Queen Margrethe apologized to Prince Joachim but didn’t reverse her decision

Last week, Queen Margrethe announced her plan to remove the royal titles from four of her grandchildren. It’s been chaos ever since. The four grandchildren are the children of Prince Joachim, QM’s younger son, from his two marriages. Joachim went straight to Danish media after his mother’s announcement, claiming that he was barely given notice that this was happening, that he’s very hurt and his children are hurt too. Over the weekend, Joachim and his second wife Marie spoke to the media again, talking about how their daughter was already being bullied in school, how this decision is hurtful to the kids, and how they feel estranged from the royal family, especially Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Joachim also told B.T. that since QM’s announcement, he had not spoken to his mother or his brother, and that his family had not reached out to him. Well, Margrethe heard all of Joachim’s statements and she issued one of her own:
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is speaking out about the hurt caused by her decision to strip four grandchildren of their royal titles. In a new statement released by the palace on Monday, the Danish monarch said she “underestimated” how the news would affect her second son, Prince Joachim, and his four children, who are set to lose their prince and princess as well as “His/Her Highness” titles next year. Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will retain their places in the line of succession but will be known instead by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.
Queen Margrethe, 82, started her statement, “In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course.”
“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” she continued. “Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”
“I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry,” Margrethe said. “No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”
It’s kind of an extraordinary statement, right? I’m so used to the shenanigans from the Windsor clan, it’s fascinating to see a sovereign accept responsibility, apologize and also… not back down. This statement isn’t a reversal of Margrethe’s decision, it’s an apology and an acknowledgement that her decision hurt her son and her grandchildren. But she’s like: I’d do it again, anything to protect the crown.
It’s clear that there had been discussions for months, perhaps even years, about the eventual need to “strip” Joachim’s children of their titles, or to edit the Danish royal family in various ways. It’s also clear that Joachim believed, up until a week and a half ago, that other options were on the table and that none of this was going to be permanently decided right now.
I think what struck her most was that she was being criticized. This lady ain’t no hero, she’s just as self-obsessed as the British Royals.
I also think the bullying and humiliation her youngest grandchildren are facing took her by surprise and Charles should take note. If you care about your grandkids, you don’t allow them to be subjected to teasing for any reason (least of all racism, but that doesn’t seem to bother him). The whole idea of them losing titles at 25 makes the most sense—they would be able to process and prepare for the decision and they wouldn’t care if some crazy adults teased them for it. But a ten year old or younger? That could be devastating and damaging in the long term.
Honestly, it’s like none of these people are or have ever been parents and don’t have any parental instincts or basic psychological awareness or sense.
I am not that into the danish monarchy, but i do know that the queen, fredrick and mary are quite popular and that the monarchy as an institution is quite popular too.
But i also think that the the 2 eldest sons of Joachim are popular as well, at least on social media. I lost count of the amount of fanpages I encountered of prince Nikolai.
Her statement is great, but I agree that they all sound like they have terrible family/social skills and awareness. Why are they speaking to each other through the media (and revealing that they haven’t spoken to each other)? This is like the celebrity version of addressing drama via text. Why aren’t they speaking to each other about this stuff?
(Don’t get me wrong. I love the messy royal gossip. I just wonder why they’re putting their business in the streets.)
As an aside – I also wonder why Queen M is sitting there with horribly chipped bright red polish in that hot pink dress photo? Has no one told the queen about gel polish?
No idea. I also wondered about her teeth. It’s very unusual in this day and age not to white at least a little…
QMII often has chipped nail polish and it irks me to no end. As far as her teeth, she’s a heavy smoker.
I think we can safely say, based on the evidence to date, that Charles does not care about his Sussex grandchildren. He was willing to allow Meghan to be bullied almost to death, literally, while she was pregnant. He was willing to strip security from the family and then make public their location. He very clearly does not care about Archie and Lili and the fact they could be bullied (or much worse) – he’s actually contributing to it. He’s a monster who deserves every bad thing karma has in store for him.
What little kid goes by Prince so and so? Kids go by their first names. And I honestly doubt that they kid was bullied because of this. It’s the parents who are pushing the titles. Which don’t really mean anything anymore. The son’s worried his money train is about to stop. So he’s complaining thinking that will stop all this.
Agree that the statement was made as damage control bc she was being called the ice queen. It’s still more than I would’ve expected in that she didn’t have to make it. But stripping titles from people who don’t even receive money from tax payers is pointless. They’re just making themselves all look pointless, esp, the one in charge.
