Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces had a ‘terrible Christmas,’ they’re losing money

With each passing year, it gets harder and harder to believe that Party Pieces was ever the source for the Middleton family’s wealth. I don’t doubt that for years, PP was a profitable business, perhaps even a successful enough business to provide a comfortable life for Carole, Michael and the Middleton children. But no, I never believed that PP made Carole and Michael into millionaires several times over, enough to finance the arrested-development adulthoods of Kate, Pippa and James. That money came from other income streams, or perhaps shady Uncle Gary. In any case, the bloom is off the rose, so to speak. For years now, Party Pieces has recorded significant losses. Carole tried to branch out the business to include a sliver of the American market, with an exclusive deal with Shop-Rite. To no avail – more losses, more financial shambles.
Carole Middleton’s company has seen a ‘terrible Christmas’ of business and is now in a dispute with suppliers over their payment agreement, it has emerged. The Princess of Wales’s mother owns party decoration supplier, Party Pieces. It was founded in 1987 when Carole was looking for inspiration for her daughter Kate’s fifth birthday party. But the company faced difficulty over the recent festive period with a dip in customer spending due to the cost of living crisis.
Carole, who famously started the business on her kitchen table, is now reportedly doing her utmost to bolster its prospects and has taken on the challenge herself by dealing directly with suppliers.
A source told the Daily Mail: ‘Carole’s been explaining that it’s been a terrible Christmas — made worse by the postal strikes. She’s emphasised that she’d like to continue doing business with them [the suppliers] but would like terms allowing Party Pieces 90 days [in which to pay for goods] rather than the usual 30 days.’
However, Carole’s appeal to suppliers has so far been unsuccessful. ‘They’re saying, “No” to 90 days’ credit,’
Carole admitted a year ago that the company was operating in a ‘competitive market’, adding: ‘We work hard to stay ahead of the trends and ensure we have original designs and “I wish I’d thought of that” products.’
Last October it was revealed that the firm racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, taking its total deficit to £1.35 million. This was reportedly a consequence of ‘continued investment in the company’s growth plans, including the launch of a wholesale division and the opening of new territories in the U.S., Europe and Middle East’.
I don’t even necessarily think that this is the result of bad decision making from Carole, honestly. It’s just that the party-supply business is pretty niche and even more overcrowded at the moment, especially with the prevalence of online shopping and discount stores. The cost of living crisis is the icing on the cake of this downturn, but even then, Carole was doing the right thing by trying to expand into the American and Middle Eastern markets. But again, the product is niche, and even if you expand it to say that Party Pieces is more of a lifestyle brand, that’s still a very crowded market, and a market which has seen significant downturns across the board.
What happens now? God knows. I suspect significant withdrawals from the Bank of Gary Goldsmith are in order. Perhaps Carole’s son-in-law will spare some Duchy of Cornwall money for her. Perhaps Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews will also be called in for a cash infusion. I always wondered why Carole didn’t unload PP years ago – just sell it to someone, pocket a tidy profit and claim you’ve retired. I bet she regrets not doing that now. Maybe no one made her a good enough offer.
They’re likely making good money off the books selling customer data. It’s what I think is keeping them afloat.
GDPR is still law in the UK, I’d hope they aren’t doing that.
Yikes! Shady.
I think they used to do that and it definitely added to their profits (but not to the tune of the millions they got from ‘somewhere’) but it’s now illegal thanks to GDPR so this will also have hit their revenue.
@SarahCS I think your explanation about the missing revenue stream is the most plausible.
I also think the Midds wealth has been over hyped for decades, they’re possibly living above their means.
I’m sorry for their employees if the business folds. Still, there’s a global recession ongoing, so things are bound to be difficult.
Yes and I think they were also laundering funds from other enterprises (for Gary?) there as well, which is why they couldn’t sell before. I think that between GDPR and closer financial scrutiny they’ve lost their actual revenue streams and the fact that this business is a dud is out there for all to see
“…the bloom is off the rose, so to speak.” I see what you did there. 😉
I don’t buy that this business ever legitimately turned a profit. Not in the last 20 years, at least. The business model doesn’t make sense.
That’s unfortunate. Building a business to see if fail is brutal, but I can’t muster any sad feelings or pity for this woman or this family. It seems as though they were behind some of the attacks that Duchess Meghan endured and she and her lazy, wicked Botoxed daughter benefited from those attacks. So ce la vie to the Middleton’s and their business.
Besides, don’t they have that weed farm or some sh*t?
Karma just doing its job!
