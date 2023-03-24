King Charles’s state visit to France has been ‘postponed’ because of protests

Update: after I wrote up this amazing story, below, Buckingham Palace and President Macron “postponed” the state visit. Per the BBC, “King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed, as the nation faces further protests over pension reforms. France’s Elysée Palace said the decision was taken because of a 10th day of protests planned for Tuesday.” Elysee Palace announced the postponement, although they stressed that it was a mutual decision between King Charles and Macron, and that they spoke on the phone this morning. LMAO.
This was the previous post:
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to France could not be coming at a worse time. Months in planning and negotiations, and Charles’s first state visit as monarch, and it’s all being spectacularly derailed by French politics and President Emmannuel Macron’s timing with raising the French retirement age. Paris is burning, there are dozens of strikes, garbage is being left in the streets and all of those striking union workers cannot wait to demonstrate in front of the international media during the British monarch’s visit. Add to all of that, the logistics of “who will roll out the literal red carpet” have been affected too.
Unrest in France is tarnishing the sheen of King Charles III’s first overseas trip as monarch, with striking workers refusing to provide red carpets amid pension reform protests and critics calling for the visit to be canceled altogether. Anger over French President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to increase the retirement age by two years is clouding what was meant to be a show of bonhomie and friendship. Instead, Charles’ visit is being seen as an unnecessary display of hereditary privilege.
“It’s very bad timing. Normally the French would welcome a British king. But in this moment, people protesting are on high alert for any sign of privilege and wealth,” Paris-based writer Stephen Clarke, the author of “Elizabeth II, Queen of Laughs,” said.
With piles of uncollected garbage lining the French capital’s boulevards, observers say the optics could not be worse – for both Charles and his host Macron. French labor union CGT union announced this week that its members at Mobilier National, the institution in charge of providing flags, red carpets and furniture for public buildings, would not help prepare a Sunday reception for the king upon his arrival in Paris.
“We ask our administration to inform the services concerned that we will not provide furnishings, red carpets or flags,” a CGT statement read. The Elysee Palace, the French president’s official residence, has said non-striking workers would set up the necessary accouterments for the trip.
Months in the making, Charles’ March 26-29 trip with Queen Consort Camilla includes a visit to the Musee d’Orsay, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and a lavish dinner at the former royal residence, the Versailles Palace.
“They’re planning on going to Versailles. It does not look good. This seems very 1789,” author Clarke said. The lavish Versailles, once the dazzling center of royal Europe, is a potent symbol of social inequalities and excess.
“It’s amazing. We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the Republican monarch meeting Charles III while people in the street are demonstrating. Can this really be happening? This is an incredible denial of democracy….Something is happening in this country – is the priority really to receive Charles III at Versailles?” Sandrine Rousseau, a lawmaker from France’s Green Party, told French channel BFM TV. “Of course” the king should cancel his visit, she added.
As many have pointed out, even with the general strikes, the dinner at Versailles was always going to set the wrong tone. If the Versailles dinner isn’t canceled, the protesters will simply descend on Versailles and it will be a huge security nightmare. There are already rumors – from Macron’s office – that Macron has already shifted the state dinner to Élysée Palace or somewhere else. Like a f–king bunker! Anyway, I absolutely love this for Charles and Camilla. Their first state visit is going to be a huge catastrophe.
I’m surprised it too them this long to back out. I could see Charles stomping his swollen feet insisting he have his special Versailles dinner so he can be properly worshipped.
How long do these protests typically last?
Re how long do the strikes last? Well, how long is a piece of string? Protests have being going on begin/middle of January, strikes since the end of January. However strikes/protests for various things can happen at any time; I had to cancel an appointment at a nearby large town in Nov. due to a transport strike. Vive la France!
They knew all along it wasnt gonna take place with the protest. They just didnt want the people to realize that plans can be derailed when their union is getting bigger. Wow I mean there’s possibly a million people protesting, some police firefighters are joining the people, even some of the police which was dedicated to protecting the president’s quarters. Crazy pants
Versailles doesn’t seem smart to me anyway.
When I think Versailles and riots, I think this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women%27s_March_on_Versailles
What’s a synonym for canceled? Postponed, hahahahahahaha. For a man who’s had to wait until his 70s to become king and who wants the whole wide world to know that he is king, this has to sting. Welcome to karma, KC.
Chuck is dearly paying for his past actions and lady karma is holding his accountable. I can’t but smile – and Queen Whoremilla, she too was also denied a reception at Versailles. I love it. Chuck not being able to flex his title must really be chafing him in the worse way.
I hardly think that ‘karma’ would have taken the trouble to plunge the republic of France into this chaos merely to punish Charles and Camilla!
@CallyForbes – No I certainly don’t think ML is stating that. Karma is that it his first visit coincided with the protests in France.
Cally, that isn’t what I meant. Sandrine Rousseau said, “Something is happening in this country – is the priority really to receive Charles III at Versailles?” KC wanted the trappings of the Ancien Régime during his first state visit: tone deaf and at the very least a bad look. He got what he deserved.
Macron and the French Government would have been the ones who decided to use Versailles, so any tone deafness would have been on their side. My point was that is a very a French story about the discontent with Macron and his policies and Charles’ state visit is a sideshow. Cancelling that visit is the right decision. Charles will just have to be content with Germany.
If only this platform allowed us to insert gifs! Nelson Muntz laughing and pointing would go right here
In our first ever international trip, my family is supposed to visit Paris next week. Honestly don’t know what to expect. I feel we can navigate if some things are closed and if there are protests. Just walking around and looking at buildings will be cool. I’m more worried about flights there and back getting cancelled.
I work for an airline and normally if there will be any issues they send out a mass email. So far we’ve received nothing about the protects in France and all flights are going as normal. We stay by the Eiffel tour and everything seems normal during the day.
Go have fun! Just be more aware at night!
I’m in Paris now (I live in California), visited Paris over a dozen times however I’m here with my two nieces, their first time. One told me she’s having a great time and each day has been more amazing than the precious. Do not worry, go and enjoy. The only thing different on this trip are the piles of trash on the streets but that hasn’t prevented anyone from doing what they want to do. If there are manifestations happening anywhere, steer clear but they are typically well contained. I have not felt unsafe once! Enjoy!!
A makeup lady I follow has been vacationing in Paris this week and her Insta stories the last couple of days have been fascinating! She’s definitely been caught up in the marches, seen burning rubbish in the streets, people letting off flares but it’s all very controlled from what I’ve seen, no fighting, no anger towards each other on the street or damage to buildings. She’s still out every day going to restaurants and museums etc and says she feels safe. Some areas have no protests at all so some of your tourist spots are going to be as normal.
I imagine transport is pretty shut down though so best to get recommendations from wherever you’re staying for the best ways to get around the city. Have an amazing time!
My best friend landed in Paris yesterday. There is no airport transportation and roads are blocked by the strikers in and out of the airport. Their Uber driver parked 1/2 mile away and walked to meet them and helped them with their luggage to get back to his car. She sent photos of garbage piled up on the streets and the ritzy designer boutiques with boarded up windows. Good luck to you! I hope it all works out for your trip!
You may have a more interesting trip in different ways than you planned but I bet you will still have a good time! When you go to a tourist place the people there still want and need tourism dollars, so they will look out for you. That was my experience going to Mexico where we were very nervous due to (at the time) horrific news stories about crime in the area we were going to visit.
Good luck with patronising the French with that attitude! Not everyone who lives in a ‘tourist place’ (and Paris is a bit more than that) is ready to fawn on visitors in the hope of receiving a few dollars.
@CallyForbes — whoa there, Chaine did not “patronize” the French or Paris. Of course it’s a huge tourist destination, it’s one of the greatest cities in the world. I’ve been there several times and loved it. And no, we never expected locals to “fawn on us in the hope of receiving a few dollars”, the service people we interacted with were polite, accommodating and proud their city is known as a great travel destination. It’s you who has the “attitude” and, I might add, a very large chip on your shoulder.
agree with Cally — that was patronizing. And no, service workers in Paris are polar opposites of what you find in Mexico.
and that isn’t a dig at either place — it is a VERY different reaction to tourists.
I hope you have a great time & great stories to tell! I remember seeing protests in Seoul and dealing with random, out of nowhere strikes in Rome. It’s all part of the fun of travel!
You’ll have a great time but it may look different than you planned. Speak to the hotel you’re going to pretty frequently and ask about ground transportation. Download a few apps that give you notifications about what’s happening and stay alert. Develop some contingencies too – the Eurostar can get you to UK and Belgium and other countries really easily so if things are looking iffy, hop to another country.
I worked for a French company and spent a lot of time in Paris and southern France. It’s a shame seeing all of the destruction. I fully understand that changing the retirement age is a BIGGY especially for a population that definitely places a higher value on life (versus work) but the violence/destruction is wrong.
Lol. He’s cursed. Good.
It’s weird to see him referred to as the “reigning monarch.” Reigning over what, really? Man can’t even hold his own family together.
I feel like this is a good moment for a La Marseillaise sing-along. non?
Were they seriously going to visit Versailles? Because it’s very difficult to imagine a worse look for the monarch of a country where people can’t afford to heat the homes or buy staple foods.
Yes, the look is as tone dear as you can get but Chucky wanted his Versailles moment so that he could allow the grandiose fittings and opulence to sink in. He is king now and wanted to come out smelling like a rose but he smells more like the trash that is pulling up in France. I had my suspicions that KCIII wouldn’t go as he is simply a p***y.
@ Seraphina, love your title Queen Whoremilla!!! Brilliant 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@BothSidesNow – I cannot take credit for it. Someone else used it here in the past I LOVE it the title for her. Very fitting.
Is Versailles the normal location for big state dinners like this? I can’t remember if Trump went to Versailles or not. It just seems like it would have been awful optics for Charles to go there, French protests or not.
Damn! I really wanted to see the flaming baguettes 🥖 🥖🥖
Me, too! I was primed for those flaming baguettes!!! Dang!
While I love the pic, I love bread too much to see it wasted thrown at Chuk and Cams. How about some foie gras thrown at them?
Shame, we wanted to use his visit to further embarrass Macron on the global scene.
The French once again saying “Cassie Toi” to a King. J’adore.
It’s “casse toi” Cassie’s a girl name
Ugh…. dumb autocorrect.
More like “Va te faire foutre!”
I almost feel bad for Charles. He’s waited his whole life for this role only to have have the world openly demonstrate that they don’t respect it. If he was a decent person I’d feel bad but here we are, almost.
And French CBers here? Is this about a monarch or Charles in particular? Both?
I think it’s more about our own little monarch, the supremely smug Napoleon-Macron. Some people in 2017 were already upset when he had the lavish reception for Putin in Versailles.
Imagine deploying all this pomp in the actual climate, for a head of state who is a monarch. I don’t buy the security argument. Our police force can be perfectly efficient and brutal enough to guarantee his safety and neutralise demonstrators As the poor Liverpool supporters can attest.
I’m sure Macron and his minions feared embarassment and bad optics .
Not speaking for all the French of course.
But the French voted Macron in, didn’t they? So at that time he couldn’t have been that unpopular. I know some people are saying that they only voted for Macron to keep out the much further to the right Marine Le Pen, but there were other left wing candidates eg Melenchon that they could have gone for instead.
Callyforbes
Mélenchon was not an option as he was eliminated after the first round of vote. Macron is indeed very unpopular.
@CallyForbes, yes we voted for him. it’s like choosing between plague and cholera. You choose the least worst. But next time sadly, probably cholera will win because of what plague did
I am hoping that anti monarchists in England will be inspired by the French revolt. Maybe Chuck will be forced into a “budget” Chubbly, hiding the new coach and paying inheritance taxes. It seems that Britians have suffered more than most and I wish they weren’t quite so polite about protesting. Flaming scones!
I don’t think they should riot, but the British could certainly learn a thing or two from the French. Like you really don’t have to take this nonsense from the royals and the aristos.
As a Brit, I think if the debacle of the last few years didn’t make us take to the streets then nothing will. But we’re very good at tutting 🙂
As a veteran of the Poll Tax riots all those decades ago, I live in hope though. Perhaps the stupid bloody event in May might be the final catalyst to get us off our butts.
& as for “normally the French would welcome a British king” – um, really …??!
#NotMyMonarchy
#ViveLaRepublique
They took long enough. It should have been postponed days ago.
“Normally the French would welcome a British king.”? Really? Or normally they wouldn’t pay much attention or care?
Lol exactly, I don’t think anyone really cares about royals here. It’s more like, why is he even visiting ? He doesn’t have any “political” power
We absolutely do not care one way or the other about Charles. He is a non-factor in France.
Edward VII was very popular on his visit to France, which helped with their alliance just between the first world war.
Charles doesn’t have the charisma, though.
It would have been a sight to see. But hey, Britons could get in the game now, non? I mean, it’s about time. You’re starving and freezing. Take to the streets and give the “king” what for!
I wonder if someone on Charles’s team suggested a June coronation because of that reason. It will be warmer and hopefully all the peasants will forget about any trouble they had heating their homes the past winter.
“Normally the French would welcome a British king.” Really? They might tolerate the visit without all the upheaval happening, but I seriously doubt they would be “welcoming” in the sense of “Hooray! We love us some old fashioned monarchy!” Clearly, the French are way past monarchy. The British Paris based author was more on the mark when he said, “This seems very 1789.”
The French do protesting spectacularly well compared do the British, where it’s more “down with this sort of thing” so I’m not surprised they’re postponing. It was looking pretty hairy last night. Macron will be fuming though, UK relations with Europe are finally getting back onto a slightly less “OMG we’re so embarrassing” footing after Johnson & Truss and this would have been a chance to do some entente cordiale-ing.
The sheen of his first state visit. What sheen
Maybe a Charlie Sheen circa 2011? A hot mess that thinks he’s “winning?”
Lol, HeatherC. Fabulous analogy. They wanted a Martin-Sheen-as-Bartlet Chubbly, and instead they get Rage-King-Charlie-Sheen with a hefty dose of Welsh-Independence-Agitator-Michael-Sheen …
I hope Harry is paying attention to all of this. The optics of King Charles’ reign are horribly tone deaf. ZERO ability to read the room or the mood of the country.
Harry may believe in the monarchy, but no doubt his version of the monarchy is completely opposite to Charles and the rest of the family. Which is worship us, ignore our shameless grifting and “look! There’s the black woman that stole our Prince! Get her!!!”
Harry and Meghan are building a brand. Which is essentially their version of how they want the monarchy to work. Using their position and intense media glare to shine a light on causes and affect REAL change. Showing up to this waste of money and resources that this coronation will be while the country is struggling is not a good look for brand Sussex.
Yes, more and more, it looks like everyone, not just but including the Sussexes, should stay FAR away from this coronation nonsense. The timing, in all respects, couldn’t be worse. In fact, if Charles had any kind of head on his shoulders, even just a pumpkin or jack-o-lantern, he’d postpone his self-gratification ceremony indefinitely too.
This would actually be a good opportunity for someone, anyone on his PR team to say hey…..let’s take this opportunity to make a change on the whole damn chubbly thing. Sure, give people their bank holiday but cancel everything other than the most simple ceremony with the Bishop. No chairs, no new wagon, no procession and above all NO JEWELS….
but I doubt anyone in charge is going to get a clue at this late date.
