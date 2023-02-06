King Charles is getting a new coronation carriage & two new thrones

One of King Charles’s arguments for throwing himself a giant, excessive coronation party was that the Crown already owns all of the fancy stuff. The tiaras, crowns, gold carriages and gold thrones are already there, they just need to be dusted off. Weirdly, it looks like Charles is demanding all new stuff though. Last month, we learned that a whole new carriage was being made by the finest carriage-maker in England – Charles will get an enclosed coach, gold-plated, made by Jim Frecklington. Apparently, the new coach is “a gift and will cost nothing to the monarchy or the taxpayer.” Yeah. I’m sure. Meanwhile, this news came out over the weekend: Charles is getting two new thrones made for his Clowning.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will have two brand new thrones made for them to sit on during their coronation ceremony. In keeping with tradition, King Charles will sit in the historic Coronation Chair for the crowning and anointing section of the ceremony, understood to be the most sacred part of the coronation.

The Coronation Chair was commissioned by King Edward I in 1296, with Charles to be the 27th monarch to be crowned upon it. It is thought to be the oldest piece of furniture in the United Kingdom that is still used for its original purpose.

The Daily Mail report each monarch has their own unique Throne Chair for the enthronement part, as a Palace source confirmed: “There is always a new throne for a new monarch, and this will be no exception.”

During the enthronement, Charles’s new throne will be set upon a raised dais, with Camilla to be crowned alongside him, seated on a lower level. She will also have her own unique throne.

King Charles’s new throne is said to carry the Tudor Crown, in a contrast to the late Queen’s logo, which held the St Edward’s Crown.

As Queen Elizabeth’s throne maker, London firm White Allom and Company, is no longer in operation, it is thought that a team of specialist craftsmen trained through the Prince’s Foundation could be selected to make King Charles’s throne.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Again, why?? Charles’s argument for the new carriage was that the old one was uncomfortable and bumpy. What is Charles’s argument for two new f–king thrones? I’m positive there are dozens of “old” thrones he and Camilla could use. It’s obscene, to hear of all of the programs being cut in the UK and the increasingly threadbare British social safety net, and here’s Charles ordering brand new golden thrones for his Chubbly. Insane, tone-deaf and wasteful.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

15 Responses to “King Charles is getting a new coronation carriage & two new thrones”

  1. BrainFog 💉💉💉😷 says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Given how many people in the UK cannot afford food, heating or both: f these grifters and abolish the monarchy. They disgust me.

    Reply
    • Swaz says:
      February 6, 2023 at 9:32 am

      The British people don’t care about Charles and his golden thrones, they’re too busy writing and reading about the Prince and Princess in Montecito, California 🤢🤢

      Reply
  2. C says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Are people paying attention to this and getting upset at all?
    I lived there so I’m well aware this stuff is ingrained but I feel like there has to be some sort of a breaking point at least for public opinion if nothing more?

    Maybe that’s too much to ask.

    Reply
  3. Roo says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    @C, I’m with you. Are people paying attention and, if so, why aren’t they protesting loudly? This is so offensive and tone-deaf. I can’t believe it, even from these idiots.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    But he is providing an invaluable economic boost to all of those employed in the UK’s throne-making industry, will no one recognize this

    Reply
  5. Peachy says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    You can’t modernize if you’re entrenched in tradition from your slippered feet all the way up to the stolen jewels in your ancestral golden crown.

    Reply
  6. Phyl says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:29 am

    I wonder: if they were to put a referendum to the people of the UK, would they vote to stop funding this group of entitled, lazy, unintelligent boobs? How often is Charles going to be riding in the carriage?! Could he not suck it up for one ride? How uncomfortable can it be? Try riding a subway at rush hour.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Is he actually TRYING to ensure that he’s the last King? I admit, William’s incandescence would be f–king hilarious, but surely there are cheaper ways to go about it.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I would say get those eggs to throw at the Emperor with no clothes but eggs are expensive. This man is so out of touch it is actually detrimental for the British people.

    Reply
  9. equality says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:30 am

    He has to. It’s tradition. The all-important protocol. That is more important than whether peasants eat or are warm enough. Ask the BM. All Cam has to do is wear stockings for her coronation and have clear nail polish and the world will be fine.

    Reply
  10. Beverley says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Shameful! With so many of his subjects suffering, Charles still must have his gold high chair, not just for him, but also for the grimacing sidepiece he promised would never be Queen. The Clowning indeed.🤡👑🤡

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

    He has Camilla sitting on a lower level? So she’s not Camilla R as she signs herself. How much are taxpayers putting up for this?

    Reply
  12. Lizzie says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:33 am

    You know that if this was Harry’s coronation, he would have to pay for everything out of his own pocket.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:33 am

    I wonder what Bill and Kath will be wearing and buying?

    Reply
  14. AA says:
    February 6, 2023 at 9:34 am

    I’m American so I don’t always “get” the royalty stuff, but this: “understood to be the most sacred part of the coronation” – sacred? Really? Come on! So ridiculous, the whole thing.

    Reply

