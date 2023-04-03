Carole Middleton ‘has hired advisers for a potential sale’ of Party Pieces

Carole Middleton’s business, Party Pieces, has been struggling financially for years. During the pandemic, the company began posting significant losses and, according to recent reports, they’ve had so much trouble with suppliers and the Royal Mail (meaning, significant shipping delays). The combination of Brexit and Covid hit Party Pieces especially hard, although I do question whether PP has been struggling financially for many years before the pandemic, simply because they really aren’t making unique products – you could buy most of PP’s stuff online or at discount stores. Still, Carole tried to grow her failing business, even introducing Party Pieces to the ShopRite chain in America. Looks like Party Pieces’ big American invasion was a total flop as well. So here we are: Carole is looking to sell Party Pieces.

An online party decorations retailer owned by Carole Middleton, the Princess of Wales’s mother, has hired advisers for a potential sale of the business as it struggles with dwindling sales. Party Pieces, which was founded by Carole Middleton, has appointed Interpath to advise on its strategic options, which could include a possible sale or funding from an outside investor.

It comes after reports that the company, which is owned by Mrs Middleton and her husband Michael, became embroiled in a row with suppliers and suffered a dip in sales over the crucial Christmas period. The retailer struggled as cost-of-living pressures hit households and Royal Mail strikes caused delays to deliveries, the Daily Mail reported. Mrs Middleton was also reported to be in a dispute with suppliers over attempts to extend payment terms to 90 days from the usual 30 days. Party Pieces declined to comment at the time.

A spokesman for Party Pieces said: “We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business as we look to embark on the next phase of our growth plan.”

Whenever I read these straight-reporting pieces about Party Pieces’ failing business, I think about how many dumbf–k books have been written about the Windsors and the Sussexes, and I always wonder why some enterprising British journalist has never done a deep dive into the Middletons’ finances. I’m a broken record about this, I know, but I just have so many questions about the whole PP operation, as well as the Middletons’ real estate in Bucklebury, that weird story about a pot farm adjacent to the Middletons’ property, whether Gary Goldsmith has laundered money through his sister and a lot more. Anyway, I always thought that maybe James Middleton was the black sheep of the family, the only one with zero business sense, but I suspect it’s more of a family trait.

16 Responses to “Carole Middleton ‘has hired advisers for a potential sale’ of Party Pieces”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:25 am

    I know nothing about British bankruptcy laws, but this company sounds bankrupt or very near it. Why would anyone buy it or invest in it if it’s failing? Fishy af.

    And I don’t think there is such a thing as an enterprising journalist in the UK. They’re all pretty much sheep.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:34 am

      I wonder how the company made so-called millions selling plastic tat you can find much cheaper on amazon?

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Maybe some sort of quid pro quo? You, investor, prop up our failing business (or buy it) and we’ll get you access to the future king. Sounds like that’s the sort of thing Chuckles (and Fergie and Ford Fiesta) did all the time with his bags of cash. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Other Brother also has a history of doing this.

      And, yes, what is up with the lack of any sort of journalism on Salty Isle?! What are they all afraid of?

      Reply
      • Green girl says:
        April 3, 2023 at 8:51 am

        Since it’s a private company will it even be disclosed if someone buys it?

    • Sophie says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:37 am

      I am no expert either, but what about money laundering? I hear some Russians would be so happy to participate!

      Reply
    • equality says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:47 am

      Really. What I was thinking. This is how you describe the business and think anyone will invest or buy.

      Reply
  2. Etha says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Looks like someone’s aiming for her son in law’s newly gotten duchy money

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:30 am

      Right?! That last paragraph gave the game away:

      >A spokesman for Party Pieces said: “We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business…”<

      The family is negotiating their latest stipend check from Big Willy. Better send some of that Duchy of Cornwall money MaMidds way or she’ll sing like a canary.

      Reply
      • Etha says:
        April 3, 2023 at 8:42 am

        They got money from him for their mansion, got money from the other son in law for the “mashmellow King’s” business, and now they’re aiming for the duchy money.

    • MsIam says:
      April 3, 2023 at 8:51 am

      I was wondering if Burger King cut them off? For this story to be out there, things must be pretty dire. And what about Uncle Gary, has that well run dry? Something is up.

      Reply
  3. Delphine says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Whenever I think of Party Pieces it reminds me of when I was in high school student council and we used catalogs to buy all the decor and accessories for our school dances. In the 90s. Seems like the same thing. I doubt they keep any inventory, they probably drop-ship but who knows. There are so many places to get this stuff and the shine has worn off if people were buying it because of any royal connection.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Ugh, that necklace Carole wore was so tacky for a funeral, imo. Gaudy and unnecessary. Wonder who will buy.

    Reply
  5. heygingersnaps says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Lol. Party pieces sells items that aren’t unique, I haven’t bought from them and would always go elsewhere. If Paperchase which sells lovely stationery and party stuff has just close because sales are down it’s not a surprise that carole’s company isn’t doing well. At least Paperchase was bought by Tesco so they will hopefully sell Paperchase products in their shops.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:47 am

    More like Kate’s hit pay dirt and Carole doesn’t have to run the business anymore.

    Reply
  7. tamra says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I would not buy one thing from them, just because of how nasty they are! I am glad they flopped here.

    Reply
  8. TarteAuCitron says:
    April 3, 2023 at 8:50 am

    It doesn’t add up for me… the Chubbly is in a month’s time. You’d think they should be up to their eyeballs with orders for balloons, buntings etc., but if they’re so dependent on 3rd parties, then no wonder they’re grasping at straws.

    Reply

