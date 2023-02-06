Prince Harry’s first lover outed herself in exclusive interviews to the Sun & Mail

Prince Harry wrote with candor about his romantic and sexual history in his memoir, Spare. He treated his ex-girlfriends respectfully, from his minor romance with Florence “Flee” Brudenell-Bruce, to his longer, more meaningful relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. He also addressed when and how he lost his virginity at 16-17, writing:
“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”
Harry didn’t identify the woman beyond the fact that she was older than him and “she liked horses.” I suspect that describes a lot of women in the UK. But now, almost a month after Spare was released, one of Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers paid a 40-year-old named Sasha Walpole to claim that she was Harry’s first. They also got her to whine about how upset she is that Harry told everyone about her, even though she’s literally outing herself.
A former Highgrove groom has revealed she is the older woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity in a field behind a busy pub. Sasha Walpole, 40, told The Sun on Sunday they had a passionate five-minute romp while the royal’s security searched for him in a blue Ford Fiesta.
Sasha said: “I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.”
The one-off encounter took place in a meadow behind the car park of the historic Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire, in July 2001. At the time Harry was just 16 — a year younger than his autobiography claims. Harry and Sasha, who now works as a digger driver, knew each other from when she worked as a stable girl at Highgrove, the country retreat of King Charles, and previously enjoyed trips to polo matches together. The pair had sex after leaving a party held at the pub to mark Sasha’s 19th birthday.
Sasha, now a married mum of two, said: “We went outside and both climbed a three-bar fence to the field. We were quite drunk at this point. I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — and it just happened. He started to kiss me. He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five minutes.”
In Spare Harry writes about his “tender penis” following a 200-mile North Pole expedition, adding: “I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.” Sasha said: “In that case Harry must have had an above average problem with that, from what I can recollect. We didn’t set out to do it and it wasn’t pre-meditated. He was young. We had been purely friends and it was a little bit naughty, in the sense that it shouldn’t have been happening.
“It wasn’t Prince Harry to me. It was Harry, my friend — and something that got a little bit out of control. It just so happened that he was a prince. Afterwards I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand. He had a lovely peachy bum — but he was young.”
Sasha agreed to speak to The Sun on Sunday after being left shocked by Harry’s disclosures in his book Spare, which has so far sold 3.2million copies worldwide. Sasha said: “No one warned me about the night being included in the book – and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so. I lead a peaceful life — I didn’t invite this.”
"No one warned me about the night being included in the book – and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so. I lead a peaceful life — I didn't invite this." He literally didn't name her or describe her in any way. She is truly being paid for this interview, paid to describe in intimate detail what happened between them the summer before he turned 17. This is so f–king tacky. And to see royal rota dumbf–ks try to claim that Harry forced Sasha's disclosure is insane. AND she also sold an exclusive to the Mail as well!
This woman shines a huge spotlight on herself and then asks why everyone is looking at her??? No one was checking for her at all. Everyone online has stated they thought “older” meant at least 10 years older than Harry’s then-16-years, so people were looking for someone in her 50s/60s now. She’s a money-hungry/fame-wh*re who just wants her 15 seconds of fame.
Wow. Her whole statement is so distasteful. She must have been paid a fortune to want to out herself like this. But somehow it is Harry’s fault *sigh*
lmao literally no one knows who this woman is. you absolutely invited it because no one knew who you were!
I got a good laugh on this one this morning. Who really cares who she is especially since no one knows her. It’s not like it was Jlo or Beyonce or Hillary Clinton. Who cares.
And this is revenge on Harry for calling out the media.
That’s one thirsty bish.
Sounds like someone was left offended that Harry paid her dust in his book.
Cue another interview in 4 months time on how $elling her $oul for $$$ ruined her life.
Enjoy your 2 minutes of fame.
The suggestion that Harry outed who she was is insanity. She did. She did that. An older woman that like horses could be anyone. But yeah let’s pay someone money so we can pile on Harry some more.
Ain’t nobody was checking for this bitch except the tabloids. They just wanted to Trump up some faux outrage.
Is she dumb and is Eden dumb too? These people worry me because it’s clear they believe the bile they write. No one even remembered that story, she literally came forward on her own accord.
Yeah sure… 😂😂🤦🏼♀️
Idk I’m not mad at her. There were probably enough people who knew or suspected it was her that she has had press and paps hounding her for the past month. If you read the article she is actually really nice about Harry and the experience. He’s making millions on his book deal where this was one of the juiciest excerpts, why can’t she profit too?
The tabloids forensic analysis of anything relating to Prince Harry and Meghan is disgusting.
What about devoting that energy to scrutinizing the early years project and multi years awareness campaigns from 2018 to date
*slow clap* I wish the media turned their attention to the royal couple who is literally wasting millions of dollars on harmful messaging and creepy claymation videods
I’m still of the mind she is lying I don’t believe it’s her. No 18-19 year old has the confidence to be so blasé after an encounter like that. The real woman cannot come forward else she would be harassed as a pedo for raping a 17 old and he must have been advised by his legal team. So she is after the money. She may have had sex with him at one point.
Is she admitting to a crime?? He was a minor.