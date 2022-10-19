Carole Middleton traveled to New Jersey to launch Party Pieces’ debut at ShopRite

We were told so many times that Party Pieces was incredibly successful, successful enough to finance the private educations of all three of Carole Middleton’s children. Successful enough to allow Carole and Michael Middleton to finance Kate’s Waity Decade, where she barely held down one job and went on vacation constantly. It never made any sense – while I think Party Pieces had a niche market and probably made *some* money, it was mostly shady Uncle Gary Goldsmith financing the Middletons’ lifestyle. I still believe that it’s even weirder than that, what with that pot-growing factory adjacent to the Middletons’ property.

But I digress. For several years, Party Pieces’ financial losses have been well-known. The official reason for the business’s downturn is that the pandemic affected the business. I would also think it’s probably pretty easy to find inexpensive party decorations literally anywhere, especially on Amazon or discounted party-supply stores. So to save the business, Carole has inked a deal with Saker ShopRite, which is a chain primarily in the Northeast. ShopRite is now carrying Party Pieces crap exclusively in America. Carole traveled to New Jersey to pose at a grocery store, which already put up their Party Pieces display. From Party Pieces’ IG:

To mark the launch of our Party Pieces Collection in the United States, Carole visited a few @shopritestores to meet associates, speak with customers and see our product ranges on the shelves. This marks the brand’s first retail partnership outside of the United Kingdom and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores. It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the UK, which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand. “It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve. This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch,” said Carole Middleton, Founder of Party Pieces. “We are thrilled to be the first U.S. retail partner for British heritage brand Party Pieces. We know our customers are coming together again to mark special occasions in their lives and they want to make their parties spectacular. We’re sure our customers will enjoy celebrating memorable milestones and moments with these fantastic new lines from Party Pieces,” added Richard Saker, president and CEO of Saker ShopRites, Inc.

[From Party Pieces’ IG]

From the IG pics, it looks like they put the Party Pieces display section in the greeting card aisle, right next to the deli/bakery. Which sounds about right – people are running into ShopRite to pick up a birthday cake and look, there’s an assortment of Party Pieces paper plates, party hats, decorations, etc. Honestly, no shade – this is a pretty good fit? It makes me wonder why Party Pieces hasn’t expanded internationally before now. Also: it’s hilarious to me that Carole wanted her own (hyper-airbrushed) image to be part of the display. Yeesh. Anyway, I hope Carole liked Jersey.