Carole Middleton traveled to New Jersey to launch Party Pieces’ debut at ShopRite

We were told so many times that Party Pieces was incredibly successful, successful enough to finance the private educations of all three of Carole Middleton’s children. Successful enough to allow Carole and Michael Middleton to finance Kate’s Waity Decade, where she barely held down one job and went on vacation constantly. It never made any sense – while I think Party Pieces had a niche market and probably made *some* money, it was mostly shady Uncle Gary Goldsmith financing the Middletons’ lifestyle. I still believe that it’s even weirder than that, what with that pot-growing factory adjacent to the Middletons’ property.
But I digress. For several years, Party Pieces’ financial losses have been well-known. The official reason for the business’s downturn is that the pandemic affected the business. I would also think it’s probably pretty easy to find inexpensive party decorations literally anywhere, especially on Amazon or discounted party-supply stores. So to save the business, Carole has inked a deal with Saker ShopRite, which is a chain primarily in the Northeast. ShopRite is now carrying Party Pieces crap exclusively in America. Carole traveled to New Jersey to pose at a grocery store, which already put up their Party Pieces display. From Party Pieces’ IG:
To mark the launch of our Party Pieces Collection in the United States, Carole visited a few @shopritestores to meet associates, speak with customers and see our product ranges on the shelves.
This marks the brand’s first retail partnership outside of the United Kingdom and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores. It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the UK, which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand.
“It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve. This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch,” said Carole Middleton, Founder of Party Pieces.
“We are thrilled to be the first U.S. retail partner for British heritage brand Party Pieces. We know our customers are coming together again to mark special occasions in their lives and they want to make their parties spectacular. We’re sure our customers will enjoy celebrating memorable milestones and moments with these fantastic new lines from Party Pieces,” added Richard Saker, president and CEO of Saker ShopRites, Inc.
From the IG pics, it looks like they put the Party Pieces display section in the greeting card aisle, right next to the deli/bakery. Which sounds about right – people are running into ShopRite to pick up a birthday cake and look, there’s an assortment of Party Pieces paper plates, party hats, decorations, etc. Honestly, no shade – this is a pretty good fit? It makes me wonder why Party Pieces hasn’t expanded internationally before now. Also: it’s hilarious to me that Carole wanted her own (hyper-airbrushed) image to be part of the display. Yeesh. Anyway, I hope Carole liked Jersey.
Well, you know, Meghan and Harry are a big success in America. CarolE’s streaming deal can’t be far behind. Maybe “Jersey Shore Meets The Crown?”
I wonder if one of the places she visited was the East Orange ShopRite where I used to get groceries…
LOLOLOL you know they didn’t bring her to the one in East Orange!! I bet it was in Bergen County.
I had to check where Shaker Shop Rites are located – mostly in Central/South Jersey. So a” Jersey Shore Meets The Crown” is not far fetched. LOL.
I wonder which ones she went to, too.
There are two I shop at, one near home and one near work. I will tell you, as a VERY regular Shop Rite shopper, I never buy my party pieces at Shop Rite, it’s Target all the way for stuff like that. Much better selection and less expensive.
she should have tried to make a deal with Target.
“Jersey shore: Windsor edition – GTL: Gym, Tiara, Money Laundering”
Actually shoprites are all over Warren County where I live, which is NW Jersey. Can’t wait to go shopping. (Sarcasm).
Perfect.
And this woman is a wannabe Martha Stewart or GOOP or Kathy Ireland? Her image doesn’t sell, but they did make a concerted effort to amplify her Kate-ish features so one might think this crap was Khate-endorsed. Still doubt anyone would care enough to buy it…unless it prominently displayed little tiaras for the “birthday girls.” It should have featured a little Disney Princess-like tiara-clad child as the main display.
It’s not a bad idea in theory for the last minute party supply run, or you’re going to a bday party so you need a card, gift bag, tissue paper, whatever.
But still…..is PP in grocery stores in the UK like this? Why start with Shop Rite in New Jersey?
I twill be interesting to see how this does. I wonder if this is a last ditch effort to get serious buyers for it, in a “look! we’re in the US market too!” kind of way?
no it’s not in any stores in the UK, online only (although I think maybe they had a catalogue to begin with). Each of our supermarkets has their own range of party stuff and, personally speaking, anything else we get from Amazon. I have looked at PP in the past and thought it seemed cheap and tacky.
