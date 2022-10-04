Kanye West wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt to his PFW Yeezy show

Kanye West – or Ye – has been in Paris for Paris Fashion Week for days now. He was the opening “model” for Balenciaga’s mud runway, and he went to the Givenchy show yesterday. We haven’t actually talked about Kanye since he grew this beard. If anyone thought that Kanye’s bearded-hipster quietness in recent months meant that he was doing better, well, have I got news for you. At his Yeezy show in Paris, Kanye brought out nutjob “conservative commentator” Candace Owens and these two dumbasses wore “White Lives Matter” sweatshirts:
Yeah, I’m not surprised? Dude spent the entire Trump administration wearing a MAGA hat. Donald Trump invited him to the White House and he went berserk in the Oval Office. He thinks he’s an iconoclastic genius when really he’s just an idiot who can’t understand white supremacy when he’s looking at its big orange face.
Jaden Smith was at the show but he left as soon as he saw those sweatshirts, writing “I Had To Dip Lol.” He followed that up by tweeting: “True Leaders Lead” and “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.” And “Black Lives Matter.”
Update: Kanye just posted this on his IG.
Final straw for me. Early 2000s Kanye was the shiz. This one is shit.
Agree. College Dropout was sensational.
College Dropout was the best Kanye has ever been and ever will be. I don’t know what happened to him. He’s all about publicity now, just like his ex-wife. He needs to re-evaluate what’s really important to him. He has four kids looking up to him…four Black kids. He needs to do better…way better. So does their mom though…
People need to stop saying they miss the old Kanye. This is who he is.
@MeganC – Exactly. Can we all just finally agree that he is a terrible person who used to make really good music? Good art does not equal good person.
I miss my blissful ignorance from the time that I could just enjoy his music and not know anything about him as a person.
@ MeganC
When people say they miss the old Kanye, they are referencing his old music. Back then we only knew about his music and nothing about his personality, political beliefs, religion, etc. It was truly just about the music. Now he’s all about the shock value and ranting on twitter. Music is not his first priority anymore and it shows.
Final straw!!!!!!! I wrote off Kanye West ages ago. He started giving signs of having narcissistic personality disorder like 20 years back. Mental health issues are no excuse for his outlandish behavior. He bullied women such as his own wife and Taylor Swift.
The MAGA hat and “slavery was a choice” weren’t final straws?
you’re way more forgiving than I am.
and if I saw that dude (minus the grill) on the street, with the scraggly beard and rumpled clothes? I’d think it was a homeless person. WHY is he considered a “fashion genius”? all of his clothes look like stuff from lockdown mental health facilities.
ETA: I had forgotten his affinity for “Derelicte” chic. lol.
I don’t think he realizes that the derelicte chic from Zoolander was supposed to be satire.
He’s just shucking and jiving now–a one-man minstrel show. It’s grotesque. I have a lot of empathy for the black actors of the minstrel age (aka Stepinfetchit). They had to make agonizing choices about visibility and making a living vs not making a living. Hattie McDaniel (Mammy from Gone with the Wind) said she’d rather play a maid on film and make 700 a week instead of making 7 dollars a week as an actual maid. And she brought gravitas, empathy, and intelligence to her roles–Mammy was the moral center of the film in a lot of ways. Kanye with his buffoonery ( want to say a rhyming word but I don’t want to offend people here) is slapping all those people in the face with his idiocy. I feel so sad for his kids. What a terrible human being.
really wish we would all just collectively ignore him.
including the fashion industry who seems to have fallen for the emperor’s (as in the Emperor’s new clothes) horrible, ridiculous “designs”. WHO thinks that stuff is any good?
I just can’t with Kanye. I haven’t been able to listen to his music for years(and I think he is legit one of the most creative inventive musicians of the last 25 years). But after I read more about how he treated Amber he was just too much of a misogynist to support. And that was before he started mouthing off in a way that was dangerous to Black people. This man is mentally ill but also a misogynist and the positions he is taking on race are just awful. And he wonders why so many of us Black people don’t f%^k with him anymore.
People need to accept this is who he is. He is full of self loathing and self hatred. This is not him trolling. This is not a mental Illness. This is not about the Kardashians. This is him. This is what he wants out there. More than happy to carry water for white supremacy. I stopped listening to his music along time ago.
