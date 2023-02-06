Jennifer Lopez wore Gucci to the Grammys & Ben Affleck was miserable

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held last night and E!’s Red Carpet show was incredibly boring. You know why? Because of alllll of the big-name musical acts skipped the carpet or skipped the interviews. Jennifer Lopez skipped that sh-t too and she wasn’t even nominated – she was just there as a presenter, and she brought her husband Ben Affleck. Ben… um, wasn’t happy to be there, let’s just say that. I also think J.Lo was there to support Bad Bunny, and Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny opened the Grammys (it was great) but he was snubbed in the big categories, just like Beyonce.
Fashion notes: Jennifer’s dress was Gucci and it was kind of meh. She also goes to the Beyonce school of red carpets now, I guess – no red carpet photos, but she puts everything on her social media. I can’t believe she’s 53 years old! Damn.
Anyway, the real story here is Ben looking progressively more and more miserable throughout the night. Surely J.Lo has a friend or sister who would have been a better Grammy date?
ben affleck is translating benito’s speech for jlo
— the valentine's scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) February 6, 2023
Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr
— Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023
Ben Affleck is absolutely texting his group chat full of guys named Fitz, Little Fitz, and Barfo stuff like "Can't talk. At a work thing with Jen." from the Grammys.
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 6, 2023
Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023
he’s having the best night of his life😭 pic.twitter.com/Nk2cUsJIl9
— alex (@alex_abads) February 6, 2023
however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of J.Lo’s IG.
Meh. Unless he’s at Dunkin or they’re out with their kids that’s his face. No biggie to me.
Seriously, where is Matt Damon when you need him?
Real question: where IS Matt Damon? I vaguely remember some controversial comments he made (can you tell I’m a huge fan?) and then he seems to have disappeared. Not particularly interested in anything he does (imo he peaked at Good Will Hunting/Talented Mr. Ripley) but it’s rare for famous, white actors to just disappear like that.
I think Matt Damon kept mansplaining MeToo or something like that. There may also have been rumors of him cheating on his wife?
He hasn’t disappeared, he was in the Last Duel in late 2021 and I think at this point he’s just one of those celebrities who works and lives his life and we really only see him when he’s promoting his work.
I think Matt was involved in some Crypto thing. Not sure if he lost money from it or just a reputational hit for some reason (can you tell I’m also a huge fan lol).
The comparison of this and his Paris vacation struggle, compared to him lighting up like a firework at the Dunkin drive thru is actually kind of endearing to me.
@Becks1 You’re right; I didn’t see “The Last Duel” but my impression was that it’s more of an ensemble cast, not a Damon-starring vehicle. It even felt like Adam Driver was more heavily promoted/featured. I just remembered Oceans, Borne, The Martian, and then it seemed like he vanished.
Whereas Ben…is everywhere (from a PR standpoint, obviously). I even watched “Dark Waters” on Hulu…don’t judge me and yes, it was bad!
yeah, I have resting depressed face and it would stress me out so bad to have a camera constantly flashing to me and people inferring that I was no longer sober or happily married because of it.
Yes, 100% this. I’m an introvert with social anxiety and the thought of potentially millions of people seeing pictures of me looking exhausted or awkward or unhappy and judging me for it would send me into a spiral. I wish he could give an interview about it and be like, “Yeah, you got me. Like a lot of people out there, I’m uncomfortable in big crowds of people and it makes me anxious when people shove cameras in my face and want me to smile. So, you know… please don’t read into it that I’m unhappy with my life. That’s not it. I’m unhappy in the moments when there are cameras in my face.”
I did not identify that header photo as Jennifer Lopez, and on second glance, I still can’t. I hope she isn’t messing with her face.
Let’s not pretend that she has a “normal” 50+ face. Not sure what she’s doing, but she’s definitely messing with it. Just subtly.
Lol looks like one of those bored husband’s at the Mall waiting for their wives to be done.
When i was in my early 20s, many moons ago, I went into a little shop in the Indian fabric section of the fashion district here in NYC. They had this little section of front with benches and labeled it “Husband Waiting Area.” At the time I found it hysterical, today? Idk. A bit misogynistic I guess. Have you ever seen a waiting area like this?
Ben Affleck does look miserable being there. He clearly doesn’t give a hoot about the Grammys. He was there just to please his wife. What a drag. Wouldn’t it be nice if spouses could read their husbands and wives likes and dislikes to prevent such misery on one another.
He’s sending a message, loud & clear.
No, he doesn’t want to be there. Yes, she insisted.
So instead of being an adult, sucking it up & making the best if it, he looks determined to ruin every picture, create drama for the press to react to for days.
He’s immature, selfish.
Well.
I’ve never minced words about my thoughts of Ben.
He’s a mess of a man, in so many ways. He’s not even pretending, less than a year in. Or else he’s intoxicated, which is very worrying, being he’s an addict personality.
This “love” story was never about love. These 2, that’s not love. It’s infatuation, boredom, need for attention, whatever it is, it’s not love.
It’s not even romance.
Jen is doing the heavy lifting here, thinking she’s got some great prize. Same as Jen1 did.
Thank goodness they won’t have kids together *fingers crossed *
Maybe Ben just didn’t want to be there.
Lol
I literally just replied to your comment above.
Lol, that’s the most reasonable explanation, isn’t it? For however long the show seems to us watching, it’s several times longer for those attending.
@kokiri, I actually commented below that he might be struggling with not being intoxicated.. This doesn’t seem like an easy environment for someone who is still struggling with their sobriety.
Omg feels like trouble… i give it a year and im generous. Ben is going to be benning and jlo absolutely knows what mistake this was. She hates loosing face lol
Ugh, that cover photo (it’s also the last pic)! She’s been making that same stupid open mouth vixen facial expression in every red carpet since the 90’s.
I think outside of her shoes and that facial expression she looked result this though. I’m getting a little sick of the body suit dress on everyone this point but I think she’s wearing it very well here.
I also love how much fun she’s having. She’s always been a dancer and I love that she can’t sit still.
Um is Ben still sober? This may have been a really hard environment for him to be in.
He wanted out of there, badly.
To be fair, I’d assume the alcohol was flowing at that event, which would be a difficult situation for a recovering alcoholic (if he still is).