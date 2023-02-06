Princess Eugenie & Jack are considering a move to California later this year

If you ask me, Princess Eugenie has had one foot out the door for years. Eugenie lived and worked in New York for several years at an art-auction firm. She then moved back to England simply because she got a better job offer at an art gallery. She married a normal guy, Jack Brooksbank, who has always worked for a living, first for Casamigos and now as a liquor dealer and promotional/PR guy for a real estate development firm in Portugal. Eugenie had been splitting her time between England and Portugal for the past year. Eugenie is also – arguably – the member of the Windsor clan who is the closest to Prince Harry. I think Eugenie is the sister Harry never had, and she remains the only family member to visit the Sussexes in Montecito. Now the Mail reports that Eugenie and Jack are considering a permanent move to sunny California.
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could be about to do their own Megxit as they may be considering following Prince Harry and Meghan to sunny California after the birth of their second child. A friend tells me the Sussexes have been sending 32-year-old Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, details of homes close to where they live in Montecito.
But I’m told the couple are instead looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, and they plan to rent first before taking the plunge and snapping up a property.
America won’t be totally unfamiliar territory for Eugenie, who spent two years living in New York between 2013 and 2015, when she worked for the auction house Paddle8.
At the moment Jack and Eugenie, who have just announced they’re expecting a sibling for two-year-old August, split their time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack works in high-end property development. Although he recently took a job at Discovery Land Company with property tycoon Mike Meldman, a transition is likely to be fairly smooth as the company’s core properties are dotted around the United States.
When in Britain, Jack and Eugenie have been staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The late Queen gave the property to Harry and Meghan before they left to pursue their American dream. My source tells me: ‘With a growing family, it all feels like it is about new starts. This isn’t just a pipe dream.’
So… the assumption is that Jack might transfer to California for a job, and Eugenie would obviously come with him and they would just… live and work in the LA area? Eugenie could probably easily find a job in LA too – her background in art, galleries and auctions would make her an easy hire for all kinds of galleries and LA-based auction houses. I hope they do move. For a while, I’ve felt like they would be the next ones to leave Salt Island. Her beloved grandmother’s passing has probably made it a lot easier for her to leave.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members Of The Royal Family Attend 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service At Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: Princess Eugenie
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members Of The Royal Family Attend 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service At Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Royals Attend 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
I guess this is an answer to all those “Harry and Meghan were so unfair at her wedding” commenters, lol.
For real lol.
Eugiene clearly doesn’t care and has maintained a close relationship with the Sussexes. I hope this is true and she does move. It would also be great for their kids to have cousins nearby as well all around the same age.
Yep. Those etiquette hooligans won’t be found on this post
If it is true, I say “Come on over girl, and be with yo, cousin”
Given Eugenie and Jack visited Harry and Meghan in Montecito, the question never had to be asked.
I so hope this is true! The little Montecito Windsors should get more quality time with their Brit cuzzies.
Yeah, since this is the DM, I don’t know whether to believe this but I hope it’s true! Also, remember Harry saying if your plans were leaked beforehand, it almost never ended up happening. But that was for him and Eugenie’s situation might be different. It would be very cool if Jack and Eugenie moved to Cali.
Some of us called it last year.😉😉
https://www.celebitchy.com/754054/is_princess_eugenie_in_california_for_work_or_to_badger_harry_about_his_memoir/
Okay, 1st things first…Jack is super hot in that top picture of him and Eugenie on their wedding day.
2nd thing…if the Jack and Eugenie can afford it they should Do. It. Run for your lives!
Other than Meghan, Jack is easily the best looking of all the royal spouses, and I love that for Eugenia! You
I mean, that’s one way to make sure your creepy dad never comes to visit you.
QE “gave” Frogmore to H&M?
That is the language that is always used, even when it doesn’t involve any transfer of titles. She ‘gave’ Bagshot to Edward and Sophie. She ‘gave’ Apartment 1 to the D&D of Gloucester. She ‘gave’ Tam Nah Ghar to William and Harry to use in Scotland whenever they wanted, but really all she did was give them priority to stay in that property on Balmoral over other family members. She ‘gave’ Anmer Hall to W&K, but that only meant she let them live there for free. Just as she ‘gave’ Anmer to the D&D of Kent years ago and that’s where they raised their family.
QEII acted as if Crown Estate property was her personal property, rather than places like Anmer that really were personally owned by her. Still no news on the Crown Estate cottage at Windsor she ‘gave’ to her cousin Margaret Rhodes and Rhodes never paid anything to the C.E. to live in. I had expected Eugenie or Beatrice to end up in that.
Adding because I was too late to edit my first comment. Frogmore Cottage was weird from the start, I wrote that on here starting when it was first announced. There was no announcement about lease, payment, C.E. percent of the fix-up, any of the things that *were* announced when Andrew and Edward moved to Crown Estate property. Was it handled weirdly? Yes. But the ‘gifted’ language has been used for decades, that’s the only part of the whole thing that didn’t strike me as different.
