Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope still co-sleeps with her

Kourtney Kardashian spoke to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week, and she talked a lot about her life and family. Kourtney married Travis Barker this year after a whirlwind courtship (although they’ve known each other for decades). There’s been a lot of talk – some of it confirmed by Kourtney – that Travis and Kourtney are trying to conceive a baby. Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick, and Travis is dad to Landon, Alabama and (stepdaughter) Atiana de la Hoya. They’ve already been working on blending their family, and I guess they both want another kid. Which brings Kourtney to the topic of IVF. Kourtney also talks about co-sleeping with her daughter, who is 10. Some quotes from Kourtney’s pod interview:

On IVF: Kourtney Kardashian felt “pushed into doing IVF” with her husband, Travis Barker. She explained that her age played a factor in the pressure she felt – “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.’ So I felt a little bit pushed.” The Poosh creator noted that she and the rocker, 46, are “now done with IVF” and hoping that “God blesses [them] with a baby.”

Blended family: “There are so many emotions involved with so many kids. I think we’re at a really good place. I think we’re really patient and taking it slow … with the kids and just keeping everyone in their comfortable place.”

On her 10-year-old daughter Penelope: Just because Penelope Disick looks “so grown” these days doesn’t mean she’s too cool to snuggle up next to Mom. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian revealed Tuesday that her 10-year-old daughter still spends the night with her in her bed. “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does. Unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis’ or Auntie Coco’s [Khloé] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim]. But besides that, we are so close.”

Penelope is her “mini-me.” “She is such, I can’t even explain it. She is my girl that I do not worry about.”

[From Page Six]

The IVF thing – they talked about their baby plans for much of the past year, and there were definitely moments where I thought Kourtney was already knocked up. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were able to conceive without IVF, just as I wouldn’t be surprised if they did another IVF round at some point. As for the co-sleeping… a lot of parents swear by it and I’m not going to judge. I do think 10-years-old is too old for it personally, especially every night. Specifically regarding Penelope, I don’t think that child is as happy as her mom seems to think. Penelope seems especially grossed out by Kourtney and Travis’s excessive PDA.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope still co-sleeps with her”

  1. SisterKristin says:
    October 5, 2022 at 10:51 am

    My 9 year old comes into my bed in the early morning, and we snuggle til the alarm goes off. We’ve been living through a pandemic for nearly 1/3 of his life and he’s developed anxiety, as many kids have. If this is what he needs, I’m there for him, period, end of.

    Reply
    • M says:
      October 5, 2022 at 10:53 am

      Agreed. They will only be little for so long. Soon they won’t want to hang out at all and be embarrassed by us.

      Reply
    • Arizona says:
      October 5, 2022 at 10:55 am

      I think getting morning cuddles is not the same as sleeping together all night every night, though.

      Reply
    • Saram says:
      October 5, 2022 at 10:57 am

      Same for my 8 year old, and frankly my teenagers are pretty cuddly too. Kids have been through a LOT. I’d rather have mine co-sleeping and cuddling than self-medicating.

      Reply
      • mrntst81 says:
        October 5, 2022 at 12:48 pm

        My 7 yr/o still co-sleeps and there is no end in sight. I’m fine with it… I love it because they are only little for so long. My husband thinks he is too old. I disagree.

    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 5, 2022 at 3:08 pm

      the whole world sleeps with their children. 10 might be older but not a problem to me. I bet 100,000$ that she wont be sleeping with her at 25. So, not a problem. Let kids be kids. The mom seems to enjoy her company and the daughter the comfort. Nothing wrong with that

      Reply
  2. Arizona says:
    October 5, 2022 at 10:54 am

    so are her and Travis not living together/sleeping together every night? and is that supposed to read that she sleeps over Travis’, or Scott’s?

    co-sleeping skeeves me out personally because the bedroom has been our one off-limits area from the kids where we can just be adults and spouses instead of also parents. millions of people make it work for them, it just wouldn’t work for me. I just have no desire to have my kid sleep with me.

    also given that they each already have several children AND are well into their forties, I cannot fathom wanting to start over with a baby!

    Reply
    • equality says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:18 am

      Yeah, I wondered about that. It would seem strange if she never sleeps over at her dad’s house.

      Reply
      • Queenie says:
        October 5, 2022 at 11:52 am

        On the pod she said it’s not all the time. If Penelope is at Scott’s they obviously aren’t co-sleeping.

