herself would you look at her styled hair lol , probably feels secure in her marriage and position now as she knew the late Queen didn’t like or approve of her. Seriously Charles should take his hand out if his grubby little pocket and show his mother some respect.
Methinks CRex will keep his hands in his pockets or out of sight as much as humanly (kingly!) possible. The images of him with sausage or hotdog fingers are the funniest thing on twitter—no way Chuckles wants to fuel more of that.
If I didn’t know better ,I would think this pic was part of an ad campaign for some sort of drug….perhaps antidepressant?
Would any of them have been touching or making physical contact if not Harry and Meghan?
Where’s Anne and the Wessexes? They are “working royals” so why were they not in the class(less) photo? Were they even invited to the reception; they should have been as “working royals”. Is Charles kicking them out? And it looks ghoulish before the queen’s funeral. Harry was right, the right people weren’t looking out for Betty.
Wow! Cheesing in a family glamour shot taken during the Queen’s official mourning period is horrible and tres tacky. Smiles in the same portrait could be more easily explained away. C-Rex needs better advisors for this sh’t show he calls his “reign”. Robot Bill needs to be sent back to the factory. He’s been malfunctioning for quite some time.
C-rex is the best one I’ve heard so far.
Stupid comment. Chuck and Cam are really short and Will and Kate are very tall.
The best KHate has looked in years. She’s so happy the Queen is dead.
She is very happy, but her “best” comes from extensive photoshopping. She looks more like Camilla without it.
Yeah. I’ve seen a couple of pictures without the airbrushing and they’re pretty shocking. Not because she isn’t allowed to age, but because the unnecessary pretence of youth makes reality a huge disappointment.
There were nationalist protest marches in Wales, Scotland and Ireland yesterday. I bet this PR-photo was released to demonstrate to the nation that the Windsor leadership for the United Kingdom will continue.
And today it has been reported that PM Truss ordered KC3 to cancel his appearance at a climate summit.
It seems that the KC3 era will be very turbulent with heavy powerstruggles.
With QE2 the charisma of the monarchy has gone. It will be a challenge for them not to become the “Farce Four”. Unlike QE2 who started her reign with a clean slate and slowly built her public image, these four successors already have a fixed public history and image. Now they have to build a new image of public trust and competence.
Their one-sided fight with the Sussexes is a sign of weakness and will not fill the regal gap that QE2 left behind. In essence, their smiles in this photo hide their current lack of substance to fill QE2’s shoes.
Liz Truss + KC3 = the ruination of England what with slashing taxes mostly for the wealthy. Even the International Monetary Fund is rebuking her.
Well said. I think it’s so interesting that every thing they release seems either creaky or creepy. The BP pr machine worked okay during the reign of QE2, but their old-fashioned apparatus is not enough to sell Charles and Camilla to the public. It’s not working. I think they know it, deep down. But they don’t know what else to do. So we keep getting these press releases and photos and it’s all starting to look kind of pathetic. And Charles has only been King for less than a month!
This is so tacky. I mean…she wasn’t even in the ground and they are grinning for an official photo. Why not dance on her grave as well. If I’m being charitable, this was probably the happiest time for all 4 of them. Finally got the titles and station they’ve all wanted, so let’s document it before they go back to briefing against each other.
Holy bad photoshop! How can William’s arm be in front of Charles when he’s clearly standing closer to the wall than him? This is really crass and tactless, but totally on par for them. They remind me of a greedy group of crows.
You’re right @Jaded. William’s heels are clearly back against the railing while Charles’ toes are a good three inches in front of William’s. So how can William’s arm be in front of Charles’ who is standing straight up and not leaning back? Also the shadows on William’s face don’t match the other three people in the photo. Lazy people hire lazy photoshoppers.
Looks like Chris Jackson tried to make it seem like they were standing together but from the feet, Charles and Camilla are standing a step ahead while William and Kate are standing a step back but Chris photoshopped William’s right arm and Charles’s left arm so it looks like they were all level.
@Quinn — in fact, William looks like his whole figure has been photoshopped into the picture. I blew it up and the lighting/shadows around him just don’t match the others. Looks very sus to me.