Thank you. My feelings too. I wish his momma was here to tighten him up.
I hear he cusses out his momma now. Blames her for driving away his father.
Absolutely this is who he is. The mental illness and general terribleness are not mutually exclusive. You can be mentally ill and be a wonderful productive person (I have anxiety and live an entirely productive life); you can also be a horrific attention seeking pot stirring g narcissist without any illness excuses. And you can be both. This guy needs no more excuses or chances he is just truly awful period.
I suffer with varying mental illnesses too, anxiety being by far the most debilitating. I do my best to be productive but when it flares up it’s ugly. I’m still on the fence if Kanye is just that innately arrogant and ignorant or if it’s mentally Ill delusions of grandeur and reality. The thing is he refuses to medicate or treat his illness. That’s some bs. A lot of hardcore Christian’s don’t believe in psychiatry. And society and his family has to pay hard for that. I miss the old Kanye and completely agree he is a different person now. I think his decline happened gradually right before our eyes after his mothers death.
I’m not one that waits with baited breath for celebs to hashtag or comment on something like humanity depends on a celeb commenting on anything, but Linda Ecangelista’s IG post was right on time
Who is surprised? Honestly! This is the same guy who said slavery was a choice.
He’s such a stunt queen, doing anything for attention
A disgrace to the Black race. I’m done with this clown! I know he has mental health issues but this ain’t it!
You can have mental health issue and not be a jerk, a sexist, or a racist.
It has been years since I have cared about this person. He bi-polar status doesn’t make him this way. His hateful and abusive behavior is a choice at this point. He has all the means to get the help that he needs and seems to refuse that. And to stand with that dusty equally as wicked person in Owens is right on brand for him.
Ashy trash the both of them.
Remember that one time when Candace Owens sympathized with Hitler? I sure do.
That he would have her there and wear the shirt says so much. She’s a truly awful person.
Kanye hasn’t been on the decent side of things for a very long time. I don’t know why people still support him in anyway. My heart goes out to the children whose parents send them to his “school”.
I saw A lot of people saying he was doing this ironically or to make a point or whatever random justifications they had and even if any of that made sense it’s immediately negated by the presence of Candace Owens. Her being there means those shirts are exactly what they are and nothing more.
Just. No.
Whelp…there’s the new MAGA uniform. Available in white, decorators white, and ceiling white.
Look, it’s not even about the “” art” of it. It’s that by bringing Candace Owens and his messy history he knows a lot of really terrible people who absolutely mean to cause harm and chaos and even death are going to embrace this. To me that’s the most disgusting part. It’s egging them on and he knows it. Also, his recent comments about schooling for his kids and everything else make it clear that he’s just about the profit. I get that but what kind of world are you helping build for those kids then?
Sad but true. Now millions of Maga aholes will buy it and wear it with white supremacist pride. Kanye can’t wait to make money off if it. What a disaster.
I don’t think he does know it, exactly. I do not think this man is in his right mind. Owens, on the other hand, I understand that she used to be liberal and went maga for the paycheck. She, I believe, knows what she’s doing and the damage it can do. I just don’t get it, for either of these people. It’s like women supporting the patriarchy, the very system that would hold you under water and watch you drown for the fun of it.
“he knows a lot of really terrible people who absolutely mean to cause harm and chaos and even death are going to embrace this”
Yes, it’s quite dangerous to stoke these violent parts of our society.
His daughter was also at the fashion show. So, he wore this in front of her. To me, that is the most offensive and infuriating aspect of this.
Oh wow, I didn’t put that together. Sigh.
It’s time to stop paying attention to Kanye.
This dude has made it clear that he literally believes he’s Jesus. He’s so gross. +1 to everyone here, past and present, who wants to hear nothing more from or about him. And yeah, I know, wishful thinking.
He acts exactly like a cult leader. I thought he was on his way to starting a doomsday cult when he started up with those church services. The same grandiosity. Has he proclaimed himself God yet?
These two idiots are embarrassing! Someone mentioned that Kayne’s daughter was at this show??? JFC; I have so much concern and pity for those Kardashian kids. Between Kim’s body dysmorphia/plastic surgery/not even looking like her original self, to this crap with their father. Do these kids even stand a chance to be emotionally healthy or be normal?
