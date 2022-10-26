Mehmet Oz: Abortion should be decided by ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

I’m trying not to freak out about all of the midterm polling and all of the reports about the Republicans taking back the House. Election Day is less than two weeks away (November 8th) and it’s important that everyone votes. Don’t let this be a low turnout election. Everything is on the line, like always. The only thing keeping me hopeful about the polling is that the polling numbers likely don’t reflect what I hope will be a wave of new voters turning out specifically for abortion rights and the protection of reproductive freedom. That is a huge f–king issue and the male-dominated media barely acknowledges the reality on the ground, that women are f–king terrified that our rights are being rolled back. Speaking of, there was a debate in Pennsylvania last night for the Senate seat. John Fetterman versus Mehmet Oz. When the topic of abortion came up, Oz made his position clear: abortion rights should be decided between women, doctors, governors, state senators, mayors, city council members and town sheriffs.
Asked whether he supports abortion aside from cases of rape, incest or a life-threatening situation to the mother, Oz said that it should be up to states to decide how they handle abortion access and that the federal government should stay out of it.
“As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all,” he added. “I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”
Oz said that as a senator, he would vote against any federal bill that tried to make abortion either legal or illegal nationwide, including one from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Fetterman’s campaign jumped on Oz’s statement and they’ve already cut some ads about it. Keep in mind, the GOP’s official position has always been some variation of “there shouldn’t be a federal protection OR ban for abortion.” They’ve always wanted states to determine reproductive rights, so in that sense, Oz’s position isn’t radical at all – he’s just saying the GOP position rather plainly, that a state or locality can impose itself on a person’s medical choices. The problem is that Lindsey Graham let the cat out of the bag last month – if the Republicans get any kind of majority in the House or Senate, they’re going for a federal abortion ban. Which was always the ultimate endgame. So vote accordingly.
Holy shit: Oz says his abortion position: should be between "a woman, her doctor, and local political leaders" #PASenDebate pic.twitter.com/UDiJvDYHYo
— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) October 26, 2022
Dr. Oz literally said tonight that he wants "local political leaders" (like his buddy Doug Mastriano) to decide whether or not women have access to safe + legal abortions
That is EXTREME
These critical decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor. Period. pic.twitter.com/lWeYm6lTgN
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 26, 2022
NEWS: Our campaign has raised $500k since the debate.
Keep it rolling https://t.co/xGVug6PSWK
— Brendan McPhillips (@BrendanMcP) October 26, 2022
Is he actually a medical doctor? What kind of doctor believes medical issues should be decided by politicians? His lack of ethics is mind blowing. I’m speechless.
His specialty was apparently cardiovascular surgery. Don’t see how that gave him much experience with abortion. He should have shut up after saying woman and doctor.
Yes, he’s an actual MD and was apparently actually a pretty good surgeon. He should have stuck to surgery and not started chasing celebrity and now politics!
He’s now a MAGA doctor so in reality, he’s not an actual doctor anymore.
And John Eastman was a “real” lawyer – a well-respected one even.
We need to let go of the idea that credentials can save you from being a fascist MAGAt.
That ship sailed during the height of the pandemic.
We are not a free society if local politicians have control over our bodies. OUR BODIES. Imagine if, no I can’t imagine it. Please vote.
That’s right, local realtors turned mayors should definitely make important medical decisions for the women in their towns.
Doctor: You want an abortion? Well, I’ll have to call a meeting of the park board.
Oz really did say the quiet part out loud.
@Brassy Rebel – Don’t forget the city council also needs to review any healthcare for a woman of child bearing years that could potentially have an abortive effect if she became pregnant. “No sweetie that medically necessary treatment is only for people without viable uteruses. Please suffer now and call us post-menopause.”
In red states with these draconian abortion bans, doctors are already having to consult lawyers and hospital boards to get permission to treat women with medical emergencies related to pregnancy. Unfortunately, we’re not that far away from consulting local politicians who often serve on local hospital boards.
