Beyonce was once again snubbed for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys

One of the things I love/hate about the Grammys is how absolutely nothing changes and they’re always a complete sh-tshow. After every Grammy telecast, people are screaming, crying, throwing up about who was snubbed and who won. The Recording Academy is made up of misogynistic old farts who are also very racist, and they don’t feel the need to change. Well, we’re in another cycle and this year’s cycle reminds me so much of 2017, when Adele’s album swept the big Grammy awards and Beyonce’s Lemonade was snubbed. That year, Adele made a point of giving Beyonce credit for having the real album of the year and talking about Beyonce a lot in the press, even saying that she voted for Beyonce.
Well, another year, another Beyonce shutout in the top categories. Beyonce’s Renaissance was her first solo full-length studio album since Lemonade and the album got nominated for all of the big awards. Once again, it got shut out from Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Lizzo won Record of the Year. Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year. And… Harry Styles’s Harry’s House won AOTY.
Let me be clear: I understand why Styles won AOTY. I have no idea if you guys even listen to terrestrial radio anymore, but his album got TONS of radio play. He was selling out stadiums across the country and the world. Like, I get it. That being said, Renaissance is an amazing album and Beyonce has never won AOTY for any of her “masterpiece” albums. It was egregious for Lemonade and it’s egregious here, with Renaissance.
Beyonce did win other Grammys though, and she’s now the most decorated Grammy-winning artist of all time. She picked up Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best R&B Song. She now has 32 Grammys… and none of them for Album of the Year.
I did enjoy the fact that Beyonce turned up late, claiming to be stuck in traffic. Please – Beyonce knew. She knew that those old farts would snub her again. I’m actually surprised she turned up at all. I would have just sent my producers and a note. But I suspect Bey came out specifically because she wanted to hang out with her friends in the industry. She was seen chatting with Lizzo, Adele and many others.
Being the most decorated artist in terms of Grammy wins is obviously nothing to sneeze at, but it kind of feels like they are okay with her winning all these other awards, just not the Big Ones. Has she ever won for record or song of the year?
She won Song of the Year once, in 2010, for Single Ladies….
What is the difference between record and song of the year anyways? Or is that just a clever way for another category that means the same.
Song of the year is an award for the song itself (writing, composition, etc…). Record of the Year is for the performance of the song (vocals, etc..).
There was a brief period that Beyonce and Jay Z appeared to be snubbing the Grammys even though they were still submitting their works.Someone clearly begged or convinced them to come back at least until she breaks a few more records to the point where we will not see it again in our lifetime. Then they won’t submit,show up,perform and convince their industry buddies to do the same until things change.
It’s a complete sham. If the standard is the most airplay then there were previous years that Beyonce should have won but she lost then as well. I don’t hate Harry but he’s not as talented as Beyonce (or Adele or Lizzo).. He might be selling out stadiums but he couldn’t even turn in a decent performance of his own hit song, while Bey has been consistently killing it for decades. And I couldn’t believe that he said that stuff like this doesn’t happen to “people like” him very often?! It happens to people like him every year! Anyway, I hope that Bey never graces the Grammys with her presence again. They don’t deserve her. Rant over…
I think it was a travesty that she didn’t win for lemonade but I don’t think Renaissance is very good…
I don’t think Harry should have won either though.
You didn’t think Renaissance was very good huh? I’m guessing you’re neither Black nor queer right!
I did not listen to all the albums out there but I listened to her’s and to me, she should’ve won for other albums maybe but definitely not for this one. You can’t make someone win for previous albums, it’s just not the way it works. I like the destiny’s child era and her solo in the beginning, but all the new reinvented music is not my cup of tea.
See, this is possibly my favourite album of hers ever. So many of the songs are KILLER. And genuinely interesting too. The one I liked the least was Break My Soul because it sounded like several late 90s and early 00s song and was nothing new; but the rest was great.
I don’t know any song that Harry Styles has sung except Watermelon sugar which is a mediocre song.
To skip over Beyonce and Bad Bunny (who’s had a HUGE year, himself— wasn’t he the top streamed artist of the year??) and give it to Mr. “This doesn’t happen to people like me”????
Oh, the daughter of one of the Grammy producers on appeared on his album. They bragged about it on social media.
No no no. Harry did not have a better album than renaissance. Not saying it wasn’t good or great. But better? Nope.
I think Beyonce should have won (and definitely should have won for Lemonade and Self Titled), but I sort…of get why this is the one she lost (even if Renaissance has a higher MC score than Lemonade and Self Titled).
Sampling is a valid art form, but Renaissance does it heavily and far more than most. The average listener might not pick up on it, but 90% of the tracks had significant sampling to the point it’s even mentioned in the wiki page. I’m Hive, but the first time I listened to it I could pick out the songs that were used….and this is different from Kendrick’s album, Lizzo, Harry, or even Bey’s previous albums (Lemonade sampled, too).
And I think that is a factor. I read those anonymous ballots, and a couple of the voters praised/said they were voting for Kendrick and Lizzo so no, I don’t think it was just a race thing even though there is clearly systematic racism at the Grammys, but those same voters who were praising/saying they were going to vote for Kendrick and Lizzo made some subtle digs about the amount of writers on ‘some albums’. And Kendrick samples too, but nowhere near to the extent that Bey does…you can even look at the credit list…and Benito was the solo writer for most of his album.
TLDR: Systematic racism is serious issue and Bey should have won, but I think Bey having ten writers on some songs/sampling so heavily on Renaissance hurt her chances.
Beyoncé will only win if she releases an extremely safe album with very few writers. Those secret ballots posted clearly showed voters are biased against tons of writers and samples (which is absolutely ridiculous). I’m still surprised Harry won, I thought he would never overcome the vote split of all those pop albums nominated. I thought it would go to Brandi tbh.
Lemonade was an AOTY, ROTY and maybe SOTY.
Renaissance was not any of the above.
Now, Harry’s wins is a mystery.