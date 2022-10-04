Kanye West wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt to his PFW Yeezy show

Kanye West – or Ye – has been in Paris for Paris Fashion Week for days now. He was the opening “model” for Balenciaga’s mud runway, and he went to the Givenchy show yesterday. We haven’t actually talked about Kanye since he grew this beard. If anyone thought that Kanye’s bearded-hipster quietness in recent months meant that he was doing better, well, have I got news for you. At his Yeezy show in Paris, Kanye brought out nutjob “conservative commentator” Candace Owens and these two dumbasses wore “White Lives Matter” sweatshirts:

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Yeah, I’m not surprised? Dude spent the entire Trump administration wearing a MAGA hat. Donald Trump invited him to the White House and he went berserk in the Oval Office. He thinks he’s an iconoclastic genius when really he’s just an idiot who can’t understand white supremacy when he’s looking at its big orange face.

Jaden Smith was at the show but he left as soon as he saw those sweatshirts, writing “I Had To Dip Lol.” He followed that up by tweeting: “True Leaders Lead” and “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.” And “Black Lives Matter.”

Update: Kanye just posted this on his IG.

Kanye West comments on the “White Lives Matter” shirt blowback: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome” pic.twitter.com/XslJBiedw6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2022

Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt at surprise Yeezy show https://t.co/PeNUJdueZP pic.twitter.com/WaOdLqwTXG — Page Six (@PageSix) October 3, 2022