So the whole royal blood thing being special and worthy of royalty only trickles through the veins of the first born, is that it? Everyone else has the same blood but are not worthy.
Which kind of gives lie to the idea they are at all special in the first place, doesn’t it?
Thank you! @SURLY GALE
Charles put his cousin QMargrethe up to doing this… he thinks the people of the UK are going to turn a blind eye to what he plans to do to two babies, (which H&M exposed hisarse in the Oprah interview of kc3 planning to do) take their titles because they have African blood. QMargrethe, has broken her children’s hearts; and Charles moves will prove to be his undoing, towards the breakdown and the final dissolve of the British Monarchy in the years ahead.
From what I’ve heard earlier, queen Margrethe wasn’t a hands on mother. I think it was mentioned they had to have an appointment to see her. I don’t know how much their father was involved, but both sons have made it clear they don’t want their children to grow up the way they did.
Europe is facing a very hard winter due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine and elsewhere. I would not be surprised to learn that the government pressured her to move the timetable up and trim expenses.
I thought they didn’t receive money anyway?? And you know how to really trim expanses? Abolish useless, damaging monarchies altogether.
Joachims sons are so pretty! If you are gonna have pointless royals at least keep the pretty ones.
They are good looking kids, for sure. If you’re going to have a royal family, why not keep them on board and put them to work?
All i want to say is that if this stripping of titles to “slim down” the monarchy doesn’t go hand in hand with a reduction in costs for the taxpayers, then the taxpayer is duped for the fool they probably are.
Joachim’s children aren’t going to be working royals so I think once they age out, they’re not getting any public money (as in, I think the only public money they receive anyway is through Joachim’s support of them.)
but that’s going to be an issue for the BRF, especially if the only titles Charles strips are from the children of the non-working royals.
His kids don’t get any public money at all. Never did. So this stripping of the title is purely a cosmetic change. It’s not REAL change. And considering the crown prince family increased their spending last year it’s clear that they are going for change on the surface I/ o to fool people so can
they can preserve their antiquated classist and racist institution.
I am not applauding this apology. Stripping titles seems like it should be a punishment. She could make it a “moving forward” rule, but not strip titles people have had their whole lives. It seems cruel to her grandchildren.
I asked yesterday what is the the point of ROYALTY then, are they not suppose to be special and supreme? So the title stripping makes no sense, if it is not an indication of any monetary changes then why? Most Aristos are said to be broke but because they are ‘special’ it makes them able to look down on someone like Kate even though she is PoW and future Queen Consort.
This!!!👆👆👆. Sliming down the number of titled “working” royals is just a way to distract the public and convince the people that the monarchy makes money adjustments like every one else but, in reality, there’s hardly any reduction in costs for the remaining royals… they just have more money to share…
Knowing this now, I actually think I sympathize with Joachim. Stripping his children’s titles is just a PR stunt. I too would be mad if my mother did that to my kids and used them that way.
Absolutely this.
There! Yes, madam. Either demoting grandkids drastically and significantly reduces costs or it’s a gigantic bamboozle. I doubt the un-princed grandchildren and their parents will be attending for Christmas and vacations any time soon.
With that sorry-ass circus and insensitive, politically counterproductive make-believe show, silly old Maggy is garanteed lonelier final years.
Well, they might be making obligatory visits to beg for more funds from granny.
Once dinner is over, Joachim and the Queen (with CP Fred in tow) retire to an office for “an important discussion.” Then off they go with a check until next time (or next debt).
@Yup, me: Your comment is slightly cynical but that’s probably how things will be played after Maggy alienated their affection. Like, it’s December 24, we have our annual banking appointment with gran.
What a mean grandma!
It’s just shenanigans to hide the fact that the cost (financial, environmental) of maintaining a monarchy keeps increasing. To slim down the monarchy, Queen M should sell off the crown assets, return valuables to former colonies/territories.
I’m glad Joachim is calling her out on this nonsense.
It was literally only two weeks that I wrote the UK Royals really need to take page from other European Royal Houses and here we are.
“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family.” They haven’t been doing “duties” so how is this statement even true? I think it’s performative to look like they are costing less, but will they cut funds to those still remaining or will the “workers” just have more money?
It’s a bait and switch. It looks like they are slimming but doing nothing of the sort, Just removing titles from royals who have jobs (the two older boys are models ) and don’t get royal money. the minor children get money through their father.
What’s the point of these “God-anointed” people if they can just strip away the God-anointedness at a whim? Isn’t that why she refuses to abdicate?