@Jaded you are so right. Look at the smooth top edges of Chuckie’s suit coat and compare it to the jagged, raggedy top edges of Willi’s suit coat. Either Willi’s got a horrid tailor, or the cut and paste of William was done by a very shaky hand. The right hand side of Kate’s dress is also very choppy.
Having to photoshop William into the pictures seems par for the course, as he still seems like that little boy who you can never pull away from his video game to come and pose when everyone is ready so you just go ahead and take the picture without him.
Unless he’s slightly leaning forward (to avoid Kate’s wandering arm)?
Aarghh. Computer acting up. @Jaded, posted earlier about my appreciation of you calling them crows. A group of crows is called a “murder”. Folktale says that it was a group of crows that gathered together to decide on the fate of another crow-how they became to be called a ‘murder’. Mean birds.
have to laugh at the photoshopping in this picture. Smiles galore! They are getting a promotion because the Queen/Mummy/Gan Gan DIED.
In a quick summation, underwhelming at best.
It is one thing to acquire titles by inheritance, it is another to seemingly live up to them.
While I recognised that it is for one to get use to.
I am totally……
Kate looks like this is Christmas morning for her. Wherever she and William are at, being the Princess of Wales was what she’s been waiting for her entire life.
It’s what Carole has been dreaming about her entire life. It’s what Waity has been training (under Carole’s tutelage) for her entire life.
Wow, the “fab four” are getting hammered on social media 🤣. Nobody is feeling “reassured “🤣🤣
Correct me if I’m wrong here but didn’t they just use George and Charlotte to “reassure” a few days ago? If so, how much “reassurance” do their people need? The BRF are going to have to use another excuse for unnecessary photos and events because it’s starting to look sad that they need to do all these events to reassure their people.
I don’t object to people smiling in photos taken at funerals because they may be taken for various reasons. As someone has mentioned, it could be a reunion picture of far-flung family members. Or it could be pictures of all the deceased’s grand-daughters. Obviously this picture is to show the continuity of the royal family. My first impressions: William is clearly keeping to himself, and dominates the picture because of his height and his huge hands in front; Camilla is grinning like cheshire cat, and this is the picture that tosses out Harry. I’m going to think of these four as the winter quartet because it is definitely seems like a dying season of the Windsors. Not that I think the monarchy could end soon- it is too much a part of the English identity. I don’t think they could exist without a monarchy.
These aren’t far-flung family members who rarely see one another though.
Did Kate deliberately touch the Black guest’s arm to dispel charges of racism? No pics of her touching anyone else. Like when Sophie extracted a Black toddler from the crowd to hug & cuddle during the recent walk-by-the-plebes? The one where Eddie stayed 6 or 8 feet away from the barricade, to be sure he wasn’t within reach of any subjects.
These people are so effing cheap. Charles the Inbred just received a multi-billion tax free inheritance and still he would rather his family be daily roasted on the coals of the gutter press than just stop taking public money and pay for their own damn way.
It is not that hard, just stop taking the public money and pay for your own damn selves with your pile of plundered loot.
You will still have tons of plundered loot left over even after that
Well, enough has been said about how Fails&Wails don’t really “do” touchy feely when in public that I find it very interesting that they chose a photo that would like everyone to believe that Wails’ hand is on Fails’ butt. Alrighty then. Might I say that for a formal photo that’s a bit crass?
I wonder how upset Chuck is that from the waist up Fails looks like he is in front of him? You really have to pay attention to detail to see that Fails&Wails are actually a small step behind Chuck.
The timing of the photo aside (before TQ’s funeral) this is a strange photo to put out there. Were they in a hurry that they couldn’t have taken a few more and gotten it right?
Is each couple photoshopped in? How could William’s feet be behind Charles’ feet, but his shoulders then be in front of Charles’?
Not a big deal if so, I suppose, but odd. The feet positioning puts Charles ahead of William, which I presume is intentional, but the shoulders positioning then reverse that effect.
That’s what I though too! Something is really *off* about that photo as I commented above.
I was just going to note the exact same thing! It’s weird all right.