      • equality says:
        October 5, 2022 at 12:29 pm

        I was replying in reference to what Arizona said about spending the night somewhere and Scott wasn’t mentioned but Travis was.

    • Sonishka says:
      October 5, 2022 at 12:05 pm

      my almost 7 year old comes into my bed like a boomerang every night. any time after 11 pm, 12 pm or 1 am. sometimes it gives me anxiety as i keep waiting for the foor to open, sigh. my ex keeps telling me she s too old for this but as long my child is happy.. it is a phase and the older they get … the bonding times get very different

      Reply
    • AmyB says:
      October 5, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      My question too is – do Travis and Kourtney sleep together in the same bed ever? If her daughter is always co-sleeping with Kourtney, where is Travis LOL? Or do they not live together at this point? I don’t follow closely enough to know but seems they don’t from this excerpt from the podcast.

      I am not going to judge her about the co-sleeping. My daughter was 4/almost 5 when her Dad and I split up, and she did sleep with me quite a bit growing up. I think a lot of that was for comfort, and the turmoil of her broken family. She always had her own bed and did sleep there too. Hell, she is 21 now and when she comes home from college, she will still snuggle in bed with me sometimes 😂

      I don’t know if Kourtney should be talking about “not worrying” about her daughter, or any of them for that matter. Given all they had to deal with in terms of their father’s addiction, and now this PDA relationship with Kourtney, I am sure all those kids need some help adjusting and even some mental health support. Just my two cents. My daughter had a lot of therapy during her younger years. Divorce/break ups are fucking brutal on children, Period.

      Reply
      • Mimi says:
        October 5, 2022 at 1:15 pm

        That was my question, too? Is she co-sleeping with Kourtney and Travis? I certainly hope not.

      • AmyB says:
        October 5, 2022 at 1:25 pm

        @Mimi

        Exactly!! My thought too

      • Lens says:
        October 5, 2022 at 2:58 pm

        I listened to the broadcast and she said they are working slowly to combine their two households but they want all their kids to be comfortable in the rooms they’ve had for years until they find a house that is big enough for all six kids and is what they like too of course. She has joint custody with Scott, and when her kids are with scott she goes to Travis house and stays with him. When her kids are with her they stay at her house in their own beds (well except for her girl). She says Travis comes over every day or she goes to his house every day and sometimes her kids have a sleepover at Travis house, or their aunts houses etc or her kids have friends over for sleepovers so those are times her daughter doesn’t sleep with her.

  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 5, 2022 at 10:54 am

    She will be a teen in a snap, let her sleep with her mama if she wants.

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:05 am

      +1

      I blinked my eyes and have a 15 year old.

      Reply
    • NorthernGirl_20 says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:06 am

      Exactly, they grow up so fast. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this.

      Reply
    • JP says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:13 am

      My 7 year old has been in our bed since birth. We have tried SO many times to transition her to her room. It is painful- tears, lack of sleep, everyone is sad…lol. I have faith that when she’s a teenager she’ll want her own space. please let that be true. Lol.

      Reply
    • Sam says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:13 am

      I’ve always felt people who see long-term breastfeeding or cosleeping as negative are somehow weirdly sexualizing the mother child relationship. It’s weird.
      Personally, I loved cuddles with the kids. Now the youngest is almost 14 and so independent. I miss those days.

      Reply
    • Janet DR says:
      October 5, 2022 at 1:14 pm

      I can make a prediction based on my son and daughter: they suddenly stop at 10 and a half. It’s okay at first and then you realize its never coming back 😩

      Reply
  4. Jessie Quinton says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:06 am

    My ten year old son does this from time to time, especially if I have been away or if he’s feeling anxious or a bit poorly. My older kids used to do the same too and they eventually grew out of it. If anything, it’s actually disrupted MY sleep pattern because ow I can’t starfish style on the bed — I still huddle into a corner to give an invisible person room. LOL

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      October 5, 2022 at 11:20 am

      My girls are similar. Almost 12, but when they’re not feeling well or it’s been a rough day they’ll ask to sleep with me. And I love giving them that space to be comforted and just act like little kids occasionally.

      Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:10 am

    I can see snuggling up or cuddling but co-sleeping is a tough habit to break.
    Short term during a tough time I can see.
    I can’t sleep well, I toss all night long.
    So, I moved my kids bed into my room, I can hear her and she knows I’m only a bit away.
    Single Mom, 1 kid, works for us.