Precisely. Either Royalness is conferred through your bloodline and is an indelible part of you, irrespective of role or it’s just a title that’s bestowed and can easily be removed.
It can’t be both. Bad precedent, silly Queen.
I think the technical answer is that the monarch holds the ‘fount of honour’ which means they alone can bestow or take away titles within a kingdom. I believe most of them, like knighthoods and other honors, are approved by governments and the military and the like and the Queen just signs off on them and occasionally shows up to hand them out. And I don’t know specifically how the title of prince works in Denmark; I suspect it’s an older title than in the UK where it wasn’t really used for anyone but the heir until 1714. So she absolutely can take the title away -because- she was appointed by god. The title isn’t just a recognition of a person’s relationship to the monarch, it’s an exercise of that monarch’s social power.
And I think that’s the real heart of the issue. If monarchs like Margrethe and Charles don’t start thinking about who gets to be called what, eventually the governments are going to want to do it for them and that has got to be the dead last thing they want.
@A: Your comment is spot-on though I would add one friendly amendment. *No one* really believes monarchs are anointed by God anymore except the monarchs themselves and the people in the system closest to them (ex.: children, courtiers, certain aristocrats, etc.). The system is evolving from top-down to bottom-up, and by bottom-up I mean they rule at the consent of the governed. So *all* of the monarchies will have to reform how their family members are titled, and who works on behalf of the Crown, and who is entitled to public funding…and who is not. The reformations will leave more people on the outside looking in and these folks are going to be butt-hurt about it, whining about their ‘birthright,’ passports, protection, etc. The Danish royals, and Harry Wales’ kids, are the canaries in the coalmine.
@Prairiegirl: Harry Mountbatten-Windsor, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. Not Wales anymore. Although I wonder if Meghan’s driver’s license says Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor. And I wonder if the Sussexes will bother to keep the Mountbatten-Windsor name, given all the nastiness that’s gone down. If I were Harry, and if KC3 makes a move to strip them of all titles, I’d change my last name to Spencer and double down on Diana identification, HARD. Just to put a much-needed fly in KC3’s bonnet.
Monarchies have always been ruthless to their own families. This is how they’ve endured for literally centuries. Their role in modern times is to preserve classism, white supremacy and more importantly the status quo under the image of a “family” which is by design. Monarchies put the crown first and family second and they always have and always will. Q Margarethe “apologized” publicly for appearance sake for the crown. Q Elizabeth and Charles have always acted in the interest of the crown first and always will.
At least, she apologized (even for appearance sake), something that Charles never did…
Is performative pr better than none? I don’t think so. Charles has always shown who he is and I say keep it that way. Let everyone see him for who he is. Performative pr helps no one the least the ones that were hurt.
White supremacy doesn’t *necessarily* come into it: the Imperial Family of Japan and the Sultan of Oman would like a word.
*Sultan of Brunei, not Oman!
Well, this statement is better than MOST leaders, not just royals.
Ha! My grandma was, for years, in charge of Santa duties in my family. I am the oldest of my generation and I knew implicitly that no spoiling of the magic was allowed. One Christmas Eve family dinner, one of my cousins thought she’d get smart and tease the youngest kids that Santa wasn’t real, it’s just Grandma Norma, look at the handwriting. And then making fun of them when they cried. She was like, 11? So, not entirely unexpected behaviour. But Grandma told her to apologize and to correct her statements to the little kids. “Santa doesn’t bring presents to those who do not believe in him.” My cousin scoffed, wouldn’t apologize, doubled down, and got some kind of talking to from her parents.
But the next morning? That cousin had nothing in her stocking. Not a lie, friends, my grandma came down like an Old Testament god, determined to teach my cousin a lesson. It worked. She never spoke ill of Santa again. And my youngest sister believed in Santa until she was 13. 😂 Don’t know why that story popped into my head reading this. I’m betting QM would do the same thing, I guess. Lololol
I so love your Santa story 🎅 and Old Testament God punishment.
“I am the righteous hand of God, / I am the devil that you forgot …”
What a great story! Go grandma!
It’s definitely good that she’s acknowledged that this has hurt her son and grandkids. Hopefully this means everyone will start to move on from this and start talking to each other again. At the end of the day, Joachim’s kids are still rich and privileged. While they won’t “get over it” overnight, in the long run they’ll be fine and they’ll move on.
At the very least-she should have delivered the news directly. Not via a aide or as one of the older kids found out via the press. I get that it would have been awkward and they would have tried to change her mind, but buck up. It was a tacky way to do it that will only breed discontent
I wonder if this was a, “Son, expect us to be coming soon, will let you know when but within the next little bit,” and he was like yeah Mom, whatever.