Agree. I’d go to Amazon, and certainly wouldn’t buy this tat if I saw it at a uk supermarket.
How many Americans would know who Carole Middleton is? I find it odd that she thought posting a picture of herself would be helpful in the States, especially when this type of thing tends to be reserved for people with high name recognition or established brands, like Martha Stewart.
I thought the same thing. And such a large, full size photo. It’s weird, right?
The 2 ShopRite’s near me are part of this group, I’ll have to scope it out.
I shop at ShopRite and I’ll let you all know if this venture last. I can’t think of what she’s offering to differentiate from the rest. Most people here go to Party City for party supplies. Many 99 cent stores also have party plates, balloons and stuff and to be honest I rarely see anyone buying cards or books in ShopRite, it’s not a well trafficked aisle and this seems to be where they have her party supply.
yeah, this totally. Party City, Target, 99 cent stores…
and I agree, there are hardly ever people in that aisle, which is also the “school/office supplies” aisle. people, in general, don’t buy those types of things in Shop Rite unless they are there for groceries and are like “Oh, I need tape…”. No one browses the books or magazines they have in that aisle, either.
if your shopping SPECIFICALLY for party supplies, Shop Rite ain’t it.
My MIL shops there as well but I think she’s farther north than where it sounds like the PP line is going to be sold? (NW NJ). She’s coming this weekend, I’ll have to ask her if she noticed AND if she knows who Carole M is (or if she recognized her.) my guess is she would not recognize her lol.
I can’t but think this kind of bought for one special occasion and never use again kind of non-sustainable concept and the conditions in which this stuff most likely is being produced doesn’t quite seem to fit the environmentalist image Carole’s daughter and son-in-law seem to want to create with all their Earth-whatnot hype. Just wondering why nobody seems to point that out. Another thing I’m wondering is whether this kind of crap still is popular. I no longer have kids who’d be young enough to want paper hats and cheap decorations for their parties, but those friends who have seem to try to find more sustainable choices nowadays.
This is a good point. I remember clearing up after our kids’ parties and shovelling all the stuff into bin bags. I felt really guilty. It certainly doesn’t sit well with Earthshot to be pumping out these one use items. It’s funny (read disgusting) that Carole is making money off the back of her royal connections to a man who reckons he’s Mr Green.
They’ve repeatedly been caught violating rights issues (Olympics knockoffs), selling sexualised costumes for kids, making money off royal events (Prince and Princess baby party supplies, etc.) and selling products made by child labour in Mexico. A real journalist needs to do a deep dive in to the money behind this (ie. Gary) and how much is actually made. But Carole signing with Shop-Rite in Jersey? Sounds like she’s desperate because nobody wants to buy her failing business.
Exactly this. It’s wild to me that the heir to the throne’s MIL is hocking disposable plates in New Jersey and the media has absolutely nothing to say about it. How is it possible for Will to have absolutely any credibility as an “environmentalist” influencing the world when he can’t even influence his MIL to at the very least make something biodegradable?? It’s just another example of the hypocrisy of the British press and the unfair, enormous pass the Wails get thanks to the (not so) invisible contract.
‘British heritage brand’.
I’m dying. I mean technically yes but come on. Way to big yourselves up! Oh, sorry, I forgot who we’re talking about here.
I would like to talk about the life size pics of CarolE in the store.
I absolutely LOL’d my ass off at that – grasping much.
The fact that ole Carol(e) has made herself the ‘face’ of the brand in the US means that they are totally cashing in on the royal connections to sell their cheap over price sh!t.
That family are TOTALLY triggered by H&M and are clearly riding on their coattails in the US to sell their crap.
Am sure this is not in any way going to coincide with the Keens upcoming visit which am sure Carol(e) will have known about in advance – also not a coincidence that its New Jersey.
Well, her daughter is the Princess of Wales and the future queen consort, when her son-in-law becomes king. How much closer could she get to royalty? She probably thinks she can become Royal by osmosis, so of course she must have a life-size image of herself flogging her stuff.
I wonder if she has plans to come to Australia. It would be a massive fail. We have a huge home and craft store here: sheets, blankets, towels, cushions, rugs, blinds, pots and pans, dinnerware, cutlery, sewing fabric, sewing machines, Cricut, knitting needs, buttons, zippers, every kind of craft item you can imagine… it’s quite the Emporium. Aaaaaaaand, they have separate party store that sells everything you could possibly need for any party. Then we have the two dollar shops. A few of them that I frequent have the most beautiful party and gift supplies, and their prices are fantastic. Perhaps she is going to build it up there and then sell it off. She needs to put her efforts into becoming the Queen‘s mother. She is already the future Queens mother, but she’s not queenly enough yet. CarolE and Cathy are a double act.
The royalist contingent in the States isn’t that large and I can only see them being interested in this.
Mmm. So let me see…do we think that ShopRite would have been in the slightest bit interested in stocking this British brand if it HADN’T been owned by the Future Queen’s Mum? That America doesn’t have plenty of home grown plastic party tat brands that could have been stocked?
Talk me through how leveraging Royal connections to make commercial deals is SO AWFUL again, why don’t you.
Precisely what you said, @The Hench.
Precisely this. PP cashing in on BaRF connection.
The Party Store’s HQ is in Rockaway NJ. Unless Shop Rite is going after the party business this makes no sense at all.
Not to mention the zillion dollar stores around here, where most people get stuff for kids parties.
I always assumed that Party Pieces was like the mail-order catalog Oriental Trading Company, and I actually thought they were somehow connected because all the stuff looks the same. But I guess it’s more like Party City (which we have in MD, and I’ve seen in other states so I think it’s pretty known in the US). It’s shocking to me that there is a market for more party junk over here
SHOPRITE, LOL, can’t wait to see if they use it in their Can Can sales, just kidding.
With Party City, Costco, BJ’s and so many other discount stores in N J, if this is successful, I will be shocked.
King’s is a more upscale supermarket and used to be Owned by Marks & Spencer. Right now all the Xmas goodies from England are out, including crackers.
Folks in Jersey love their outlet malls.
I am a Party City person all the way. Second choice is a Hallmark Shop which is more up-scale.
OMG now you put that stupid can can sale song in my head! TODAY IT’S GREAT TO SAVE SOME CASH SO COME TO SHOPRITE’S CAN CAN BASH
😂
I was going to say the same thing about Kings! ShopRite might have more stores in the region is the goal is expansion to whole North East market. But man alive, this is statement about brand price in this marketplace. A brand with non-exclusive positioning in Kings would have been far better. Bristol Farms in Southern California. And the other smaller rich person chains elsewhere.
Or gosh, wholesale relationship with Papyrus stores would have been good for maintaining or increasing perceived brand value.
To me this deal says a lot about the internal resources at PP. They obviously do not have the staffing needed for building wholesale client base. A singular deal like this likely looks more like a licensing deal, a big payment with ongoing royalties for promotion. A nice influx of cash, but not the long game when it comes to money. They are either being paid so much on this deal and the terms are long enough in duration to negate the value of building wholesale in the US market OR they need money bad enough now that staffing to build a DTC line via Amazon and hire wholesale sales reps or sign on with a NA distributor to build a more lucrative long term business.
This feels like the result of really needing money, revisiting previous outreach after finding out better deals were not out there, and signing on for a marketing bonus with terms that offered more money for use of Carole’s image. She can get separate funds as the face/rep/model for marketing the product, and the company has a separate deal for likely just licensing the brand for product Shop Rite manufactures and white labels.
That’s likely why Carole is the face, because if Carole is the face, she gets fees for use of likeness and potentially builds a brand name for herself for other future product.
Is shop rite a regional chain? I have never heard of it. I personally wouldn’t purchase her brand just on principle. I do like hallmark stores and party city and always find what I need there.
Yes, it’s regional – mostly in the Northeast (New Jersey, New York, parts of PA).
I also think of ShopRite as a bargain supermarket, like Stop & Shop in MA and CT.
If I want party stuff, I’d go to Party City. They’re everywhere, and have a wide selection.
Welp. Good luck, I guess. I’m unfamiliar with ShopRite so I have no idea if this is a good thing or not, but I know it’s better than Dollar General.
It’s slightly better than Dollar General. It’s, uh, not prestigious. Maybe they’ll have success over here, who knows, but it’s not going to be because of her “celebrity.”
They will buy food at Shoprite and go to the $ store for their party supplies.
A future kings grandmother promoting her business of course will be praised by the media and wails fans.
In fairness, the cropped gingham jacket and tailored trousers is a great look?! Kate, take notes
Paired with Carole’s crisp hair do. Kate would make it look fussy and dowdy clinging to her hair.