In fairness, local political leaders DO have a stake in this. They’re so often the ones paying for the procedure, after all. 🤣😂😭
See whenever I have a medical question that could change the rest of my life I alway go to my city council to see what they think. 1. He is a snake oil salesmen. 2. He lies 3. Lives in NJ & 4. Has dual citizenship w/Turkey & while that is his business it becomes ours if he holds a senate seat. Members of the US military from cook to General are not allowed any citizenship but that of the US as you can’t serve 2 masters so why would a US Senator be allowed to? Let’s not even venture into his close personal relationship w/Erdogan. I saw a comment on Twitter this morning that is relevant here . The people of Missouri in 2000 voted for a dead man over John Ashcroft for senator. They had no idea what they would get but decided a man who died 6 weeks before the election in a plane crash was a better choice than Ashcroft. I feel the same about Oz. Plus there is a big difference between cognitive & speech while recovering from a stroke.
I don’t think it’s an accident that Oz votes in Turkey, served in the Turkish army and doesn’t appear to have any problem with Turkey’s dictatorship. Turkey is a place where honor killings are acceptable, i.e. if a woman/girl does something a male relative believes has ‘dishonored’ the family, the men in her family can kill her and get away with it.
Sounds like the Bible Belt five years from now.
Or the US come January.
I literally couldn’t sleep last night because I’m so terrified. And if the GOP wins this election, they’ll be able to steal the presidential election in 2024. I hope you’re right about the polling but here in Wisconsin the tired old, racist, bogus “soft on crime” attacks against the Dem candidate are apparently working. At this point I’m more disgusted by the swing voters who buy into this fearmongering than I am by the right wing nuts.
I look at Doug Mastriano and shudder. Dr Oz should not be allowed to even run due to his ties to Turkey. We Pennsylvanians need to do the right thing.
there is a Doug M commercial made by his team that I thought was made by his opponent. he is that creepy.
I live in Bryn Mawr and I see way more Fetterman and Shapiro signs but this election is keeping me up at night
I will never forgive Oprah for this putrefying piece of turd that she saddled us with.
Same. Why Oprah, whyyy?
White women, here’s your chance. These races turn on you. If you (collectively) vote republican now, with Roe v Wade being overturned, I honestly don’t know what to say.
Black women will show up and vote. We always do. But white woman have to show up too. For the sake of my own mental health, I’m not watching the polls. I’ve written in the past about my own realization that the women that I thought were my allies, that I assumed wanted the same things in life that I wanted, were not my allies. I’ve written on here about my own pain as I realized that whiteness trumped all, and that being put on a pedestal by white men was more important, collectively, to white women, than fighting for equity that would benefit all women.
It’s the 11th hour now. Where we go from here, what the world will look like for our daughters and our daughters daughters depends on how white women vote. Will more women die from complications due to pregnancy? Will more teenagers and even preteens have their health destroyed when they have to carry their rapists babies to term? Will more women and children suffer for want of affordable health care? Will more children grow up without knowing there was such a thing as Jim Crow, redlining? Will American children stop learning about Japanese internment and the Trail of Tears? Will LGBTQ children get sent to conversion camps to be “reprogrammed?”
I hope all of the white women who are just as worried as I am will take the time to talk to their friends and neighbors, the ones who don’t bother to vote, or vote the way their husbands tell them to. The women on the fence won’t listen to people like me, but they very well could listen to you.
This is our most desperate hour. Help us, white women. You’re our only hope. I’ve placed information vital to the survival of the rebellion into the memory of this R2 unit. (Last part is not true. I just had a memory of reading a Carrie Fisher book where she talked about how difficult it was to deliver that clunky piece of dialogue, and I’m feeling kind of punchy after grading a bunch of papers).
All. Of. This.
Yeah, I don’t get how any woman can vote for anyone who is not pro choice. I am unapologetically PRO ABORTION – sorry but it should be the safest and most accessible procedure to get. Unfortunately I am a white woman who lives in PA and I have no faith in my state because I can personally attest to the fact that all my extended family will be voting for republicans . They always claim it’s a “tax issue” and nothing else for them…which is even worse (and inexcusable) since they all so-called “christians” and this excuse just shows that they value themselves over others (especially their own daughters). Sorry for my fellow Pennsylvanians who are not a$$holes and my appreciation to the Philadelphians who will be the ones to save us (yet again) if we are to saved from Oz.
White woman and life long democrat here. Voted yesterday and took my daughter for her first time to vote and we voted straight party ticket – Dems all of the way. We live in Texas, so it was great to cast our vote for Beto and others!
I’ve been writing postcards to voters since the fall of Roe back in May. It helps me feel like I’m making a tiny difference. That and donating to red state abortion funds seems like the best way I can help at the moment. We have to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do.
I do that too, it does give me a sense of helping, however small.
I’m trying not to panic because I’ve been around a lot of scary election cycles but I have to tell you I live in a very blue state in what I would call a blue area with some wealthy people who are “fiscally conservative” but not socially conservative and then the random older people who are Trumpy. There was a local meeting of our Dems on Sunday and there was a significant Women-led group chanting, screaming, beating a drum and holding signs about indoctrinating our children outside the meeting. My trans son walked near it and told me it was kind of scary. I then saw pictures and it was ALL women, many in their 30s and they all had signs about “my child my choice”, etc., etc. These are most likely educated people in an upper middle class town in New England! I’m so worried that the Moms for Liberty crazies have found a way to infiltrate moms groups on Facebook and turn everyone crazy. Let’s just say I’m not convinced my state won’t end up with at least a Republican in congress if not in the senate. For sure in the governor’s house. It’s terrifying.
The GOP will bus people in from all over so don’t assume anything based on that.
Hey, Oz, if you include political leaders, you’ve already taken women out of the conversation!!!
I remember when the Affordable Care Act was being debated, a big argument from the GOP was that it would “bring the government into your healthcare decisions!” They thought that was terrible then but now for some reason they are perfectly fine with it. God help us all and please vote!
Because they are consistently hypocritical (it’s infuriating), and also it’s about controlling women, not healthcare.
I doubt that this truly stupid comment by Oz will get the attention it deserves because the media will be covering a few Fetterman stumbles caused by his auditory processing issues.
The media is treating Fetterman’s stroke residuals as the main issue facing Pa. voters. Oz only had to not fall over to be declared “the winner”.
I don’t believe the Republicans will pass a Federal law against abortion in 2022.I 100%
believe they will in 2024 if they have the House, the Senate and the Presidency. Why are people buying into this party? I have yet to hear one proposal from the Republicans on what they plan to do to alleviate this Inflation. Katie Porter brilliantly illustrated that alot of this is from corporate greed.
What a scary fucking time to be alive.
This man is not a doctor. He’s lost that privilege a long time ago. As a doctor, first and foremost duty is for your patient and doing what is best for them. and the fact that he says it’s a up for a third party to get involved in a doctor patient relationship means he’s violated his Hippocratic oath already. Take this man’s license away, he’s lost the title that so many work hard for and uphold. And I also I need someone to get him to shut the f*** up bc he’s a no good, snake oil selling, swindler and none of us needs to hear him talk. He’s embarrassing us all in the medical profession
This.
Cool. Next time Oz needs a prostate exam, let’s be sure in to invite his local tax collector and state assembly representative.
And when it’s time for Mrs. Oz’s yearly pap exam, the County Commissioners can gather around and observe.
Oz is horrible, clearly. What else is apparent (and there are no words to describe how disappointing/scary/unfortunate this is) Fetterman is not in good shape. I know the media is trying to help spin like he’s fine-but if you watch any of the debate, he clearly is not. He sounded slow and confused and definitely still recovering from his stroke.
Local? This clown ruined a decent reputation to spew garbage talking points/opinions and hawk questionable product. Dr. Oz is now just as credible as Dr. Dre. These Repubs love to act like the federal govt doesn’t exist – until a natural disaster hits their local area or they need some other tax funded govt handout. I miss the days when politicians and wannabes knew how our govt functions/ is supposed to function and compromise wasn’t a dirty word.
Jesus h what a moron. More than anything I wish we could make men understand that abortion is none of their fkng business. It doesn’t matter what anyone believes about when life begins or their religious beliefs, only the pregnant woman matters. Nothing else.
Word salad. All he had to say was, “by the woman.” Adding doctors and political leaders sucks big time. He needs to lose.