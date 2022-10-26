“Martha Stewart has wanted to date Pete Davidson for months” links
  • October 26, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

If you ask me, Martha Stewart has had her eye on Pete Davidson for months. She wanted him when Pete was with Kim Kardashian! [Just Jared]
The Princess of Wales is probably adding Bella Hadid’s Schiaparelli ensemble to her Button Mood Board as we speak. [RCFA]
AmEx is suing Armie Hammer over an unpaid credit card balance. [Dlisted]
Greenpeace: plastic recycling remains a “myth.” [OMG Blog]
A reminder that Will Smith still has friends in the industry. [LaineyGossip]
Emmanuel the Emu and his mother got milkshake duck’d. [Jezebel]
Chloe Sevigny is on Team Palazzo Pants, yes!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of The Banshees of Inisherin. Sounds good! [Gawker]
Ariel Elias made her TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s new music video. [Egotastic]
Kids and their weird food habits. [Buzzfeed]
So happy for Sam Smith & Kim Petras! “Unholy” is such a great song! [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Martha Stewart has wanted to date Pete Davidson for months” links”

  1. jferber says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Ask her, Pete.

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Lol, all those buttons!

    Reply
  3. shanaynay says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Yes, we are about ready for another of his fake relationships.

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Shanaynay, Why fake?

    Reply
  5. Sue E Generis says:
    October 26, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I need her plastic surgeon’s number.

    Reply
  6. HeyKay says:
    October 26, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    OMG! I would love to see Martha and Pete dating. lol
    Hey, Martha would be good for him, I think.
    Plus I like Martha more than KK. Martha has skills and brains and can be pretty funny at times.

    Reply
  7. Kate says:
    October 26, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Is the recycling issue that people toss out their plastics instead of trying to recycle them or do recycling facilities not recycle the plastics they receive?

    In either case I think we need to reduce the amount of plastic we use but I’m always a little confused by what those percentages actually mean.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment