The Middletons are willing to pay a six-figure ‘dowry’ to ‘sell’ Party Pieces

Weeks ago, we heard the somewhat sudden news that Carole Middleton hired an “adviser” to help her sell Party Pieces, the “party supply” catalog company widely reported to be the source of the Middleton family’s mysterious wealth. It was no secret that PP’s business has been failing for years, and while the Middletons blamed the pandemic and the post office, I would argue that party-supply discount stores and Amazon are the real reasons why PP has lost millions. Plus, not for nothing, I never believed that PP was all that successful to begin with. Well, recently we heard that Carole and Mike Middleton are definitely selling the business and they’re planning on retiring to spend more time with their grandkids. Well, funny story – PP’s business is in such shambles that the Middletons are offering a six-figure “dowry” to whoever “buys” the company.
Party Pieces, the online party goods supplier founded by the Princess of Wales’s parents, is considering handing a six-figure sum to a buyer as part of efforts to offload the business.
Sky News has learnt that a dowry deal is one of the options being considered by Carole and Michael Middleton as they seek new owners for the company they founded in 1987. Sources said on Monday that a dowry was under discussions with prospective bidders as the Middletons and their advisers at Interpath, the restructuring firm, seek to finalise a deal.
One of the leading contenders to acquire Party Pieces is Club Green, a family-owned business which has also operated for decades in the party goods sector, the sources added.
The Middletons, who conceived the business as they were seeking inspiration for daughter Kate’s fifth birthday, were reported to have instructed Interpath to find a buyer last month. Insiders said there were “multiple parties” interested in acquiring Party Pieces.
The prospective dowry is said to be worth less than £1m. According to information circulated to potential bidders, Party Pieces has shown “some recent UK performance contraction during international expansion and focus on margins”. The company is reported to have made losses in the last financial year for which accounts have been filed.
One industry source said the Middletons were “trying to do the right thing for the business and its stakeholders”. A spokesperson for Mrs Middleton declined to comment, while Interpath also declined to comment.
While I don’t have an MBA, I can safely say that it’s a really horrible sign that the Middletons have to pony up hundreds of thousands of dollars/pounds to SELL their business. While we knew the business wasn’t healthy or successful, before now, I never really considered the fact that PP likely holds more debt than it’s worth. Think of it less like a “dowry” and more like “whoever ‘buys’ Party Pieces will be buying debt, and the whole thing will probably be some huge tax write-off.” They’re not looking for someone to buy the business, this is a fire sale and someone is basically just being paid to take their remaining product and then PP will cease to exist. Jesus H. This is a horrible look for the Future Queen’s parents. Carole so wanted to be queen too.
Not a business person but sounds pretty desperate! Wonder if they’re facing bankruptcy if they can’t sell?
That is just the true state of Britain. A bankrupt dumpster fire of an empire going tf down
They might just end up shutting down the business at this rate.
Oh Carol how the mighty are falling. Couldn’t happen to a nicer(not) person. But yeah good to retire now because you probably are going to be need to pick up some other pieces 😉.
What’s also funny is William, son in law and future king, is not sending Duchy of Cornwall funds (personal income) to bail out Party Pieces. Didn’t Bill pay for Middleton Manor and some work on the driveway early in his marriage to Kate? To me this confirms trouble with the Waleses and Kate is on her way out.
William and kate won’t divorce. I just don’t see it happening especially since the arrangement that they have now seems to be working. Bill gets to cheat and cathy gets to spend money and wear pretty jewelry. A divorce would be another pr nightmare
Why isn’t Bill bailing out his inlaws with Duchy of Cornwall money?
Because he’s greedy and so is his wife
Okay so the dept ia probably more than we thought. My question: where did carole and her hudband get their income in the years that party pieces was running loss after loss?
I guess Uncle Gary got tired of footing the bill? Or are the banks calling in their loans? Either way, they know they can’t file for bankruptcy because of image reasons. I wonder if the 6 figures is part of Kate’s hush money arrangement with her husband?
I am not a business person either. this does not seem common or a good sign to me re: the health of the business.
I don’t have a lick of business sense so for those who do: is it bad news when a business has to do these types of deals?
I have zero business knowledge but why would anyone buy a company so deeply in debt? Do they think they can break it off into pieces and sell the pieces at a profit? They are basically saying we will give you money to take this financial burden off of us.
I still think party pieces was a cover for money laundering for Uncle Gary’s drug business and it was never worth anything to begin with.
She started her business in her kitchen and became a millionaire. You might not like her but she is to be admired. I admire all successful women surviving in our still-male-dominated world.
And this is why I despise the whole “Girlboss” movement.
We do not need to praise a woman just because they did well in business if there is evidence they’re a not so great person.
Exactly!
Why am I supposed to support this woman who raised a bigoted mean girl cut from the same cloth as mummy dear just because she came up with the “brilliant” idea of balloons, paper hats and plates at a child’s party?
Probably don’t want to be seen as putting their employees out of work. So, palm it off onto someone else to shut down.
I have only ever heard of this “dowry” scenario being offered when the company in question is in dire straits, i.e. brink of insolvency. That must be the case here. They must have huge debts. And they had major new investors come on board a few years back so I guess if they’re not seeing a return, and losses keep increasing, they’ll be losing patience.
My guess is they want to offload it (so much so that they’re willing to pay to make this happen) rather than face the embarrassment of the company going insolvent while they still own it.