Princess Eugenie & Jack are considering a move to California later this year

If you ask me, Princess Eugenie has had one foot out the door for years. Eugenie lived and worked in New York for several years at an art-auction firm. She then moved back to England simply because she got a better job offer at an art gallery. She married a normal guy, Jack Brooksbank, who has always worked for a living, first for Casamigos and now as a liquor dealer and promotional/PR guy for a real estate development firm in Portugal. Eugenie had been splitting her time between England and Portugal for the past year. Eugenie is also – arguably – the member of the Windsor clan who is the closest to Prince Harry. I think Eugenie is the sister Harry never had, and she remains the only family member to visit the Sussexes in Montecito. Now the Mail reports that Eugenie and Jack are considering a permanent move to sunny California.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could be about to do their own Megxit as they may be considering following Prince Harry and Meghan to sunny California after the birth of their second child. A friend tells me the Sussexes have been sending 32-year-old Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, details of homes close to where they live in Montecito. But I’m told the couple are instead looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, and they plan to rent first before taking the plunge and snapping up a property. America won’t be totally unfamiliar territory for Eugenie, who spent two years living in New York between 2013 and 2015, when she worked for the auction house Paddle8. At the moment Jack and Eugenie, who have just announced they’re expecting a sibling for two-year-old August, split their time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack works in high-end property development. Although he recently took a job at Discovery Land Company with property tycoon Mike Meldman, a transition is likely to be fairly smooth as the company’s core properties are dotted around the United States. When in Britain, Jack and Eugenie have been staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The late Queen gave the property to Harry and Meghan before they left to pursue their American dream. My source tells me: ‘With a growing family, it all feels like it is about new starts. This isn’t just a pipe dream.’

So… the assumption is that Jack might transfer to California for a job, and Eugenie would obviously come with him and they would just… live and work in the LA area? Eugenie could probably easily find a job in LA too – her background in art, galleries and auctions would make her an easy hire for all kinds of galleries and LA-based auction houses. I hope they do move. For a while, I’ve felt like they would be the next ones to leave Salt Island. Her beloved grandmother’s passing has probably made it a lot easier for her to leave.