Because he really didn’t think it was going to happen? It doesn’t sound like he’s that connected to the family at all, and honestly this all sounds very spoiled and petty
@Anastasia
I agree, I think Joachim was at least given a hint this was coming, but he thought he could talk his mom out of it or something.
Also, the oldest grandchild was going to lose his title in less than 2 years anyway, so not sure why this was such a blow to him?! I agree with other posters from yesterday that I think the younger ones probably don’t care all that much and if they do, it’s because their parents care a whole lot, which is wrong on the parents’ part. I just can’t muster much sympathy for the top 1% because they lost titles, but none of their privileges or wealth.
A public apology like this is more than I think many of us had expected, so good for Margrethe. She’s not going back on her decision but she admits that she didn’t anticipate how it would impact Joachim and the grandchildren. So she’s apologizing for the impact but not the action, which I think is the best she can do here.
It’s damage control because she faced a lot of criticism from her own people. The public is spilt down the middle. The media criticised her handling of this matter and some have taken to calling her the ice queen. If she really cared about her son and grandkids feelings she would have talked to them in person as soon as he made it clear he was upset. She literally waited a week to release this statement and that’s because she realised the public and the media started going against her with one of the major outlets writing “ the biggest threat to monarchy is not the princes but the monarchy itself” in response to this mess.
Well of course its damage control lol. I didn’t say it wasn’t.
I agree.
If I were ruled by a Queen, I wouldn’t want one with no emotional intelligence and such a dysfunctional relationship with her own children, that she isn’t even capable of communicating with her own children directly-what does that say about her capability to “read the room” in any other situation?
And considering the fact that heir and his FOUR children upped their spending and that Joachim’s kids don’t get any, no matter the titles, just makes this seem extra petty for QM and like favouritism of one child over other. Not a good look for anyone.
This is nothing but a performative apology for PR purposes only. She still hasn’t spoken to her son or grandchildren.
There might be something that’s lost in translation, but “That affects me, of course,” doesn’t sound good. It’s like “I didn’t care before, but now that I’m facing the heat I have to say something.”
I don’t find it to be much an apology. She’s sorry that it hurt her son, but not sorry that she didn’t go about any of this properly or that she’s been inconsitent in what she told her son. She still comes across as horrible and self-serving to me, almost casting herself as a victim for having to make hard decisions – I don’t find this statement meaningful let alone extraordinary in any way.
I like Margrethe’s statement and I admire she’s trying to acknowledge hurting Joachim. That said, the whole titles change is correct in principle, but how she’s handled it is messy as all F.
The title change should not have been announced strictly in relation to Joachim’s children, but the announcement itself should have been her own Letters Patent-type overhaul and include clauses for the whole family (such as Prince/Princess titles outside the Crown Princely line remaining conditional as the first five in succession). Aiming the first announcement of its kind just to be specific about Joachim’s children (and no one else) comes off punitive towards him.
The statement seems like damage control to me. She’s still doing what she wants.
I expect we’ll see a similar statement from Charles if/when he moves against the Sussex kids.
This debacle just showed how ridiculous royalty is.
+1
If anything, Charles needs to realize any decision he makes on Archie and Lili’s titles Harry and Meghan will have to publicly agree to it so to avoid any blowback. Joachim, Alexandra and Marie never brought up racism, which add an extra dynamic.
The Danish and the British royal family costs continue to increase. The British is expected to continue to increase over the next couple of years. There is more money and houses for less people. This is more about family tensions and wanting their children to be the only prince and princesses. They all have sensitive egos miles wide.
The apology is something you will never see from the BRF but it doesn’t change the situation. I don’t know what prompted this other than maybe she really thought it was the right decision. If she had spoke to them directly and privately then she wouldn’t have this public debacle.
Sovereign immunity—most if not all European monarchies have this. It means that a royal head of state is never wrong. The fact that QM apologized is actually amazing.
A Danish person my husband used to work on a project with essentially feels that how QM announced this “might not win a beauty contest, but” her taking the titles away from Joachim’s children “could not have happened to a more deserving a$$hole.”
In the Dutch news, they announced that QM first publicly stated her intention to remove the titles back in 2008. According to my husband’s “colleague,” Joachim has been helped and supported for -years- so that he could make the move away from the DRF, and essentially he’s refused to do it and kicked up a fuss.
But it didn’t happen to the a-hole, just his children.