It’s such a weird reverse anachronism to see a Middleton existing in the modern world. They belong in the early 19th century taking luxurious turns around the lavish gardens, gossiping about the neighbors.
And cue the outrage from the RR / british media on Carole cashing in on the royal connection / name… Oh, wait.. she’s not Megan, so of course its ok!!!
Wasn’t the time to strike on this about a decade ago, right after the Royal Wedding? Carole blamed “investors” in that Telegraph interview for why she was suddenly doing interviews. If she didn’t even do an interview with the Star-Ledger (nj.com), I can’t see this gaining much traction as a brand. I also wonder how many Shop-Rites the that franchisee owns. People asking how good it is, Shop-Rite isn’t a “high end” like Whole Foods grocery store, it’s a “normal” one with some high end products. But this franchisee’s Shop Rites are in middle to
Upper middle class areas. NJ and NY had their own grocery store chains and are very hard markets to break into. Shop Rite’s main competitor which owned A&P and PathMark, filed for bankruptcy last year after a hedge fund bought it and loaded it with debt. Anyone else here remember the ShopRite can can sale commercials?
PS: I do find it interesting that this appears to be one of at least two deals we know of (Tindall’s reality show appearance) in which the publicity and announcement came after the Queen’s death
Here’s a thought, with everything going on around Billy Beans and Kathy right now, why is her mother trying to get a foothold in the US market using herself as the face? What is the long game.
an’t do it around the Royal wedding because it didn’t feel necessary. And it would seem crass. But now, now Carole is all in on including herself as a spokesmodel. More money in it, more potential benefit to her, potential personal brand recognition and all that glorious American money in a time when Brexit has made business hard AF for companies, and even harder for companies who mainly source overseas.
None of that would probably feel like it mattered if the Middleton’s felt secure in Kates position buffering them if they were to lose out. Wouldn’t matter if failure of their company would be perceived as an embarrassment to the crown. But apparently that is not the case. Because being in US grocery stores is just as embarrassing to this crew.
And doing anything in the US now is like pulling a Megan and Harry to this crowd as well. So why would they do this? Money, because they need it, and a future, because the one they have right now does not feel secure.
Shoprite stores are Franchises, they cater to the area where they’re, so you can get one Shoprite carrying Caribbean/South American food and at others carrying other foods.
Shoprite supermarket use to be dumps, but they have built new stores and are updating others, changing the tiles.
There are two Shoprites. Saker Shoprites which are just in NJ and Shoprites which are in 6 states in the USA Northeast. She’s with the Saker Shoprites.
@heatherc. Thanks for the clarification. I wasn’t aware if this
Dang. If you look quickly it looks just like Kate strolling through that Shoprite aisle. It’s been strongly suspected but here’s solid confirmation of where she gets her style tips from!
As for her shilling PP here in the good ol’ US of A…..I’ll stick to Party City and Amazon, thanks. Give me a break, girl.
I picture Carole and Tindall sitting and waiting for HMQ to die so they could jump into down market deals
This lady is really counting on the racists Karen’s and KKKate’s wanting to be royal adjacent and buying up her party favors. I mean MA’AM. We have Party City here. We do not need you.
Maybe when Will and his lazy wife come Stateside they will also have a photo op with mummy and daddy’s favors.
Yeah. This reeks of an ultra royalist owner or spouse of owner embiggening themselves by pushing Carole’s company. I bet the staff are rolling their eyes.
Irish here, would people in America recognize who Carole is? Would they look at that poster of her and go “Oh, well I just have to buy paper plates from her, she is the future, future king of England grandma”. I don’t know anyone here who would recognize her and she is just across the pond.
ITA this giant photo is a waste of space. they could be hanging crap for sale there.
The local paper calls her the “new princess of wales’ mother” so, no. But there are tons of lifestyle brands with the same one woman personality cult branding and none of those are really in grocery stores, so people may look at it and look her up
I could see Carole repping as being a part of the terms required by PP. That way Carole gets a separate fee and can potentially build her own brand recognition in the States.
I have a friend who works with NBC and previously worked with BBC and the amount talent is paid in the US makes the UK look skint. Having a known face and brand in the US makes BANK. So wanting to be the face of something and establish a personal brand matters money-wise.