Poor things 😥
He’s gross and people who still support him are dumb AF
He hasn’t released a good song in almost a decade. He’s literally just some old pathetic stunt queen at this point.
YES. All of this and he has HORRIFIC taste in fashion. He looks like a college kid who can’t be bothered to put on real clothes here. I hope the Fashion world excommunicates him.
How can the fashion world not see that he makes them look like frauds?
The fashion world and publication world are all too scared of dying out and have sold their souls in exchange for the social media presence of Kanye and Kim. Don’t doubt for a second behind closed doors their opinion of K&K is as snooty as hell. They made a deal with the devil to survive and K&K are delusional enough to think that they have taste and are respected.
I can see why Kanye likes Trump because they are the same person. Narcissistic and stupid while thinking they are geniuses even as they refuse to read or learn anything because they feel they are already smarter than any books or experts. I will never support this man in anything again. I also will not support anybody or business that is in bed with him
I legit stopped shopping at GAP brands (which include BR and Athleta) because of their collaboration with him.
a lot of people stopped shopping at Macy’s because they carried Ivanka’s crappy stuff, and Macy’s realized how much they were losing and dropped her stuff. maybe Gap will do the same.
Kanye is and has been a piece of crap for at least a decade.
Remember when he grabbed the mic from Taylor & then proceeded to harass & stalk her ever since & people STILL blame “she writes songs about ex’s” Taylor?
Maybe, just maybe, if he had been held accountable for his deplorable actions way way back, we’d be rid of him now.
But no, he was celebrated & still is.
This isn’t mental illness or some deep dark secret he’s working out.
He’s an asshole. Always was.
This. 100% this.
That photo of him is sobering, he looks like a mentally ill homeless person wow
White supremacy is a hell of a drug.
This is one the best things Jaden has done and he is getting grilled on Twitter about it by white supremacists.
Yeah, if Jaden Smith is the one making the most sense in a situation, you know something has gone truly bonkers.
Welp he did his job. His trolling has us talking about him. Ugh. This effing guy. If there was anyone I could wish would away it’s him (right after 45).
He’s completely crazy and to invite Candace Owens, a woman who called his former wife a whore, says everything about him. I don’t understand why KK chose to have 4 kids with him and burden those poor kids with such a poisoned legacy.
Kim didn’t seem to mind when he was calling Amber a whore. She and her sisters have also publicly bullied and slut shamed other women. Kim does not deserve Kanye’s treatment of her but she is an anti-feminist who also sets a terrible example for her children.
He is determined to be living walking clickbait.
I hope people remember this next time he uses race to argue against Kim about her parenting or custody or whatever else.
He’s become the joke we all knew he could be. His fashion sucks, his stunt queening is tragic, his music is mediocre, his rhymes are weak, glad people are starting to see him for who he really is…
The fact that he pulled this in front of his daughter is sad.
Not surprised he going to do one of 3 thing while promoting a new project trash the black Community, say something about Kim or compare himself to God. This how he gets attention nowadays it the one thing he learned from the Kardashians. which is to say or do something offensive and then put out a sympathetic story afterwards.
I am so off him….
This is 10000% for attention and shock value but like… has he no self-respect? Who is his fanbase at this point?
white supremists. It’s Turkeys for Thanksgiving time in his head.
Ugh he’s disgusting. What’s up with the straggly facial hair? Of course that troll Candace Owens is up in there looking like a pick me. So messed up.
Kanye was cloned in 2016…when Kim had him injected and taken away against his will….after his release…this clown came forth…
Wonder who punched Ye on the left side of his face? Those red markings are quite visible in the pictures included in this post.
Skeezy Yeezy.
Blame the fashion industry for tolerating and entertaining this and the consumers who keep making excuses for this. Just what exactly passes for art, fashion, music, culture, tolerance and for that matter, intelligence these days? Ask yourselves THAT….
So I keep saying this but, you don’t have to be white to be a white supremacist. That’s what Kanye is. I don’t buy that it’s for publicity. He doesn’t need it. He and Candace even don’t need to believe what they say either. They have been fully supporting white supremacy or the status quo for years now. That’s who they are.
As for KK, she’s privileged and more than a bit out of touch but I’ve seen no evidence that’s she’s ever supported his lunacy, save for parts of his feud with Taylor Swift. I don’t get why so many want to use Kanye to bludgeon her. They’re divorced.