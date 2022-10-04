Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ has a trailer, will come out in December

A few weeks ago, there were rumors about Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, which stars Will Smith. Industry sources were all in their feelings about whether AppleTV should push back Emancipation’s release date for another year because of all of the drama with Will Smith and the “Oscars slap.” By the end of that trade-paper story, I was halfway hoping that AppleTV would postpone the release date for another year, just so the “the slap” wouldn’t be so fresh in people’s minds and perhaps the film could be evaluated on its own terms. It looks like AppleTV just wants to get Emancipation off its plate though – it’s now clear that the film will be released as schedule in December, and Smith and Fuqua have already started doing high-profile screenings. The first trailer was cut too:
This looks so devastating. It’s (loosely) based on the true story of “Whipped Peter,” the slave-turned-Union soldier who was photographed when he reached a Union outpost. The photo of the whip scars on his back became one of the most searing images of Civil War America. Will Smith plays “Whipped Peter.” Smith seems to be turning in another Oscar-bait performance, but please remember that Smith is currently at the start of his ten-year ban from the Oscars. Curiously, the ban is just about Will’s attendance – it’s perfectly possible that he could be nominated and simply not allowed to attend the ceremony. That isn’t stopping Will though – the first screening of the film was hosted in Washington DC for a who’s who of Black academia and Black activists.
Apple held the first screening for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film, Emancipation, on Saturday in Washington D.C. Though the fate of the project seemingly hung in the balance following Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap, the screening indicates Apple is looking to release it soon.
Apple and NAACP hosted the Emancipation screening during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference for representatives from the Congressional Black Caucus, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Divine 9 (Historically Black Fraternities and Sororities), National Council of Negro Women, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Power Rising and #WinWithBlackWomen, among other social impact leaders.
It was followed by a conversation about the film with Fuqua, Will Smith and Mary Elliott, curator of American Slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, moderated by politics and culture commentator Angela Rye.
“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery,” Smith said at the screening. “I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.” He continued, “This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.”
Based on a true story, Emancipation follows Peter (Smith), who runs away from his plantation in search of his family, outwitting cold-blooded hunters and surviving the Louisiana swamps along the way. Peter eventually joins the Union Army. During a medical examination, his bare back, which had scars on it from a near-fatal whipping at the hands of his former plantation’s overseer, was photographed. The Independent published the photo, undoubtedly proving the cruelty and barbarity of slavery in America.
I appreciate that Will has never done a “slavery movie” before now. It’s not that he’s judging actors who do – I mean, Denzel has done a slavery movie (Glory). Chiwetel Ejiofor has done a slavery movie (12 Years a Slave). Even Jamie Foxx has done one, sort of, with Quentin Tarantino. Will’s consideration was that he wasn’t just doing a “slavery was bad” movie, he wanted to show a more inspirational and factual story. That being said, 12 Years a Slave was factual too, based on Solomon Northup’s memoir. Anyway, I’ll watch Emancipation but I predict that the material is going to be so, so heavy.
First poster for Will Smith’s upcoming film #Emancipation. 📽 pic.twitter.com/vIIxUucPpH
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 3, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, YouTube.
Its just the trailer, but i can already tell the accent will be an issue, accent work has never been Wills strength.
Are we forgiving Will Smith slap incident? Yes, cool I just wanted to check because I am on board. I wonder who is going to accept his next Oscar award since he is banned for ten years.
A ten year ban is so bloody ridiculous, i hope he does get nominated for something during that period and all other nominees boycott.
A year or two would have been enough and Chris Rock should have been banned from hosting or presenting at the Oscar’s.
At this point, it’s between him and Chris Rock. What he did was embarrassing and unfortunate, but we’ve forgiven people for worse.
Agree. I want Jada to accept it for him. And if she wants to air Chris Rock while she’s on that stage, well, I won’t complain!
For so long now, Will has been working hard and his acting is phenomenal in my opinion. I was so sad about what happened at the Oscars. But I won’t stop being impressed with him and his work. I am sure this will be another great performance.
I personally feel the Oscars is not needed to sell a movie in the year 2022 … especially this one. An active movement to gaslight the truth of American history is happening as we speak, this movie emancipation has my support.
Agree on both points.
im not a black woman, so my opinion is just that. i feel like we need to see more of POC contemporary fiction, we know slavery is bad , my ancestors were indentured labourers brought in after the abolition of slavery so i’m certainly not dismissing it, but more movies on what it means to be black today would be far more powerful. These slavery movies dont push forward the discussion enough, because those that dont care just say, well it’s been abolished now, so move along there is nothing there to see.
In college I worked with Freedman’s Bureau documents in the National Archives. People need to know. Sure some people won’t care, but giving nuances to the experience that isn’t that far back in our history is really important for people who are willing to listen.
I think movies about slavery are still very important bc so many people dismiss the bad stories about it as “a few bad plantation owners” and buy into the theory that “most were very good to their slaves” or whatever. It overlooks the point that these people were considered property and were treated as such.
Sadly, not wanting to hear more about slavery is how the history of slavery will get whitewashed. It’s already happening, All our history needs to be told. It’s not one or the other…history includes everything.
I watched the trailer last night and for me it was heavy. Like a literal “no”. I rarely have a reaction like that to movies based around facts.
Looking forward to seeing this movie, the storyline and Antoine Fuqua’s storytelling skills will shine through.
Nothing will replace my grandfather’s version of affairs told to me as a seven year old.
My imagination could not at that time fathom the cruelty, barbarism and greed.
But it was what it was, I got on with my life but its influence endured in the most transformative way.
Grandfather simply stated what happened with few if any adjectives. I have a lifetime to find those that were and are applicable.
I am extremely proud of our ancestors.
So this will be another extension of the story that grew from oral storytelling, to Grade 12 History class etc.
I hope Apple plus recoup its expenses and turns a profit.
They have another piece of important American History as part of their oeuvre.
The campaign started at the right place, in academia.
Sigh. There’s always at least one comment from a white person either dismissing or outright discouraging the making of films depicting our painful history. You don’t get to dictate how we tell OUR stories. How our ancestors survived brutal chattel slavery is uplifting, powerful, and inspiring!
Despite my disappointment in Will, I will watch this just like I am going to watch the movie Till (about Emmitt Till). These are stories that should and need to be told. Just an fyi, there haven’t been that many movies about slavery in the US (before the Civil War) bc Hollywood refused to make them for the longest time. I don’t think there’s more than 20 movies that actually explore this specific topic. So why are people insisting that too many movies about it have been made? When HW did bother to depict slaves, they frequently and insultingly made them childlike happy buffoons. Some movies have been whitewashed, revised and/or romanticized. Like the “love story” of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. Slaves/property can’t say no bc they had no rights. But we’re not ready for that conversation.
Like anything else, those interested will watch it and those who aren’t, wont.