I came here for that sentence, and as usual, CBers are on it. Frogmore needed extensive renovation, so thanks for the expensive “gift” Betty.
I caught that too and had a huge eye roll.. my second thought was “so the exodus begins” maybe Jack will find a place in Archewell. Whatever they do I just hope the press leaves them alone and doesn’t use a move to California to start targeting them in the tabloids. It would be good for Harry, Meghan and the kids to have cousins close I know Meghan has stated numerous times that she always wanted that for her children, especially since she was an only child.
Do it girl, run!!
This is quite exciting.
When I saw Eugenie frolicking at the beach in the warm California sun with Prince Archie, I knew she would eventually succumb to California’s many charms. So glad her children and Harry’s children will have their dear cousins nearby.
The transition to working full-time for Meldman was likely smooth because he was the third (mostly unseen) partner in Casamigos. If they move, they need to be smart and choose a gated community.
To be fair I doubt paps will be desperate to see Eugene. Maybe in the beginning but after that they’ll leave her alone.
They will be desperate to invade Eugenie’s privacy if she’s seen publicly hanging out with Meghan and Harry. If it means they gain info about Sussex Family or pics of Sussex Family on the property. Any access to Sussex Family, especially the kids, will be stolen by any means necessary.
That’s why I continue to be surprised that Harry and Meghan don’t live in a gated community. Without good security, Eugenie and Jack will be easy targets. Ex. Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neil’s home in Florida was robbed and several historic pieces of jewelry were stolen.
Agree with Nota, they’ll stalk Eugenie to see if/when/how often they hang out with the Sussexes. I do think Eugenie and Jack will pick a gated community because I doubt they could afford private security on their own (and likely don’t need it in general) but a gated community would at least keep the paps out etc.
I understand what you’re saying but these people know where Archie goes to school and they’ve left him alone. We only had one pap pic and that was it. She’ll be fine. There are other major and even minor celebrities that can make them more money.
Harry and Meghan move around freely in Montecito and we only see pap pics of them after a major event ( Oprah interview, Netflix, spare) or polo events. Most other times they seem to be left alone. After the initial frenzy of them moving the last year has been pretty quiet.
Yeah, but one of the pap pics we DID see of H&M in the last year was when they were out to dinner with Eugenie and Jack. If those two move to LA, it will renew the feeding frenzy for H&M bc the tabloids will want to push the narrative of the exiled royals or whatever. It will die down, it won’t last forever, but it will definitely happen.
It seems that since the Queen died, non working Royals are making moves. Not literally but making decisions that Elizabeth wouldn’t necessarily approve of.
I think that they’ve known all along that the reign of KC isn’t going to be favorable for them and the reign of KW will be even worse. I’m sure that the queen left her a nice inheritance which would make for a great down payment on their own home.
That’s one of the more relatable things that’s happened with this family, because that happens frequently when the patriarch and/or matriarch passes away. Also, both of them seem less interested than her sister and brother-in-law in keeping up that aristocratic connection. I feel like I have either read or seen a lot more about Beatrice at events and parties with that crowd in the past.
So do they just automatically get visas for being rich and royal?
They won’t be treated like desperate migrants at the southern border, that’s for sure. Even MAGA’s won’t object.
He is working for an American who has a company operating in the US. He can be sponsored.
Your company can sponsor you but they probably have instant access through being “famous.”
She is a princess after all so that has its benefits.
Oh, trolls. I get that all you Meghan haters have to manufacture things to get mad about, and hate on Eugenie too. As others have written, his company can legally sponsor him for a work visa. When Eugenie worked in the US, she worked for a British-owned art gallery that sponsored her for a visa for their NYC location.
Don’t bother pretending to get mad about Princess Madeleine and her husband either. He’s a dual US-UK citizen and most (if not all) of their kids are US citizens.
If they have employment here I see no reason why they wouldn’t get them. Just like everyone else that comes here for a job. It has nothing to do with their wealth. I’ve known people from all over the world that came to Detroit to work for the auto industry and they never had issues getting visas since they already had employment.
I would love it if she had their second child here and then we would have two American born royal cousins.
So Eugenie’s profession is what Kate may have had if her Willy plan didn’t go all the way?
It could have been, and likely should have been. Kate would have been a shoo-in for a job at a place like Sotheby’s, or an art museum, just by virtue of being William’s girlfriend. It would have been a good move for her, because she would have had a proper job in a place that was used to high-profile people. But Kate didn’t want to work at all, so she just waited…and waited…and waited…
This would make sense to me. Eugenie looked very happy in the Harry and Meghan documentary home videos in California. And she most likely has friends in the US from her time in NYC and maybe Jack does too working with Casamigos clients, who knows. It’s far away from her messy parents and her dad’s legal drama. The only thing is I’m wondering what kind of visa they would give Jack to come work in the US, H1B? Could Eugenie also get her own visa if Jack gets one successfully? I wonder what kind of passport she has, a diplomatic one or a regular one since she’s not a senior royal? While this may not be true, I hope the Brooksbanks move to CA.
