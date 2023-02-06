Beyonce was once again snubbed for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys

Embed from Getty Images

One of the things I love/hate about the Grammys is how absolutely nothing changes and they’re always a complete sh-tshow. After every Grammy telecast, people are screaming, crying, throwing up about who was snubbed and who won. The Recording Academy is made up of misogynistic old farts who are also very racist, and they don’t feel the need to change. Well, we’re in another cycle and this year’s cycle reminds me so much of 2017, when Adele’s album swept the big Grammy awards and Beyonce’s Lemonade was snubbed. That year, Adele made a point of giving Beyonce credit for having the real album of the year and talking about Beyonce a lot in the press, even saying that she voted for Beyonce.

Well, another year, another Beyonce shutout in the top categories. Beyonce’s Renaissance was her first solo full-length studio album since Lemonade and the album got nominated for all of the big awards. Once again, it got shut out from Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Lizzo won Record of the Year. Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year. And… Harry Styles’s Harry’s House won AOTY.

Let me be clear: I understand why Styles won AOTY. I have no idea if you guys even listen to terrestrial radio anymore, but his album got TONS of radio play. He was selling out stadiums across the country and the world. Like, I get it. That being said, Renaissance is an amazing album and Beyonce has never won AOTY for any of her “masterpiece” albums. It was egregious for Lemonade and it’s egregious here, with Renaissance.

Beyonce did win other Grammys though, and she’s now the most decorated Grammy-winning artist of all time. She picked up Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and Best R&B Song. She now has 32 Grammys… and none of them for Album of the Year.

I did enjoy the fact that Beyonce turned up late, claiming to be stuck in traffic. Please – Beyonce knew. She knew that those old farts would snub her again. I’m actually surprised she turned up at all. I would have just sent my producers and a note. But I suspect Bey came out specifically because she wanted to hang out with her friends in the industry. She was seen chatting with Lizzo, Adele and many others.

Fashion notes: the silver dress was Gucci.