The few times I’ve popped over to look at their website, I think “oh this is cute” but there is nothign special or nothing that stands out to me. I can go into the local party story and get the same products or go on Amazon and pay less. It seems like an idea that was probably a good one in the late 80s going into the 90s but just isn’t that practical anymore, where every store has an online presence and I can order from Target or Walmart or Amazon just as easily as Party Pieces (or the UK equivalent of those stores.)
I don’t know why she didn’t offload it years ago, but it must have been because of a lack of real offers, right?
Becks- or it’s a front for something else.
I’ll wager someone DID make her an offer she couldn’t refuse, but she refused it. And now she’s paying for it.
The US website doesn’t look unique. There are so many other manufacturers & providers at all price points available here.
I call tax dodge. I think it was meant to lose money, that biz is for publicity only, isn’t it?
As if the Mids have $$ troubles. Will or Pippa can throw them $$.
It just doesn’t make sense as a stand-alone business in the modern age. A bunch of throwaway pieces for a kid birthday party—the times I’ve done that I just ordered it all for super cheap on Amazon.
They’re mostly bots so I don’t pay that much attention of course but I’m enjoying that there are so many comments on the Mail article pointing out how sketchy it is that the Middletons supposedly became millionaires off cheap party tat (they didn’t, lol).
What is are her price points, because I’m guessing most people would go to big chain stores,party city or have planners in the US. She should have tried a different angle like an English Martha Stewart her USP would be that her daughter is the future Queen. Party tat ain’t gonna cut it.
Yeah I think if Carole had focused on providing some sort of etiquette lessons and how to interact in different types of society she would have done well. When instagram first happened she could have been an influencer showing how to dress for any occasion or what you need to keep on hand so you can throw an effortless last minute party.
I agree with you re the finances. Enough for them to live comfortable lifestyles but not fund 3 kids well into their 20s and living in London (mostly).
As pointed out in the article and other’s comments in the past, it’s a really crowded market now. Most will just get their party supplies of Amazon or the local superstore. I knew speciality party shops in my area. One was within walking distance and is going although you can find cheaper stuff online. The other was a short drive away and merged with the local superstore. Their supplies are in the aisles of the store and they’ve got a counter to do all the balloons. But definitely not the whole shop they had before.
Yep. And there’s no way it could allow them to pay cash for that Chelsea flat that they got for Kate during her uni years.
Noo way C, that cash was definitely laundering through property, Drugs gangs do it all de time here…clean de money . I read somewhere that their old house was remortgaged a few times hence de pressure in Kate to marry William, suppose leading this lifestyle they couldn’t afford ! Also there Home house now was mortgaged aboard for some reason or another and Will.apparently bought this house as a base for Kate !!
I thought it was a HUGE mistake trying to expand into the US market. Like you say said, it’s a ridiculously crowded field with better and cheaper options. She clearly thought she could trade on being royal adjacent. Believing that’s why Harry and Meghan are doing so well here and thinking she would be even MORE successful because she’s the mother of the future Queen and grandmother to a future King.
You’d think they’d have learned a thing or two from Pippa’s Celebrate flop.
Damn. I thought titles and association with the royals were all you needed to succeed in America. Kate is the future queen and the most popular royal here (according to all the polls). And all that still couldn’t sell ma midd’s paper plates and party pieces. (Didn’t they learn anything from Pippa’s past failure?) 😂🤭
No one I know ever ordered party supplies online. A short trip to any dollar store and for less than 10$ you can have tablecloth, plates and napkins and balloons, no postage. After the party it just gets trashed so why spend more. Kids don’t care. From the very beginning I’ve been saying that this whole millionaire status from Party Pieces is a sham. I’ll even go so far as to suggest it smells like money laundering, but that’s just my opinion.
Yup, a money laundering scheme for Uncle Gary’s drug business and Carole gets a cut. I bet that pot farm near their estate that got raided is theirs too.
Is the bloom off the rose? First, articles calling Kate’s vanity project ineffective and now pointing out cracks in the Middleton empire. Did something change with the new year? Will they send Uncle Gary out to say Kate should be made queen immediately because the Meddletons have strong stock and solid middle class values?
Next to Bulliam, Camilla got v bad press from Spare. I’m not surprised if she is throwing Mumbles under the bus. There is more (believable) material to attack her n the shady Midds with.
‘Carole was doing the right thing by trying to expand into the American and Middle Eastern markets. ‘
In other words, she was looking for Charlie’s buddies in the Middle East to bail her out with shady money. Typical.
Charles is king now, he can’t be caught handling those bags of cash..someone has to be the runner.