The thing that strikes me most about this picture is that both of their ties are crooked! Only two reasons I can think of for this…either the photographer was hesitant to tell them, or they just didn’t care. And staff had to be there, which tells me they don’t care either. It’s like the accident with the pens…is it really an accident? I get the feeling people around these two are quiet quitting and finding subtle ways to screw them. It doesn’t bode well, and I’m fine with that.
The bigger smiles are on the women.
William just won’t touch, Kate…
Yikes!! I see Kate is trying to have one arm around Will, with Will intentionally not reciprocating, it seems!
There is something incredibly sad about that, and I’m very surprised that the photographer thought it was a good look!! This is an OFFICIAL portrait, right?
Over the years, I have VERY much gotten the impression that Kate & Will are regularly clowned/trolled/humiliated by people outside the Palace who have had to work with them, starting with Kate’s horrific royal portrait, where the painter gave her wrinkles she didn’t even have yet, and managed to make her look like she just silently farted and was hoping no one knew it was her. That, and the UBER unflattering HUGE size of the portrait in which every imperfection was magnified…….ouch. I know that stung Kate badly. Then more recently there was the dilemma of what to do about Will’s bald dome on his commemorative coin, ALSO source of much clowning. And let’s not forget Kate’s, disastrous 40th birthday pics. The photographer clearly INTENDED to make her look bad. I’m sure there are plenty of other instances, and the funniest part is that despite how ridiculous W&K are made to look, they still have to ooh and aaah and coo over these things in public and pretend to love them!! What I wouldnt have given to see her face when she first laid eyes on that monstrous “royal” portrait……
I saw that painting in person at the NPG shortly after it was installed. It was, um, something else.
It’s a good picture. Camilla looks less ghastly than usual.
The Royal White Supremacists
Annalise, maybe Kate just really looks like that? After all the years of photo shop, let’s be real, we probably couldn’t pick her out of a crowd with her real face. In fact, what the hell can be going on with a 40 year old face anyway? We see how gorgeous Meghan looks and she’s just several months older than Kate. She should look good at 40. Maybe all the swilling of alcohol, smoking ciggies and recreational/desperately needed drugs to keep her mind off food and an unloving husband?
That is a whole lot of projection in one post.
@JFerber- That is a good point!! I remember someone here (I think it was Kaiser) suggesting that Kate is always grinning maniacally because it helps hide the droopiness from all those fillers…..
And the pics of the Top Gun premiere certainly support that…..
I think it goes to show that no amount of plastic surgery or fillers can make up for chronic malnutrition. I remember reading that Kate suffered a lot of hair loss during her pregnancies, and I know that when a pregnant woman isn’t eating enough, nutrients get pulled from the teeth and hair, or rather nutrients that WOULD have gone to hair and teeth are diverted to the foetus. And I am CERTAIN I didn’t explain that correctly
Annalise, Sounds right to me!
Photoshopping is acceptable to a degree, but in this photo, it’s excessive. I think Charles is more relieved than grieved. The general public saw the Queen on her good days, but I think she sometimes suffered from pain. Harry and Meghan’s secret visit last Spring, I believe, was motivated by a private message concerning the Queen’s general care. The relationship between William and the Queen, as opposed to Harry and the Queen, was not the same. Both loved her, but differently.
Whenever there’s a social event, you can always count on Charles and his Queen to have a drink in their hand. Alcohol, cigarettes, and pipe tobacco, I believe, are part of their daily routine. It’s acceptable for Charles and his Queen to embrace during the mourning period but not for Harry and Meghan to hold hands?
William reminds me of the unfaithful husband that doesn’t want the outside woman to see him being too intimate with the wife he claims not to love anymore. She’s either present or can view the event on television.
This photo is a picture worth a thousand words. Charles embraces Camilla, who helped him torture William’s mother. Wiliam’s wife wears the engagement ring Charles gave Diana. The circle of life.
It’s a little soon to fully get a sense of what this crew will be like as rulers but this is a somewhat discordant image. I know these particular royals get a lot of stick on this site but a lot of what is being criticized, like Kate snatching jewels, Charles snarling, the vengeful obsession with the Sussexes, and just the smugness of it all is being noticed by a lot of people, not just their detractors. I think they aren’t coming across as the most prepared or dignified.