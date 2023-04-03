Carole Middleton ‘has hired advisers for a potential sale’ of Party Pieces

Carole Middleton’s business, Party Pieces, has been struggling financially for years. During the pandemic, the company began posting significant losses and, according to recent reports, they’ve had so much trouble with suppliers and the Royal Mail (meaning, significant shipping delays). The combination of Brexit and Covid hit Party Pieces especially hard, although I do question whether PP has been struggling financially for many years before the pandemic, simply because they really aren’t making unique products – you could buy most of PP’s stuff online or at discount stores. Still, Carole tried to grow her failing business, even introducing Party Pieces to the ShopRite chain in America. Looks like Party Pieces’ big American invasion was a total flop as well. So here we are: Carole is looking to sell Party Pieces.
An online party decorations retailer owned by Carole Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s mother, has hired advisers for a potential sale of the business as it struggles with dwindling sales. Party Pieces, which was founded by Carole Middleton, has appointed Interpath to advise on its strategic options, which could include a possible sale or funding from an outside investor.
It comes after reports that the company, which is owned by Mrs Middleton and her husband Michael, became embroiled in a row with suppliers and suffered a dip in sales over the crucial Christmas period. The retailer struggled as cost-of-living pressures hit households and Royal Mail strikes caused delays to deliveries, the Daily Mail reported. Mrs Middleton was also reported to be in a dispute with suppliers over attempts to extend payment terms to 90 days from the usual 30 days. Party Pieces declined to comment at the time.
A spokesman for Party Pieces said: “We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business as we look to embark on the next phase of our growth plan.”
[From The Telegraph]
Whenever I read these straight-reporting pieces about Party Pieces’ failing business, I think about how many dumbf–k books have been written about the Windsors and the Sussexes, and I always wonder why some enterprising British journalist has never done a deep dive into the Middletons’ finances. I’m a broken record about this, I know, but I just have so many questions about the whole PP operation, as well as the Middletons’ real estate in Bucklebury, that weird story about a pot farm adjacent to the Middletons’ property, whether Gary Goldsmith has laundered money through his sister and a lot more. Anyway, I always thought that maybe James Middleton was the black sheep of the family, the only one with zero business sense, but I suspect it’s more of a family trait.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover of Good Housekeeping.
-
-
Carole Middleton Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day, Day 3 Berkshire, England – 21.06.12,Image: 308735318, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
167256, Carole Middleton, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton, spectates from the Royal box on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. London, United Kingdom – Thursday July 6, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Ã?Â© Stephen Lock/i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533038972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, West Door, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724158040, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, West Door, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724158170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, West Door, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724158734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724210286, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Carole and Michael Middleton arriving for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 744946541, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian arrives at the Kanye West after-party with daughter North West and sister Kourtney Kardashian in Paris
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I know nothing about British bankruptcy laws, but this company sounds bankrupt or very near it. Why would anyone buy it or invest in it if it’s failing? Fishy af.
And I don’t think there is such a thing as an enterprising journalist in the UK. They’re all pretty much sheep.
I wonder how the company made so-called millions selling plastic tat you can find much cheaper on amazon?
Maybe some sort of quid pro quo? You, investor, prop up our failing business (or buy it) and we’ll get you access to the future king. Sounds like that’s the sort of thing Chuckles (and Fergie and Ford Fiesta) did all the time with his bags of cash. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Other Brother also has a history of doing this.
And, yes, what is up with the lack of any sort of journalism on Salty Isle?! What are they all afraid of?
Since it’s a private company will it even be disclosed if someone buys it?
I am no expert either, but what about money laundering? I hear some Russians would be so happy to participate!
Really. What I was thinking. This is how you describe the business and think anyone will invest or buy.
Looks like someone’s aiming for her son in law’s newly gotten duchy money
Right?! That last paragraph gave the game away:
>A spokesman for Party Pieces said: “We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business…”<
The family is negotiating their latest stipend check from Big Willy. Better send some of that Duchy of Cornwall money MaMidds way or she’ll sing like a canary.
They got money from him for their mansion, got money from the other son in law for the “mashmellow King’s” business, and now they’re aiming for the duchy money.
I was wondering if Burger King cut them off? For this story to be out there, things must be pretty dire. And what about Uncle Gary, has that well run dry? Something is up.
Whenever I think of Party Pieces it reminds me of when I was in high school student council and we used catalogs to buy all the decor and accessories for our school dances. In the 90s. Seems like the same thing. I doubt they keep any inventory, they probably drop-ship but who knows. There are so many places to get this stuff and the shine has worn off if people were buying it because of any royal connection.
Ugh, that necklace Carole wore was so tacky for a funeral, imo. Gaudy and unnecessary. Wonder who will buy.
Lol. Party pieces sells items that aren’t unique, I haven’t bought from them and would always go elsewhere. If Paperchase which sells lovely stationery and party stuff has just close because sales are down it’s not a surprise that carole’s company isn’t doing well. At least Paperchase was bought by Tesco so they will hopefully sell Paperchase products in their shops.
More like Kate’s hit pay dirt and Carole doesn’t have to run the business anymore.
I would not buy one thing from them, just because of how nasty they are! I am glad they flopped here.
It doesn’t add up for me… the Chubbly is in a month’s time. You’d think they should be up to their eyeballs with orders for balloons, buntings etc., but if they’re so dependent on 3rd parties, then no wonder they’re grasping at straws.