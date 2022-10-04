Dave Navarro won’t be touring with Jane’s Addiction as he’s struggling with long Covid

We keep talking about the fact that we really don’t know what long COVID is going to look like. Even living with this thing for almost three years, it still feels like we’re playing catch-up all the time. Unfortunately, some people are going to have this much longer than expected. People like Dave Navarro. In June, I learned that Dave had gotten COVID in December 2021. I found out when Jane’s Addiction pulled out of their appearance at Welcome to Rockville because of Dave’s health. At the time, he assured fans he would be back to his old self. As of this writing, he’s still struggling. Last Friday, Dave announced he would not be touring with Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin’s Spirit On Fire tour due to lingering symptoms.
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin’s “Spirits On Fire” tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
“To all of the Jane’s Addiction fans attending the Jane’s/ Smashing Pumpkins ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
“I had hoped for a full recovery by October, but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original lineup, but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA.”
Navarro added, “I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour, I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able.”
“I truly wish the band well on this tour, and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get ’em guys!” he concluded. “Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever. Thank you for understanding.”
In the full message from Dave, he mentioned, “the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me,” noting he was honored to have Troy take his place in the band on tour. I’m sure Dave is incredibly upset at having to skip this tour, as is the band. I can’t imagine how the ticketholders feel. I like Jane’s Addiction, but if I were to see them live, it would be to see Dave’s playing. However, I’m sure this is also very scary for everyone involved. I know Dave’s no kid, but having your life curtailed to that degree at 55 would be daunting. And, like we said, we just don’t know how long these symptoms last. At least Dave can still make music, he’s still recording, just not touring. And hopefully that’s just for now.
Dave also has his art, which has been such a huge focus for him. So if he does have to give up touring, he has something else to focus on. I know I’m bright-siding this, but I didn’t want to end on a sad note. Still, get vaccinated, continue to wear your masks and be careful.
I really like this guy. He used to have a podcast with some other folks (the name escapes me right now) where they used to talk about a lot of stuff including mental health and how to improve it. I loved that show. I’m sad that he’s battling this horrible disease.
Are the pics you use recent? If so, he looks really good for 55. Nary a wrinkle in sight.
That being said, I hope the band can do put on a great show without him. I wish him the best but just hate that others livelihoods might depend on him. COVID is affecting too many people in ways we never expected.
When I got Covid (which btw feels nothing like a cold) I tested right away as soon as I felt off and went on Plaxovid within 10 hrs of my test. I was symptom free in 3 days back to walking the dog and then tested negative 9 days later. But……I was really scared for a month because that is when long Covid can start. Ten minutes inconvenience in a supermarket wearing a mask is a lot easier. I know someone with long Covid and it is debilitating.
I wish him the best and pray that they eventually find a cure for this.
Long Covid is brutal, some people have had it for years now with no end in sight. Good reminder to mask up.
*Raises hand. Going to acupuncture this afternoon to see if I can get some symptoms improved.
How was this drug even an option? My entire family got it in December 2021 and not a single doctor offered this to us. Perhaps I should have done more research? Also I’m pretty sure my son actually has long Covid now.
The doctors gave my dad Plaxovid when he got Covid. He’s 80, vaxxed and boosted. His was mostly chest congestion and he said it was gone after 3 days.
That’s disappointing to hear. I have tickets to see JA/SP in a couple weeks from now in Manhattan.
A close friend has been suffering from long covid since 2020. She was in Hungary when she got covid in March of 2020. Witnessing her struggles is why I’m still wearing masks in public spaces.
I got covid last April, with fever and body aches for 24 hours, and a cough that lasted two weeks. After that, I noticed I was out of breath more easily going up the stairs, but even that cleared up after another month. Fast forward to last September while on a hike my heart was running at 184 bpm on a slight slope on the trail. I’m still in my early thirties and have never had any health issues in my life and now I have weaker lungs and a weaker heart thanks to covid. Long covid sucks. Get well soon Dave.
Has anyone had mono onset or re-triggered after COVID? I know several people with this condition and any info would be super helpful. Thanks!
Get well soon, Dave. I’m now even more grateful to have seen them, band intact, and they were terrific!
If Dave needs something he can do from home, I would gladly watch some make-up tutorials if he put them out. I’m just saying ….
Thank you for keeping us posted! I truly hope things work out for him.
Here I am at 65 years old and every time I see Dave Navarro, I get all kinds of squishy inside.
Every.Damned.Time.
Not sorry
Right!? He just oozes sex appeal.