Sidenote, I love seeing Eugenie and Jack wedding pics. She looked so beautiful and her tiara is hands down my favorite tiara ever worn by a royal in a royal wedding, she wears it so well. Also because she and Jack are so cute together and he clearly adores her so much.
Since Eugenie has worked in the states before, she probably won’t have a hard time getting a new visa.
Hope this one is true. Maybe they can have a whole shadow royal court in California
No royalty (even shadow royalty) in the USA!
Oh man I hope this is true. I feel like it might be already happening because this is when we hear about this stuff. We heard about Portugal and they moved within months.
How awesome for Harry and Meghan to have more family that love them and they love close by. Something they’ve both wanted.
I imagine they’ll probably camp out in Montecito too for a bit too as they transition.
I do feel weird about a friend running to the daily mail. Trash if they didn’t consent to it.
If true that “friend” is in fact a friend of the DM and her name is Camilla.
Most definitely
No, but having a job with a company that can transfer someone from overseas helps. Having money to invest in a business in the US also helps.
I HATE THE WORD MEGXIT. I am instantly turned off when this word is used. It was instigated by Harry!
I hope this story is true though. That would be so fun for them and the Sussexes to be close by each other!
IF…this story is true🧐😏. Then Meghan might get her wish to have her kids know and have cousins to run around with and play with.
Ruuuuun , Eugie!! As a now minor royal whose connection to the monarch is through her paedo dad, the best thing she can do for herself and children is GTFO. Portugal sounds amazing but geographically and in terms of long term opportunities, LA is a million miles away and a huge market.
Consider the source. If she and her family moved to the US it would be very difficult for her father to visit because of his legal issues. It’s a lovely idea, but I’ll believe it when I see it.
I don’t think this is true but if it happens to be I’ll LOL so hard. Hey, maybe they’re reading the writing on the wall and decided to bounce before the whole thing blows up. I don’t think William is going to be King, I think it will all end with Charles.
For what it’s worth this item is sourced through the mail, if true would be wonderful news.
Eugenie and Jack will be spared the innuendos from the Waleses nor being relegated to the cheap seats at royal functions.
She would not be required to write insta posts of support for a forgettable concert.
She would be free ‘ to be’ .
I also wonder what’s happening behind the scenes, like Charles is making good on his promises to streamline funding and cut off lesser royals. If you’re no longer being funded by the institution, why play along with their rules?
I don’t know if this is true obviously, I’m not sure Eugenie would want to move that far from her parents (omg what if Fergie movies with her? Fergie in LA, the tabloids would go insane lol) but I don’t think its impossible. I wonder if their visit last year in February made them think “oh swimming at this time of year is great!” lol.
We’ve said for a while now that if any other royal is going to decamp to the US, its going to be Eugenie.
Oh, I do hope Eugenie and Jack move to Cali! They can have a whole ex-pat royal community there! Love it!
Run Eugenie! Ruuuuuuuunnnnn!!!
I understand why they would choose West Hollywood. It’s just around the corner from multiple major museums. If that’s what Eugenie is going for. I used to live there, it’s a good central location.
INTERESTING!! 🤔🤔
Seems to me like tabloids have tapped Eugenia’s phone, saw some photos and started to speculate about her moving to the US. Otherwise the entire thing is made up speculation by the DM.
Note: The Queen did not give H&M Frogmore Cottage. They are leasing it. They have the option to renew the lease each year. The paid for all the renovations with their own money for a cottage they don’t even own but rent and don’t even live in because they had to run for their mental an physical well-being (essentially for their lives) from that country. That’s family eh – The Royal Family.
Remember that rumour that Meghan was looking for a new house? It’s more likely, if true that she was scouting for Eugenie and Jack.
Interesting… I bet you are right if they do move here that is probably what was happening. I wonder if that rumor was started be someone in a real estate office?
I hope they do come to US.
I like Eugenie, and I like how she has stood up for H&M.
Be nice to have them come and spend time w/H&M and the kids can all play together.
Isn’t Jack fairly wealthy on his own?
I can picture all those little kids tearing it up together in sunny CA.
It might be difficult for Andrew to visit, but Sarah could visit as often and as long as she likes. To visit Andrew, Eugenie would have to go to England, just like Harry now does. It’s a nice thought to think of Harry having some “family” close by. Both Harry and Meghan have been tragically short-changed in that category. It would be nice if Archie and Lili can grow up with cousins, in the way Harry did if not Meghan. Wish the Brooksbank family all the best, whatever they decide to do. And since this story is in the DM, it must surely have been leaked by someone, or they’re just “fishing.”