    And yeah, anxiety is on the up turn for a lot of folks, myself included.
    Last 2-4 years have been bad for many.

    Reply
  6. KBeth says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I’ve always been of the mind that “whatever gets you the best nights sleep”.

    Reply
  7. Josephine says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:21 am

    My problem with this info is that it feels like yet another attempt to drum up some clicks for her, with no regard for the 10 year old, who may not want her personal life out there. I feel like she wants some negative feedback so she can put the “trolls” in their place. I truly think there is nothing these people won’t sell for clicks.

    Reply
  8. LAR says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:34 am

    My 10 yo crawls into bed with me A LOT. He goes to sleep in his room but is pretty imaginative and has lots of nightmares and nighttime anxiety. His little bro doesn’t; he prefers his personal space in his own bed. I figure there’s a shelf life on this and it’ll happen sooner rather than later. In the meantime, I am enjoying my cuddles and he’s getting the comfort he needs. Each kid and family handle their individual needs and preferences in their own way.

    Reply
  9. Kati says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:45 am

    I think it’s sweet that her daughter still wants to co-sleep with her. Humans are „group animals“, why should it be natural for a child to sleep alone? Why should it be natural for any of us, as a matter of fact. The world today seems so cold and impersonal sometimes, why not provide all the warmth you can. Up until one, two centuries ago, people always had to share their beds with parents or siblings, they didn’t have so many rooms. And no central heating.

    Reply
  10. Aud says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:46 am

    That seems crazy to me, but whatever works for them. But my daughter also kicks and rolls so much that I struggle to sleep when she’s in bed with me. We did co-sleep for her first two years and then transitioned her to her own room when we stopped breastfeeding.

    Reply
  11. FeatherDuk says:
    October 5, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Please, I hope she doesn’t have any more children. I watched their engagement episode and was sickened by the way she narcissistically left her kids out of the engagement party. She could have sent a car or had Scott drive them. Instead she let her baby cry on the phone and focused on her own happiness, completely disregarding her child’s feelings.

    Reply
  12. ME says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    I think it’s fine…as long as Travis isn’t there too. I’m guessing Kourtney and Travis live in separate homes ???

    Reply
    • Fortuona says:
      October 5, 2022 at 1:50 pm

      He lives like 2 houses from her .

      They have talked about getting a bigger house but it goiing to be expensive ,so a house big enough for 8 with a recording studio in it

      Reply
  13. 2lazy4username says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    My daughter wanted to sleep with me until she was almost 13. Then she turned 14 and hated me for a solid five years. She’s now 21, and finally coming back around. The snuggling doesn’t last forever, trust me, So enjoy every minute for as long as it does.

    Do Travis and Kourtney live in separate houses?

    Reply
  14. Malificent says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    My son co-slept with me for so long that I won’t even say how old he was when we stopped because the pearl-clutchers will come for me.

    My son was terrified of the dark and had frequent nightmares. I had the same a child, and while some techniques help, I was very empathetic to the fact that it is not something that some kids just “get over”. Bedtime was never a problem — my kid was always sound asleep within 10 minutes after reading time. And I’m a sole parent — so if I’m good with it, then it works for our family.

    More to the point, in his daytime life, my son was pretty well-adjusted, not clingy, and more independent than most of his peers. I think giving him the sense of safety and comfort that he needed at night helped him to feel more relaxed about being on his own during the day.

    Reply
  15. jferber says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Maybe Travis and Kourtney have separate bedrooms that are connected, like they did in the old movies when the couple was rich. I kinda like that idea. Maybe she visits Travis’s room while Penelope is sleeping? I don’t know. It would be a little weird for Penelope to be sleeping with Kourtney AND Travis at the same time. Not that anything bad would happen, but it does seem inappropriate. I’m sure they handle it somehow.

    Reply
  16. AnneL says:
    October 5, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Both of my kids wanted to sleep with us quite often, but especially my daughter. I used to try to wean them off of it or just put my foot down, not because I minded co-sleeping but because I was concerned that they needed to be able to sleep alone, to self-comfort, etc.

    Looking back? I needn’t have been worried. Eventually they both just stopped on their own, and now both have their own effective sleep routines and have no desire to sleep with us, lol.

    I say enjoy it while it lasts so long as it isn’t interfering with your marriage. My sister’s son slept with her and her husband for the first six years straight – every night – and I think it had a negative impact on their marriage. But everyone’s different.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment