“Martha Stewart has wanted to date Pete Davidson for months” links

If you ask me, Martha Stewart has had her eye on Pete Davidson for months. She wanted him when Pete was with Kim Kardashian! [Just Jared]
The Princess of Wales is probably adding Bella Hadid’s Schiaparelli ensemble to her Button Mood Board as we speak. [RCFA]
AmEx is suing Armie Hammer over an unpaid credit card balance. [Dlisted]
Greenpeace: plastic recycling remains a “myth.” [OMG Blog]
A reminder that Will Smith still has friends in the industry. [LaineyGossip]
Emmanuel the Emu and his mother got milkshake duck’d. [Jezebel]
Chloe Sevigny is on Team Palazzo Pants, yes!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of The Banshees of Inisherin. Sounds good! [Gawker]
Ariel Elias made her TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s new music video. [Egotastic]
Kids and their weird food habits. [Buzzfeed]
So happy for Sam Smith & Kim Petras! “Unholy” is such a great song! [Towleroad]
Ask her, Pete.
Lol, all those buttons!
Yes, we are about ready for another of his fake relationships.
Shanaynay, Why fake?
I need her plastic surgeon’s number.
OMG! I would love to see Martha and Pete dating. lol
Hey, Martha would be good for him, I think.
Plus I like Martha more than KK. Martha has skills and brains and can be pretty funny at times.
Is the recycling issue that people toss out their plastics instead of trying to recycle them or do recycling facilities not recycle the plastics they receive?
In either case I think we need to reduce the amount of plastic we use but I’m always a little confused by what those percentages actually mean.
It means what we put in our recycling bins ends up in a landfill 95% of the time.