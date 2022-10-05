Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope still co-sleeps with her

Kourtney Kardashian spoke to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week, and she talked a lot about her life and family. Kourtney married Travis Barker this year after a whirlwind courtship (although they’ve known each other for decades). There’s been a lot of talk – some of it confirmed by Kourtney – that Travis and Kourtney are trying to conceive a baby. Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick, and Travis is dad to Landon, Alabama and (stepdaughter) Atiana de la Hoya. They’ve already been working on blending their family, and I guess they both want another kid. Which brings Kourtney to the topic of IVF. Kourtney also talks about co-sleeping with her daughter, who is 10. Some quotes from Kourtney’s pod interview:
On IVF: Kourtney Kardashian felt “pushed into doing IVF” with her husband, Travis Barker. She explained that her age played a factor in the pressure she felt – “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.’ So I felt a little bit pushed.” The Poosh creator noted that she and the rocker, 46, are “now done with IVF” and hoping that “God blesses [them] with a baby.”
Blended family: “There are so many emotions involved with so many kids. I think we’re at a really good place. I think we’re really patient and taking it slow … with the kids and just keeping everyone in their comfortable place.”
On her 10-year-old daughter Penelope: Just because Penelope Disick looks “so grown” these days doesn’t mean she’s too cool to snuggle up next to Mom. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian revealed Tuesday that her 10-year-old daughter still spends the night with her in her bed. “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does. Unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis’ or Auntie Coco’s [Khloé] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim]. But besides that, we are so close.”
Penelope is her “mini-me.” “She is such, I can’t even explain it. She is my girl that I do not worry about.”
[From Page Six]
The IVF thing – they talked about their baby plans for much of the past year, and there were definitely moments where I thought Kourtney was already knocked up. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were able to conceive without IVF, just as I wouldn’t be surprised if they did another IVF round at some point. As for the co-sleeping… a lot of parents swear by it and I’m not going to judge. I do think 10-years-old is too old for it personally, especially every night. Specifically regarding Penelope, I don’t think that child is as happy as her mom seems to think. Penelope seems especially grossed out by Kourtney and Travis’s excessive PDA.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Instagram.
-
-
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673587917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 675715097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – Close Family and friends are all in Portofino for a weekend of celebrations for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – The Kardashian family attend Kourtney and Travis’ pre-wedding party in Portofino, Italy
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walking to their yacht ahead of their wedding in Portofino, Italy for a family lunch.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian , Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Justine Walpole / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
-PICTURED: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
My 9 year old comes into my bed in the early morning, and we snuggle til the alarm goes off. We’ve been living through a pandemic for nearly 1/3 of his life and he’s developed anxiety, as many kids have. If this is what he needs, I’m there for him, period, end of.
Agreed. They will only be little for so long. Soon they won’t want to hang out at all and be embarrassed by us.
I think getting morning cuddles is not the same as sleeping together all night every night, though.
Sometimes “early morning” is 1 a.m. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Same for my 8 year old, and frankly my teenagers are pretty cuddly too. Kids have been through a LOT. I’d rather have mine co-sleeping and cuddling than self-medicating.
My 7 yr/o still co-sleeps and there is no end in sight. I’m fine with it… I love it because they are only little for so long. My husband thinks he is too old. I disagree.
the whole world sleeps with their children. 10 might be older but not a problem to me. I bet 100,000$ that she wont be sleeping with her at 25. So, not a problem. Let kids be kids. The mom seems to enjoy her company and the daughter the comfort. Nothing wrong with that
so are her and Travis not living together/sleeping together every night? and is that supposed to read that she sleeps over Travis’, or Scott’s?
co-sleeping skeeves me out personally because the bedroom has been our one off-limits area from the kids where we can just be adults and spouses instead of also parents. millions of people make it work for them, it just wouldn’t work for me. I just have no desire to have my kid sleep with me.
also given that they each already have several children AND are well into their forties, I cannot fathom wanting to start over with a baby!
Yeah, I wondered about that. It would seem strange if she never sleeps over at her dad’s house.
On the pod she said it’s not all the time. If Penelope is at Scott’s they obviously aren’t co-sleeping.
I was replying in reference to what Arizona said about spending the night somewhere and Scott wasn’t mentioned but Travis was.
my almost 7 year old comes into my bed like a boomerang every night. any time after 11 pm, 12 pm or 1 am. sometimes it gives me anxiety as i keep waiting for the foor to open, sigh. my ex keeps telling me she s too old for this but as long my child is happy.. it is a phase and the older they get … the bonding times get very different
My question too is – do Travis and Kourtney sleep together in the same bed ever? If her daughter is always co-sleeping with Kourtney, where is Travis LOL? Or do they not live together at this point? I don’t follow closely enough to know but seems they don’t from this excerpt from the podcast.
I am not going to judge her about the co-sleeping. My daughter was 4/almost 5 when her Dad and I split up, and she did sleep with me quite a bit growing up. I think a lot of that was for comfort, and the turmoil of her broken family. She always had her own bed and did sleep there too. Hell, she is 21 now and when she comes home from college, she will still snuggle in bed with me sometimes 😂
I don’t know if Kourtney should be talking about “not worrying” about her daughter, or any of them for that matter. Given all they had to deal with in terms of their father’s addiction, and now this PDA relationship with Kourtney, I am sure all those kids need some help adjusting and even some mental health support. Just my two cents. My daughter had a lot of therapy during her younger years. Divorce/break ups are fucking brutal on children, Period.
That was my question, too? Is she co-sleeping with Kourtney and Travis? I certainly hope not.
