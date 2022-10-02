‘The New Fab Four’ portrait: King Charles, Camilla, William & Kate yuk it up

Buckingham Palace posted this photo over the weekend – King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales. This was taken on September 18, the Sunday before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, at the palace reception for visiting heads of state, diplomats, etc. The smiles are definitely a weird choice? That being said, the four of them never stopped looking super-pleased that entire mourning period, especially William and Kate – they seemed so loose and smug the entire time. Several royalists have called this photo the birth of the new “Fab Four.” LOL.

I recognize Kate’s dress – she wore that to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. She paired it with QEII’s diamonds-and-pearls last year. I can’t tell what Royal Collection pieces she wore here, but she clearly couldn’t wait to get her grubby little hands on all of the jewels. She made that clear from the word go.

Anyway, all of that gold on the walls is so tacky and so Trumpy. I realize Donald Trump wanted gold-plated everything because he thought it would make him look royal, but in truth, it went the other way. His style made the royals look so gauche and tacky.

Photos from the other diplomatic reception that weekend, where Kate and Camilla seriously could not contain their glee.