Jennifer Lopez wore Gucci to the Grammys & Ben Affleck was miserable

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held last night and E!’s Red Carpet show was incredibly boring. You know why? Because of alllll of the big-name musical acts skipped the carpet or skipped the interviews. Jennifer Lopez skipped that sh-t too and she wasn’t even nominated – she was just there as a presenter, and she brought her husband Ben Affleck. Ben… um, wasn’t happy to be there, let’s just say that. I also think J.Lo was there to support Bad Bunny, and Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny opened the Grammys (it was great) but he was snubbed in the big categories, just like Beyonce.

Fashion notes: Jennifer’s dress was Gucci and it was kind of meh. She also goes to the Beyonce school of red carpets now, I guess – no red carpet photos, but she puts everything on her social media. I can’t believe she’s 53 years old! Damn.

Anyway, the real story here is Ben looking progressively more and more miserable throughout the night. Surely J.Lo has a friend or sister who would have been a better Grammy date?

ben affleck is translating benito’s speech for jlo — the valentine's scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is absolutely texting his group chat full of guys named Fitz, Little Fitz, and Barfo stuff like "Can't talk. At a work thing with Jen." from the Grammys. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

he’s having the best night of his life😭 pic.twitter.com/Nk2cUsJIl9 — alex (@alex_abads) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023