@Mimi
Exactly!! My thought too
I listened to the broadcast and she said they are working slowly to combine their two households but they want all their kids to be comfortable in the rooms they’ve had for years until they find a house that is big enough for all six kids and is what they like too of course. She has joint custody with Scott, and when her kids are with scott she goes to Travis house and stays with him. When her kids are with her they stay at her house in their own beds (well except for her girl). She says Travis comes over every day or she goes to his house every day and sometimes her kids have a sleepover at Travis house, or their aunts houses etc or her kids have friends over for sleepovers so those are times her daughter doesn’t sleep with her.
She will be a teen in a snap, let her sleep with her mama if she wants.
+1
I blinked my eyes and have a 15 year old.
Exactly, they grow up so fast. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this.
Right? The days feel long but the years are short…cherish them!
My 7 year old has been in our bed since birth. We have tried SO many times to transition her to her room. It is painful- tears, lack of sleep, everyone is sad…lol. I have faith that when she’s a teenager she’ll want her own space. please let that be true. Lol.
I’ve always felt people who see long-term breastfeeding or cosleeping as negative are somehow weirdly sexualizing the mother child relationship. It’s weird.
Personally, I loved cuddles with the kids. Now the youngest is almost 14 and so independent. I miss those days.
I can make a prediction based on my son and daughter: they suddenly stop at 10 and a half. It’s okay at first and then you realize its never coming back 😩
My ten year old son does this from time to time, especially if I have been away or if he’s feeling anxious or a bit poorly. My older kids used to do the same too and they eventually grew out of it. If anything, it’s actually disrupted MY sleep pattern because ow I can’t starfish style on the bed — I still huddle into a corner to give an invisible person room. LOL
My girls are similar. Almost 12, but when they’re not feeling well or it’s been a rough day they’ll ask to sleep with me. And I love giving them that space to be comforted and just act like little kids occasionally.
I can see snuggling up or cuddling but co-sleeping is a tough habit to break.
Short term during a tough time I can see.
I can’t sleep well, I toss all night long.
So, I moved my kids bed into my room, I can hear her and she knows I’m only a bit away.
Single Mom, 1 kid, works for us.
And yeah, anxiety is on the up turn for a lot of folks, myself included.
Last 2-4 years have been bad for many.
I’ve always been of the mind that “whatever gets you the best nights sleep”.
My problem with this info is that it feels like yet another attempt to drum up some clicks for her, with no regard for the 10 year old, who may not want her personal life out there. I feel like she wants some negative feedback so she can put the “trolls” in their place. I truly think there is nothing these people won’t sell for clicks.
yes, 100%
My 10 yo crawls into bed with me A LOT. He goes to sleep in his room but is pretty imaginative and has lots of nightmares and nighttime anxiety. His little bro doesn’t; he prefers his personal space in his own bed. I figure there’s a shelf life on this and it’ll happen sooner rather than later. In the meantime, I am enjoying my cuddles and he’s getting the comfort he needs. Each kid and family handle their individual needs and preferences in their own way.
I think it’s sweet that her daughter still wants to co-sleep with her. Humans are „group animals“, why should it be natural for a child to sleep alone? Why should it be natural for any of us, as a matter of fact. The world today seems so cold and impersonal sometimes, why not provide all the warmth you can. Up until one, two centuries ago, people always had to share their beds with parents or siblings, they didn’t have so many rooms. And no central heating.
That seems crazy to me, but whatever works for them. But my daughter also kicks and rolls so much that I struggle to sleep when she’s in bed with me. We did co-sleep for her first two years and then transitioned her to her own room when we stopped breastfeeding.
Please, I hope she doesn’t have any more children. I watched their engagement episode and was sickened by the way she narcissistically left her kids out of the engagement party. She could have sent a car or had Scott drive them. Instead she let her baby cry on the phone and focused on her own happiness, completely disregarding her child’s feelings.
I think it’s fine…as long as Travis isn’t there too. I’m guessing Kourtney and Travis live in separate homes ???
He lives like 2 houses from her .
They have talked about getting a bigger house but it goiing to be expensive ,so a house big enough for 8 with a recording studio in it
My daughter wanted to sleep with me until she was almost 13. Then she turned 14 and hated me for a solid five years. She’s now 21, and finally coming back around. The snuggling doesn’t last forever, trust me, So enjoy every minute for as long as it does.
Do Travis and Kourtney live in separate houses?
My son co-slept with me for so long that I won’t even say how old he was when we stopped because the pearl-clutchers will come for me.
My son was terrified of the dark and had frequent nightmares. I had the same a child, and while some techniques help, I was very empathetic to the fact that it is not something that some kids just “get over”. Bedtime was never a problem — my kid was always sound asleep within 10 minutes after reading time. And I’m a sole parent — so if I’m good with it, then it works for our family.
More to the point, in his daytime life, my son was pretty well-adjusted, not clingy, and more independent than most of his peers. I think giving him the sense of safety and comfort that he needed at night helped him to feel more relaxed about being on his own during the day.
Maybe Travis and Kourtney have separate bedrooms that are connected, like they did in the old movies when the couple was rich. I kinda like that idea. Maybe she visits Travis’s room while Penelope is sleeping? I don’t know. It would be a little weird for Penelope to be sleeping with Kourtney AND Travis at the same time. Not that anything bad would happen, but it does seem inappropriate. I’m sure they handle it somehow.
Both of my kids wanted to sleep with us quite often, but especially my daughter. I used to try to wean them off of it or just put my foot down, not because I minded co-sleeping but because I was concerned that they needed to be able to sleep alone, to self-comfort, etc.
Looking back? I needn’t have been worried. Eventually they both just stopped on their own, and now both have their own effective sleep routines and have no desire to sleep with us, lol.
I say enjoy it while it lasts so long as it isn’t interfering with your marriage. My sister’s son slept with her and her husband for the first six years straight – every night – and I think it had a negative impact on their marriage. But everyone’s different.