The queen essentially downgraded him by downsizing the children’s titles. His branch of the family is no longer royal and visibly his branch now needs to work.
Weren’t the grown ones already studying for real jobs and working?
Yep, his kids are already studying real jobs and they were never gonna be funded so yeah there is no downsizing, just snatching of tittles.Meanwhile the crown prince and crown princess increases their spending. So basically one big performative smoke show…
@Equality, I really like your name! Unfortunately, equality has nothing to do with royalty. In Holland, the titles show who is in the “firm” part of the royal family and who is just family. Money, the ability to represent the monarchy, succession, access to perks (flying government planes for instance), security, how you are addressed, status… are all legal issues attached to this title. They’re based on birth order. My guess is that Joachim and his kids are losing more than just the status title. My husband’s colleague seemed to think he was leaching off the state and didn’t want to work for his own money.
@Pilar
I’m sure Joachim’s apanage has also increased because it’s based on percentage. Taxpayers are still funding his adult children through him. Nikolai is making pocket money from modeling in comparison to his lifestyle.
As to royal family cost increases: King Willem-Alexander and company got an inflation-based adjustment to their income this year. Unsurprisingly considering how many people are hurting financially (who haven’t seen similar relief), this did not go over well at all as they are already millionaires. I don’t blame the Danes for limiting the amount of royals—these people already have a ton of advantages and access to a very helpful network.
I’m going to be superficial and ask how can a queen with plenty of money and access to the best medical care have such terrible teeth? I don’t care if teeth are straight, but hers don’t even look clean. QE2 always had a nice clean smile.
I always wonder that about Camilla!
She probably kept that nice clean smile in a glass by her bedside.
She’s a smoker.
Even with limited knowledge of the entire event, the Queen’s remarks seem like empty platitudes.
An after thought.
I cannot unseen the pain on her son’s face.
I send kind thoughts of healing to him and his entire family.
Taking their titles away when they aren’t even receiving any money seems entirely punitive and cruel. She didn’t let them know beforehand that her final decision had been made and now the children are paying the price. The family is not speaking now. What did she expect – hugs and kisses? I really liked the danish royal family before this incident. Now I’m truly dismayed.
All I’m getting through all this royal exiting and title removals is that it’s stinkin’ easy as sin to remove royalty.乁( ⁰͡ Ĺ̯ ⁰͡ ) ㄏ
The whole notion of stripping titles is ridiculous. It only serves to highlight how much of an arbitrary label they are. And the foundation of monarchies is birthrights!!! Why would a monarchy want to shine a light on that? LOL. It also looks so messy. So I do not believe titles should ever be stripped once someone has one, it is too messy and raises a lot of uncomfortable questions in the process about royalty overall.
Deal with it with the next generation. This should be settled before the people are born. This whole “changing the rules while we go along” is like finishing the construction of a plane after it has already taken off.
An alternative solution, one I think is far less messy, would have been allowing them to keep their titles, but have no access to tax-payer funds etc. Also perhaps severely limiting their public presence and what not.
Ultimately, stripping someone of something they were born and have lived with for decades with DOES feel like your stripping someone of their identity. This Queen IS ice cold and she has not helped her monarchy in the process. Seriously, what good has come from this?
If Charles tries this with Harry and Meghan and their children all hell will break loose.
Just like with the British royals, they’re not giving up any property and the maintenance costs of that. I don’t see the cost-savings. Seems like a petty power trip.
Charles will never do anything that makes his lifestyle less comfortable in any way. The Wales are the same.
I wonder if the Danish royals do the curtseying and scraping that the British do. Then it would be awful and awkward to suddenly be with Grannie and have to bow and pay homage to your cousins just because they’re in the direct line. I feel like that’s what Kate and William want for Harry’s kids.
An apology can go a long way toward mending familial relationships. It’s too bad Charles and William are too arrogant to ever do that. As for taking away the titles — it’s inevitable that they will all lose titles eventually. This is a start, and it’s already overdue.
IMO, she should have removed the titles and stylings from her first son’s youngest 3 children. That way, the heir will be the only one who is a prince or princess (and his progeny). It does seem unfair only to do that to the second son. And if the heir can’t or won’t take the throne, then give the next person in line for the throne the title/styling back.
Prince Joachim is still titled so how would that make sense.
i think she moved the timeframe up to get some press or chuck asked her too. like “oh i did it first”. either way what has prince joachim children done to earn titles. does the oldest one do anything.
the bf still wants to use harry. thats the really big difference to me.