I think Macron was feeling there may be shades of the Revolution at the idea of a King wandering around and flaunting his wealth and position during a time of civil unrest. Pretty sure he didn’t want that on his watch.
I honestly do not feel bad for him at all. Set the scene in your mind. Charles as Prince of Wales, uplifting and supporting his son and POC wife and grandkids, modern, evolving, strong, united. They would have been a formidable force and wonder if going in to state dinners (even with political unrest) would have been seen as agents of change, progressive etc. Instead, he doubled down on “traditional” monarchal rule : bigoted, close faced, stoic – stiff upper lip and aristocratic. Read the room buddy, it’s “eat the rich” season and I’m not sure they realize they’re coming off as the most pinky up “richies” pretty much everywhere. Especially when it’s riches stolen and plundered and not earned. That coronation is gonna be something … French people and giving the Brits notes.
@Steph French Cbitcher here 🙂 it is a bit of both. There is that love/hate relationship between both nations. It’s always been this way. But as things are at the moment KFC would be the perfect target for our national angst. I mean, he represents everything we have rejected and abbhore. Any other time, we would have looked at this visit with the contempt it deserves.
Plus visits have a cost and it would not have been taken well by anyone. Seriously the UK should get rid of the royals spongers.
Bummer. I was hoping to hear a few chants of “guillotine” aimed at him and Camilla. I want to know whose idea it was to have his first state visit as king be in France, a country who violently took down its monarchy. Why are they so bad at this?
I don’t see how this is bad for Chatles. I mean, sure, bad karma, but Macron’s problems are his own. The people want to embarrass Macron, so the reception would have been the same no matter who was making the state visit.
Because Charles is being denied the opportunity to look like a statesman shoring up French and English relations and trade.
Charles can do his statesman bit when he visits Germany next week.
I don’t like Charles at all, but this is silly. Nobody’s denying him anything. There’s a political situation going on in France that has nothing to do with him and it will be better for everyone if the meeting is postponed. And it’s not like he’s losing the opportunity to go to Mars or something – France is right across the Channel.
Good. Vive La France!
I am ecstatic that Camilla won’t get to strut around Paris. The absolute gall of that woman on her “I made it to Queen victory lap” to pick Paris, the place that took out Diana and sealed the cow’s future, as her first party stop. Diana’s karma is real, and she is looking down laughing at both of them getting their just desserts. Now I’m seriously wondering if this visit was a thank you to the French from Cam & Charles for taking out Di back then with their slow ambulance ride and Di is like, nope.
oh for God’s sake France did not “take out Di” with a slow ambulance ride.
Nor are the people of France kicking up a little dust just to inconvenience C&C —-for an irrelevant Monarchy (which it is) folks are sure going to all the lengths to make every world event about the BRF.
A close friend of mine who is English but lives half the year in France says many French people are still devastated about Diana’s death and all the Kennedy-esque coverups and lies surrounding what really happened. Having KFC and Camzilla visit the city where Diana died and sasheting around as the new monarchs, attending a lavish dinner at Versailles, is sooooo bad. I have no doubt they wouldn’t have been given a very warm welcome by the French, especially at a time of severe social unrest.
I mean…it took them long enough to cancel it. It was a security risk and considering that there is no sign of the protests dying down this was a smart decision. It just should have been made sooner I think. Also…LMAO. Chucky simply can’t catch a break can he? *Insert Kim Kardashian meme of her saying, “Its what she deserves”*
I stand with the people striking.
I bet they had a hell of a time getting Charles to accept not having his way.
Spoiled idiot.
I love this for Charles, he waited so long for this and nothing is going right for him. From pens to protests to his first foreign trip being cancelled. What I found curious is this guy’s book, QEII: Queen of Laughs. Queen of Laughs???? What’s that about??
“Unrest in France is tarnishing the sheen of King Charles III’s first overseas trip as monarch …”
How do you tarnish a shitshow?
All I have to say is 😂😂😂😂😂