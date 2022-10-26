Why is Salt Island being so quiet about Duchess Meghan’s podcast this week?

I have a little conspiracy theory about this week’s Archetypes podcast, “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth with Issa Rae and Ziwe.” This week’s episode was one of the best ones I’ve listened to, right up there with the Mindy Kaling/singleton episode as “the best.” Meghan was especially chatty and funny with Ziwe and Issa Rae, and when she talked to Ziwe, Meghan spoke about how she took a genealogy test and discovered that she was 43% Nigerian. My conspiracy theory is that Meghan “coming out” as Nigerian has spooked the British media. In previous weeks, for previous pod episodes, the Salt Island media has nitpicked Meghan and tried to delegitimize everything she says. So far, they really haven’t done that with this episode. It’s almost like Salt Island knows that Nigerian Twitter is waiting to pounce.
Ziwe knew how big it was for the Nigerian community too, she was so excited on the pod. Ziwe also posted this great photo with Meg, as seen above. The only thing the Mail wrote about this was that Meghan wore leather pants from Anine Bing which retail for £975. There’s some insidious “how dare Meghan wear expensive clothes” sh-t but otherwise… the Mail is being shockingly quiet about this week’s episode. Nigerian Twitter is WAITING.
My other theory is that the Salt Island media doesn’t want to talk about this week’s pod because Meghan effortlessly subtweeted their years-long campaign to make her sound like an “angry Black woman” and a “bully.” When Meghan spoke to Issa, this is what she said about being in those rooms full of white people and trying not to come across a certain way:
“I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where – and I don’t know if you ever do it, the thing I find the most embarrassing – is when you’re saying a sentence with the intonation goes up like it’s a question. And you’re like – oh my God, stop, stop whispering and tiptoeing and say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult, it makes you clear.”
Remember when Kensington Palace staffers told everyone that they nicknamed her Duchess Difficult? Yeah.
Yes Duchess I know what you mean.
Can be exhausting to be in those spaces and since turning 50 and covid I’m done with putting myself there and in those spaces. No more.
Speak up luvie speak up.
This is what a person that is not a POC doesn’t get…..it’s so exhausting
I guess most women get it because it’s something we’ve been conditioned to do. However, WOC have an added component to it which makes it MORE difficult.
Literally EVERY woman would understand this.
White women need to stop centering themselves in these conversations. We do NOT know what it is like. That is the entire point of this podcast episode! It is not the “Angry Woman Myth”, it is the “Angry Black Woman Myth”. White feminism upholds white supremacy – stop acting like misogynoir and intersectionality don’t exist.
They know if they open their big fatKegholes and say something abhorrant about how Meghan and other black feel and know… then black women EVERYWHERE are going to rake their arses over the hot coals and then some… then give them some what fors… and hand them their arses on a plate. They do well to shut the f up.
She basically slapped Valentine Low with that one sentence. He’s the one that’s been trying so hard to make “Meghan is a bully” happen.
Those last two phrases though, how many times do you think she has to reaffirm these to her herself whenever she was in a room with either her staff or the family? Most likely when the whole bridesmaid stuff was going on this was what Meghan was like and the family mistook that for her being “demanding” and decided to use that against her
Considering KC and his highly visible arrogant actions concerning pens, he would have some nerve to label anybody else “demanding”. Anne, Edward, and Andrew have also been witnessed being rude to staff over trivia and there was an article recently about Will being obnoxious with staff so none of them have the space to call others “difficult”.
@equality: link to the article about william?
@Chloe Can’t find it on here but I think the article was mostly about Meghan (of course) but said that Will yelled at staff but apologised afterward. The other articles I could find about him being difficult to work for dated back to 2017 when he was being slammed for missing the commonwealth service and being lazy.
https://www.celebitchy.com/763730/prince_william_has_a_notably_short_fuse_is_difficult_to_handle_he_screams_at_staff/
Here you go @Chloe, its from Jobson’s “William at 40” book. You know, the one the Rota like to pretend was never written, lol.
The interesting thing is Valentine Low is kind of backtracking on his bullying claims. He was on Dan Wooten’ show and said the claims against Meghan wouldn’t hold up in court. He was also a guest on another show and said the same thing. Even HE is doubting them.
I hope he got some sort of letter from H&M’s attorneys.
I saw that too. I think he said something like it was their experience and he believed them but it was pretty obvious by what he was saying that he knew it wasn’t bullying. He just thought it painted MM in a bad light. Valentine Low is a slimy Dirtbag.
@Ginger: I’ve noticed the backtracking as well which tells you how he willing he was to become a tool for KP.
One of the rota said that there were no “bullying claims,” and that the only person saying there were was Jason Knauf. That it was 100% him with no other sources. For some reason I thought Valentine Low said this, but maybe it was another man in the rota — I do know it was a man. Not Wooten.
@layla @kaiser just realised I didn’t read that last sentence in your post and I’ve basically commented exactly what you said 🤦🏻♀️
I just love her.
That’s all I’ve got.
Nigeria twitter was definately waiting. They dare not !
I have to admit I keep saying any new episode is my favorite but this is an archetype I was waiting for her to address…. There are more than a few black women who know this archetype way too well….
I share this episode with a group of black female colleagues and it is a hit … Spotify has a mine with this podcast and needless to say Charles is an idiot!
KP has their bots saying Meghan is lying and she was really going to say she was South African but changed to Nigerian to get points. And they’re accusing her of blackfishing.
Are all of these bots now genealogy/ DNA experts now? LOL
Since she is obviously biracial with a POC mother, how could she be blackfishing? It’s their usual, her skin isn’t dark so she identifies as caucasian BS. Because, of course, none of them knew she was biracial before since she doesn’t appear to be a POC. (sarc)
Best just to ignore those people. Their comments get more stupid and desperate every week. Anyone with sense knows that a woman with a black mother can’t credibly be accused of blackfishing. There is also plenty of evidence out there of Meghan talking about her racial identity before she met Harry.
I say call out the bots. Let KP take ownership for telling Meghan what her racial identity should be.
Watching Meghan own these muthafuckas is giving me LIFE.
Even Meghan’s character on Suits was mixed race. And she regularly wrote about being biracial, and the racism she witnessed against her mother, on the Tig. Speaking of her mother, it seems like Doria was a VERY visible, constant part of Meghan’s life, pre Harry and with Harry.
Anyone who tries to claim that Meghan was living “as a white person”, pulled it out of their a$$.
The black fishing accusations are basically projection for some of the more prominent deranger accounts.
Lol, how could they possibly know she was going to say she was South African? These people seriously don’t see how unhinged they sound with this nonsense? They actually expect people to believe that everything Meghan says is a lie somehow? What do they think she did for the first 35 years of her life, be in cryogenesis? Just bask in your racism, and say I don’t like her because she’s black and I don’t want to like her because she’s black. That would require less mental power than this pretzel twisting.
I know their bots but why would she claim South African heritage? The vast majority of the slave trade was from West Africa so it’s damn near obvious she would have Nigerian ancestry. Mine was 84% Nigerian and while not even close to white passing I come from some fair skinned black people. These saltines need to brush up on history before they spit out this trash they speak.
I am utterly befuddled as to why they’d say this. Are they trying to deny that some of her ancestors were slaves?
Considering the ppl programming the bots seem to have a one drop rule, I don’t see why it matters. It does mean Nigerians are more feared, I guess 😂 Nigerian Twitter for the win!
She has elegantly and succinctly shamed every single one of them, not just the media but the firm.
@Janey, you nailed it. She handed them their ass with eloquence. She nailed the “angry Black Woman trope, all the while making those royal gossipers look foolish. Imagine striving for excellence with a bunch of lazy racists who resented working for a Black woman.
Yeah I think this episode is one that Salt Island wants to stay away from for two reasons – first, this is one that was so focused on race, that saying anything to negate the experiences discussed therein is going to cause a huge blowback. White RRs don’t get to tell black women that their experiences are not theirs, you know? (I mean they’ve tried before, but I think they know people are watching.)
Second, it does highlight how Meghan was treated in the Firm and puts the bullying allegations into a new light for many who haven’t been paying attention like we all have. “It does not make you difficult, it makes you clear.” That is Meghan sending a clear message to the KP staffers and the RRs and everyone who has insisted she was this awful bully. the RRs don’t want people to focus on that.
But it is only the second day after the episode dropped. It’s possible they will have something to say today.
They launched an all out assault over the Deal or No Deal stuff and it flopped.
As a BW I so related to this episode and I appreciate this being discussed. I loved how Issa and Meghan bonded over growing up in LA. Ziwe was cute squealing when Meghan saying she was 43% Nigerian Twitter. I too found out years ago that my strongest DNA link was Nigeria. Nigerian Twitter has already claimed her so Salt Island needs to tread lightly.
Please, the Fail has probably sent people to Lagos or busy trying to get hold of genealogists who will counter her claims about her ancestry.
Nigerian Twitter is sitting ready though.
I knew the press wasn’t going to touch this episode because they don’t know how to talk about racism. They left the Dragon Lady episode alone too.
I was trying to remember if there was any pushback against the Dragon Lady episode and I couldn’t remember. But it makes sense that they would leave the episodes that most directly deal with race alone.
The noise started about Dragon Lady not be a put down but died as quickly as it started.
They tried to attack Meghan for pointing out roles for Asian women in movies that promoted the stereotypes but that didn’t stick.
Right, like they’re consistently uneducated on this subject, even with a world of information at their feet. For some reason, they’re no longer Rottweilers, they’re Chihuahuas. It warps my view of them and I think of them as feeble and dumb.
The british media are good at ignoring things they can’t pick apart. They were hyper-focused on last week’s podcast about Meghan’s experience on “deal or no deal”. Meghan didn’t say anything that hasn’t been said before, there are old interviews from other cast-mates that say the exact thing. But Meghan isn’t allowed to say it herself or have feelings about her own experience. For years, they used the images from “deal or no deal” to sexualize her and paint her as a temptress/jezebel so her saying for her it was just a good pay job that payed her bills while she worked on moving to bigger and greater things must’ve ruined their narrative. They don’t talk about Harry’s apple doc where he says himself he doesn’t regret anything and confirms the palace and media are behind the smear campaign against his wife bc it ruins the narrative that they’ve been pushing about him desperately wanting to come back.
Any clips I’ve seen of Harry’s Apple doc are so good! I’m gonna need to get Apple tv at some point to watch the whole thing.
If they were smart, they’d leave this one alone. Nigerian Twitter is poised and waiting to chew them up and spit them out. I’m eagerly awaiting what Nigerian Twitter will do. Please RRs! Say something stupid. Come on, Camel Toe! I know it’s killing you not to counter Meghan’s truth.
I found myself nodding and pointing at the radio as I listened to the podcast. Remembering so many times when some white person was shocked when I asserted myself. This isn’t like you Mia. You don’t have to have an attitude. Mofo I don’t have an attitude. I’m trying to let you know what I think. I’m not angry. I’m concerned. I have an opinion.
I see it with my bestie. She’s a VP. When she speaks, people are supposed to listen. Instead, they get offended when asked to do their jobs and report her for being mean. She told me she didn’t even blink when her boss gave her her report. She just asserted that these were her direct reports and she wouldn’t have to be “mean” if they were doing their jobs properly.
Black twitter and Nigerian twitter are waiting for the nonsense to start. The Rota, BM, and American tabloids are probably still searching high and low for a black woman, a Nigerian or any other poc to say they had never experienced what episode 7 was about. I’m sure they could have found a musical theatre person to complain about the jazz hands ( I need credit if jazz hands becomes an issue.)
The stupidity of the bullying accusation shows how ill-informed the PR group of the RF are. Meghan would have had to discard all her life experiences to become a bullying /demanding person in the whitest of white space.
Exactly @Petra! Like she could’ve even done so. I know she’s a trained and experienced actress. But as a human person I also know how some feelings we have about certain situations are deeply ingrained and beyond difficult to throw away in those moments. As I if she could simply discard her all of her life experiences, or ignore her eq when it’s blaring the ‘warning/danger’ alarm bc of these deplorable racist people, their quest for money and power and their love of a system. I’m so glad she’s free. I also love Ziwe too much.
Shit, I’m a white woman and I’ve experienced it. I’m sure not as often as Black women. But man, it’s happened a lot. So much that I feel any woman who claims it never happened to her is probably lying — maybe to herself.
@Petra. Khate will probably offer to patroness the jazz hands group. The poor lambs.
Yeah, it was funny to see the derangers twist and turn and claim Doria was only “half black” even though she has two black parents. I think the derangers are trying to slide past being called racists but it is what it is.
They are showing that they aren’t very intelligent about science and genetics. Getting half your genes from either parent is random, otherwise all siblings would be twins. Even if one of Doria’s parents had white parentage, that wouldn’t say that the genes she inherited would necessarily reflect that by 1/4 of them being “white”.
I don’t hear a peep from the RRrats.
I find it soooo funny that she picked
Maya Angelou poem “I Rise” to log out of the podcast. Meghan has called them out! You can try to bring her down with your twisted lies, but like a Phoenix, she will always rise!
Deal with it!
Every time I think of Meghan and what she goes through I think of that Maya Angelou poem which could have been written especially for Meghan.
When I was a student I had the poem pinned up on my wall.
Thank you Maya Angelou!
The haters are too busy with the Crown right now, I think.
Adding in M&H will only make people think: “Hey, if they behaved this badly maybe they were this bad to M&H as well”.
It’s has been fascinating to follow Meghans journey from Suits to now.
There is literally no other celebrity who’s every words are tracked worldwide lol. Not even Beyoncé or Taylor swift get articles written about them for every single thing they do like it is for Meghan.
The only people I can compare it to are President Biden and VP Harris.
It’s really fascinating because she’s in the weird mix of celebrity but also political influence.
That’s why I laugh when derangers or haters try to say Harry and Meghan won’t succeed because it’s literally impossible. They get so much free marketing that anyone would be dying to work with them plus they are hard workers. They care!
They also haven’t even tapped into the commercial aspect of their brand. It’s mainly been philanthropy. If they were to ever open the door. Phew endless opportunities await them.
I’m still hoping that one day Harry or a Meghan will host SNL. There’s so much funny material to be made.
I wonder if Meghan isn’t tapping into the commercial with her clothing. I hope she’s getting freebies or paid to wear some things since she does bring so much attention to the brands.
That’s very possible and I hope it’s true. Though I want commercials, magazines, makeup and skin brands and all that lol.
Meghan doing the opening monologue in a tiara. It would be worth it just to watch the RF and the press explode.
Meghan on SNL would be a hoot! Especially with a Harry cameo. Kenan should play King Charles and Mikey day should play Camilla. Chloe Fineman as Kate and Sarah Sherman as William. Royal asses would be seriously chapped.
They would LOSE THEIR MINDS!!
But it would be so hilarious especially if they fully allowed themselves and the cast to go there with the content.
My oldest granddaughter is biracial and has never shut herself down or lowered her voice just to make it easier on herself or others. I don’t know if its this younger generation who refuses to be silenced or boxed in or what, but she is not afraid to say “this is who I am and I won’t silence myself for YOUR comfort”
I am so proud of her, and I know it can’t be easy at times but her voice doesn’t shake when she’s standing up for herself.
She admires the s*it out of Madame Duchess and feels she’s a kindred spirit
I finally got to listen this morning, and, while all the episodes are great and powerful, this one was absolutely a jewel. Meghan gets better week by week in the way she leads into the topic (Ziwe was funny and engaging), gets into the meat, then brings in an expert, back to the main course, and then closes with inspirational thoughts — this time using the perfect Maya Angelou poem read by the poet (no one ever did it better). Without any innuendo about the BRF/RR whatsoever, SHE CALLED THEM OUT. Do I think the 🐀🐀🐀 won’t find a way to attack her lived experience again? I hope they try.
From what I saw on Twitter last night, the one thing Brits were zeroing in on was Meghan’s comment about not drinking coffee while the UK. She never said she couldn’t get coffee, or that the coffee was bad. She simply said she didn’t think about drinking it while there. But somehow they managed to even twist that into “Oh Meghan the victim! She was too scared to even drink coffee!” or “How dare she! We have coffee in England!” Seriously, coffee. That was all they could come up with.
On another note, after so long of worrying about Meghan and what they did to her over there, I get it now. She is fine. She is more than fine actually, she’s great. The way she is pushing back and giving it to the BM and all of the haters without even having to utter a name is BRILLIANT on her part.
I don’t know why I’m trying to understand the insane ramblings of the Meghan haters, but why are they saying she was going to say she’s South African but said Nigerian to gain points? What does that mean to them? What point do they think they’re making?
South African isn’t an ethnicity, but the haters probably don’t know that. If Meghan’s ancestors came from South Africa, they would be Zulu or Xhosa or Venda or tswana or any of a number of other ethnicities. And most Americans with African ancestry trace to the peoples of western africa for obvious reasons of the slave trade. South Africa doesn’t make geographic sense.
Having the first Hindu PM doesn’t mean anything. There are still hoping to be sections of the population that don’t want him as head of government because of that. Certain spaces belong to specific races in their mind.
“Angry Black Woman” is one archetype the tabs are afraid to touch because it’s been their favorite characterization of Meghan. If they nitpick her on this one, they just prove her point.
I love it but it was triggering for me as I been called an angry black woman before. I am still basically processing that and have found myself triple checking everything I say, how I look, my facial expressions and body language. We, women of color are always forced to make ourselves small to avoid hurting white sensibilities. Little by little I have claimed my space but it is not always easy …. Bravo Meg! I love you!
Archetypes with Meghan just gets better every week, she is really hitting on great talking points that women and men of all colors should be talking about. I have learned a lot and it has opened my eyes to really pay attention to details and say something when you get that little “something is off” vibe it is ok to ask people to clarify what they actually meant and tell them you don’t agree. I am very non confrontational from past experiences and truthfully didn’t like how it made me feel to just shutdown and go home, imagining the things I should have said. I also love the fact that every topic of this podcast is handled so well with empathy and grace. Meghan is reaching global heights the BRF, rota and media there will never comprehend. I look forward to Tuesday mornings so much now, I really hope she continues beyond the 12 weeks.
This Hateful people are so Ridiculously first Meghan was not black they excuses her of lying about her races and swore up and down that they didn’t know she was black . My favorite line was oh she looks like a Italian woman then they clutch their pearls and got so pissed when Meghan was pregnant did ever things they could to cause her a miscarriage because of her so called exotic blood . Now that Meghan has Spoken loud and clear that she is a black woman now the lunatics wanted to claim that Doria the woman that they deemed unworthy because of her blackness now all suddenly doria is not really black even though she has two black parents. These people are just crazy And literally looking for anything to throw at Meghan to criticize her.
Thank you for posting the actual podcast, that is the first one I listened to, now I’m gonna have to go back and listen to the rest. She has a great voice for podcasting and her topics are so damn relevant to me and my life, I’m a MM Stan now???