I don’t even think most Canadians would recognize Carole Middleton because she’s rarely seen in entertainment magazines over here.
They’re all cashing in now that Liz has popped her clogs.
Pretty sure this market is saturated here as it probably is in Britain. And most Americans have no idea who Carole Middleton is, and, if they do, really don’t care about her party favors.
I just found a more local paper’s coverage (Asbury Park Press) – they were all ones in Monmouth County. She went to ones in Aberdeen, Eatontown, Hazlet and Shrewsbury. So middle class/upper middle class. And they’re offered in Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer. So essentially none of the urban Shop Rites and none in real North Jersey.
Saker Shoprites have even less locations than Shoprite. Neither are nation wide chains.
Now I have this image of Rudy Giulani hosting his own going away to jail party decked out in tacky Party Pieces in the parking lot of a random landscaping company, as he tries to get at least Fox News to cover it. Because let’s face it, besides novelty seekers, the audience base that will buy from this company are the MAGA white supremacy fools who stan the monarchy.
I am completely convinced that this is yet another arm of a multi pronged campaign by the royals to try to “take over America”. Will & Chuck know they are NOT well liked in the US, but they know they NEED to be liked in the US, so, through various insidious methods, are trying to endear the royals to Americans.
“Oh look thats Duchess Kate’s mom! What a wholesome family they must be!” Positive images of royals to become part of the American landscape
I think Samanthas lawsuit is another arm of the campaign, mainly because EVERYONE knows it’s un winnable and how TH is Samantha paying for it anyway?? The BM and royals are paying for it. If it’s not winnable, why sue? So Americans will start making all kinds of negative associations with Meghan. They want us to think Meghan=lawsuit, family strife, etc etc
I think Deadline and their ex daily mail twat is part of yet another arm. They want British talking points to become normal and accepted in America
My question is why PP never had a partnership with a retail outlet in the UK and why start in the US?
Looking at the Party Pieces website, some of the Halloween stuff is quite cute but goodness it’s pricy! Six pounds for eight napkins? I N S A N E.
One thing you don’t see in the photos nor in the IG caption are the price of these items. How overpriced are they going to be? Also, this clearly is a -all-hands-on-deck to “conquer America” which is hilarious to me. The fact they need so many “family members” (both royal and not) to be seen/working in the US to counter “The Sussexes” says it all really.
I’ll bet when Katie was making “moves so Meghan and Harry moved to Africa” not once did she envision they’d move to Montecito which is a few hours from LA. Karma is really that girl.
I can’t believe the grandmother to the ffk is in NJ, selling her wares to the yankees. How common. And Chuck is having a slimmed down, dollar store coronation. The royal family isn’t looking too royal right now, lol.
I also think it’s possible that Ma Middleton just needed to dump a bunch of inventory, because Amazon has destroyed their catalog business, and thought “retail! I’ll see if Chuck will let me sell my shit at his Douchey Organics stores!” But Chuck was all “oh dear! You simply CANNOT attempt to sell this rubbish here in Britain! Oh no no no no!!!” And so Ma Middleton thought America!!! Their economy isn’t great right now but at least it’s not imploding like ours! I bet I can find some American chap to take this cheap garbage off my hands for a few quid! After all, there’s no more need to do all that money laundering for Gary, now that Katie has that Douchey money!!
The huge photos are very odd. Why would someone shopping for party stuff think, oh, there’s a late middle aged woman in jeans, that’s where the kids’ things are. In reality, you’d be looking for photos of kids with a birthday cake or something. Her blown up picture should be in the aisle selling pasta sauce or laundry liquid. It’s therefore likely the arrogant woman thinks she is so recognisable even in America that people will gravitate towards her tatty stuff just by seeing her photo. Yuck. She really did wait for the queen to go before going full on Middleton money maker. Talk about using your connections. I wonder if Kate is embarrassed? I would be.
MY God, I thought I was looking at a short-haired Kate in that first photo.
Suddenly America is cool aka, ‘we love American $$’. Harry and Meg are living in America and now everyone wants to be in America. I hate these grifters.
Saker ShopRites is a large franchisee of the ShopRite corporation in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and a couple of other SE NJ counties. They’re actually quite upscale and large – not just for ShopRites, built in the last 4-5 years. The ones she went to were in Middletown (accident? I think not!) and Shrewsbury which are both very wealthy areas. (Think Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and a slew of investment types.) She did not go down-market for sure.